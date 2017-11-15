Wells Fargo's (WFC) Management Presents at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Future of Financials Conference (Transcript)

Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC)

Erika Najarian

We have Wells Fargo who actually doesn’t need any introduction. So who we have joining us today is John Shrewsberry. Many of you, of course, know him. He’s a Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Wells Fargo. John has been with Wells for over a decade and was previously the Head of Wells Fargo Securities before becoming CFO in 2014.

So please join me in welcoming John to the stage, as we discuss how Wells Fargo is navigating through a transitional period in its life cycle and positioning itself for stronger growth, stronger earnings power and stronger returns. So thanks for joining us.

John Shrewsberry

Thanks for having me.

Erika Najarian

So before I kick off the questions for John, I’m going to ask you guys a question. So if you don’t mind pulling up the polling question, please. We start it off with the toughest question, it gets better from here, I promise.

So if you reduced your exposure to Wells Fargo over the past 12 months, what has been the primary reason why? One, retail sales practices issue; two, lack of EPS growth; three, efficiency ratio outside of its 55% to 59% target; four, level of earnings quality; five, valuation; or six, I have not reduced exposure to or sold short shares of Wells Fargo over the past 12 months. So five seconds on the shot clock. This is interesting. So 20% – here you go.

John Shrewsberry

Thank you.

Erika Najarian

20% of you said that you have not reduced exposure to Wells Fargo, and that’s actually the most popular answer. The second most popular answer is, 22% of you say it’s earnings quality, and 19% of you say it’s the retail sales practices issue. To me what’s very interesting is the efficiency ratio outside of its 55% to 59% target, only about 9% of the vote, which I would not have guessed.

So second polling question, please. As a current or prospective Wells Fargo shareholder, what would drive you to increase ownership of the stock? One, achieving measurable progress on dollar expense targets; two, stronger revenue growth; three, improvement in the efficiency ratio to the 55% to 59% range, indifferent as to whether this is accomplished revenue growth or expense cuts; four, stronger capital return; or five, more confidence sales practices issue is truly behind the company and won’t lead to further meaningful litigation or regulatory issues? Five seconds left.

Interesting. So what would drive – 41% of you said, what would drive you to buy more of the stock is confidence that the sales practices issue is truly behind the company. 22% of you said stronger revenue growth. So maybe we’ll kick it off here, I think, we should respond to this question.

John Shrewsberry

Sure.

Erika Najarian

Mainly an update on how Wells is progressing in terms of putting the sales practices issue behind them?

John Shrewsberry

Sure. Interesting. I – incidentally, I think those two most popular answers are probably related or believed to be related. So with respect to sales practices, this has been about a year. Some of the – you’ve all hopefully and probably heard from the company from Tim about the many actions that have taken place to restore trust in Wells Fargo. But the timeframe really is set by either our regulatory counter parties or a couple pieces of litigation that are outstanding, some of which may sting – hang around for a while.

One big overhang that, I think, it will be helpful is that, we’re in the process right now of finishing up with a class-action suit related to the accounts that were opened. And that really will put a punctuation point at the end of that, because people will step up. They will make a claim. They will be paid. There will be a sort of final number known of people who might have been negatively impacted and that particular chapter will be closed.

I’m sure there will be a handful of ongoing bits of litigation. But really getting back to the business, which we have been doing for a while of working with customers in branches, working with customers, however, interacting with them, pleasing them, giving them a great sales experience, a great service experience, that’s ongoing and will continue to be ongoing. But I think, we’re seeing that in the numbers now.

Erika Najarian

So with that line of questioning behind us, you’re America’s largest lender, and of course, you’re going to get asked about loan growth.

John Shrewsberry

Sure.

Erika Najarian

So, in terms of the sentiment from large corporate…

John Shrewsberry

Yes.

Erika Najarian

…and sentiment from middle market customers, what are they telling you in terms of timing of strategic actions from here? Why is the demand for financing, I think, less than people had expected?

John Shrewsberry

Yes. I think, on the – on large corporate, markets are wide open for them or in 2006 or 2007, as it relates to pricing and structure. And so big deals for them, which are necessary, because organic growth is harder to come by or some of them are happening. We’re seeing a few in the paper these days. But we’ve also seen a little bit more, I think, cautiousness around antitrust types of issues, because some of these deals are so big that they’ve triggered more of that concern.

I think that people might have imagined that that would be a lower bar to clear in this political environment, but it’s not really. So I think, deals are important. But for the biggest ones, where people are running into the market concentration issues, that seems to be a headwind to some of that activity. But there’s a lot of confidence among those companies, as I said, their ability to borrow is unfettered.

