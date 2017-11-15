GE: No Easy Fixes

Source: smartstocknews.com



Just when you thought the carnage in General Electric (GE)’s stock may be coming to an end due to management introducing a turnaround strategy Monday, shares tanked by over 8% intraday after being up in premarket. The thrashing continued into Tuesday as GE shares slid by an additional 6%, falling below $18 for the first time in years. As investors rush to reassess their positions in General Electric, the company has now shed roughly 40% of its value year to date, an astonishing $116 billion.



Evidently, market participants were expecting something more constructive to come out of Monday’s conference session. However, what they got was a relatively ambiguous sum of information coupled with an additional earnings guidance decrease, and a hefty $4.2 billion dividend cut announcement.



With GE’s stock now firmly in the teens, do the company’s shares finally represent an attractive buying opportunity, or is there more turbulence ahead for the struggling industrial giant?



The 50% Dividend Cut



In a recent article I wrote on GE, I mentioned that a 25% cut to the company’s dividend would not be that detrimental to the struggling conglomerate, and may even be looked upon as a somewhat favorable development by investors, given the difficult circumstances surrounding the company. Such a move would have presumably reassured market participants that the company is doing what is necessary to address its issues, and at the same time is not taking away much of the coveted dividend that holders of GE have become so accustomed to.

However, management had other ideas in mind, and while cutting the dividend in half frees up a good deal of cash flow, it also alienates a lot of retail investors, mutual funds, and other holders of the company’s shares who are primarily in the stock because of the premium provided by the formerly juicy yield. The $0.48 cent or $4.2 billion cut represents the eighth-largest dividend cut by any U.S. company in history, and the largest dividend decrease ever outside of the financial crisis of 2008/2009.



Source: cnbc.com



Ironically, the largest dividend cut ever of $8.9 billion was initiated by GE during the height of the financial crisis. However, the difference is that in 2009 the problems associated with GE were mainly due to external forces, which made the issues somewhat transient in nature, whereas current concerns appear to be of a more internal, systemic character. Therefore, the “fixes” to GE and its dividend will not just come with an overall improvement in the macro environment but must materialize organically within the firm, a much harder endeavor to achieve.



In the end, due to the drastic dividend reduction, many market participants may not want to hold GE shares throughout what may be a very lengthy and much less profitable than anticipated turnaround process.



Lowering Guidance, Yet Again



To compound the issues for holders of GE’s stock through this unpredictable, low-yielding turnaround process, the company reduced its guidance for full-year 2018, and now only expects to earn between $1.00 and $1.07 next year. Incidentally, this is even less than this year’s disappointing guidance of $1.05 - $1.10 a share. This development makes the stock even less attractive in the short and intermediate term, and combined with the extensive decrease in the company’s dividend provides very little incentive for owning GE’s stock right now.



GE May Lose its Spot in The Dow



There is likely more selling to come, as General Electric is no longer the great American bellwether it once was. Moreover, it has been one of the most prominent laggards in the DJIA index since the early 2000s. However, this year the company has become a complete drag on the Dow, down over 40% year to date. Therefore, there is an extremely strong chance GE will get dismissed from the Dow altogether, which would most likely bring about a new round of selling as institutions that hold Dow oriented holdings start to exclude GE from their portfolios.



End of Year Rebalancing



Yet another catalyst that may bring an additional wave of selling in GE is end of year rebalancing. Institutions and other investors often cut losing or underperforming positions in favor of more optimal holdings. GE has been this year’s big underperformer and it is quite possible that it could be removed from many portfolios as investors rebalance toward year end. This effect could be compounded by the fact that GE has dramatically cut its dividend and may lose its place in the Dow, as the company may no longer meet the necessities many funds require to hold its shares.



Flannery’s Plan for Success, will it Work?



John Flannery stated the following when he took over as GE’s CEO in early August, he said he would be "looking for the soul of the company again" and would focus on "restoring the oxygen of cash and earnings to the company."



Source: businessinsider.com



So, here are the highlights to his plan:



The company will primarily focus on aviation, power, and healthcare. Businesses that offer growth, a leading market position, and a large installed base.

GE plans to sell about a dozen businesses with total assets valued at roughly $20 billion over the next two years. This likely means exiting businesses like oil and gas, lighting, transportation and other unprofitable or declining ventures.

As an example, GE plans to sell off its 62.5% percent stake in oilfield services company Baker Hughes. This may come as a bit of a shock to those who follow the company, considering that GE acquired the business just a few months ago, but that just goes to show how disoriented management has been at GE. Reportedly, GE will get out of the deal after the end of 2019, the earliest it can do so under the contract, which closed in July.

