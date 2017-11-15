MagneGas's (MNGA) CEO Ermanno Santilli on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

MagneGas Corporation (NASDAQ:MNGA)

Q3 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

November 15, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Natalya Rudman - IR

Ermanno Santilli - CEO

Scott Mahoney - CFO

Analysts

Sameer Joshi - Rodman & Renshaw

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the MagneGas Corporation Third Quarter 2017 Earnings and Business Update Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I’d now like to turn the conference over to your host, Ms. Natalya Rudman. Thank you, Ms. Rudman. You may begin.

Natalya Rudman

Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining MagneGas’ third quarter 2017 financial results and business update conference call. On the call with us today is Ermanno Santilli, Chief Executive Officer of MagneGas; and Scott Mahoney, Chief Financial Officer of MagneGas. At the conclusion of today’s prepared remarks, we will open the call for your questions. If anyone has any questions after the call, please contact Crescendo Communications at 844-589-8760.

Before we begin, let me take a minute to note that this conference call may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Such information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking information. Listeners are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as no assurance can be given to the future results, levels of activity or achievements.

With that out of the way, let me now turn the call over to Ermanno Santilli, Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead, Ermanno.

Ermanno Santilli

Thank you, Natalya, and thanks to everyone for joining us today. We have some very meaningful updates once again from this quarter.

We continue to execute on our business strategy of increasing our industrial sales, streamlining our operations, making solid improvements in our fundamentals while still progressing exciting new applications for the MagneGas technology.

This quarter, we achieved 30% increase in metal cutting fuel and welding supply revenue versus the same period last year. In August alone, we generated over $407,000 in industrial gas sales, this represented a 75% increase compared -- sorry 57% increase compared to the same period last year, which was our highest sales result in our corporate history for our industrial gas division.

The primary catalyst for growth was success in the new industrial sales division which was brought on line in July 2017 coupled with strong year-over-year growth in our Sarasota and Lakeland locations. The first new client in our industrial gas segment has already become our largest single customer, and several more customers of similar size are in development right now.

If it wasn’t for the damaging hurricane that paralyzed the entire state of Florida in early September, our sales would have been significantly higher for the quarter as well. We temporary lost sales opportunities due to a general disruption associated with many of our customers being impacted for several weeks after the hurricane. Flooding and loss of power which crippled the industry across Florida was problematic.

While we were fortunate to avoid any damage at MagneGas, the effects of the storm were challenging to overcome in the short-term. We also had a onetime unit sale of $361,000 last year which affected our year-over-year comparison. Revenues actually increased 30% when unit sales were excluded from the prior year.

Apart from driving profitable sales growth, one of our main goals this year was to streamline our operations. Over the past quarter, we have put in place an aggressive strategy to contain cost through the reduction of non-essential employees and consultants along with realigning of certain personnel in sales-related positions.

Our SG&A excluding stock used as compensation, decreased $1.9 million, which is 13.4% lower than the same period in 2016. This is the second lowest cash spend in the quarter since the end of 2015. Our annual payroll has decreased 33% from $3.9 million at the end of 2016 to approximately $2.6 million today, as we shifted our staffing model to variable sales based model. In fact, 59% of our staffing model is now in a revenue centric role as compared to only 34% at the end of 2016, which represents an consecutive doubling of our sales force since last year.

As you can see, we’re continuing to drive growth and scale, and we are excited to make this happen. We see and continue to see a clear path to profitability through continued organic growth, reduction in our production costs and careful management of our expenses.

We also continued to see significant improvements in MagneGas2 production from butanol as a feedstock with further procedural and subsystem optimization. Our production rates have increased over 150% with a 50% reduction in production costs. And we are now able to produce gas with only 25% of the staff required a year ago. And our non-labor cost factors are also decreasing at a similar rate, mostly maintenance related. This has resulted in roughly a 76% reduction in cost per unit of gas produced, allowing us to penetrate new markets and increase sales of MagneGas2 to distributors, which further strengthens our gasification system value proposition in turn and leading to greater gasification unit sales.

