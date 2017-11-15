Why Compounders?

All stocks are volatile and trade cheaply at times. We prepare ourselves in advance to buy the best ones at the right prices.

These stocks compound at high rates because they are perennially underpriced. They often look expensive on shorthand valuation metrics, but investors should instead focus on returns on reinvested capital.

Many value investors, including me, go through an evolution. We start out by reading The Intelligent Investor, Security Analysis, Margin of Safety, and buy into the traditional value investing notion of buying bargains, buying mispriced securities, and buying "dollar bills for fifty cents." Essentially the goal is to "scour the globe" for these bargains and "turn over as many rocks" as we can in the quest to find something trading way too cheaply. After we identify and buy the bargain-priced stock, we wait for it to appreciate to its fair value before selling. "Buy low, sell high" is the axiom. Rinse and repeat. There is no doubt some investors can do this quite well. Warren Buffett made a killing buying these "cigar butts" (found on the sidewalk but have one good free puff left in them) in the 1950s and 1960s when he ran the Buffett Partnership. Seth Klarman of the Baupost Group has also described his approach in this way. Many others are successful with this approach.

I began my investing career using this approach too. Around 2007 and 2008, I was overcome with the value investing bug. The idea of buying something for less than it is worth made immediate sense to me. Ben Graham's analogy of Mr. Market was instrumental in my development. Mr. Market is your manic depressive business partner who on some days is in such good spirits that he is willing to pay you huge sums for your shares while on other days is so despondent that he is willing to sell you his shares for a song. The idea of taking advantage of Mr. Market and letting him be your servant rather than your guide gave me clarity.

I started out my value investing journey looking for these mispriced stocks. I had the mindset that "anything can be a great investment at the right price." While these businesses may not have great growth prospects or even be good businesses, they were statistically cheap. Howard Marks of Oaktree Capital has written:

"No asset is so good that it can’t become a bad investment if bought at too high a price... And there are few assets so bad that they can’t be a good investment when bought cheap enough."

The symmetry and second-level thinking of that statement resonated with me and I did very well with that mindset for a while. But I now realize it is only partially true. Great businesses can be poor investments at too high of a price, but it is hard to do really well buying bad businesses over the long term.

Why? Low quality businesses have many disadvantages.

Low quality businesses lack the competitive advantages that allow for high returns on capital. They have average or poor financial returns because intense competition drives down returns for everyone. Growth prospects are limited, so any cash the company does generate gets squandered at worst or gets returned to shareholders via dividends or share repurchases at best. These businesses tend to make poor long-term investments and can easily end up causing permanent losses in a bad outcome.

Furthermore, low quality businesses are sub-optimal for compounding your wealth. At best, in a good outcome, you make a solid gain in a short amount of time. While seemingly wonderful, that creates two problems. The first problem is you have to sell and realize a taxable gain. Long-term capital gains are generally taxed at a reasonable 15% plus state taxes, but short-term capital gains are taxed at your ordinary income rate plus the states' share. In my home state, the federal and state governments collectively take almost 40% of any short-term gains I may realize. The harm that does to compounding your wealth over time cannot be understated. The second problem is you have to find something else intelligent to do with the proceeds. This is easier said than done. And remember, this is a good outcome. In a bad outcome, bad news strikes-- competition emerges, technology disrupts the business in some way, consumer preferences change, etc.-- and the business isn't really worth that dollar bill that you thought it was. Maybe it is actually worth forty cents or perhaps the uncertainty makes it impossible to value and you end up selling the stock at a loss.

So if your goal is to maximize your wealth over the next decade or two, investing in high quality compounders is your best bet. Compounders have many advantages.

First, they have enduring competitive advantages that allow for sustainably high returns on capital. The best ones have a big opportunity to reinvest their cash flows back into their own businesses, generating high incremental returns on capital. High returns on incremental capital are earned on higher reinvestment amounts as the business grows, creating a compounding "snowball" effect.

Second, this reinvestment and compounding is underappreciated by investors generally, which allows these stocks to trade cheaply at times. Many investors tend to assume that a 20x or 25x earnings multiple means a stock is expensive without understanding its valuation can be more than justified by the company's reinvestment opportunities. Often times you see great compounders trade at 20x-25x earnings while compounding at something like 18% per year for a decade or longer. This happens because many people underappreciate the power of reinvestment and suffer from a behavioral bias called "anchoring" where they anchor on the belief that a ~10x multiple is cheap, ~15x is fair, and ~20x or more is expensive. Despite looking expensive, compounders can be amazingly cheap.

