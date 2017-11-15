Allena Pharmaceuticals: Complicated Phase III Filing

Investment Thesis:

Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA) is among the newest IPO's in the biotech space for 2017 having started trading on Nov 2nd following its IPO on Nov 1st. This company has two lead products in clinical and pre-clinical trials: ALLN-177 and ALLN 346 across multiple designations primarily for enteric hyperoxaluria and hyperuricemia. ALNA has been able to progress through Phase II trials for multiple indications for ALLN-177, and have been focusing on advancing their Phase III trial through cooperation with the FDA. In looking at the data, caveats and concerns that have been brought forward with regard to their three Phase II studies and results, we feel that this company currently presents a significantly higher risk than most clinical-stage biotech companies. As a new IPO this company has ridden a significant level of excitement from its open, but we suggest caution as the company continues to build their case. We currently see too much risk in the pipeline to invest and see a price objective of $6.87/share, below that which the market is currently providing to ALNA.

Financials and IPO:

Biotech companies have seen rather uninspiring IPOs in the second half of this year with Krystal Biotech and Spero Therapeutics recently seeing lukewarm receptions and pricing at the low end of their ranges before opening below their IPO prices. ALNA fit into this trend by pricing at the lower end of their $14-16 IPO price range (priced at $14) and subsequently opened at $12/share. This resulted in gross proceeds of about $75 million prior to underwriters fees, likely lowering the net gain to about $70 million or less. Underwriters were also granted the ability to purchase an additional 800,000 shares over the following 30-days. Per ALNA's S-1, taking into account their IPO - 5 months after their S-1 was filed - their last reported cash holding was estimated at $104 million. With an estimated quarterly burn rate of $5.4 million, we believe that ALNA currently has closer to $98.6 million in cash as of Q3. Total shares outstanding, in addition to those offered in the IPO, underwriters allotment and previously held preferred shares which were converted are 20.3 million shares total, when future issuances associated with their 2017 incentive plan are included.

In analyzing the potential for ALNA to progress to commercialization without additional equity dilution or taking on debt, we look at the burn rate as well as predictions from the company with regards to their financials. With a 6mo cash burn of ~$10.8 million, the company would be expected to have cash for operations for 4.5 years. However, ALNA expects their costs to increase dramatically starting with their proposed Phase III trials of ALLN-177 in 2018 which are expected to cost $45 million (S-1, pg 8) and be finished in the second half 2020 (first trial's top-line data in 2019) an added cost of $22.5 million annually. With the additional expectation for a $3 million Phase III trial for additional ALLN-177 indications, $3 million for ALLN-346 development (S-1, pg 8) and $8-million for manufacturing development (S-1, pg 8), the company's costs will quickly overcome their cash holdings. Removing the majority of R&D expenses (unlikely - but we're being generous) and leaving administrative and R&D personnel costs as the only recurring costs outside of those listed above, the company will have $5.2 million in cash by the end of 2020. If their current cash burn rate is unaltered, however, the company would exhaust their current cash levels in less than 2 years if their funding projections are correct. This may be further complicated by the milestone payments due to the developer of ALLN-177, Althea, who is entitled to up to $31 million upon various regulatory milestones. This tight cash timeline leaves little room for mistakes or variations from the proposed initiation and completion times for ALLN-177 Phase III trials, and more than likely suggests that additional funds will be required prior to commercialization. We anticipate that additional funding requirements, compensation, and employment incentives will increase the overall shares outstanding to 25 million shares, which we will use for our price modeling.

Pipeline:

Images herein are gleaned from the ALNA S-1 document unless otherwise noted.

ALNA is developing two products, ALLN-177 (licensed from Althea) and ALLN-346 across multiple indications related to build up of specific compounds in the blood. Our primary focus is on ALLN-177 as it is currently in clinical trials, while ALLN-346 is just entering pre-clinical studies.

ALLN-177 is initially being studied in the treatment of Enteric hyperoxaluria. This condition is a Secondary hyperoxaluria and often based on an untreatable underlying GI complication. Due to this GI issue, affected individuals are unable to properly metabolize oxalate, and therefore experience a buildup of the compound in their kidneys resulting in kidney stones, nephrocalcinosis and systemic oxalosis. ALLN-177 is oxalate decarboxylase, which is expected to degrade oxalate within the GI tract, preventing its absorption into the blood stream and subsequent accumulation. The important characteristics of this compound are that it is not absorbed, but allowed to pass into the GI tract via an oral administration, allowing for its activity to take place in the GI tract, instead of elsewhere in the body (i.e. bloodstream). The effectiveness of this compound is measured by the total amount of oxalate exiting the body through urine, which is an indication of the rate of absorption through the GI tract.