We believe that as we scale the production of MagneGas2 in the coming quarters, the financial impact of this development will become a significant factor in our ability to become a cash flow positive business. We believe these enhancements along with changes to improve the ease of use, make our equipment even more attractive for small and medium-sized distributors looking to produce their own settling substitute. This is particularly true in markets where renewability and environmental responsibility are critical decision-making factors.

Our sales team has done an excellent job in expanding and improving our most important distributor relationships now that MagneGas2 is produced from butanol. We have focused our initial efforts on the Eastern United States. This increase in product demand is a clear indication that we are making strong impressions in the market and our technology is winning more and more acceptance every month.

Our dramatic reductions in production costs coupled with lower delivery costs have enabled our company to serve the growing market demand with the significant improvement in our bottom line. Price reductions in MagneGas2 come at a time when the settling prices are actually increasing due to supply restrictions associated with recent hurricanes, further enhancing the market response. In effect, we have reduced our delivered price at a time when the settling costs are spiking. We will look to further leverage this success as we expand our existing distributor relationships and add additional distributors in targeted territories in the coming year.

This month, we announced that all three of our largest East Coast MagneGas distributors, Holston Gases, Haun Welding Supply and AWISCO have agreed to significant increases in MagneGas2 purchases to meet increased end-market demand. As part of the agreement, the distributors have agreed to minimum purchases to maintain areas of preferential treatment, which based on current projections would represent a minimum two-fold increase in sales from these distributors, beginning in the fourth quarter of 2017.

We’ve continued to demonstrate success in integrating our first industrial gas distributor, ESSI, growing it rapidly at a rate far higher than the industry average, which has validated once again our strategy of expanding our footprint through acquisition, using excellent customer service and MagneGas2 as a key differentiator. We are looking to continue that momentum by acquiring additional companies with strong customer base where we can leverage management to establish our presence and then organically grow our sales by repeating the winning formula of excellent customer service at MagneGas2 as a differentiator.

We will then plan to sell ancillary products which are high-margin, consistent with our new strategy, which is a solid step for MagneGas, as we look to accelerate our growth through acquisitions. And as you remember, we recently were awarded a $432,000 grant from the United States Department of Agriculture to accelerate commercialization of the Company’s Plasma-Arc sterilization system for the treatment of pathogens and nutrients found in animal bio solid wastes. Being the first ever federal grant award to MagneGas Corporation is a very significant and historic milestone, which will help accelerate commercialization of our sterilization technology in the agricultural market.

In line with our strategy to fund low-cost waste to explore applications for our technology, we will leverage this USDA study as a commercial pilot by commencing the sale of premium sterilized manure fertilizer in the Tampa area. We are in the final stages of launching the pilot in Florida with USDA and we hope to provide a meaningful update prior to year-end.

If this commercial pilot proved successful, we will explore launching manure sterilization centers around the agricultural epicenters on the East and West Coasts. Leveraging the USDA federal grant is a very low cost way to validate and ultimate open commercial activities in the agricultural sector, and is the culmination of many years of R&Ds and market studies as our shareholders are well aware.

Internationally, we are aggressively expanding sales of our gasification and sterilization units. In October, we signed $0.5 million consulting agreement with our European partner, with an option to increase this agreement to $1 million by the end of 2017. There is significant pent-up demand in Europe, due to the regulatory environment and other factors including European climate and energy initiatives.

One of the key targets for the European Union is that 20% of all energy to be produced from renewable sources by 2020. These initiatives propel the MagneGas to market opportunity in Europe, opening up massive financing and grant opportunities, not available in the United States. With the help of our European partner, we have identified numerous opportunities for our proprietary gasification and sterilization technologies across the European theater. Our partners team consists of senior executives from industrial gas, energy, steel and agricultural sectors which are in perfect alignment with our offerings, all have reached into their markets validated these opportunities and have customers ready and waiting.

