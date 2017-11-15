American Renal Associates' (ARA) CEO Joe Carlucci on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ARA)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 15, 2017 9:00 AM ET

Executives

Darren Lehrich – Senior Vice President, Strategy and Investor Relations

Joe Carlucci – Chief Executive Officer

Syed Kamal – President

Michael Anger – Chief Medical Officer

Jon Wilcox – Chief Financial Officer

Don Williamson – Chief Operating Officer

Analysts

Kevin Fischbeck – Bank of America Merrill Lynch

David MacDonald – SunTrust Robinson Humphrey

Tejus Ujjani – Goldman Sachs

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the American Renal Associates Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Darren Lehrich, Senior Vice President. Thank You. You may begin.

Darren Lehrich

Thank you, operator, and welcome, everyone to ARA’s third quarter 2017 earnings call and webcast. On the call today are Joe Carlucci, our CEO; Syed Kamal, our President; Jon Wilcox, our Chief Financial Officer; and Dr. Michael Anger, our Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Don Williamson, our Chief Operating Officer is also here for the Q&A session.

I want to remind everyone that ARA management may make certain remarks today that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management’s experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors management believes to be appropriate.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements are described in the sections entitled Risk Factors and Special Statement Regarding Forward-looking Statements in the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, and Form 10-Qs for the quarters ended March 31, 2017, and June 30 and September 30, 2017, our earnings press release and in our other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements made today are effective only as of today, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information or future events.

On today’s call, we will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA less non-controlling interest or adjusted EBITDA less NCI, adjusted net income, adjusted cash flow from operations and adjusted owned net debt. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP are available in the earnings press release.

Finally, I want to remind everyone that since we are involved in certain litigation and inquiries described in our Form 10-K and 10-Qs, we will not be able to answer any questions about these matters.

With that, I’m pleased to turn the call over to Joe Carlucci.

Joe Carlucci

Thank you, Darren. I’m very pleased with our third quarter results. During the quarter, our organization maintained its strong focus on delivering quality patient care while also sustaining our performance in the operational initiatives that we’ve discussed with you throughout this year. Our results demonstrate that these operating initiatives firmly position our organization in a manner that should allow us to maintain an efficient cost structure, thus setting the stage for growth once we move beyond 2017.

At a high level, our third quarter trends reflect relatively consistent payor mix with the first half of 2017, stable commercial rates and strong non-acquired treatment growth. These factors led to our Q3 adjusted EBITDA margin to be similar to Q2. Our treatment volume was impacted modestly by hurricanes Harvey and Irma, but I’m happy to report that our staff and patients in these regions are safe.

Our facilities were all fully operational in a remarkably quick time frame due to careful planning and lots of hard work and sacrifice by our ARA staff and our physician partners. I couldn’t be more proud of how the ARA team was able to pull together during such a challenging period.

ARA’s enduring commitment to our core values ensures that quality patient care remains at the center of what we do each and every day. These core values continue to drive our track record of consistent performance on key quality measures and indicate that we are a market leader in clinical performance. Our results in the CMS Quality Incentive Program, or QIP, our deficiency-free federal and state survey performance, our patient satisfaction results and our physician satisfaction surveys all validate that by consistently following these core values, we continued to differentiate our company from the rest of the industry.

Along these lines, I’m pleased to share results we recently received for the spring 2017 In-Center Hemodialysis Consumer Assessment of Health Care Providers and Systems Survey or CAHPS. This industry-wide patient satisfaction survey shows that ARA continues to perform well above industry averages, with patient satisfactions in three key domains, dialysis center, dialysis staff and kidney doctor, being 13%, 11% and 10% above peers, respectively.

Before I move on to some numbers, let me share my excitement about the recent addition of Dr. Don Williamson to our senior management team as ARA’s Chief Operating Officer. Don’s background is perfectly suited to this role. He is a proven clinical leader in the nephrology arena with a wealth of operational knowledge from his experience leading a successful nephrology practice and serving as a partner in numerous successful dialysis centers. Don has jumped right into this role and will be spending a lot of time helping ARA continue to drive excellence in the areas of operations, quality and integrated care. I look forward to having him meet with many of you in the near term.

