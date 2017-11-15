Facebook: Valuation Update After Quarterly Results

Facebook is not overvalued compared to the multiples of its closest competitors.

Investment Thesis

The analysis of Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) market value based on the Q3 results unambiguously confirms the potential for further growth.

Truth be told, with this post I planned to effectively disprove the overly optimistic estimates of Facebook's prospects based on facts and numbers. However, jumping ahead, I must admit that I have failed…

Valuing Facebook through comparison of the multiples, it is difficult to find companies that currently are at least close to the same life-cycle stage. But even a simple comparison with the companies operating in the digital advertising market does not detect that Facebook is overvalued:

The only exception is the P/S Forward multiple. But given that Facebook's revenue growth rates noticeably outperform those of its competitors, I think this situation is justified.

Now let's look at how the growth rates of the key Facebook's financial indicators correspond to the core multiples of the company.

Here I must clarify an important issue. Facebook is a relatively young company and the growth rates of its key financial indicators are in a very wide range. Therefore, with the aim of averaging, further, I will mainly analyze the growth rates calculated based on 3-year CAGR. I considered different options and concluded that, in the case of Facebook, this time period most accurately describes the overall dynamics.

Let's start with the EBITDA (ttm). In the Q3, the 3-year CAGR of this indicator amounted to 49,44%, which is almost equal to the previous quarter. At that, the current EV/EBITDA has the minimum historical value and is substantially below the regression line reflecting the interdependence between the growth rates of Facebook's EBITDA and the EV/EBITDA values. Judging from the EBITDA growth rates, the company's stock is currently undervalued.

The FCF growth rates in 3Q were the highest over the last 6 quarters. At the same time, the current EV/FCF only slightly exceeds the result of the Q3 2016 and is also below the formed trend of interdependence between these indicators. The undervaluation here is also detected.

The situation with OpFCF is similar:

In Q3, Facebook's revenue grew by 47,92% YOY as compared to the expected 45,93% YOY. This result surpassed the indicators of the past quarters including almost the entire year 2015. At that, over the past four years, the EV/Revenue was lower only in the Q3 2016:

In my opinion, in terms of the revenue growth, as well as EBITDA, FCF and OpFCF, Facebook is currently underestimated by the market.

Now evaluate the prospects of Facebook through the DCF model.

First of all, here is the WACC calculation:

It is interesting to note that the current 3-y Beta coefficient of Facebook is 0,7, although at the beginning of this year it has reached 0,83:

Beta reduction means less systematic risk, which sets Facebook apart from, for example, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) or Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), the Beta coefficients of which demonstrate growth (previously I had considered in detail the negative impact of Beta coefficient growth on the yield of a company's shares on the example of Alphabet).

GOOGL Beta (3Y) data by YCharts

Moving on. Here's my forecast for Facebook revenue for the next 10 years:

And now let me explain why this is not even a basic, but rather a pessimistic scenario.

According to eMarketer, the digital ad spending worldwide will rise from $194,6 billion in the previous year to $335,5 billion in 2020.

If the trend continues, the volume of the market will make $539 billion by the year 2016.

It turns out that in 2016 the share of Facebook's revenue Facebook in the global digital ad spending amounted to 14%. Based on my prediction, as well as eMarketer forecast, by 2026 a similar proportion of Facebook will be 28%, i.e. less than one-third of the market. Given the growth rates demonstrated by Facebook, this is more than a real prospect for this global company.

I assume that Facebook's operating margin will gradually decrease to the level of 25% due to the increased competition.

FB Operating Margin (TTM) data by YCharts

As the relative size of CAPEX, I used the value of 2016, i.e., the maximum value for the previous three years.

FB CAPEX To Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

And, here's the model itself:

The DCF-based target price of Facebook's shares is $250, offering 41% upside.

Putting It All Together

Three different approaches to the analysis indicate the current undervaluation of Facebook. I have to admit that even $200 per share is not a price ceiling for this company.

