This High-Quality REIT Is Performing Well With Strong Outlook

RioCan is currently trading below its net asset value, and its price to AFFO ratio continues to be at an 8-year low.

Investment Thesis

While brick-and-mortar store continues to face strong competition from the rise of e-commerce, RioCan, Canada’s largest retail REIT, RioCan REIT (OTCPK:RIOCF) (TSX:REI.UN), did not appear to be impacted. In its third quarter earnings release, the REIT posted improving financial and operating results in almost every category. Its major market strategy and urban development plan should be its major growth drivers in the next few years. Its valuation continues to be attractive with below historical average Price to AFFO ratio.

Source: Company Website

Improving Occupancy Rate

I am impressed with RioCan’s improvement in its occupancy rate. The increase in recent quarters were mostly due to tenants taking possession of the former Target (TGT) units. This wasn’t an easy achievement for RioCan as its occupancy rate dipped to 94% back in 2015 due to Target’s decision to exit Canada. In order to rent out its properties, RioCan had to invest considerable costs to redevelop these spaces. It was cost intensive but the redeveloped properties are attractive to the readers.

Occupancy Rate (Source: Company Presentation)

The improving occupancy rate will decline in Q4 or Q1 2018 as Sears Canada made the decision to liquidate all of its stores. Currently, Sears Canada rented 9 locations totalling 381 thousand square feet from RioCan. Fortunately, the impact in revenue is only 0.6% of the REIT’s total revenue. It is unfortunate to see one of its anchor tenant go. However, the soon to be vacated spaces may actually allow RioCan to accelerate its urban development plan. More on this will be elaborated in “Urban Development Plan” section.

Source: Company Report

Significant Funds From Operations (“FFO”) Increase

I am really impressed with RioCan’s effort to increase its FFO in the third quarter. As can be seen from the chart below, its FFO increased to C$151 million from C$140 million last year, or a 7.9% growth rate. Similarly, its FFO per unit grew to C$0.46 per unit from C$0.43 per unit last year, or a growth rate of 7.5%. Improvement in occupancy ratio and same property net operating income increase of 2.4% year over year helped boost RioCan’s funds from operations (“FFO”).

Source: Company Presentation

Reduced Interest Expense

During its past 9 months, RioCan was able to take advantage of the historical low interest rate environment in Canada by reducing its weighted average interest rate to 3.82% on September 30, 2017 from 4.02% on December 31, 2016. With only about one fifth of its mortgage maturing in 2018 and a modest rate hike pace, its weighted average interest rate is only going to increase modestly. Hence, I do not see any immediate concern at the moment.

Source: Company Report

Urban Development Plan: RioCan’s Growth Driver beyond 2018

Currently about 75% of RioCan’s properties are located in Canada’s urban centers (e.g. Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, etc.). Greater Toronto Area accounts for over half of its total properties. These urban retail locations are supported by a growing population as over half of Canada’s new immigrants chose to reside in Canada’s top three urban centers (click here). RioCan is actively rezoning and redevelop its retail properties to include also residential, and office spaces. In addition, they are also actively developing some of its vacant properties. Together, there are currently about 2.8 million square feet of properties under development. This is about half of its current leasable properties. I like RioCan’s approaches as increasing property density means more revenue from rentals or sales. The addition of more residential and office units also reduces RioCan’s exposure in retail sector.

Source: Company Presentation

At the moment, RioCan estimates only about 11~12% will be completed in 2018. Hence, the significant revenue contribution will be beyond 2018 and perhaps even 2019. Nevertheless, it will be a major growth driver for the REIT in 2~3 years. Its first nine-months development expenditure was C$229 million. For the full year, management estimtes of about C$300 million in development expenditure. This amount will be in the range of C$300 ~ C$400 in 2018 and 2019. Total cost for these project is expected to be C$1.0 billion. The company is expected to get a weighted average net operating income yield of about 5% ~ 6%. That would add C$50~$60 of net operating income per year. I think this is pretty decent yield as urban properties typically have yields below 5%. With a development cost of C$1.0 billion, RioCan’s NOI yield will add about C$0.15 ~ C$0.20 per unit to its annual net income of C$2.06 per share.

KiNGLY: One of RioCan’s Urban Development Project (Source: Company Presentation)

RioCan will Focus on Canadian Major Markets

Beside its development pipelines, on October 2 RioCan announced its strategic plan to accelerate its portfolio focus in Canada’s major markets: the six largest markets in Canada. The reason is simple, to capture the opportunities created by a faster population growth rate than the national average. This will allow RioCan to maintain and even improve its occupancy rate and grow its rental income. As the chart below shows, the goal is to have its major market to represent over 90% of its properties and to increase half of its properties located in Greater Toronto Area. In order to achieve this goal, management indicated that they plan to dispose over C$2.0 billion of properties in its secondary markets.

Source: Company Presentation

I like the strategy as this shows management’s commitment to increase unitholder value. However, I am not sure if the timing is correct. RioCan is already committed to many development projects and the annual development expenditure is expected to remain very high. Disposition of its C$2.0 billion properties will mean a near-term reduction in its revenue although this also allows recycling of its capital towards its current development pipeline.

Valuation Continues to be Attractive

RioCan’s current price of C$25.42 per unit is below its net asset value of C$27.10. Its Price to NAV ratio of 0.92x is currently near its 8-year low and well below its average of 1.08x. In terms of its price to forward AFFO ratio, RioCan’s current ratio of 16.5x is also below its 8-year average of 18.5x. The threat of e-commerce on brick-and-mortar retail stores may be the reason why the price to AFFO was adjusted downward by the market. However, I have confidence that the market will re-evaluate RioCan upward not only due to its strong Q3 earnings report, but also due to its future outlook beyond 2018 and 2019. If its price to AFFO return to 18.5x, its unit price could be trading at C$27.56. This would mean a total return of 14% including its annual unit distribution.

Source: TD Securities

Investor Takeaway

RioCan posted better than expected third quarter results with occupancy ratio improving and funds from operation growing. This more or less provide investors with confidence that the REIT should be able to sail through the headwind caused by the rise of e-commerce. Its strong outlook beyond 2018 is supported by its urban development pipeline and major market focus initiative. Together with a distribution yield of 5.5%, I believe RioCan is a good investment for investors seeking both yield and capital appreciation. However, its

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.