In the middle market, and I’ll talk about the middle – not middle market in the middle market LBO sense, but in the core, generally speaking, privately-owned middle market company sense, where we’ve got a huge swath of credit. There some of those folks have access to institutional markets as well, but more often their bank finance.

I think, they’re in for the long haul. After a relatively deep recession, people have taken cost out. They’re generating a lot of cash flow, and they’re financing whatever their growth needs are through cash flow that they’re organically generating. We haven’t seen much difference in line utilization or demand for credit. And this is every industry, it’s every geography.

On average, it feels like it’s representing the 2%-ish rate of growth in the economy overall. And I think, the willingness to take risk is just lower than it used to be. And so they’ve focused on being efficient, generating more cash and being self-sustaining without a lot of added leverage.

And I don’t think – I don’t imagine that’s going to change magically if we get tax reform as sort of one piece of what might have been a bigger growth agenda a year ago may change a little bit at the margin. But they may employ more people, or they may just have higher returns, they may lower their prices. We’ll see how that gets passed along. But it feels to me like that’s the market we’re in unless we get a lot more growth.

Erika Najarian

What about on the consumer side? What is your – obviously, harder to pick up sentiment? But what is your data tell me about that?

John Shrewsberry

So, yes, there’s a few different data points. Loans on the one hand and transactional – consumer transactional flows on the other. And I think and you guys would also have a good barometer for this. But mid to high single-digit growth rates in debit and credit card transactions that represents a lot going on out there among consumers. People are spending more, in some cases, they’re earning more.

On – in consumer credit, if you split the world into mortgages, autos and credit cards, for example, I think, banks are making it easier to – on the credit card side, there’s a lot of competition to provide credit to consumers. And that’s probably at the margin, where excess leverage will show up. I don’t think it’s happened yet, broadly speaking, even the loss rates are a little bit higher than they have been for the last few years.

I think, the auto market heats and cools, and heats and cools on a daily cycle depending on who is feeling very competitive. I think, used car prices are in a reasonable place that’s important, because that’s where collateral recover – that’s where recovery comes from an event of default, employment is very full, and so there’s no spike in defaults there. And I don’t think banks incidentally are going to get hung the worst if auto credit goes sideways, I think, that will be finance companies more likely.

I think, with mortgage credit, on the books of banks, it’s really prime jumbo loans, right, and home equity, but home equity is very slow, maybe because those loans have been restructured to amortize, maybe because of consumer preference to not get that much incrementally levered versus a cycle ago.

So consumer credit in those categories feels pretty balanced. We haven’t talked about student loans, but that’s really more of a government guaranteed issue. We’re a big private student lender, but it tends to be more of a co-signed product. And so it doesn’t reflect the risk of the student as much as it does the risk of the family. But I think, consumer credit is under control.

Erika Najarian

So I’m going to ask you one more top of the house question…

John Shrewsberry

Yes.

Erika Najarian

…before we dive more deeply into Wells. Regulatory reform seems to have some momentum in Washington, but every bank has different binding constraints. So what would the reform look like for you that would unlock the most amount of earnings power?

John Shrewsberry

Earnings power? Well, I think, if there was a relaxation of liquidity requirements that would, I don’t anticipate that happening. I don’t think it’s on anybody’s list of – for the largest banks of things to be concerned about. But feels like capital stress testing, rigorous capital stress testing is here to stay in whatever format it ultimately takes. Resolution planning is here to stay and strong liquidity requirements are here to stay.

So frankly, those are probably – structurally, those are the most binding outcomes that the larger banks are living with. And I don’t imagine except at the margin that there’s going to be any relaxation or normalization of that. There maybe more transparency, which would be helpful. There maybe easier to communicate what expectations of what good looks like. So that there’s guessing work and we can focus the right resources rather than overdoing it. But the requirements that we’re living with, I think, they’re going to be in place.

Erika Najarian

So this is actually a good segue to my next question. I thought the way you explained the balance sheet transformation at Wells during Investor Day was interesting, right? And then so, because everybody remembers Wells is having an industry-leading NIM when they think about historical Wells performance.

And when we separated out, looking at your earning assets, even with the drag of purchase accounting, your loan yields actually declined the least among peers, so that’s holding in Well. So that implies to me that a lot of the drag on, at least, on the asset side is liquidity. So can you separate out in terms of how much liq – excess liquidity you have today to the best that you can. What sort of the regulatory constraint liquidity that you have to hold versus what is sort of smart ALCO?