Exhibit 1 shows a hypothetical example of a very successful cigar butt investment. You might think it is too cheap at 10x earnings. Unfortunately, it has no reinvestment opportunities so it pays out all its earnings as dividends. Fortunately, you were right that it was too cheap and it trades up to 15x earnings by the end of Year 10.

In contrast is a compounder that trades at an "expensive" 22x earnings multiple, retains all of its earnings and reinvests it at a 25% rate over 10 years. Despite seeing its multiple compress to 17x by Year 10, its long-term returns completely dwarf that of the cigar butt. (Hat tip to a friend for the inspiration for this exhibit.)

The lesson of Exhibit 1 is that over long periods of time a company's capacity to reinvest at high rates is far more important than whether a stock was initially bought at a seemingly cheap price. In fact, despite the cigar butt's multiple expansion and the compounder's multiple compression, the results are not close. In addition, taxable investors would do even worse with the cigar butt than what is shown due to dividend and capital gains taxes.

Third, the risk of losing money permanently tends to be lower in compounders. Since they are strong and growing businesses, a bad investment outcome is often an unremarkable but positive annualized return instead of a permanent loss. In addition, when market volatility strikes we can more confidently dismiss it as simply market volatility rather than justified fear over a potential business risk. For example, if Berkshire Hathaway's stock (NYSE: BRK.A/BRK.B) falls during market panic there is virtually no reason to be fearful. We can confidently hold the stock or buy more if we choose. On the other hand, if a low quality cigar butt stock that we thought was trading at half of its intrinsic value falls during a market panic, thoughts that the sell-off could be justified can creep into your mind and influence you: are people selling because there is a perception (or reality) that new technology could destroy their business? Are people selling because the company may not make its interest payments if we enter a recession? Are people selling because this business might go into terminal decline? What do others know that I don't? All of these thoughts and others can enter your mind, which can shake your confidence and impair your ability to hold or buy more. So permanent losses are more likely not only for justified reasons (ie. negative events cause permanent impairment of intrinsic value), but also because you can more easily lose confidence (ie. the stock is down a lot and you're not sure if the market's fears are unjustified, so you sell at a loss). Compounders tend to give you the confidence to hold for the long-term, through the inevitable ups and downs.

Fourth, holding investments for the long term defers your tax liability indefinitely. You only owe taxes when you realize a gain. If you don't sell, you don't realize a gain. Effectively, long-term investments provide you with an interest-free loan from the government. We should prefer our capital to compound unencumbered than to stop the compounding short and pay a portion of our gains to Uncle Sam. If you look at Berkshire Hathaway's public equity holdings, many of them have large associated deferred tax liabilities ("DTLs"). These are the taxes Berkshire would owe if it sold them today. In some cases, they are large because Berkshire has held the stocks for years and has large unrealized gains. Berkshire indefinitely defers paying taxes on these stocks as long as he continues to hold them. Clearly, long holding periods are helpful for compounding.

Fifth, since we have very long holding periods with compounders we trade less often, reducing transaction costs, taxes, and behavioral errors. Market participants have a tendency to overtrade because as humans we are wired to "do something!" The financial media and our brokers encourage it because it is good for their businesses, but it is generally not good for most investors. Think of it this way: if someone gave you $10,000 and said to lose it in the stock market as fast as possible, what could you do? One fool-proof method would be to rapidly execute trades buying and selling. At $7 per trade, it would take 1,429 trades before the money would be gone. So if frequent trading is an easy way to lose money, it probably behooves us to do the opposite.

Charlie Munger agrees the best way to invest is to buy compounders. In fact, he is primarily responsible for Warren Buffett's evolution from a cigar butt investor to the compounder investor he is today. Here are Munger's words.

"If you buy a business just because it’s undervalued then you have to worry about selling it when it reaches its intrinsic value. That’s hard. But if you can buy a few great companies then you can sit on your ass … that’s a good thing."

“We've really made the money out of high-quality businesses. In some cases, we bought the whole business. And in some cases, we just bought a big block of stock. But when you analyze what happened, the big money's been made in the high quality businesses. And most of the other people who've made a lot of money have done so in high quality businesses.

Over the long term, it's hard for a stock to earn a much better return than the business which underlies it earns. If the business earns 6% on capital over 40 years and you hold it for that 40 years, you're not going to make much different than a 6% return – even if you originally buy it at a huge discount. Conversely, if a business earns 18% on capital over 20 or 30 years, even if you pay an expensive-looking price, you'll end up with a fine result."