So now on to the numbers. Q3 adjusted EBITDA less NCI was $28.1 million, putting us on track to achieve our guidance objectives for 2017. We achieved our Q3 results by remaining focused on sustaining our operational initiatives. We’ve kept our eye on the ball, and we continue to execute successfully on the initiatives we laid out to you earlier in the year. We did experience some modest financial impact from the hurricanes and estimate that these weather events reduced treatment growth by 0.4%.

On the labor productivity front, our operations team has been able to maintain their discipline by staying focused on the labor productivity initiative through more efficient staffing. Our patient care cost per treatment were $217 in Q3 or a decline of $4 per treatment on a year-over-year basis and stable with Q2 2017. Similar to Q2, personnel cost savings were the primary driver of our patient care cost trends. We achieved our targeted annual run rate for more efficient operations in Q2 and the hard work that went into this productivity initiative has allowed us to sustain it at similar levels in Q3.

With respect to G&A, the strategic decisions we made earlier in the year have allowed us to achieve sustained savings at a level consistent with our targets. Our G&A cost per treatment was $40, which was down a little over $4 per treatment form Q3 2016 and was $3 per treatment lower as compared to Q2 2017. The resources we have in place should allow us to continue to provide best-in- class management services to our dialysis clinics in an efficient manner, and we will remain disciplined about how we add resources to support the de novo clinics in our pipeline and at our corporate office.

Let me now turn to our outlook to the remainder of 2017. We are reaffirming our 2017 financial outlook for adjusted EBITDA less non-controlling interest to be in the range of $100 million to $106 million. Given our year-to-date performance and the increased visibility we have on the success of our operational initiatives, we believe it is probable that we’ll end the year around the midpoint of that range. This view takes into account the fact that a disproportionate number of de novo clinical openings are weighted toward the fourth quarter, and, therefore, start-up activity and associated start-up losses are expected to impact Q4 results more than they did in Q3. Jon Wilcox will cover some of the important details of our third quarter financial performance and our 2017 outlook.

Finally, in response to questions we received from investors and the analyst community, our press release includes additional information with respect to patients receiving charitable premium assistance from the American Kidney Fund. We believe our AKF patient mix is very much in line with the industry averages based on public disclosures, and we believe the patient mix information described in our press release should provide helpful snapshots. We continue to believe that charitable assistance should remain accessible to needy patients who require financial support and meet the guidelines set forth by charitable organizations such as the American Kidney Fund.

Now I’d like to turn the call over to Syed Kamal, our President, to give an update on our business development during the quarter. Syed?

Syed Kamal

Thank you, Joe. We ended Q3 with 217 clinics in operation, which was unchanged from the second quarter of 2017. During Q3, we opened one de novo clinic and we sold one dialysis clinic. Two clinics which were scheduled to open in Q3 were delayed due to the hurricanes, but these two clinics successfully opened during October.

Year-to-date through November 1, we’ve added 11 clinics, including nine de novos and two acquisitions. We’ve also sold two clinics, closed one clinic and merged one clinic into an existing location. The clinic sales, closure and merger were part of our ongoing 2017 operating initiatives to rationalize the footprint that adds little disruption as possible to patients and staff.

As we’ve stated during the past few quarters, our 2017 clinic openings were always expected to be weighted to the second half of the year and in particular to Q4. I want to note that a few projects originally slated to open in Q4 have shifted to Q1 of 2018 due to delayed construction as a result of the hurricanes. Despite these changes, we expect to add a fairly similar number of clinics in 2017, as we have over the past few years.

This includes our scheduled openings in Q4 and a few acquisitions, including two that closed in early November. Looking beyond our Q4 openings, we continue to have good visibility into future openings due to a signed pipeline, which stood at 36 signed clinics as of September 30, 2017. This is up from 32 at the end of Q2. We remain optimistic about the pipeline given the number of discussions we’re having with both new and existing nephrology groups. Our physician relationships remain very strong, and there is a growing interest in the partnership model by nephrologists around the country that ARA remaining the partner of choice.