John Shrewsberry

Yes. So there are three or four – well, there’s a list of potentially binding liquidity constraints that we work through in our own process. But the ones that are most binding at the margin are LCR. And even there, there’s – we have talked to investors about for awhile sort of tens of billions of dollars of room. But LCR is one resolution liquidity needs. RLEN and RLAP are both liquidity requirements.

And frankly, they’re pretty close to LCR from our perspective as a binding constraint within probably $10 billion a piece. But then there’s also our OCI sensitivity. So the more we take out of cash and put into our bond portfolio the more risk we have to a backup in long rates, and we have to be conscious of that, not just from where we sit today, but from where we imagine our CET 1 going over a nine quarter forecasting horizon.

So if we’re going to a CCAR and think about, for example, moving from above a 11.5% down closer to our stated goal of 10%, we have to be thinking about that, and of course, what’s happening to the rate environment at the same time, which generally speaking, we all imagine goes up, even though it doesn’t really happen that way. Both of those things contribute to how sensitive we are in CET 1 to adding more to our bond portfolio.

So when you sensitize that, that give you a calculated binding constraint. And then another is our own asset sensitivity. So we’ve at the same Investor Day, we showed again, where we are in our range for an expected change in NIM for a 100 basis point simultaneous parallel back up. And we’ve been at the low-end of asset sensitivity and then described that way for some time putting more money, taking money out of cash and putting in the bond portfolio today reduces that asset sensitivity.

And if we really do believe that some day longer rates are going to go up then the ability to reinvest won’t be there. And related if short rates do go up which they have and they seem to be on a track to continue to for a while anyway then the carry on today’s incremental purchase is lower and lower and lower over time.

And of course, related to that, when we had this discussion at Investor Day – the last Investor Day or the one before that, cash was earning nothing. Now cash is earning 125 basis points, and 10 years we’re still pretty much exactly where they were. They moved a couple of times, but we’re back in the 232, 240 range. So the give up for holding cash is much lower today than it was a year ago and that factors into the same calculation.

Erika Najarian

As we look forward in terms of further changes to asset mix, is there anything strategically that you’re thinking of doing that could change your asset mix? And I guess, I’m really more specifically asking you have tons of leverage capital. And for a bank your size you’re not as big in terms of financial institution clients, maybe give us your thoughts there?

John Shrewsberry

Yes. I think there’s definitely room for us in financing securities for our institutional investing counterparties, which is a low risk, low reward type of activity if done properly. The returns on equity actually are quite good, because the equity – the RWA calculations are pretty favorable. And as you’ve mentioned, we’re not constrained from a liquidity calculation perspective.

So it’s not like we’re holding incremental equity from that calculation against those assets. There’s a lot to do with those customers by providing financing, because there are some other banks that have had to go the other way because of that binding constraint. So we’re being judicious about that. We’ve grown that somewhat over the last year or two, we’ll probably do a little bit more of that over the coming year. In the context of a $2 trillion balance sheet, we’re talking about tens of billions of dollars. So it’s really not that much of a needle mover, but it’s good for our business and as a way to generate quality P&L and good risk adjusted returns on the back of it.

Erika Najarian

So you’ve been pretty clear on sort of the loan mix transformation more to wholesale versus consumer in terms of just the mix. There are some idiosyncratic elements that sort of drove balances down. And I’m wondering sort of where we are in the – clean up is the wrong word, but where we are in terms of having those factors drive growth?

John Shrewsberry

Sure. And incidentally, that that description is accurate, but it wasn’t a great and strategic plan to shrink consumer. We went into the crisis overloaded in our own home equity loans, which was one of the single worst things that Wells Fargo has ever done to itself on the credit side in the past, and then we bought Wachovia that had a balance sheet full of option arms. Although those remarks to a level that made sense in connection with the merger.

So those portfolios had to come down, and they’ve meaningfully outperformed our expectations for credit. I think, our second mortgage portfolio has less than 50 basis points of annual loss in these days, which is really good. But they’ve been coming down and we’ve watched them march down. The home equity loans, of course, didn’t require amortization until their end of draw period was over, which for most of them has already begun to occur.

And so they’re coming off steeply now to the tune of a couple billion dollars per quarter probably, and I will be around for a while. And the total growth of home equity will be negative until that runs its course or until new originations meaningfully tick up. But as I mentioned earlier, that appetite just doesn’t seem to be there. There’s more for us to do there, but I don’t think it’s going to look like the pre-crisis area of people drawing on home equity to finance their lifestyle.