The troubled GE Digital unit, on which Immelt bet billions of dollars on, will get a spending cut of $400 million in 2018, down from a budget of $2.1 billion in 2017.

For better or for worse, one thing is for certain, GE is going to look a lot different a few years from now. The downside is that by shedding the underlying businesses GE loses lots of revenue and profit potential, becoming a smaller enterprise as a result. However, the primary upside is that it may become a more manageable company, could regain revenue growth momentum, and thus improve margins and profitability going forward.



What the Company May Look Like Once All is Said and Done



GE should look a lot leaner, more compact, more efficient, and ultimately easier to manage, as a result of the shakeup. The company’s Power, Renewable Energy, Healthcare, and Aviation businesses brought in approximately $80 billion in revenues out of a total of roughly $123.7 billion in 2016. These units were also quite profitable, in comparison to GE’s less optimal businesses.



Source: reuters.com



Yes, the company will have less revenue once it sells off some of its bloated assets, yet it can use the capital to pay off some of its constricting debt load and reinvest into its more favorable units. If the company places greater emphasis on developing the underlying units, growing organic revenues, and cutting costs, GE could greatly improve margins and begin to produce significant income once the restructuring phase is completed. Moreover, once the company returns to growth and greater profitability it can work to gradually reinstate its attractive dividend.



Key Segments of Focus: 2016 Profit Breakdown



The lighter section in the revenue charts represents equipment revenue and the darker section signifies the services portion.



Power: Revenues, Profit & Profit Margin



Source: sec.gov



Aviation: Revenues, Profit & Profit Margin







Healthcare: Revenues, Profit & Profit Margin













One Thing GE Appears to Have Going for It



The one thing that GE’s stock seems to have going for it is that just about everyone appears to hate it right now. There is so much negative publicity surrounding GE that the selling in stock appears to be approaching panic conditions. There is blood in the streets, and the contrarian investor in me can’t help but think that maybe I should buy the stock right now. I'm also of the opinion that if the turnaround effort is engineered properly GE’s stock could conceivably double from here in the next five years. But then I find asking myself, is it worth it?



With negative revenue and earnings growth, a very poor managerial track record, and trading at 17 times this year’s earnings, and 17.5 times next year’s, even at these depressed levels the stock does not look cheap right now. GE may be approaching a countertrend rally point around, mainly because the oversold conditions have become so prevalent in the stock. However, the trend is still lower here and I'm not ready to pull the trigger on a long-term position quite yet. The valuation still appears too high, and the company hasn’t provided any convincing evidence that it is doing what is necessary to reform.



Valuation and Financial Highlights



2017 P/E at $1.05 EPS: 17



2018 P/E: at $1.02 EPS: 17.5



Profit Margin: 6.5%



Gross Margin: 27%



Net Income: $7.78 Billion



Gross Income: $33 Billion



Quarterly Revenue Growth yoy: - 3.6%



Quarterly Earnings Growth yoy: - 53%



Total Cash: $14.2 Billion



Total Debt: $134.4 Billion



52 Week Change: - 38%



So, what Else Can You Buy at 17 Times Earnings?



Well, the answer is lots of companies. Just from looking at the DJIA investors could own:



Cisco Systems (CSCO), trades at 17 times his year’s, and 13 times next year’s earnings. The company also provides a higher dividend than GE, and offers expanding income and revenue growth.

United Technologies (UTX), also trades at 17 times next year’s earnings, provides a comparable dividend, delivers better margins, and offers modest revenue and earnings growth to investors.



Apple (AAPL), remarkably trades at just over 14 times next year’s earnings, provides healthy top and bottom line growth, as well as a 1.5% dividend.



Other companies you could own from the DJIA that trade at around or cheaper than 17.5 times next year’s earnings include Intel (INTC), Disney (DIS), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Goldman Sachs (GS), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), and many others.



Therefore, even though GE’s stock has declined noticeably, it does not appear that the company represents an attractive buying opportunity just yet. Many companies with seemingly much better growth prospects and healthier balance sheets trade at par or even cheaper multiples.



Management is Perhaps GE’s Biggest Problem



Judging by the fundamental financial analysis and other evident factors, it appears that the management structure itself may be GE’s biggest fault.



Source: cnbc.com



The first element that jumps out is the huge spread between the 27% and the 6.5% profit margin. A well-established value company should have a much higher profit margin. When compared to other organizations with similar businesses the difference becomes eye opening, and rather staggering.



For instance, United Technologies Corporation has a similar gross margin, yet the company’s profit margin is nearly 10%, fairly higher than GE’s 6.5%.



