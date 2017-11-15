ROTY Edition 1 Volume 52: Material Updates And Trades

As always, readers are encouraged to do their own due diligence, manage risk appropriately, and avoid blindly following.

Several ROTY Contenders have been breaking out in the past week and I add color to my thoughts regarding this growing bank of ideas.

Performance of the ROTY model account has suffered lately due to both continued weakness in the biotech sector as well as a couple losers that we cut recently.

Welcome to the 52nd entry in our Runner of the Year (ROTY) series.

Current Snapshot of ROTY Model Account

Above: Basic View

Below: Detailed Version

Performance Since We Started Tracking

Current ROTY Contenders

Remember that the Contenders List consists of stocks that are potentially setting up for a big move and/or have interesting catalysts coming up. They are not official ROTY ideas, but we keep an eye on them in case it appears one or more are setting up nicely (chart/fundamentals).

General Commentary

Performance has suffered lately due to both continued weakness in the biotech sector as well as a couple losers that we cut recently. That said, I believe the ROTY model account is well positioned for outperformance over the next couple quarters. At the same time, weakness in the biotech sector is no excuse and I am not satisfied- longer time readers know that I am about absolute returns (seeing the brokerage account grow is the bottom line).

I am increasingly content with our growing Contenders List- through ideas coming up in my scans and news feeds I remind readers that I try to eliminate the majority of them by looking for red flags as well as asking myself what could go wrong with the business/pipeline candidates or whether the risk/reward profile truly favors us.

Many of you have expressed preference for certain types of ideas (i.e. companies with deep pipelines, those with only early-stage products, those going all in on a certain asset, those with less downside, etc). My hope is that here you find other interesting situations worthy of further due diligence. As always, keep in mind that the Contenders List changes regularly and ideas there are not official recommendations.

Updates on Model Account Positions

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD)- Roth analyst Yasmeen Rahimi slapped the stock with a whopping $32 price target based on confidence in clinical success and profitability in Aramchol for treating NASH. While I am encouraged, I remind readers that such lofty price targets can also be indicative of a secondary offering coming soon.

AVEO Pharma (AVEO)- The company announced the first commercial launch of FOTIVDA with the initiation of product sales in Germany. Management continues to execute and I stick to my expectation of a run-up into the TIVO-3 readout.

Arqule (ARQL)- Point 72 reported a 2 million share position in the stock. Much larger rare disease firm Ultragenyx (RARE) announced approval of MEPSEVII, which could boost the rare disease space to an extent. I note that the drug was tested in just 23 patients, which could bode well for the clinical path forward for miransertib. If there are further acquisitions in the rare disease space that could push shares higher as well.

Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL)- The company announced a $20 million private capital raise at a decent discount consisting of 1.95 million common shares and 400,000 Series II non-voting convertible first preferred shares at a price of $8.50 per share. I view this as a sweetheart deal for institutional players who wanted to get in and look forward to seeing positions disclosed- I consider the development to bode well for progress in 2018.

Today's ROTY Model Account Trades

1. Adding to position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals- The ROTY model account will now own a half position as of the day´s closing price per our transparency rules. The stock appears to be trading close to support with a possible bottom formed a week ago. I don`t plan to add more until later on after further positive developments or technical strength.

Final Thoughts

I have several other possible ideas to fill out the two remaining slots in the ROTY model account, but I am still trying to exercise patience.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVEO, GBT, TRIL.