Additionally, our partners have existing facilities we can utilize for testing both solid and liquid waste strains to quickly identify, validate and commercialize new opportunities, which may not be available in the United States. The fact that we will be using butanol in Europe, all but eliminates technical risk associated with entering that market and the fact that we’ve been successful commercially with MagneGas2 in the United States provides critical validation to industry and funding partners to provide this expensive sales opportunity in Europe to funding and attention that it needs.

Recently, we announced that we sold two gasification units for a total of $3.5 million in Europe with delivery expected in the first quarter of 2018. This is a part of a pipeline of units we expect to deploy in the coming months in U.S. and Europe. We expect this to be a key catalyst driving revenue in 2018.

Finally, MagneGas Corporation is an industry leader in micro-gasification units, operating a space where typical gasification systems are as large as city blocks and require investment of hundreds of millions of dollars. The industry as a whole has recognized the importance of dramatically reducing the complexity and footprint of gasification options currently available in order to drive decentralization, particularly of power generation systems. As the leader in micro-gasification, MagneGas is well-placed to participate in this rapidly growing industry.

In order to extend our leadership in micro-gasification, we have started the prototyping phase of our fourth generation gasification unit, which will have a completely new design. The progression of our technology since its inception has been evolutionary from horizontal units to vertical units to winter [ph] units and based exclusively on fluids or liquids. This design will be truly revolutionary along liquids and solids which can be polarized to task into our new gasification vessel while being exposed to a significantly enlarged gasification zone. While the inception of our fourth generation gasification systems started over four years ago, it ties many of our strategic objectives together, namely continued progression of MagneGas2 production efficiency and the repositioning of MagneGas2 to overlap with more traditional solid gasification feedstock such as coal, plastic and biomass.

In fact, we expect that our new design would achieve a 500% efficiency, increased gasification of our current butanol feedstock. For MagneGas and for the industry, this will be a significant improvement, allowing deeper penetration in the industrial gas sector and opening up opportunities, which using our current generation of gasification systems are either technically are feasible or adequately efficient.

In conclusion, MagneGas Corporation has turned the corner. Not only are we increasing our equipment sales but we are on pace to dramatically increase metal cutting fuel and welding supply revenue in the fourth quarter 2017. As a result, we are on track to generate more revenue in the fourth quarter 2017 alone than in the full fiscal year of any fiscal year of our corporate history.

At the same time, we’ve seen a meaningful improvement in operating cash flows. We have significantly improved our balance sheet. We are executing this transformation while progressing low-cost, R&D projects that provide significant upside opportunity such as manure sterilization and our fourth generation gasification development. We are truly gaining momentum and significantly proving our fundamentals which we believe will lead to continued rapid growth and profitability in 2018 and beyond.

At this point, I would like to turn it over to our CFO, Scott Mahoney, who will review our financial performance in detail.

Scott Mahoney

Okay. Thank you, Ermanno.

The MagneGas team has been working diligently to execute a complete business transformation in 2017. We started the year with three basic goals. One, to streamline costs and position the company as a lean, sales-centric business model; two, prioritize high-margin, recurring revenue client opportunities; and three, seek-out acquisition opportunities in the regions of the U.S. that best leverage our competitive advantage as a clean, renewable technology company.

We spent the first two quarters of 2017 adjusting our staffing model to shift increasingly towards a sales-driven model. We reduced our total payroll by approximately 33% in 2017 while reducing our total hedge -- while keeping our total headcount unchanged. We doubled our customer-facing staffing including sales personnel, branch personnel, and sales support. We then put in place the key strategic pieces to fully enable accelerated growth in ESSI, our wholly-owned subsidiary for industrial gas and welding supply in Florida, expanded our distributor relationships across the eastern half of the U.S. while driving international sales opportunities in Italy and Germany.

