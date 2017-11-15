Market Volatility Bulletin: Is The Volatility Ship Turning Slowly?

Given how powerful and widespread the risk-on move was, we wonder if it just needed some time to reverse.

The spread on implied vs. realized volatility is quite wide, and contango on the Dec-Jan spread is also high: good time for short-vol products at least for a trade.

Submitted 3:12AM

We'll begin with a repeat of our video commentary on VIX, taken last Saturday.

Thoughts on Volatility

DJ raises an important idea in his Tweet from a week or so ago relating to the immediacy of a response to a move.

We wonder if perhaps the momentum was just so strong that markets didn't "know how" to respond in a meaningfully negative way. Even now, every downside ES (SPY) move gets snapped up almost immediately.

Many risk-on markets that had been on a nonstop tear appear to be turning around:

While evidence accrues that the strong bull progression of the last ten weeks is drawing to a close, this could all just amount to a mini-correction. Here's Zaphod15 from a few days ago.

The best way for markets to "correct" is to more or less take a nap. His statement is a good reminder that snoozing is something that they do better than many give credit for:

If markets always flailed about wildly, then we would never see the options market generate annualized vol levels in the 9's! The fact that implied vols are so low speaks to the reality that slumber is always an option, and can remain so for quite some time.

Pat Hennessey points out that while implied vols are heating up, realized vol is remains low, all the while still off its lows. He suggests that the current gap (white line at the bottom) between the two is at the very top of its range for the year, and we interpret this chart to mean that it is likely that realized vol needs to kick soon if VIX is to take the next sustainable step higher. If that is indeed what he is getting at, then we agree.

This may indicate a decent time to get into short-vol products like XIV or SVXY, at least until this gap tightens up some. The contango is pretty decent due to the "December effect" for VIX products (contango on Dec-Jan has been a mile wide since last summer).

On the other hand, there's quite a bit that can stir realized vol, and we're talking today. Check out the Bloomberg calendar for the day's activity: Retail Sales, Empire State Mfg Survey, Business Inventories, Oil Inventories, and what we believe will become the increasingly important CPI figure. So I'm sorry to be a two-handed economist here, but there really is a lot that can nudge realized vol higher here in the near-term future.

Last Minute Dive in the M1-M2

Here's the M1-M2 spread on a two-week chart:

The key phrase that John used was "once in a while". The caveat matters, because this is why the contango frequently gets so steep to begin with. If you're talking contango rates of 15% over a day or two, there's obviously a chance for a pretty killer downside, or those short the spread would have no reason to play.

Yesterday happened to be one of those days where the shorts won.

Of course, it sometimes goes the other way. Last month, the October expiration in the VX, was just such a case. The debit spread charged higher right into the roll.

For a different kind of way to visualize this phenomenon, observe the suddenness with the F1 priced higher in the middle of September and around Oct 17, and by contrast how much more gradual the move higher was for this past roll. Those long the debit into the expiration are looking for that steep jerk higher, and certainly not an F1 that snakes higher to the F2 not through the dictum of the roll, but on its own accord.

Conclusion

If this is your first time reading Market Volatility Bulletin, thanks for giving it a try. If you're a regular, we thank you for your ongoing contributions in the comments section. As always, trade ideas, questions, and general sharing are appreciated.

Please consider following us.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We actively trade the futures markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. It is our belief that the S&P 500 is meaningfully overvalued. As such, we typically carry a net short position using ES options and futures