And then in – say, the pick-a-pay loans, of course, were a going away portfolio, and we’ve we’ve actually allowed them to run down. They’ve performed great. We’ve sold some pools of them and we may do more of that, which could cause them to disappear more quickly. But we’re trying to be commercial about when we do and when we don’t based on how well they have been performing, and then in auto, as I mentioned,

Erika Najarian

Right.

John Shrewsberry

I’ve mentioned separately. We’ve taken our foot off the gas for a period of time while we’re – we started that, because the risk return didn’t feel right when we started it less than a year ago. But then more meaningfully and impactfully right now, we’re reorganizing our auto business to shrink it into three big regional centers away from a much more distributed origination and collections network. And while we’re doing that we’re taking the risky end of the distribution of receivables off the table for a period of time.

Erika Najarian

So moving to the liability side of Wells Fargo balance sheet transformation, top retail deposit gather in the United States. But can you just remind us how much your deposit base has evolved since the 2004, 2006 rate cycle in terms of composition?

John Shrewsberry

Yes. So I don’t have the exact numbers. But still the biggest retail deposit base in the close among the largest banks, I don’t want to offend anybody in the room, so…

Erika Najarian

[You’re correct] [ph].

John Shrewsberry

Of course, we have more institutional deposits and more commercial deposits than we did before. We also have a high net worth deposit category that we really didn’t have as a retail bank before our merger with Wachovia, because we have a big wealth platform now with probably $130 billion worth of deposits in it. And each of those, which may be your next question, performs a little bit differently in this rising rate environment that we’re in.

Our retail deposit base right now has an all-in liability cost of about 5 basis points and it hasn’t moved through 425 basis point Fed funds moves. Some corporate deposit – corporate deposits moved very predictably. Although the special category that’s FI as clients, so other banks et cetera, which have a much higher beta still worth having those deposits even though we pay out a higher yield on them, but they’re sort of a separate category from the core commercial middle market deposit category.

And then the high net worth category has moved faster more recently and those are good long lag. But in the last couple of quarters, there has been some catch up. So I – we think of the deposit base and frankly, even more disaggregated than that, but those are the four categories, I think, that explain what’s going on with our deposit pricing.

Erika Najarian

And can you remind us where you are in terms of TLAC-related debt issuance?

John Shrewsberry

Yes, we’re full right now, A, because markets were opened and priced well. So we got ahead of it. And and also, because our RWA growth has been a lot slower over the last three or four quarters than we originally forecast. So we’re done. We’ll be issuing to replace what rolls off and we’ll optimize that. But there’s no incremental drag that I would expect.

Erika Najarian

So putting it all together without any help from the yield curve, how should investors think about all those dynamics, as I think about net interest margin, which I know is an outcome for Wells only, but spread revenue growth next year assuming a 2% GDP growth environment?

John Shrewsberry

Yes. So it depends on what happens with short rates and long rates, I don’t think if we’re still at 2% a year from now in GDP growth, I don’t assume long-term rates are going to be much different than they’re today, and maybe short-term rates will have one more hike built into them. But if things don’t pick up a little bit then I don’t think that we’re going to – no one is going to target a flat curve, and that’s where we’re going to be headed if we’re not getting something in the long-end.

If that’s the case and meaning, there isn’t a lot of compelling reason to get meaningfully more invested out of cash and into duration. If loan growth, industry loan growth and our share of it is about what it is today, and if liability part – if deposit prices, as I mentioned, they’ve remained very low in spite of this – in spite of the move up if that catches up for some reason, or if the next move or a couple of moves are – cause a much higher liability cost, it’s going to be very hard.

I think for all things being equal for bank – for banks to meaningfully grow interest income. But every one of those drivers is going to weigh on that. What happens to loan growth? What happens to long-term rates and investability? What happens to deposit costs, vis-à-vis the change in short rates? They’re all going to weigh on that. But I’m thinking sort of single-digit – low single-digit new types of interest income growth with a certain balance of those inputs.

Erika Najarian

So to that end let me ask about the numerator side of the efficiency equation. If we could have the next polling question up please? Whole lots of text in this question. Wells Fargo has targeted $4 billion of expense savings to be achieved by year-end 2019 with $2 billion falling to the bottom line. Management recently noted, it could achieve 50% of this by year-end 2018. How are you translating this into your 2019 expense outlook for Wells Fargo?