There have been 4 clinical trials of ALLN-177 so far, a single Phase I trial and three Phase II trials:

These clinical trials were designed to test safety and efficacy as well as help the company design their Phase III trials, and have done exactly what they were designed to do in that regard. ALLN-177 was well tolerated and did not have any significant effect on other markers in the urine, outside of the targeted oxalate.

Trial 396 was the first Phase II trial and was done as a single-arm open label trial in 16 patients and was focused on Secondary hyperoxaluria following 4 days of treatment. These patients demonstrated an average decrease in oxalate excretion of 23%, but this was skewed by 5 patients who had an exceptional total reduction (seen below). In all, 69% (11/16) of patients saw a decrease in oxalate excretion in during the trial.

Furthermore, the amount of reduction of oxalate excretion appeared to be based on the initial excretion concentrations of the patients. Those patients who had very high levels of oxalate excretion saw the greatest benefit. The 5 patients who saw the large decreases all had an estimated 100 UOx mg/24h excretion rate, while the majority of the patients were nearer to half that. Those patients close to the median excretion rate (50 mg/24h) saw mixed results between a 15 mg/24h decrease to an increase of 5 mg/24h, although the median here still showed improvement, significance was likely lacking (personal assumption, not commented on by ALNA).

Trial 649 was the second completed Phase II trial for ALLN-177 and also sees the smallest commentary in the S-1, with no figures or treatment values. This treatment was a double-blind randomized dose escalating trial using 1,500U, 3,000U and 7,500U doses (U represents unit) for 7 days. The trial's lower doses were halted after first review due to the inability to differentiate between ALLN-177 and the placebo after just a few patients were treated. A secondary analysis was done once data was available for 24 subjects, and the trial enrollment was closed due to the continued inability to differentiate between the treatment and placebo arms. Post hoc analysis was unable to establish an underlying reason for the ineffectiveness of ALLN-177, but potential issues raised were the oxalate intake, measurement of oxalate excretion and the trial design complications.

Trial 713 was the final Phase II double-blind placebo controlled trial completed for ALLN-177 in January 2017, and looked to resolve some of the issues which were brought up in the previous two trials. The timeline was extended to 28 days to smooth out potential variations in metabolism and 67 patients were analyzed. These patients were broken down (for analysis) based on their condition of secondary hyperoxaluria. In all, 34% of the treatment group and 11% of the placebo group had enteric hyperoxaluria, with a baseline UOx excretion roughly double (103 mg/24h vs. 57 mg/24h) the remaining subjects who had idiopathic hyperoxaluria, even though they were already attempting to control their oxalate levels via diet monitoring. Given the data from trial 369 - the 5 high responders had baselines of ~100 mg/24h and above, saw average reductions of 22.01 mg/24h - this blind trial was expected to be well populated, via random assortment, to demonstrate effectiveness of ALLN-177 for reduction in oxalate excretion. Enteric hyperoxaluria is the stated focus of the trial, with the inclusion of idiopathic hyperoxaluria done to broaden the potential scope of the study.

The primary endpoint was the determination of a reduction in UOx excretion between the baseline and the end of the 4 week trial. Although an improvement over the placebo of -6.35 mg/24h was seen, this did not approach significance (standard is p<0.05, this trial achieved p=0.16). A pre-specified secondary endpoint looked at this reduction as a time-weighted average did demonstrate a significant reduction in the overall population with an improvement of the treated group besting the placebo by -8.13 mg/24 hour (p = 0.016). The biggest shift here was the difference in the enteric group (n=18), which showed a dramatic improvement, and achieved significance (vs. the primary endpoint where it did not). The other point to mention here is that, although the enteric endpoints improved, the idiopathic endpoints (n=49) did not achieve significance using TWA (p=0.091).

To further support their study, the change in UOx excretion from baseline to week 4 was analyzed for enteric patients. Out of the 11 patients who received ALLN-177 treatment, 7 demonstrated an improvement of 20% while only 1 of 7 placebo treated patients experienced the same improvement.

Although this does support the suggestion that ALLN-177 dramatically improves upon the outcomes in enteric patients (looking at the trend), this data was not significant (p=0.092). This is likely due to the wide range of results from placebo treated patients, one of which demonstrated the most significant improvement in their overall UOx excretion rates (bottom right). This trend also continues to support the idea that enteric patients with lower UOx excretion rates do not see a significant improvement, while those who have high excretion rates tend to respond. This also goes to show that a few ultra-high UOx patients can skew the overall averages of both the baseline and treatment levels. With a rough estimation, excluding patients ~200 mg/24h, there is a positive effect from ALLN-177, but the lack of consistency is concerning. Beyond the data, the treatment was continued to be seen as safe, which is a support to its continued study.

