International Game Technology Cheered Too Much By The Market After Q3 Earnings Beat

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) reported its Third Quarter 2017 Results on Tuesday, November 14th, much to the delight of investors. Shares ended the day up 15% as the company reported earnings of $0.40/share vs. expectations of $0.24/share. The casino equipment maker's stock was having a lackluster year but is now nearing its 52-week high of $32.07.

Investors who got in at the bottom of the stock's uptrend beginning in June will certainly be happy with their return so far but where will the stock go from here?

3Q 2017

Quarterly Earnings Reports often send stocks shooting in one direction or another, as seen with IGT, but investors need to ask themselves if these moves are over-exaggerated. Whatever the cause of the jump its important (when investing long term) to always keep in mind how these results change the stock's fundamentals, if at all. A temporary jump in revenue or income is of course not a bad thing, but can lead to overreactions from the marketplace in the short term. Interestingly, IGT's Third Quarter Results did not see any groundbreaking revenue or profit increases. The image below was found on IGT's Quarterly Earnings Presentation and shows the year-over-year performance of IGT with regard to revenue, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income, and diluted EPS.

As you can see there was no increase that was large enough to spark a 15% jump in the stock. There was no mention of 2018 guidance and for FY17 the only change was a narrowing of the expected adjusted EBITDA range from $1.60B-$1.68B to $1.64B-$1.68B; not the most monumental of changes. The dividend of $0.20/share represents a nice yield of just under 3% at current levels, but this is in-line with the dividend payout for the last year and a half. Could the culprit just be that the market had a gloomy outlook for IGT's 3Q and the pop in shares was a result of a positive surprise? Consensus EPS estimates of $0.24/share would've resulted in a 47% decrease year-over-year but instead IGT reported earnings that fell 11% over the same period. This seems to be an example of what I had mentioned earlier -- a temporary jump in profit as opposed to a shift in the company's fundamentals. The profit increase wasn't driven by any net new top line growth nor any multi-year margin expansion program that will continue to boost earnings. Management was asked about the margin expansion on the Quarterly Conference Call and had the following answer:

We have taken some action during this year regarding, in particular, SG&A, and so you can see reflected here part of this action. As part of our normal program, we control costs and, obviously, we monitor, and when it is needed, we make some adjustments. Regarding R&D, most of the programs are still in place. Probably, there, the reduction is relatively smaller than SG&A. But even there, there is a small improvement. And as we have said in the past, this is an area that we will look in the future to understand what the optimal size for the R&D expenses is. - CFO Alberto Fornaro

Not much conviction in that answer. To me, this reads pretty similarly to if Mr. Fornaro had simply said "Yeah, costs came in lower than expected which we were happy about". The unconvincing nature of this answer hints that margin expansion in 3Q was closer to a one-time positive rather than a continuing tailwind. The company's Second Quarter Earnings Report also sent shares flying higher despite a large earnings miss, only for the stock to reverse and give back most of its gains. The chart below shows IGT's stock price over the two weeks following its 2Q 2017 report:

We may be witnessing the initial stages of history repeating itself.

Valuation

According to the Wall Street Journal, there are six analysts following IGT, four of which have assigned a "buy" rating with two opting for a "hold" rating. I wouldn't be surprised if some of those ratings were revised downward to reflect the change in relative valuation after the stock's big move. Of those six analysts, the average price target is $28.42, only 3.5% higher than Tuesday's close. The stock's quick run up seems to have led to it being overvalued. A look at future earnings estimates (also provided by WSJ) isn't disproving this theory:

Year EPS P/E Ratio FY17 1.19 23.1 FY18 1.46 18.8 FY19 1.6 17.2

There is a notable jump of 23% next year in EPS but the P/E multiple of 18.8x 2018 earnings should be reserved for a company with continued growth expectations. The EPS growth rate from FY18 to FY19 currently stands at ~10%, which is still solid growth, but represents a significant deceleration of earnings growth and still not deserving of the premium valuation being awarded to IGT currently.

Conclusion

International Game Technology reported a good Third Quarter that surpassed rather pessimistic expectations with ease. This subsequently caused the stock to jump over 15% in trading the next day. A closer look at the quarterly results and market valuation of the stock indicates that the 15% rise was not fully deserved. It is not IGT's fault that the market reacted so strongly but for the time being, investors should wait on the sidelines for shares of this gaming company to cool off a little bit.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.