One, 2019 expenses will be meaningfully lower, that means 3% to 5% in the core 2017 level ex litigation. Estimates also need to consider the $1 billion in other expenses like core deposit intangible and FDIC special assessment that could roll off that are not included in the $4 billion target; two, 2019 expenses will be modestly 1% to 3% lower than the core 2017 level; three, 2019 expense is roughly flat with 2017 core level as business as usual expense growth will mitigate cost saves; or four, I have low confidence in my 2019 expense outlook I need to see more progress from Wells or receive more color? Five seconds left.

So this is interesting. You all have high confidence in your expense outlook for 2019, and if you pick that 34% of you, most popular answer are looking for 1% to 3% lower costs into 2019 versus 2017, 31% of you say essentially flat, and only 19% of you say meaningfully lower. Lots to digest, lots to respond to?

John Shrewsberry

Yes. So I – the way I digest it is now that we’re completing our forecasting process for 2018 and into 2019 that in a wake of that. So probably in January, there’ll be an opportunity to give people more specific color on what to expect over what time frames. We’ve got – the programs that you’ve described for expense to come out. We’ve got a handful of programs in place that are generating this cyclically elevated expense. Some of them risk and regulatory, some of them technology-related, but we should talk through those. And then we’ve got the step downs – the structural step downs from core deposit intangibles FDIC. What you didn’t mention is the businesses that we’ve sold that were high…

Erika Najarian

Yes.

John Shrewsberry

…efficiency ratio businesses whose expenses will be out as well. So I think, to help people understand this a little bit better, once this forecasting is done, we’ll give that color to make it easier to track our progress.

Erika Najarian

So in the first $2 billion that you’ve identified centralization and optimization is 1.3. I think that’s a number that initially surprised a lot of investors. Could you talk about, maybe give us some examples, I think, there was some the auto call centers that you talked about last night.

John Shrewsberry

Yes.

Erika Najarian

Can you give us some tangible examples of that?

John Shrewsberry

Yes. The biggest examples of that actually happened in our staff groups or happening in the staff groups, where before we started this process whether it was finance, accounting, HR, marketing, risk, et cetera, we had a central function and each line of business had a companion function and a lot of coordination back and forth between the central function and the embedded functions.

We made a choice about a year-and-a-half ago to roll all those together, and to take stock of what we’re doing, how we’re doing it, how many different ways we’re doing it, what people were doing it with. To simplify the model in each case to pick the minimum number of approaches to pick on finance, you may think about forecasting or expense management for that matter or reporting, et cetera. We should be doing it in a very limited number of consistent ways, not in everyway anybody ever imagined…

Erika Najarian

Right.

John Shrewsberry

…which is how nature works over time. And the sort of early target for that was about 20% off the top for all of those functions over the course of 18 months and we’ll outperform that. And we’ve put ourselves on a path to be – to now really be able to continually work at efficiency, because we’ve got scale activities without little embedded pockets of excess capacity or ways of doing thing differently. So combining like work and then figuring out the most efficient way to execute that work for Wells Fargo in staff groups.

On the business side some of it’s in the first $2 billion and some of it’s in this re-imagine of businesses in the second $2 billion. But similarly, we underwrite loans in everyway that’s ever been imagined. We spread financials. Historically, we have in every way that’s ever been imagined. We service picking on technology and just the operations of our businesses, which are really connected.

In our commercial business, we have hundreds of different loan systems. When – and if you, you may have gone through this process. But we think about how many different types of commercial loans you have, once I get to about 10, I have to be creative to think of another type and yet we have hundreds of different loan systems.

So there’s a program in place to compress, compress, compress the number of applications that we’re running to do substantially the same thing. And there’s operations attached to each one of those technological outcomes that are slightly different from one another. So the operations can compress, compress, compress, that’s all happening right now and that’s a big part of where the efficiency comes from.

By combining all of these things, you can really think about layers of team member about spans of management control and be much more prescriptive in terms of what the ideal is, what the minimum should be, et cetera, that’s much more difficult to do and everything’s pushed out all around the company and you’ve got generalist managers managing a little bit of a lot of different things, which is how things have been done historically.

Erika Najarian

Where are you investing that first $2 billion in cost saves?

John Shrewsberry

So we’ve got – the big programs that are underway, I would think of is sort of risk and regulatory. Some of which you might say, we’re compelled to do, but much of, which it just makes us a better bank to do. There’s a big cyber program underway. There’s a huge data transformation underway. Maybe like all organizations over time, we’ve found ourselves running on thousands and thousands of independent databases that aren’t all entirely unique. But that need to be conformed into single sources, single number environments for each data domain, that’s all underway.

