DHX Media Ltd.: Nothing Exciting In Q1 2018

DHX Media Ltd. (NASDAQ:DHXM) stock got some bounce today because of the headline revenue growth of 83% year-on-year reported for 1Q2018 which is mainly coming from the consolidation of Peanuts/Strawberry Shortcake business acquired recently. Organic growth in revenue was 16% year-on-year according to the management which seems healthy for a company that had almost flat top line in 2017.

Cost savings initiatives to support bottom

Management highlighted its cost savings initiatives which are expected to add CAD5.8mln to 2018 full year bottom line and another CAD5.2mln cost savings is being targeted by 2019. We will have to take management claims on face value here as due to the changing shape of DHX Media after the consolidation of newly acquired businesses from Iconix, it is difficult to make a year-to-year comparison on SG&A expenses.

Weakening EBITDA margins

EBITDA margin took a hit during the quarter but management considers it to be a partially one-off impact. EBITDA margin was 23.1% in 1Q2018 compared to 27.5% in 1Q2017. It would be naïve to compare the two numbers as the 1Q2018 includes Peanuts/Strawberry Shortcake business which is understood to have lower margins due to a revenue based talent fee payable to the estate of Charles M. Schulz. We know from the May 2017 investor presentation that Peanuts/Strawberry Shortcake’s EBITDA margin was approximately 800bps lower than DHX Media’s EBITDA margins. On top of this decline in margins due to change in revenue mix, there were also some one off factors like higher than normal third party traditional distribution revenues and strong growth of low margin third party revenues in WildBrain.

We are skeptical of these one off items as some of them might become a regular feature like WildBrain which is expected to continue robust growth going forward.

Source: Company financials

Free cash flow impacted by one-offs

Free cash flow was one of the new investor guidance metrics unveiled by the management in 4Q2017 with a target of CAD50-70 million for 2018. The company generated a negative free cash flow for the quarter at –CAD32 million. Again, management is attributing this to one-offs like a payment of CAD13.5 million in early redemption penalties related to the repayment of senior unsecured notes, payments of CAD5.1 million in debt issued costs and acquisition costs related to the Peanuts and Strawberry Shortcake transaction and payments of CAD14.7 million related to strategic partnership with Mattel. Despite a negative free cash flow generation in 1Q2018, management reiterated that they are on track for the annual outlook for free cash flow. Although its early in the year to raise any red flags, DHX Media has an unimpressive track-record of generating stable free cash flow (as highlighted in our initiating note of Oct 3, 2017).

Source: Company financials

No concrete progress on the strategic review

Investors have been hoping to hear about some concrete developments on the strategic review started in early October as in the minds of investors it means that DHX Media is putting itself up for sale and they want to know if there is any buyer talking to the company. However, management kept mum on the topic despite analysts asking direct questions regarding any progress made so far. We believe finding a buyer for DHX Media is not that straightforward due to Canadian content rules, large amount of debt on the balance sheet and poor cash flow generation.

Conclusion

We remain on the fence as the stock has been beaten down towards our fair value target of CAD4.10/share (US$3.28/share) and at present price levels we do not see any compelling reason to become a buyer. The stock is getting technical support near its 52-week low at C$3.81 (also a life time low). It would interesting to see how the free cash flow pans out compared to the guidance as weakening of EBITDA margins and one-off investment items are dragging it down.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.