We set a goal that all R&D, gas production and engineering will be run through a standalone profit center where our primary revenue source is the recurring sale of MagneGas2 to our industrial gas distributor relationships in eastern U.S. We believe the rapid projected growth in our distributor demand will enable us to achieve this goal in 2018, making our research and innovation team going forward a profitable, sales-sufficient engine for long-term growth.

We are also very bullish on our international opportunities. Our first two gasification units under contract for delivery in early 2018 to Germany will be refurbished existing used units. The benefit of this type of transaction is that these first two sales will be exceptionally high-margin opportunities with the gross profit margins on each unit sale in excess of 75% margins each. We are also being competitive through long-term consulting contracts with our German partners. This has become a powerful instrument for trimming the cost of our most expensive and most valuable team members through their continuous engagement with our European partners. All of these efforts are now starting to deliver concrete financial performance that clearly demonstrates our strategy is paying off.

As a result of our overall cost cutting strategy, our SG&A has decreased by approximately $612,000 compared to second quarter of 2017. At the same time, we see a meaningful improvement in operating cash flows with cash flows from operations improving 46% compared to the first nine months of 2017. We are optimistic that we can continue to improve cash flow steadily and rapidly in the coming quarters with a clear vision to becoming a cash flow positive business in near term.

Revenues for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017 were $888,000 and $2.7 million as compared to $1 million and $2.5 million for the same periods in the prior year. The modest three-month decrease in revenue during the three months ended September 30, 2017 was due primarily to the decline in one-time unit sales. When one-time unit sales are excluded from 2016 for comparison purposes, recurring revenues from the industrial gas and welding supply segment increased 30% from $676,000 to just over $879,000 in the three-month period ending September 30, 2017 and the nine-month period ended September 30, 2017 as compared with the same period of 2016. Excluding one-time unit sales, revenues increased 37% from $1,985,000 to $2.7 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2017 as compared to the same period in the prior year. The increase was primarily due to successful expansion through our two new locations in Lakeland and Sarasota, Florida as well as adding additional customers in Clearwater and distributor relationships acquired throughout our ESSI distribution network. We’ve also successfully expanded some of our key client relationships including our first bulk gas sale and the successful launch for industrial sales segment in the third quarter of 2017.

Gross profits for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017 were $327,000 and $1.1 million compared to $405,000 and $802,000 for the same periods in the prior year. The improvement in gross profit for the nine-month period was primarily due to strategic price increase, controlling cost of goods sold, as well as overall revenue growth for the period represented. We have initiated an aggressive cost reduction program. Excluding $1.6 million in non-cash stock compensation used to compensate vendors, our SG&A decreased 34% quarter-over-quarter and 57% compared to Q4 of 2016. The primary cause of decrease was a focus on vendor rationalization, reduction in consulting and third-party services and overall cost control efforts focused on cash spend reduction. We will continue to see the effects of our cost cutting measures for the rest of 2017, further reducing our payroll and related compensation costs going forward. Our focus thereafter will be primarily to drive revenue growth, enabling our gross profit to cover ongoing cash operating expenses.

During the fourth quarter, our liquidity has rapidly improved and we’ve used our resources to quickly improve our working capital, while reducing near-term liabilities. We anticipate meaningful updates in the near-term that provide additional details on liquidity and access to non-dilutive working capital facilities to help fund our growth plans.

Turning to cash flow. Our goal remains to produce a stable cash flow positive business model as quickly as possible, ideally no later than the end of 2017.

We continued to cut our burn rate by 30% in Q3 of this year versus 2016. This is clear evidence of our execution. Our goal is to further reduce our burn and push hard to get close to breakeven in Q4, which will put us in very solid financial footing, adding into 2018. We also continue to strengthen our balance sheet. We limited much of our liabilities, reducing them for $9 million to $4.2 million over the first nine months of the year. We also saw shareholders’ equity improve substantially from $3.8 million to $6.9 million. This is in part results of our complete overall -- our corporate capitalization and our focus on more selective leverage strategy.