There is an additional Phase II trial planned for initiation in 1Q18 that analyzes (as a single trial, basket design) hyperoxaluria groups including systemic oxalosis, primary hyperoxaluria and pediatric hyperoxaluria.

Phase III trials:

Currently, using the aforementioned Phase II trials as support, ALNA is in discussions with the FDA regarding their Phase III trials that they expect to initiate in 1Q18. Due to the complications and failures of the primary endpoints for the Phase II trials, a significant amount of modification has been done for this submission, making it a different process than many clinical stage biotechs. Most companies enter into the Phase III proposals with successful trials and maintaining their primary endpoints as goals, as well as their study groups and methods for analysis. ALNA is proposing significant changes including: looking at TWA difference of UOx excretion from baseline to week 4, use of magnitude of effect as a primary endpoint, and focus primarily on enteric patients. It is possible that the FDA will require ALNA to address these changes with additional supporting data from known databases, extended follow-up times for their trial or additional clinical data prior to approving their Phase III trial and accepting its potential results. The latter two points here are the main causes for concern, as they will significantly alter the timeline of ALNA. If extended follow-up data is required the trials can be anticipated to last significantly longer, pushing back any potential BLA filing and running up against the previously mentioned cash issues (and potentially increasing the cost of the trial). If additional clinical data is required then new trials will be needed to support the use of these proposed endpoints and data collection methods prior to Phase III initiation which would result in a currently unpredictable and unforeseen expense (current Phase II trials in other indications are ~$3 million).

Our two primary concerns which the FDA mentioned (as per the S-1) are that the outcome of the number of patients that experienced a 20% improvement as one of the primary goals is not an established value for clinical improvement. Although the number is a solid value, and achieved more often by ALLN-177 treated patients, there is currently no data supporting a 20% improvement in UOx excretion as having a clinical benefit to patients. The FDA would need to see this established prior to accepting it as a primary endpoint for a Phase III trial (this is the mostly likely cause of initiating another clinical trial). The second point is that the requirement for an extended follow-up following the trial would allow for a potential increase in variability among the patients, in addition to the financial complications, which could decrease the significance of the trials beyond the 28-day period, if the decrease is shown to be more based on behavioral or metabolic changes vs. drug treatment (as suggested as a potential cause for improvement in the S-1).

Beyond the potential delay in the agreement for Phase III design with the FDA, which could extend the timeline prior to completion, the decrease in the number of patients which could be enrolled could also slow the data collection for the trial. The Phase III trials studied both enteric and idiopathic patients with enteric patients representing just 27% of the patients in trial 713. Extrapolating on that frequency, it may be assumed that the timeline proposed in the S-1 is optimistic, based on their Phase II trials, and will enroll at a much slower rate for their Phase III trial. Furthermore, one of the proposed modifications to their Phase III trial is looking at patients with "very high" levels of UOx excretion, and although not specified, this may be the 3 patients who had levels around 200 mg/24H, which would further slow the progress of the Phase III trials.

We understand why these changes are being made, from the company's standpoint (not from a medical or scientific standpoint). They are removing a group of individuals (low baseline UOx patients) which skewed their results and likely prevented the establishment of significance for their primary endpoints. Change of baseline vs. 4wk change in UOx excretion to TWA also makes sense to attempt to provide a objective which they feel comfortable that they can reach. This change in data type correlates with the removal of idiopathic patients, because their data points were insignificant, and much more common, so they were another potential skew of the data which was obtained. Making these three changes provides manageable and obtainable goals for their Phase III trials.

Our problem (and potentially the FDA's) with deciding to adjust the focus of the clinical trials is the removal of data points without sound scientific support. We're not saying that such data is not possible, but given our understanding of the field and the data presented by ALNA thus far, the proposed changes to their Phase III trial require additional data for the FDA to support the filing. If the primary endpoint of UOx secretion was not met, deciding to change it to a TWA based on other approved trials makes sense, and has precedent (ALNA's S-1 commentary). Changing the goal to look at an arbitrary 20% change in TWA UOx levels is not a strong point, without sound data behind it - again, this just needs to be clinically demonstrated first. Although we're not convinced that such a level doesn't exist (we're sure that there is a clinical threshold), ALNA will have to provide significant information supporting such a level of improvement as clinically significant. Our most significant issues with the Phase III trial are the significant adjustment in target patient population (enteric vs. secondary) and variation in the patients admitted (very high UOx levels vs. clinical diagnosis) in an attempt to improve the headline results of a trial. Changing the data collected to TWA UOx levels makes sense, as we previously said, but subsequently dropping the analysis of idiopathic patients because TWA UOx data points were no longer significant will likely raise additional questions from the FDA. For these reasons we believe that these points will continue to generate complications with the FDA moving forward and may require significant revision, addition of clinical data and extensive follow-ups while calling into question the 1Q initiation of an as-of-yet approved Phase III trial.