I’d now like to turn the call over to Dr. Mike Anger, our Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Anger has been an ARA partner since 2008 and leads a sizable group of nephrologists in Colorado.

Michael Anger

Thanks, Syed. I’m pleased to join everyone today to provide the third quarter clinical update. As Syed mentioned, my name is Mike Anger, and I’ve been a practicing nephrologist for over 30 years. My nephrologist group in Colorado has 12 clinics in partnership with ARA. As you know, ARA’s business model allows its physician partners to take the lead in the care of their patients. In this physician-driven model, our goal is to provide the highest quality of care.

I’m going to review just a couple of important clinical metrics and update you on a recent development related to our erythopoietin-stimulating agents, also known as ESAs. The first clinical metric I’d like to discuss is Kt/V, a marker of adequacy of the dialysis treatment. During the third quarter of 2017, 98% of ARA’s hemodialysis patients had a Kt/V greater than or equal to 1.2, the value at or above which is considered adequate dialysis. This measure has remained stable over the past year and demonstrates that we are providing adequate dialysis therapy to the overwhelming majority of our patients, and we are doing so on a consistent basis.

The next clinical metric I’d like to discuss is vascular access of our dialysis patients. As I’ve discussed before on these calls, one of the focus areas for quality is the percentage of patients receiving dialysis through a venous catheter for greater than 90days. A lower percentage is better because prolonged venous catheter use in dialysis patients may be associated with a higher risk of infection or hospitalization.

In the third quarter of 2017, the percentage of patients who utilized catheters as their sole source of access for dialysis for 90 days or greater averaged 10% for ARA. This indicates a meaningful percentage of ARA patients are receiving dialysis through a safer, permanent access such as an arteriovenous fistula or an arteriovenous graft. The vascular access measure of the percentage of patients who utilized catheters as their sole source of access for dialysis for 90 days or greater has remained relatively steady in the past year in the 10% to 11% range, demonstrating that more of our patients are dialyzing without prolonged use of catheters. We constantly monitor numerous clinical parameters on all of our patients, such as Kt/V and vascular access, as they all serve as components of the ultimate goal of care, keeping patients healthy, out of the hospital and able to continue to dialyze in our clinics.

I’d like to close the clinical section with an update related to ESAs. As many of you already know, ESAs are the relatively costly intravenous drugs prescribed by our physicians to help manage anemia, which is a common condition that afflicts patients with end-stage renal disease. Our clinical team has been successfully managing anemia using two widely available ESAs from Amgen, Aranesp and EPOGEN. Our Amgen agreement gives us flexibility to use alternative ESAs in 2017 and 2018. I’m happy to report that we have recently added a new, long-acting ESA, Mircera, as an alternative.

Mircera, which is being sold to us by Vifor Pharma, had been widely used in the U.S. and outside the U.S., and we believe it is a safe ESA that is capable of managing anemia very effectively. While we are not at liberty to discuss the terms of either our Vifor or Amgen agreements, we anticipate that this new alternative has the potential to yield some savings in 2018 as more physicians consider adopting the alternative ESA, and potentially greater efficiencies in 2019 as a result of wider adoption within AR of Mircera.

In closing, on behalf of ARA’s clinical team, I look forward to participating in these calls periodically and updating you on these metrics and other important clinical measures that will help you understand our focus on high-quality patient care.

This concludes my remarks on the clinical side, so let me turn it over to Jon Wilcox.

Jon Wilcox

Thank you, Dr. Anger. Our Q3 net revenue declined 2.7% compared to Q3 2016, driven by total treatment growth of 6.8% and offset by a 9% decline in revenue per treatment due to adverse changes in commercial mix on a year-over-year basis primarily as a result of lower ACA mix.