There’s sort of a companion technology transformation as we move a distributed server framework in our data centers to cloud – our own cloud applications, taking a different approach to data storage, taking a different approach to enabling digital, all of these things require us to modernize the data environment we had in the past with what’s necessary for the future, all that’s happening.

Erika Najarian

So strip all of that aside and going back to that 2% GDP growth environment, what is – what should the core business as usual expense growth for Wells look like in that backdrop?

John Shrewsberry

Yes. So it depends on business mix, because one item that came up at our Investor dinner last night was, well, okay, so add inflation for expenses and one – the discussion that we’re having is, it’s not true that in every part of our business we should be conceding that expenses should grow by inflation, because we don’t get to increase our prices by inflation, right, most things that we offer are free so…

Erika Najarian

Right.

John Shrewsberry

So we have to be, we have to get great benefit from our deposits, which is where a lot of the value comes from for us, and we have to be really judicious about expenses. And it can’t be true that a particular quantum of work cost more next year to produce than it did this year. It has to cost less next year, because we’re bringing more technology to bear.

We’re getting more expertise, where we’re pushing it down to lower cost team members who are newer in the organization that type of thing. And it’s that type of thinking that has to get us away from inflation as a baseline for certain types of core expenses. And for growing different streams of revenue that have a higher expense base then clearly that should make a difference and we will be paying up for that, whether it’s in wealth, or investment banking, or certain other categories per dollar of revenue we are spending more.

But all things being equal to just produce the same outcome year after year, we – once we’re – that we’re through this phase of transformation that we’re in, it should not cost us more every year.

Erika Najarian

So, I think that’s a great segue into our next polling question. Now let’s ask about the part of the nominator you can actually control. But first, I wanted to get you guys a sense on the efficiency outlook for 2018. What do you think Wells Fargo’s efficiency ratio will be for full-year 2018? And as just to benchmark a consensus efficiency ratio is 59.5%; one, above 61%; two, between 60% to 61%; three, between 59% to 60%; four, between 58% to 59%; and five, below 58% Three seconds left on the shot clock.

So 40% of you chose between 59% to 60%, so that in line with consensus. The next most popular answer is between 60% to 61%. So just eyeballing, obviously, the results folks think that’s going to be between 59% to about 61% for next year. Any comments on the polling before I move on?

John Shrewsberry

No, I mean, we’ve said we’re trying to get it to a 59% handle in 2018. The question is, for how many quarters.

Erika Najarian

All right, all right. So I asked this question of you and Tim in the call. But I want to re-ask it again for this audience. The question, of course, related to sales practices really the future revenue outlook beyond the consumer. I’m going to re-ask this, has the sales practices issue changed the culture of risk in the wholesale bank?

John Shrewsberry

Yes, I don’t know. I don’t think it’s changed our – it depends on what type of risk you’re talking about. So, credit risk is the bigger with $450 billion, $460 billion worth of commercial loans in wholesale. And I think, our credit risk appetite reflects where we are in the cycle and how we compete not our willingness to take risk. But that hasn’t been impacted by sales practices.

I will say that our tolerance for operational risk and our need to get it right is different than it used to be, and that’s certainly influenced by what happened in sales practices. So do we have our own people spending more time mitigating different types of operational risks, adhering to compliance requirements? For sure. And so and maybe we and maybe we’re in a period now where it has to burn in a little bit and it becomes more business as usual.

But is that taking a little bit more mind share of people who are executing in the wholesale bank? I’m sure that it is. I think, it’s a good thing, frankly. But I don’t think our willingness to stand by a customer or to take bridge risk, for example, for a good customer or to take a big hold position if necessary for a customer that doesn’t feel negatively impacted.

Erika Najarian

So environmental factors aside, what are you most excited about in the wholesale bank in terms of growth prospects?

John Shrewsberry

So I mentioned earlier these hundreds of loan systems, that’s a symptom of wholesale having been run as a collection of very independent businesses over time, because that’s how they grew, that’s how they were acquired, et cetera.

I think, Perry Pelos who runs wholesale banking has a very clear vision of compressing that down into a more limited number of businesses that run together a little bit more seamlessly, more consistent client coverage, a more consistent approach to relationship management, a lot more industry expertise, our investment bank has always been very industry focused, and we’ve had some industry verticals on the core banking side.