Valuation:

As we have previously mentioned, we are basing our valuation for ALNA on their ALLN-177 therapy due to the lack of pre-clinical data related to ALLN-346. Although we have not detailed the potential in other indications, as they have listed within their pipeline, we believe that the single Phase I that anchors all of these grants a comparable risk profile, based on their lead indication's Phase II data, and are subsections of the same overall hyperoxaluria patient population. Enteric hyperoxaluria is believed to affect as many as 250,000 patients in the US, with an average cost of evaluation and treatment of $7,300/patient. Although this value may appear low, it is bolstered by the 50% chance of recurrence, which likely increases this cost over the lifetime of a patient. We do not expect the company to penetrate all of the market, as they have commented that there are significant levels of competition, and believe that a 20% market penetration (50,000 patients) is a good point to model from. We model lower penetration due to the presence of 4 competitors (Alnylam, Dicerna, Oxthera AB and Captozyme - pg 23 of S-1) in the space who are rapidly progressing with their various therapies to treat this patient population as well, suggesting a crowded market by the time ALNA is able to commercialize ALLN-177. Although it would be based on negotiations with healthcare providers and insurers, we model a price tag of $3,000/treatment.

Application of risk factors associated with likelihood of approval for commercialization are based on calculations from Hay et. al. We provide additional suggestions of risk, which we clearly note, in our final calculation. Using Hay's methodology, the likelihood of success moving from Phase 2 to Phase 3 is 39% on average, from Phase III to BLA is 68% and BLA to approval is 86%, this results in an aggregate regulatory potential for success of 23%. We do believe that this point is generous, as it gives credit for successful Phase II trials, which ALNA does not currently have in looking at raw data. We therefore, lower this final likelihood of success to 20% to take into account the additional challenges that they may see in filing for their Phase III (a risk devaluation of 80%). Price to peak sales ratio of 9.5X, considered an average level for most biotechs, is high for our estimations. We instead model the company with a 6X ratio to take into account the risks associated with their competition and potential for lower market penetration in a crowded market.

The upcoming Phase II trial for ALLN-177 focused on complications associated with severe hyperoxaluria and primary hyperoxaluria increases this market by an estimated 5,000 (primary hyperoxaluria). With this potential application, we modify our risk rating to 85%, compared to its enteric indication, based on its new entrance into Phase II trials. If ALNA is able to penetrate 20% of the market again we see a potential peak sales rate of $2.8 million in primary hyperoxaluria, if pricing is consistent with its enteric indication. Risk for this trial, however, is higher due to reasons previously mentioned as well as its lack of Phase II data and is modeled at a 15% chance of success. We again provide a 6X peak sales multiple, based on competitive risks, to arrive at our valuation.

Indication Peak Sales (Millions) Risk Price/Sales Ratio Value (Millions) Per Share Price Enteric hyperoxaluria $141 80% 6X $169.2 $6.77 Primary hyperoxaluria $2.8 85% 6X $2.5 $0.10

Due to the magnitude of risks associated with the clinical trials, significant competition and market penetration, as outlined above, we believe that ALNA's value is estimated $6.87/share, a 42% decrease from the Nov 15th open of $11.78. We do not believe that there is a way to fully encompass the risk associated with competitors who are using RNA-based therapeutics as well as bacterial components to combat hyperoxaluria and have seen some clinical success so far.

Conclusion:

Allena Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biotech company which is entering into a currently unoccupied (but soon to be contested) space with their lead candidate focused on enteric hyperoxaluria. With the absence of positive primary endpoint data from three separate clinical trials and the current absence of approval for Phase III trials (still in discussions) for the company's lead product, there is a significant risk to investment going forward. We believe that the company's timelines are optimistic and as well as their expectations for success based on the results they have presented thus far. We anticipate complications arising from their attempted filing for Phase III trials which may include the need to perform additional clinical trials or increase the follow-up times during their Phase III studies, increasing costs and overall timeframes. This comes at a complicated time due to the significant number of competitors entering the space in various stages of clinical studies. Although the promise of a treatment for this debilitating disease is exciting, that excitement alone is not a reason for investment. We encourage others to look at the information presented herein and understand how we achieved our current valuation of $6.87/share. Furthermore, if the Phase III trials are delayed or their complexity increased, the risks associated with completion and competition will also increase and likely result in a lower valuation going forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.