We’re on track to repay all principal outstanding debt to our largest single creditor, which has previously provided us $1 million senior interim financing, to the Company April in 2017. We have identified scalable debt partners at lower cost sources of debt financing. We believe this will be an integral part of our financing strategy, not only for working capital but to accomplish other strategic goals as we head into 2018 and beyond.

We continue to focus on accelerated revenue growth and we do expect revenue to exceed $7.5 million for the full year 2017, which would represent an increase of approximately 120% compared to the $3.4 million recognized in 2016. We have a number of near-term catalysts that we look to execute on and we expect to improve profitability and deliver significant shareholder value in the near-term. At this point, we would like to open the call up to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of James Dahlmann [ph] of Woodbury Capital. Please proceed with your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Hello, gentlemen. Thank you for the update. Quick question, maybe this is for you, Scott. Can you give us an update on liquidity and also the status of short-term debentures that are scheduled to mature tomorrow?

Scott Mahoney

Sure, great question. Short answer is stay tuned. So, liquidity is not an issue. I think, you can probably tell from my demeanor that we have material information forthcoming. I would absolutely stay tuned over the next 24 hours. And I think you will see a positive resolution that will be in my mind and I think Ermanno’s mind, materially pleasing to the market. Successful resolution without dilution is always an excellent accomplishment.

Unidentified Analyst

And I do have a follow-up question. Maybe this is for Ermanno perhaps. Can you give us an update -- I know you touched on Germany a bit. Can you elaborate on the relationship in Germany and also the previously announced unit sale?

Ermanno Santilli

Yes, of course. The relationship in Germany has actually evolved over something like seven years. We have had a very technically minded individual who is a senior executive at a couple of companies in Germany who has been following MagneGas for a while. And we’ve stayed in touch as our tech has progressed and evolved. And he felt as though it was the right time to get back in touch. He came to visit us, and very quickly we were writing contracts for Germany because there are several factors coming together. One is, first of all, the evolution of our product. We have the best product we ever had; the costs are the lowest we’ve ever had; and the success is -- and penetration of the market in the United States is the best we’ve ever had. So, that’s on us.

On the European side, they have this 2020 initiative where they are forcing companies, some of them being forced, either through external factors or internally to adopt as many renewable technologies as they possibly can, which is part of this 2020 initiative in Europe. So, 2020 is the 20% of your energy comes from renewable sources. And MagneGas replacing and settling because we come from the renewable source would provide credit to that for companies. So, the companies that they’ve never had the opportunity to even think about a renewable source for their industrial gas sectors, this is opening up a whole new world for them in respect to the renewability. And they have -- we have two unit sales already and we are in progress, some of them more advanced than others, obviously, for other sales in the pipeline, sales to steel mills, to huge factories that deal in renewables and in other areas, and also for local industries in the area.

Unidentified Analyst

Very good.

Scott Mahoney

I wouldn’t mind chiming in if -- I think there is something else that we should mention as well. One of the things that I think is extremely important for the market to understand is that this is a very unique set of circumstances. In most instances, you’d see a company making an announcement of a conditional sale and you’d get the reaction we’ve gotten that, great, until the money is in the door, this really doesn’t mean anything. Ermanno and I have invested an enormous amount of time in due diligence. We’ve actually played a role in helping to facilitate the end customer who is also be going to become an equity partner with us in MagneGas Europe. We will own a meaningful minority stake in their business as part of the concession for us entering into this partnership. We’ve had continuous dialogue, in some cases multiple times a day with their end financing partners with the big four audit firm involved in navigating the process. So, we have an enormous amount of visibility and insight into the timing and the probability of these things happening. And we can’t emphasize to the market enough that this is real, this is near-term and this will be transformational. So, in the event this happens and we think the probability is very high, this is a significant game-changer for the Company. We’ve made previous disclosures and kind of mapped out what’s coming. And just to make it crystal clear, we believe that in the event this financing takes place, our financing partner will be obligated to deliver in excess of $11 million of cash to us, fairly early in Q1. So, it’s a transformational opportunity for us. So, we’re hypersensitive about managing and navigating the German opportunity because it is truly a transformational opportunity for MagneGas.