Treatment growth continues to be driven primarily by the ramping of de novo clinics and the underlying growth in the dialysis patient population. Our non-acquired treatment growth was 6.8%, and there was no contribution from acquisitions. We did not acquire any clinics during Q3, and we sold one clinic in Q3. Our Q3 non- acquired growth was below that of recent quarters due primarily to the timing of de novo openings, which has been more heavily weighted to the second half of the year, as Syed mentioned earlier.

The impact from hurricanes Harvey and Irma resulted in a loss of approximately 2,000 treatments or a 0.4% drag to our Q3 treatment growth. We’ve also seen an impact from the sale of two clinics, which we estimate would have contributed 0.3% to our treatment volume for the full third quarter. Adjusted for the hurricanes and the clinic sales, our normalized non-acquired treatment growth would have been 7.4% in Q3 and 8.8% for the first nine months of 2017, which is consistent with our guidance for upper single-digit growth.

Our revenue per treatment in the third quarter was $344 or $34 below that third quarter of 2016. RPT was slightly lower than Q2 due to normal quarterly fluctuations. The year-over-year rate decline in Q3 of $34 per treatment has broken down into two buckets. First, approximately 80% was due to lower ACA mix; and second, approximately 20% was due to lower non-ACA commercial mix. Both of these factors are generally consistent with recent quarters.

Our non- ACA commercial mix has been relatively stable for the past four quarters. And year-to-date, our mix is consistent with what we expected when we established our 2017 guidance. Our non-ACA commercial mix stood at approximately 12% in Q3 2017, and together with approximately 1% of our treatment mix from patients with ACA products, our total commercial mix in Q3 stood at approximately 13%.

I’m now going to move on to a discussion about the expense side of our P&L in Q3. Patient care costs in the third quarter of 2017 were $119.6 million an increase of $5.4 million or 4.7% as compared to patient care costs in the third quarter of 2016. On a per-treatment basis, patient care costs per treatment were $217, and this is down 2% from $221 per treatment in the third quarter of 2016 and remained stable with Q2 2017. The patient care cost per treatment trend is primarily attributable to normal supply cost increases, offset by our operating initiatives to reduce costs. We are not seeing anything unusual with respect to labor pressure, and our staff turnover metrics remain consistent with recent trends.

G&A expenses in the third quarter of 2017 were $22.3 million or approximately $800,000 below the third quarter 2016. On a per-treatment basis, G&A expenses decreased 9.6% year-over-year to $40 per treatment. This is primarily attributable to slower growth of other corporate costs and the targeted reductions we made early in Q2 that have been sustained in Q3. I’ll refer you to the supplemental business metrics table in our earnings press release for the adjusted patient care costs and G&A expense figures I just reviewed, which exclude unusual stock-based compensation and other unusual charges.

Our provision for uncollectible accounts during the third quarter of 2017 was $1.8 million as compared to our provision of $1.9 million during the third quarter of 2016. The provision for uncollectible accounts represented 0.9% of patient service operating revenues or approximately $3 per treatment in Q3 2017 as compared to 1% during the third quarter of 2016. We believe the bad debt percentage is in line with normal quarterly fluctuations. Our accounts receivable, net of allowances, represented 39 days of revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 and remains relatively stable.

Our adjusted EBITDA less non- controlling interests, or adjusted EBITDA less NCI, during the third quarter of 2017 was $28.1 million or a $4.4 million decline as compared to the third quarter of 2016. Sequentially, Q3 adjusted EBITDA less NCI, increased approximately 750,000 from Q2 2017 reflecting treatment growth, an additional treatment day and relatively stable de novo start-up costs.

As it relates to the NCI, the percentage decreased to 39.9% of adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2017 from 42.1% in the third quarter of 2016. Our clinic ownership level has remained relatively stable and stood at approximately 54% at September 30. So the year-over- year change in the NCI percentage is due to decreased profitability at the clinic level as well as typical fluctuations in earnings among clinics with different ownership levels. We expect our NCI percentage to remain in the 40% to 40.5% area for Q4.

