YogaWorks: Profits Deteriorate, But Adding Studios Ahead Of Plan

General and administrative spending has nearly doubled y/y as the complexities of being a public company have ramped up costs, driving the company into deeper losses.

The company has an updated studio count of 66 as of mid-November, ahead of prior guidance of 60-63 given in Q2.

YogaWorks posted its second earnings release (Q3) since going public, revealing a mixed quarter in which it beat revenue guidance while missing heavily on earnings.

In retrospect, going public was probably not the right move for YogaWorks (NASDAQ: YOGA). This is exactly the kind of company that can benefit from staying private, as it's now under pressure from Wall Street for its poor earnings performance despite a beat in revenues in Q3. Last quarter, the company had missed on revenues as well. For a company this small, estimates are going to be all over the place, and YogaWorks won't be as efficient at managing expectations other companies and suffer the consequences of tight scrutiny.

YogaWorks' Q3 release was mixed, at best. What I found particularly encouraging about this quarter (versus last quarter, where it was all bad news) is that YogaWorks managed to add more studios than expected through November, with the total count up to 66. (In Q2, the company had only 50 studios and guided toward net adds of 10 to 13 more through the end of December). Three of the acquisitions occurred in Q3, accounting for a portion of YogaWorks' Q3 revenue beat.

Expenses, however, are out of control. The complexities and cost of being a public company are not to be underestimated, and are likely the driving reason behind the doubling in general and administrative costs.

The big question is: Is this a company that can continue to scale and add studios without emptying the bank? Is the holding-company structure that YogaWorks exercises over its collection of 66 studios the best way for this company to operate, and does it have a path to profitability?

Based on recent moves in the stock price, investors don't seem to think so. While YogaWorks' bite-sized market cap is tempting - and despite the fact that its studio additions have accelerated its revenue growth - it's still too much of a risk to take on. This is a company that can fold any minute.

YOGA data by YCharts

Update on studio additions

Let's start with the good news first. Though YogaWorks' Q3 release covers only up to September 2017, the company also disclosed that so far in Q4, it has acquired 13 new studios in addition to the 3 it added in Q3. As taken from the company's earnings press release, YogaWorks' CEO said:

We have also made tremendous progress in our growth plan with the acquisition of an additional 13 studios in the fourth quarter to-date, bringing our total studio count to 66. The addition of these studios has enabled us to increase our market share in the Washington, D.C. area and gain entry into the vibrant Houston and Atlanta market."

As I wrote in my initial article on the company, studio acquisitions are vital to the company's growth and the best use of the ~$30 million that YogaWorks raised in its IPO. As a refresher, as stated in YogaWorks' S-1, the company typically targets studios that bring in $500,000 - $700,000 in annual revenue. Based on historical information on the 2015 cohort of acquisitions, YogaWorks pays an average of $688,000 per studio, and the average studio has a contribution margin (as measured by the company's pro forma "Studio EBITDA" metric" of approximately $250,000.

If historical averages are extrapolated to estimate the impact of YogaWorks' 16 new studios, we can estimate $9.6 million in incremental revenues and ~$4 million in incremental "Studio EBITDA" per year.

At the time of YogaWorks' Q2 release, the company had only 50 studios. As of Q3, that number has grown to 53, and as of November, the studio count is 66. This number tracks well against the company's intention (as stated in its S-1) to acquire 20 studios in 2017, bringing the year-end target count to 70.

In Q2, the company's CEO disclosed that it had entered into letters of intent to acquire only 15 studios, so it seems YogaWorks has done just that and then some. Though we've yet to see how much cash it's spent on these 16 additions, we're hopeful that the company still has sufficient firepower to reach beyond the 70 studio count by year-end.

Q3 recap

Unfortunately, as the bulk of the acquisitions occurred in Q4, YogaWorks didn't see too much of a bump in its Q3 results, though the company did beat top-line guidance.

YogaWorks posted revenue of $13.5 million (flat y/y) in Q3, above the high end of its guidance range of $12.7 million to $13.2 million and also above Wall Street consensus of $12.9 million.

Figure 1. YogaWorks Q3 results Source: YogaWorks earnings press release

Despite exceeding top-line expectations, the company fell far short of earnings targets. Net losses nearly doubled to -$4.6 million (implying a -34% operating margin), though $2.1 million of that loss was due to stock-based comp that didn't exist the year before.

The swelling loss was primarily due to an increase in general and administrative expenses (aka, corporate overhead), from $2.6 million in 3Q16 to $4.6 million in 3Q17. Though presumably a large portion of this increase in expenses is due to stock-based comp (especially high during the IPO year, when the stock actually attains a value), it underlines the difficulty and cost of being a public company, and a small public company especially.

The table below shows the company's Studio-Level EBITDA calculation for the year through Q3. Studio-Level EBITDA adds back corporate overhead that's not directly related to operating the studios; which, in Q3, is $3.1 million of the total $4.6 million in general and administrative expenses:

Figure 2. YogaWorks Studio-Level EBITDA With a pro forma figure of $2.6 million, YogaWorks claims that at least its studios are operating profitably. With the company's 16 new studios, this number could potentially be $1 million higher (one-quarter of the company's estimated $4 million in incremental Studio EBITDA). However, looking at the company this way begs the question: how necessary is the corporate entity? Is it just dragging down the individual studios with the overhead expense ($8.1 million year to date) and dragging red ink across the company's bottom line?

On a per-share basis, YogaWorks' net loss of -$4.6 million translates to -$0.37 in EPS, which is much worse than analyst consensus of -$0.20.

Key takeaways

The critical sound bites from this quarter are fairly simple to digest:

Studio acquisitions are tracking ahead of plan, with 16 new studios added through November

Corporate overhead continues to eat into the company's earnings (which tracked heavily beneath Wall Street expectations), though the company insists its studios are still operating profitably

The question that investors have to wrangle with now: can YogaWorks' new batch of acquisitions finally catapult the company into profitability? We'll get a better picture in YogaWorks' Q4 release how these 16 new studios have contributed to earnings (and likely in Q4, YogaWorks will see a return to revenue growth as well).

Given how small the company is and how volatile its performance tends to be, however, this is not a stock I'd bet the farm on. Until the company sheds some light on how its expanded collection of studios is contributing to profits and not just revenue, I'd stay on the sidelines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.