Unidentified Analyst

Got you. Along the lines of developing the business and in quarters previously, you’ve discussed acquisitions. Could we have an update along those lines? I truly appreciate it.

Scott Mahoney

Ermanno, do you want to start…

Ermanno Santilli

Scott, do you want to take it? Go ahead.

Scott Mahoney

Sure. So, basically, our priorities, as we’ve been able to unlock the liquidity that we’re now accessing, our first order priority was to get financially healthy. Our existing revenue base in Florida requires us to take care of our vendors that enable us to unlock revenue. So that was mission number one; that’s been accomplished.

Two, to the question that was asked at the very beginning of the call, the second critical step is to take care of any short-term debts that could otherwise cripple the Company. With that shortly being clarified for the market’s benefit and put behind us, at that point, you can devote full attention to deploying your capital into accretive acquisitions. So, we have a handful of acquisitions, we’ve disclosed two. In our PowerPoint that we distributed for the Rodman conference at the beginning of September, we actually referenced four. So, we are currently working on four different acquisitions, three of them are in California, one of them is in East Texas. They’re all people we’ve done business with for at least two years. All of them have sold and understand the value proposition of MagneGas2. And all of them are transactions that we believe are immediately accretive. And if we execute them all, we would be a significantly larger company than we are today, excluding the beneficial impact of Germany.

So, we are very excited to kind of shift all of our attention at this point to completing deals that have been in works for multiple quarters, deploying our capital on to creating some of that permanent revenue ramp that makes us in my mind a very real and very credible competitor in critical markets in the U.S.

And just to point out very briefly, the reason we’re focusing on California and Texas as our primary areas for acquisitions, first, is Huston and Los Angeles are the number one and number two consumers of industrial gas and welding supply products in the country. So, if you want to get the attention of the big guys and force a truly transformational and disruptive opportunity in the industry, you got to be relevant in the most relevant markets, and that’s where we’re going.

So, I hope that’s a healthy update. I would definitely stay tuned. Now that we’ve clear that debts and virtually everything else, our top priority is to get these acquisitions done.

Unidentified Analyst

All right. Thank you so much. That’s a solid update. Thank you.

Ermanno Santilli

Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of Sameer Joshi of Rodman & Renshaw. Please proceed with your question.

Sameer Joshi

Good morning, Ermanno; good morning, Scott. Question relates to your units that are going to use butanol. I think earlier in this -- in the commentary, you mentioned that you’re doing subsystem optimization. And then later, I also surmised hat butanol is going to be the fuel used for the European applications. Do you think it is, like you will be ready with the design by that time?

Ermanno Santilli

Well, when I say subsystem optimization, these are not major design changes. These are multiple small incremental changes. For example, we’re not changing filters every five hours; we’re changing the filters every 20 hours. We’re not addressing -- we’re not emptying blowdown valves every 10 hours; we’re doing it every three days. So, butanol is a much, much cleaner fuel, even from a perspective of just handling the feedstock. And what that translates into is that we have all sorts of downstream equipment that is running cleaner, running leaner and running cheaper because of filtration, cleaning and everything else. So, these are not design changes. Like I said, there is no technical risk associated with moving this equipment and instrumenting this in Europe, because we’re going to be using butanol.

There is one customer that is a very large organization, actually the largest in its sector globally who has a factory where they have excess ethanol. And they’ve asked us to produce MagneGas2 from ethanol for use on their facility; that’s different. And even that we’ve done trials on, so we’re confident with that as well. But the bread and butter deals are all butanol, and there is no design changes; there is no technical risk with them.