We reported a GAAP net income attributable to American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc of $8 million in the third quarter of 2017 as compared to $10.7 million in the third quarter of 2016. For the third quarter of 2017, our non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc was $6.4 million or $0.19 per share using a normalized tax rate of 41.5% and excluding certain GAAP items, as disclosed in our press release.

Turning to cash flow. For the third quarter of 2017, we had a very strong cash flow quarter and generated $45 million of cash flow from operations. After deducting distributions to non-controlling interests of $22 million our adjusted cash flow from operations was $23 million. During Q3 2017, we spent $10.7 million on capital expenditures, of which $1.5 million was related to maintenance CapEx, and the remainder was related to development CapEx.

During Q3 2017, other items impacting cash included $18.3 million of purchases of non- controlling interests. As discussed previously with our Q2 results, the purchases of NCI we made in Q3 relate primarily to the physician puts that were specifically triggered by the IPO last year. As of September 30, 2017, our adjusted owned net debt was $461.6 million and our net leverage was 4.2 times our trailing adjusted EBITDA less NCI of $109.2 million, up slightly from net leverage of four times at June 30, 2017.

Finally, I’d like to discuss our outlook for 2017 adjusted EBITDA less NCI. We are reaffirming our guidance for 2017 adjusted EBITDA less non-controlling interests to be in a range of $100 million to $106 million. Our guidance continues to assume that our non- ACA commercial mix should remain relatively stable with what we’ve experienced year-to-date. Our non- acquired treatment growth should remain in the upper single-digit range and that we’ll continue to sustain the benefits from our operational initiatives.

Our guidance also assumes higher start-up costs in the fourth quarter versus what we experienced in each of the first three quarters. When updating your models, please keep in mind our Q4 openings, which we expect could increase start-up costs sequentially, thereby impacting EBITDA less NCI by $1 million to $2 million as compared to our Q3 results.

Now I’d like to turn the call over to Joe for some closing remarks.

Joe Carlucci

Thanks very much, Jon. I want to thank our entire organization, our ARA family for their contributions each and every day. As a physician-driven company, I want to also thank all of our physician partners for their dedication and for their unwavering attention to the provision of excellent care for the patients who choose ARA clinics for their dialysis services. I want to give a special shout-out to our staff and physicians in Texas, in Florida, in Georgia and in South Carolina for their amazing dedication and courage during the recent hurricane events. Your actions and caring spirit have inspired us all at ARA.

With that, we’ll be happy to take your questions. Operator, can you please open up the Q&A session?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question is coming from Kevin Fischbeck of Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please go ahead.

Kevin Fischbeck

Great. Thanks. I guess a couple of questions. You addressed it in the prepared remarks, but I think it just bears going over one more time. As far as the commercial rate outlook and expectation, can you just characterize, I guess, how the conversations are going? There’s a lot of concern that given the fluctuation you saw late last year in mix and then also the pressure that at least one of your competitors are talking about seeing on rates, that the environment, broadly speaking, with commercial have gotten a bit more difficult. So can you just characterize kind of how those contracts are going and your thoughts about pricing into 2018?

Jon Wilcox

Sure. Hey Kevin, It’s Jon. So what I would say is the comments really around what we’re seeing right now, and it’s been consistent really with what we saw in Q2, is we’ve experienced relatively stable non-ACA commercial rates on a year-over-year basis. And as we pointed out over the past several quarters, our mix has remained relatively stable as well. So right now, we expect that to be the case for the remainder of this year. And then as we get – look into the future for 2018, we’ll talk about that when we get on our year-end call when we issue guidance then.

Kevin Fischbeck

But I guess there’s nothing right now that you would say has changed at all as far as the negotiating dynamic between yourself and managed care to make us think that 2018 would be dramatically different than what you’ve been seeing?

Jon Wilcox

Yes, I would agree with that. There’s nothing that – no incremental headwinds we’ve seen this past quarter or anything like that. We see a relatively stable environment right now.