But really the whole thing is moving to more of an industry focus, which is a much more powerful way for us to bring all that we have to bear. I think, I mean, he’s got very ambitious plans for how that all fits together and it makes me very excited. We’ve got great people, huge customer franchises, a big appetite for credit, and a habit of working as a team even though we’ve been aligned differently. So I think it can be powerful as he really runs it like a corporate bank, a middle market bank and brings all those things to bear.

Erika Najarian

So you had your peers present yesterday and a lot of them similar size balance sheets, really talking about the model, right, having a large investment bank and a large balance sheet. And you have traditional broker dealers like [indiscernible] all of them and saying, we want to be bigger with corporate clients. So you have a depth and breadth of corporate clients already.

John Shrewsberry

Yes.

Erika Najarian

Do you think the size of your investment bank is appropriate to really service them in the way that you can through their lifecycle?

John Shrewsberry

Yes, it depends. So, yes, I think, is the short answer. The – where it gets complicated or where there’s more to talk about is, the corporate credit balance sheet necessary to serve global corporates or the broad middle market, I think, we have all the appetite in the world and we’re in position for that, we’re already doing that. The balance sheet that looks different that some of the others are using is more of a securities balance sheet.

So I mentioned that there’s more repos or other financing to do that will grow that balance sheet somewhat. But probably not to the levels that some of our pure play competitors are who are thinking about coming the other way. For me, it’s really more about people in seats, do we have the right people, do we empower the right people, do we give the best advice, our execution is great.

One fact that I don’t think is little appreciated is because of that corporate franchise, first, really, first, far back as I can remember now since the merger between Wells and Wachovia, we’ve been in the top three in terms of number of capital markets executions every year in the U.S. with a few thousand per year, that sort of includes loans syndications and high-grade and high-yield debt, equity and convert, underwritings, et cetera.

So we’re already in a very considerable number of transactions. It’s our opportunity to up our presence, up our role, up our – the quality of the advice that we’re giving, the execution has been great on the deal side. And so it’s not like we have to go out and find new customers, as you alluded to. We don’t have to wheel our way into places that we’re not, we just need to do more with the opportunities that we have.

I think that’s an enormous opportunity, frankly. And if we had – we have a coupe of billion dollars a year of investment banking revenue now could that be three, four, or five absolutely. And we could do that with the magnitude of investment bank that we have today.

Erika Najarian

So you followed up – you’re following up on artificial intelligence panel?

John Shrewsberry

Yes.

Erika Najarian

So I wanted to ask about a little bit about innovation?

John Shrewsberry

I was going to lose the tie and put a T-shirt on under my jacket?

Erika Najarian

Yes, you needed the vest with Wells Fargo logo. So the next polling question, please. As a shareholder what statement most closely aligned with your view of how traditional financial institutions like Wells should allocate investment spending on innovation.

One, investment spending on innovation should be top priority for financial institutions as leading the charge and innovation will be better – will better generate long-term shareholder value and short-term expense management; two, given the revenue environment institution should invest in innovation projects would be mindful of self-funding these investments with savings elsewhere in the firm; or three, given the challenge in revenue environment, institution should focus on improving the bottom line for expense management even if this means delaying innovation projects? Work on shorter responses for next year?

John Shrewsberry

Those are thorough.

Erika Najarian

So survey says, 51% of you say it should be top priority for financial institutions, or 35% of you say that bank should balance this in these investments by self-funding them. So the next question.

On the topic of innovation, do you consider Wells Fargo’s investment efforts to be: one, above and beyond what peer banks are doing; two, about in line with the innovation investments and efforts at peer banks; or three, below the innovation investments and efforts at peer banks? Five seconds on the shot clock.

So 56% of you say about in line in terms of Wells’ innovation efforts, 25% of you say below, and 19% of you say above and beyond. There are so many places to go in terms of the innovation discussion.

John Shrewsberry

Can I just jump right in and free associate for a minute? Because…

Erika Najarian

Yes, for sure.

John Shrewsberry

So I don’t think one of the underappreciated things that is beginning to reveal itself. And we’re now launching a new digital capability seemingly every quarter, things we’ve been working on for a period of time and some of them, I think, are really powerful. They’re most powerful when they sit on top of the trove of data that firms like ours and others have. And if you can take that really cool FinTech capability, analytic capability, customer experience, user interface, whatever it is that that’s compelling for a – we usually think about it in terms of consumer experience. But it’s just as important in – among commercial and other users.

If we can enable that on top of what we have in terms of data to help make decisions or personalize things that are more impactful for customers and much more impactful for us from a risk management and cost takeout perspective, that’s where the magic really occurs. I’m – I like you, my inbox is full every day from compelling startup or not even startup FinTech with an intriguing value proposition. But they don’t have any customers and they’re probably never going to have any customers.