Sameer Joshi

Understood. Thanks for that. In the press release, you mentioned about price reductions in MagneGas2. Why are these necessitated in light of the lower acetylene -- or rather spike in acetylene prices?

Ermanno Santilli

Well, that’s a good question. And believe me, we have that discussion internally as well. A couple of things. One is that we’re basically charging customers for the cost of a cylinder, plus deliver, I should say distributors. We did two things. Obviously, our cost of that cylinder has dropped dramatically and we’ve also optimized deliveries, because as we start to get a cadre of distributors in a certain area, we call them -- we can do [indiscernible]. So, instead of delivering and then returning, we can load up the truck with 500 cylinders and make five deliveries and then return to Florida.

So, we felt it was prudent to pass some of those costs on to them. Also, in most markets, we were effectively still premium priced over settling, when it came to covering our delivery costs as well. So, in most of those markets, the settling prices have gone up and ours have come down, and we’ve basically crossed -- we’ve crossed pads now and now we are priced a little lower than settling in those distributor markets where in the past we were not.

Sameer Joshi

Okay. But going forward, as the users start using more and more of this gas and they see the benefits of acetylene, you expect that to increase price to previous levels again?

Ermanno Santilli

It’s possible. We will have to see how it goes. Every market is different. I mean, if on our street, if you asked five factories what they were paying for settling, you wouldn’t get the same answer once, literally. So, we will take it on a case-by-case basis. But the end game is to place units ultimately closer to this group of distributors and then be able to reduce our costs even more. Now, at that point, will we pass that settings on, probably not.

Sameer Joshi

Also, revenues for fourth quarter, it seems if you are going to have a 20% year-over-year increase, revenues are going to be almost 1.5 plus million. Is it because you are seeing an uptick in post-hurricane rebuilding activity or are there some other factors playing into this?

Ermanno Santilli

Well, a few things. One is, as I said, we’ve doubled our sales force, and that sometimes takes a while to get the pipeline in. We have replaced them with experts from the industry who are actually bringing books. One of them is from out of states. So, he might take a little longer to build his book. But, these sales take a while to accumulate because you’re not going out -- going to a customer -- it’s not every day you land a $150,000 account but it is everyday that you can land $2,000 account, $5,000 account, a $10,000 account. So, it’s accumulating and accelerating.

The other thing is that the industrial products division is ramping up very quickly. And we have added support staff to let that sales resource focus purely on selling and less on admin, and that’s really starting to pay dividends already.

Scott Mahoney

I think the other thing to also note is that fourth guidance includes those two conditional sales of units and it includes the $500,000 consulting agreement. It does not include any potential scenarios where we exercise the option to increase that consulting agreement to $1 million. And so, you can roughly back into that we expect to do between $1 million and $1.2 million in Florida in our distributor business.

Sameer Joshi

Got it. Also, it seems there is R&D activity going on around, of course the butanol that we mentioned earlier and also agricultural application, whereas the R&D spend seems to have been really low this quarter. What levels should we see in the future for R&D spend?

Ermanno Santilli

Well, R&D spending is as it’s classed on our P&L is somewhat arbitrary because, for example, when we have a meeting and we’ve reviewed the requirements for filtration, cleaning and maintenance, and we’ve been able to knock another $0.10 or $0.05 off of our cubic foot cost, that doesn’t go into R&D, that actually goes into the operational budget. So, a lot of the things we do actually goes into operations and not purely into R&D.