Kevin Fischbeck

Okay. And then I guess as regards to Mircera, I guess because you have the Amgen contract and I guess because it takes some time to potentially move over to a new drug, is it safe to assume that probably, the benefit that you might see from that in 2018 is going to be relatively small, but the 2019 opportunity is going to be the vast majority of it? Is there any way to think about that?

Darren Lehrich

Hey Kevin, good morning. It’s Darren. I’ll start and maybe Don Williamson can chime in as well. So I think first of all, we started in November, so this is a relatively new introduction for us. As we’ve mentioned before, we do have the flexibility to use alternative ESAs with our Amgen contract. But ultimately, the decision is going to be the physicians’ and how they adopt this new ESA within their clinics and within their patient populations.

So I think by the time we get out into March when we’ll be issuing our 2018 outlook and we’ll have our fourth quarter results, we’ll be in much better shape to see how we progressed over several months of adoption and what that trend looks like. But it should be a positive for 2018, and I just want to be clear about that. And it will be more – it should be more in 2019, the adoption increases. And Dr. Williamson, I don’t know if you want to add anything. We – maybe just comment about the Aranesp adoption and sort of how that went.

Don Williamson

Yes, I can tell you that most of our physicians, I think, are excited about the opportunity to use an alternative ESA. And as always, in our partnership model, it’s the doctor’s choice as to which medication is used, whichever one is right for the patient. So at this point, I can tell you that I think our physicians are excited. Operationally, it will go smoothly, and we should have more idea of exactly the speed of that adoption over the next one to two quarters.

Kevin Fischbeck

Okay. And then I guess last question. Yes, you mentioned that you had some of the de novos that you’re planning to do into Q4 kind of slip into Q1 of next year. So does that mean that we should kind of expect an elevated start-up loss at the beginning of the year as well?

Darren Lehrich

And Jon, you can…

Jon Wilcox

Yes. Hey Kevin. So I think you saw in the commentary we said the $1 million to $2 million for Q4. We haven’t issued 2018 yet, so we haven’t really talked about what our Q1 number is going to be for clinic openings. And as Syed mentioned, there’s just been a couple. So it’s little premature to talk right now about what Q1 patient care costs will look at. So I’ll just defer that until March, if we could.

Joe Carlucci

And Kevin, I would just add one thing to that, and that is that there’s really only, I think, two clinics that moved into the first quarter from the fourth quarter as a result of just really that the contractors got diverted because of the construction in the hurricane-impacted areas. So we’re really only talking about a couple of clinics there.

Kevin Fischbeck

Great. Thank you.

Joe Carlucci

Thanks, Kevin.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is coming from David MacDonald of SunTrust Robinson Humphrey. Please go ahead.

David MacDonald

Hey guys, good morning. Couple of questions. I just wanted to try to put a little bit finer point on the contracting question. You guys have obviously done contracting and renewed some stuff since the issue around premium assistance came up. I’m just kind of curious, in your conversations with payers, does this issue come up? Do they understand it? Can you just kind of take us inside the room in terms of while this contracting is going on and what you guys have seen over the last 12 months or so?

Jon Wilcox

Sure, David. It’s Jon. We talked about it at the beginning of the year that we did see some non-ACA-type plans particularly some regional Blue Cross Blue Shield plans, include more restrictions on the premium assistance. But in our discussions, really since then, since the beginning of the year, we haven’t seen that. We have not seen any type of that activity, and it hasn’t really impacted us and any other activity with that. So it hasn’t been an issue in our discussions with payers on the non-ACA side. So hopefully, that provides a little bit of color in terms of what we’re seeing right now in the market.

David MacDonald

So Jon, is it safe to say this has beaten to death to a degree that everyone kind of understands what it is or isn’t at this point and likely shouldn’t be a problem on a go-forward basis?

