Major Weather Models Disagree On Outlook Putting Natural Gas In A Precarious State

Welcome to the disagreement edition of Natural Gas Daily!

The three major weather models are in disagreement! That's not the first-time we've seen this, and certainly not the last. Here's a tweet that perfectly illustrates just how much divergence there is:

And then if you want to see what it looks like on a standalone basis, here's another one:

To sum up the situation, GFS is bullish, ECMWF is bearish. And quite frankly, the market cares much more about what ECMWF sees than GFS. Historically, GFS has been the more volatile of the two, so traders are aware that it can flip 180 in the next run.

Natural gas prices started the day moving up with last night's ECWMF run being slightly less bearish than the day before. But after the little ramp-up following the bullish GFS run, natural gas prices are now being sold heavily across the curve.

As we noted in our daily exclusive to subscribers today, traders we spoke to are finding the recent disagreements in weather models highly uncertain to take additional long exposure in. This disagreement also does not warrant to take on short positions given the possibility of a cold surprise could see prices rocket higher. For now, they remain in a wait and see mode.

