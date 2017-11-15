Remark Holdings' KanKan May Be Worth $10 Per Share

Remark Holdings' (Nasdaq: MARK) Hangzhou, China based subsidiary KanKan has spent the last three years developing an Artificial Intelligence technology platform from which multiple applications are being adopted for many verticals including Fintech, security, public safety, education, travel, food management, social media and more. Over the last several months, the company has announced deals with some of the largest companies in the world including Tencent, AliBaba, Acxiom, Sina Weibo and others in addition to China's Food and Drug Administration. These contracts have resulted in KanKan going from essentially no Artificial Intelligence application revenue in Q1 to reporting $2.2million in AI revenue for Q3, outpacing management and analysts' most optimistic projections. With this report management also upped its estimate for Q4 AI revenue and increased its projection for 2018 AI revenue from $20m to $30m

KanKan May Be Worth $10 Per Remark Share

I published an article several weeks ago laying out a valuation range that was based on the company achieving its then projected $20m revenue figure for KanKan in 2018. At the time we considered the possibility that the company might actually exceed what would be approximately 400% year over year growth over its $5m projection for 2017. Yesterday, Remark announced that the $5m in KanKan AI revenue projected for 2017 is now looking more like $6 million and that growth of its existing business will lead to 2018 revenue of $30m or better. Given the astounding growth of this business, the very high margins associated with it, management's previous comments on KanKan revenue where they under-promised and over-delivered, management's pointed comments about $30m coming from organic growth only and CEO Shing Tao's comments that left little doubt that management sees a strong likelihood of upside to that $30m revenue guidance - it would be difficult to justify using the lower end multiple of 3x revenue. For this reason we have updated the valuation chart to show a range more in line with that kind of growth starting at 5x 2018 revenue or about half what is used for many companies in such a hyper growth stage. This updated range leads us to a value for Kan Kan of $5.58 to $11.15 per Remark share based on current projections and $7.43 to $14.87 if a more aggressive revenue projection of $40m in AI revenue for 2018 is used. We believe that KanKan could prove to be worth something in the middle of that range or approximately $10 per Remark share. See the chart below:

KanKan's Fintech Division Could Be A Game Changer

While the suggestion that a company whose stock is trading at $4.50 per share may have a division that is worth $10 or more per share may seem outlandish, we believe it is warranted given the factors mentioned above in addition to the growth potential we see in KanKan's Fintech division alone. Remark CEO Shing Tao described this new unit and discussed the new revenue stream created in Q3 on the conference call saying "KanKan's FinTech is built off of our AI based risk management models trained based on social data, shopping data, location data, financial data and other related public available data." KanKan's unique social credit check allows us ".. to provide our financial institutional customers with high quality, high conversion and low default rate loan customers, which allows us to take a percentage of the overall loan amount made. This is a tremendous opportunity as we can now benefit from the $300 billion industry in just consumer loans alone in China which is growing at 30% annual growth rate."

We hope that investors do not glaze over this point - the KanKan Fintech division just began in earnest in Q3 and the core value proposition (that it helps banks achieve lower default rates) is already showing up with lower default rates for loans that are scored according to the KanKan social credit check. In Q3 KanKan Fintech helped its partners loan out $100M and the business model is to take a percentage of each loan. This is a very big deal for several reasons -

1) because there is no credit scoring product in China like the Fair Isaacs (FICO) score used by lenders in the U.S.

2) there is a great need for this because the huge market ($300B) for consumer loans in China is projected to grow at 30% YOY for the next few years

3) this can be provided at no cost to the lender, it is simply added to the cost the consumer pays for the loan in the closing fees section.

Thus, lenders can significantly reduce their risk without adding to their cost structure and the incremental cost to the consumer is not cost prohibitive (likely some fraction of one percent of the loan value). In the partial quarter in which this product first went live it was used to help partners make over $100 million in loans and its efficacy has already been proven through lower default rates for the periods covered. We note that this is a total addressable market of $300 Billion that has a projected five year growth rate of 30% per year. If KanKan Fintech's social credit scoring applications are used with companies that originate just 2% of the loans in this market and KanKan receives 1/2 of one percent on each loan, that would translate to approximately $30 million in revenue:

While we acknowledge there is some risk for lenders in adding to the transaction fees passed through to the consumer if this causes some percentage of them to seek loans without such fees, we believe that some kind of credit scoring will eventually be used by all of the lenders and these kinds of costs are typically passed on to the consumer in one way or another. Additionally, we believe that the zero to $100m loan volume in just one quarter suggests that consumers may not balk at adding an additional half percent to the multiple other fees paid at closing that are calculated as a percentage of each loan.

While we are speculating that this KanKan Fintech product may be able to achieve 2% market share, we do not currently see significant barriers to the company achieving that level and also point to the zero to $100m of loan volume in Q3 as a good indicator that this management team can rapidly scale this business. We also note that KanKan announced 10 additional similar products in the Fintech space that will be offered to lenders beginning in Q4. We should also note that taking such market share would achieve KanKan's entire revenue projection for 2018 with just this one of many applications and services KanKan will be offering and this is one of the reasons we believe that management was so clearly communicating that they see upside to their 2018 $30m revenue projection.

In summary, we believe that Remark Holdings' Q3 report, conference call commentary and the growth implications of what was reported require a complete reset of the value of MARK shares to reflect a hyper growth company operating in the most dynamic niche (Artificial Intelligence) of the technology space. We believe the KanKan division alone is worth $6-$7 per share at a minimum and could prove to be worth $10 per Remark share or more in the near future. And while investors are beating the bushes to find stocks that will benefit from the Artificial Intelligence revolution and they continue to bid up share prices of companies like Veritone (Nasdaq: VERI) and others, Remark's stock price does not yet reflect that it has a division that is one of the fastest growing players in the AI space. KanKan reported Q3 AI revenue of $2.2 million or approximately 5x as much AI revenue as Veritone. Veritone is currently valued at $430m while Remark's entire market cap sits at only $100 million, or about the value of its Sharecare stake (see breakdown here). Investors in Remark Holdings at today's $4.50-$4.75 range are essentially getting the hyper growth stage KanKan AI business that could prove to be worth $10 per share for free.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MARK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: My intent in publishing this article is to inform investors about developments related to Remark Media. I did not and do not intend to suggest any specific action by any investor or shareholder and strongly suggest that any decision made to buy or sell shares of this stock be made after consultation with an investment advisor as to the suitability of such an investment. I currently own shares of MARK outright and in some managed accounts. I may buy or sell shares at any time based on market conditions and the trading price of MARK.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.