Jon Wilcox

Yes, I don’t want to – yes, I mean, as I said, I don’t want to speculate on terms of a – what the ultimate outcome is. But I think what I would just say is that we think the type of activity could be discriminatory by the insurance industry, and we’re fully supportive of the AKF and its mission. So I don’t want to speculate on the outcome of that. But we just haven’t seen it in our recent conversations with payers.

David MacDonald

Okay. A couple of other questions, guys. Just can you give us a little bit of detail on the acquisitions? Obviously, you guys were a little bit more de novo focused, but just wanted to get any color on the acquisitions that you did. And then the clinic sales, I assume this is just kind of continued scrubbing of the portfolio. And from time to time, that will continue. Just any color there?

Joe Carlucci

Yes. Hey David, it’s Joe Carlucci. As we always have done acquisitions, we do them in a disciplined way. They’ve not been sort of a major focus of American Renal. And that’s what these acquisitions will look like as well. Jon?

David MacDonald

But Joe, I mean…

Jon Wilcox

Yes.

David MacDonald

Were these specific nephrologists that you thought were attractive – or the deals in the geographic region where that’s kind of made them stand out, just anything qualitatively about the deals that we should be thinking about?

Joe Carlucci

I mean, you’ve hit – you hit the nail on the head, David. That’s the most important thing for us in an acquisition, is the partnership quality and the physician at the local level, and that’s the category of these acquisitions.

Jon Wilcox

And I would just add to that, David. It’s – these are kind of our typical acquisitions that we’ve done. In terms of size, they’re not large acquisitions. So it’s a typical acquisition. And as we talked about, acquisitions can be lumpy. So these are our first two acquisitions of the year, and we’ve done acquisitions in the past.

Joe Carlucci

Over the years, our strategy hasn’t changed, David.

David MacDonald

Yes. And then just on the couple of clinic sales. I assume that this is just kind of an ongoing evolution in terms of the portfolio, and you’re constantly looking at it. And anything about those two that doesn’t kind of fall into that umbrella?

Joe Carlucci

Yes, it’s Joe. No. Anticipated plans – when we talked to you all, I think, third quarter of last year, first quarter, we’ve looked throughout the portfolio of all of our clinics, and the most important thing to us is, we don’t want to displace patients. That’s the most important thing. And the economics are certainly important. So these were planned and anticipated and done in a thoughtful way.

David MacDonald

Okay. And just last question. And it may be a little earlier to kind of go there on this, but just kind of curious if you guys could give any sense of what you think the potential incremental savings could be just from additional ESAs coming into the market. I mean, is this a handful of percent? Could it be a little bit more meaningful? Just any detail in terms of what you think it could do to your pharma costs.

Darren Lehrich

David, thanks for your question. I think I’m going to stick to what I said that it should be a positive for us in 2018. But I think we’re going to need to at least see several more months of physician adoption and in a trend that will play out over the next several quarters before we can get too granular on that question.

Joe Carlucci

And I’d add to that, Darren. As Dr. Williamson has indicated, the prescriptions are written by our physicians. Our physicians choose what they think is best for their patients, and we’ll just follow their lead. But it is a long-lasting pharmaceutical. And to Don Williamson’s point earlier, the doctors seem pretty interested in Mircera.

David MacDonald

Okay. Thanks very much, guys.

Joe Carlucci

Thank you, David.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question is coming from Tejus Ujjani of Goldman Sachs.

Tejus Ujjani

Hi, thanks for taking the question. In terms of the guidance for the year, $103 million at the midpoint, can you help us understand like what that would equate to on a run rate kind of annualized basis, like assuming that all de novos planned for the year were up and running and kind of steady state at that point?

Jon Wilcox

Yes. Hey Tejus. So I think what I would just say is we would – we’re – if – we’re at $103 million at the midpoint. And if you look at our Q4 number, which is kind of – includes that $1 million to $2 million loss, you can kind of do the math on Q3 less the $1 million to $2 million loss, and then annualize off that. And that, if anything, might give a good indication of a normalized run rate on a purely EBITDA number that’s not burdened with de novo losses.