So it’s interesting, but it’s a hobby or a feature or a line item on the menu. But it’s not value. When you take some of the same capabilities, either the ones that we build or we license or we buy and you attach them to what we have today for data and where we’re going with our own data, it’s a moat. I think, it’s overwhelming and compelling from a customer value proposition point of view, the ability to know everything the customer wants to know about their real – incidentally, customers don’t admit to care that much. You have to reach them at a different level.

But we know how much they are and how much they spend. How much they save. How much they owe. We know how old they are, when we know how long they’re likely to live, there’s a lot that can be brought to bear by combining what banks know and have with what customers really need to be most efficient in their lives.

In the next couple of years, I think we’re going to be unbelievable in terms of the change in our business, your business, and how we deliver that information in a really useful way back to customers. And it only happens, because you’ve got the capability attached to that years and years and years of a broad breadth of data about the customer. So I’m excited about it.

Erika Najarian

So if behavior is changing – behavior and preferences are changing and clearly, again, you’re America’s largest lender. And you have initiatives you’re rolling out like digital mortgage application, and I think it’s called intuitive investor, right, sort of two traditionally high touch services?

John Shrewsberry

Yes.

Erika Najarian

Do you really need a branch network of your size to deliver Wells Fargo to your customers? And if the change is going to be unbelievable over the next few years, can the branch optimization be as flexible as behavior changes and technology change?

John Shrewsberry

Yes, I think, it has to be very flexible. So we’ve talked clearly about the first 450 branches that will be taken out. And we mentioned at the quarter, the downtick and I mean, they still are very high-level of personal interactions in branches, but it was down 5% or 6% year-over-year. And almost all of that is attributable to people self-serving on their computer, on their phone, and of course, phone has now recently, in our case, overtaken online.

So as that picks up, we’re going to be as flexible as need be in taking cost out. In order to know what the possibility is, we’re trying to make more and more and more things self-serviceable by putting them in a really easy way in mobile. And also by putting people in the branches to lead customers as sort of a digital concierge toward what the self-serve solution is. So that if people choose to do it themselves, they can. And I think that will speed this up.

I – when I fast forward into the future, I still imagine that we have thousands of points of physical distribution, maybe not as many thousands as we have today, but we’re not –it’s much more powerful to have both than it is to have just one or the other when it comes to virtual and physical distribution. Can we enable different types of transactions today or interactions? Should they be smaller footprint? Should they be staffed differently? What’s the role of cash in the future versus the role of cash today? All of those things matter a lot.

But I think we’re going to be, I think, Mary Mack, in particular, is going to be as aggressive as possible making sure that what we have meets, how people are using it as we get there. And with every passing quarter, especially as we enable more functionality digitally, the news is fresh, because the pace of adoption picks up. All right. Thank you.

Erika Najarian

Yes, absolutely. So just wanted to pass the mike around to you guys if you have any questions for John. So maybe we have any questions in the audience? There’s one right here.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

John, you mentioned HELOC runoff and so forth, a lot of HELOCs you put on the book, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 10 years to come in amortization, are you re-soliciting those people, because you’re getting an amortization or not?

John Shrewsberry

Yes. So we’ve been preparing them for re-solicitation for years, as they’ve entered the first quarter or the amortization. For a lot of them to take out though is a bigger first because of what’s happened to home price appreciation and those loans end up getting sold off to Fannie and Freddie, as first mortgages that took out the original first and second.

For people who have another or an ongoing need for home equity were absolutely soliciting them with the – with today’s product in today’s underwriting, But even then the runoff is faster than the uptick on new balances.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Erika Najarian

Any further questions? I think one right here.

Unidentified Analyst

Why are you carrying more short-term borrowings?

John Shrewsberry

It sort of comes and goes with the nature of the assets that we have on the books that might be at a legal entity level, for example, so in the broker dealer there might be external financing for positions rather than borrowings from the bank.

There are some short-term borrowing pipes that have to be opened and exercised as part of a resolvability status as a combination of things like that. I will say that that’s probably the easiest area to get trimmed. We find ourselves with with excess liquidity, they can’t otherwise be deployed. So it’ll come and go, but those are some of the drivers that are – that contribute to it.

Erika Najarian

I think, we have time for just one more question if you guys have it. Great. Thank you so much. Thank you.

John Shrewsberry

Thank you very much. I appreciate it.