Also, Honeywell International (HON) has a gross margin of roughly 30%, just a touch higher than GE’s. Yet its profit margin blows GE’s away, coming in at 12.68%, nearly double that of GE.



Many other well-established companies that operate similar business units as GE exhibit analogous statistics. So why is GE generating so little profit?



One of the reasons behind the poor performance is because GE appears to have become a huge, inefficient, bloated bureaucracy. Too much money is going to management for reasons unbeknownst to investors, and exceedingly little is being returned to shareholders.



GE is notorious for managerial and corporate accesses. There’s the $417 million in salary and perks GE’s former CEO Jack Welch was revealed in receiving after he had left the company in 2002. Then there are reports of Jeff Immelt’s multi jet travel, where the CEO had a second jet follow him around, just in case something happened to the first jet he was flying in. Also, there's Immelt's reported take home package of $211 million the former CEO is getting on top of his salaries and bonuses.



What makes Jeff Immelt’s immense pay package even more puzzling is the fact that GE shed roughly $150 billion in market cap under his leadership due to questionable deals and a fundamental lack of comprehensive vision for the company.



The Baker Hughes deal is a great example of just how confusing things have become at GE. Jeff Immelt closes the deal in July 2017, and John Flannery pledges to unwind it just a few months later. It's due to deals such as this and other institutional inefficiencies that GE is now left with an enormous $134.4 billion debt load. This long-term debt, which naturally requires servicing, is undoubtedly contributing to margin compression and decreased cash flow. It is difficult to comprehend how GE could have such an enormous debt burden after selling of so many of its units in the past two decades. Nevertheless, this appears to be an additional testament to how inefficient management has been over the past years.



Technical Picture



There is no way around it, GE is officially extremely oversold. The stock has gotten crushed this year, down 44% year to date, down 14 out of 17 trading sessions, or 25% just since the company reported disappointing earnings in late October.



The RSI is at roughly 19 further suggesting that the stock is massively oversold on a short-term basis. Moreover, the CCI is indicating a similar image. The volume in recent sessions has also been massive, signifying that panic selling may be taking place in GE shares. Surprisingly, the full stochastic has been trending higher in recent days, and now threatens to puncture the 20 level, indicating that a short-term change to positive momentum is very possible in the next few days.



GE 1 Year Chart



GE 3 Year Chart



GE 5 Year Chart



Overall the technical image suggests that a “countertrend rally,” “dead cat bounce,” “short covering rally,” call it what you will, may materialize soon, and it could be substantial, 10% - 20%, perhaps even more.



Bottom Line: GE’s Reconstruction Process is Likely to be a Lengthy and Painful One



GE is no easy ship to navigate or to turn around for that matter. In recent years, the company has proven itself to be large, complex and inefficient, with a bureaucratic type structure comprised of layers of management upon layers of management. If the company is going to engineer a successful turnaround it needs to begin at the top and reform its management system. Fewer units, fewer managers, lower corporate spending, and a more responsible shareholder oriented culture are all intrinsic elements required to getting GE back on track to becoming a successful organization once again. Although this is presumably possible, it is likely to be a lengthy process that is bound to have many bumps in the road.



In the end, General Electric may never be as great of a company as it once was. The company will be much smaller, considering all the units it has to sell off. Moreover, it still has the massive debt load to deal with. $135 billion is not getting paid off any time soon, and it is bound to significantly weigh down future profit potential. Perhaps most importantly it is still unclear whether culture and management can truly reform at GE.



The company appears to have a systemic cultural issue consisting of too much management, gorging on corporate resources, somewhat reminiscent of a highly inefficient government bureaucracy. Therefore, it appears the market may not be overreacting with concern to GE, but is rather aggressively repricing GE shares due to a surplus of new evidence. Which suggests General Electric is going to be a much smaller company, is going to produce less revenue, yet will still be heavily indebted, and may remain plagued by the same old structural and managerial issues going forward.



The decline may not be over in GE shares just yet, and although a short-term bounce in the stock may be likely here, it also seems very plausible that the stock could dip below $15 by year’s end. The stock may attract a wave of buyers and produce a “dead cat bounce” around these levels due to the extreme oversold technical conditions. Nevertheless, the bottom line is that the stock still appears relatively expensive from a fundamental perspective.



I want to be a buyer of GE stock around the $15 level, as the P/E ratio would fall under 15, and hopefully I will get my chance toward the end of the year, perhaps sooner.



Important Note: The underlying article expresses solely my opinions, is produced for informational purposes, and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investing comes with risk to loss of principal. Please always conduct your own research and consider your investment decisions very carefully.