Tejus Ujjani

Okay, all right. And in terms of like kind of long-term top line and EBITDA growth, can you share any kind of update to your views on that? I guess in terms of de novos, it looks like you’re planning to kind of return more to this kind of range of about 15 de novos per year. You’ve done a little bit more last year. How should we think about that going forward?

Darren Lehrich

Hey Tejus. It’s Darren. So as far as the de novos go, I think we’re not changing what we’ve said in the past, which is 15 to 20 new clinics a year seems to be the sort of the right pace. We did a little bit more last year with a couple of acquisitions, but we’re reiterating that view for this year, and that seems to be the right pace for us. And when you look at 36 signed deals that we had at the end of the quarter, you can obviously look into the future and see that we’ve got some good visibility into repeating that level of new units for the next 18, 24 months. As far as providing you with any kind of medium-term objectives, revenue growth or EBITDA growth, we just haven’t done that, and we’ll consider that question when we issue our guidance. But when we do issue guidance for 2018, it’ll be in conjunction with our fourth quarter.

Tejus Ujjani

Okay. I guess if I can just kind of ask it a slightly different way. Do you think kind of over the long term EBITDA growth will match top line growth?

Jon Wilcox

Well, it’s going to depend on a number of factors, obviously, Tejus, is first, next year, as everyone knows, the Medicare rate is not going to keep up with cost inflation. So next year, we will have, as the industry has, that pressure to manage. Secondly, as we talked about a couple of times, our openings this year were back-half weighted, and so we’ll have that impact as well. So we’ll see. Now on the positive side of that, we’ve got the Mircera benefit as well, and we’re in a relatively stable environment. So it’s a hard question to answer right now in a vacuum, but that’s – I think I’ll point back to what Darren said in terms of when we issue our guidance, that’s really when we’ll be able to definitively answer that question for 2018.

Tejus Ujjani

Got it. Fair enough. And a slightly different question, topic. Can you share your views on the risks or likelihood of dialysis in a retail setting? At NECO [ph], I was at a conference this summer and discussed potential repurposing of retail pharmacy space for infusion and dialysis. I mean, do you view that as a legitimate kind of competitive concern? And if so, over what time frame? And what would you do to mitigate that risk?

Joe Carlucci

Let me just answer that. Dialysis is a very important service that we perform for chronically ill patients in a setting that has to be appropriate for every single patient based on the acuity of care and based on the physicians that take care of the patients. So as you know, I’ve been in this a long time, and I just – at the end of the day, we’re going to continue to focus on providing excellent care to our patients in partnership with our physicians and hire and retain the best possible staff. And do I see that happening in a convenience store? No, I don’t. I hope that answers my – your question.

Tejus Ujjani

Yes. That’s helpful. I appreciate. And just last question. Kind of a little bit random, but how do you think about the average kind of geographic radius that a patient is willing to travel just for routine dialysis? When you’re doing your own internal planning for de novos, like what’s that kind of distance? Is it 10 miles, five miles, 20 miles like any color you can share on that?

Joe Carlucci

Sure. It depends on rural, urban setting. So there are differences from Texas to Massachusetts for sure. But generally, we look at 30 minutes to 40 minutes kind of thing for traffic. But we want to accommodate the needs of all the patients, and we want to make sure that our centers are located in places that are convenient to most of the patients. So travel, Tejus, to your point, is an enormously important issue for the patients.

Tejus Ujjani

Got it. Thanks very much for the color and back to the questions, appreciated.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]

Joe Carlucci

Okay. Well, thanks, everybody, for joining us today. I want to just make two quick points. Number one, I want to thank our staff, especially during the hurricanes. But even more importantly, as we implemented our cost savings initiatives, our turnover – voluntary turnover rate has not deteriorated appreciably. We really appreciate what our staff does for the dialysis patients each and every day, and I want to thank our staff. Number two, I want to wish everybody a happy Thanksgiving next week. And number three, thanks again for joining us today.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation. This concludes today’s teleconference. You may disconnect your lines at this time, and have your wonderful day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.