Scott Mahoney

I think if you’re looking at the forecast, giving you the view on where our R&D spend being, going forward, at least for the next six months minimum, the focus is on incremental improvements in the existing technology. I would say that, Ermanno, chime in if you agree or disagree, but I think historically, over the last two years, probably, at least 75% of our R&D spend was on things other than MagneGas2 operational improvement. So, it was unlocking other complementary technologies, so if you differ those or find ways to make those self-sufficient through grants and partnerships and other forms of cost defrayal, you can get a lot done without spending a lot on R&D. And if 99% of our attention right now from a spend perspective is making the production of MagneGas2 as efficient as humanly possible, we can actually do a lot that impacts our ability to generate revenue without spending a lot. So, R&D spend will be fairly think for at least the next couple of quarters until we truly see the full perfection, if you will, of the butanol shift and we get that geared up in the Europe, we really get the secret sauce cooking when we want. And at that point, we could start to use free cash flow coming off of everything else, to start to unlock sterilization, which I think is ultimately the next highest priority for us right now.

Sameer Joshi

Got it, thanks for that; that was useful. And just going forward, I know the previous caller asked this question about the acquisition pipeline, but do you have, like, internal targets that you would want, one or two or three acquisitions done before the end of 2018 and what level of revenues would you be targeting?

Ermanno Santilli

So, we’ll just be careful to navigate what’s been publically disclosed. So, we’ve already put out two press releases related to non-binding LOIs, one in San Diego to business that we estimate to have approximately $1 million worth of annualized revenue. We’re heavily focused in trying to get that done by year-end; it’s a fairly small deal; it’s a fairly good little deal that gives us the opportunity to do more and a very attractive market. Second one we disclosed is a business that’s based in East Texas and it has approximately $2 million of annualized revenue. We would also like to try to get that deal done by the end of the year. There are other deals that have not been made public due to confidentially requests from sellers. Both of those deals are as large as our existing business.

Sameer Joshi

Understood, and by 2018, the plan is to keep on acquiring more of the ESSI kind of companies, is that correct.

Scott Mahoney

I think, Ermanno, chime in, if you want to add, but basically, we feel like there is -- at the low end, there is probably a $75 million to $100 million aggregation opportunity in California. What I mean by that is we could go out and acquire very precise targets in the LA basin and the Sacramento to Bay Area basin. And between those primary footprints, there is a clear path to at least $75 million in acquired revenue that we could then leverage to systematically grow the way we’re growing Florida. And I would argue that in East Texas, there is probably at least $50 million opportunity; it includes all of Texas. It might be similar to California. So, there is some very significant opportunities. We’ve identified at the low end, about $75 million worth of revenue targets that we could pursue in those two markets. So, we spent a lot of time preparing for this acquisition plan. And it’s our goal to, as minimally dilutive as possible, utilize our capital base to acquire and then leverage and then acquire more, and try to become very relevant in those two markets quickly.

Ermanno Santilli

What’s interesting is that people ask us how do you get this pipeline, how do you obtain these leads of industrial gas companies that want to sell? And the short answer is MagneGas2. Many of them we supply MagneGas2, to them already, they’ve been owners for years. The dynamics are typically that it’s a smaller company; it’s a family-based company. They don’t want to sell to somebody they don’t trust; they don’t want to sell to Airgas or Praxair or anybody else. And we have that trust. They see that we operate with a virtue and they see that they would like to be part of the MagneGas family. So, we have these opportunities that come to us just organically from our day-to-day business, mostly related to MagneGas2 distribution.

Sameer Joshi

Understood. Thanks a lot, Ermanno and Scott for taking my questions.

Ermanno Santilli

Thank you.

Operator

At this time, there are no further questions over the audio portion of the conference. I would now like to turn the conference back over to management for closing remarks.

Ermanno Santilli

Thank you very much. So, I think our shareholders and our listeners on the call today can see that we are continuing to deliver on our main objectives, which is to reduce costs, to grow our sales, to have meaningful but economical R&D programs that provide plenty of blue-sky opportunity. And we’re looking forward to Q4 and we’re looking forward to early next year where we expect this is all going to culminate in a profitable business, which is growing and very healthy. Thanks very much.

Operator

This concludes today’s conference. Thank you for your participation. You may disconnect your lines at this time, and have a wonderful rest of your day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.