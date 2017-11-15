General Motors (GM) CEO Mary Barra Presents at 2017 Barclays Global Automotive Conference (Transcript)

General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Thank you, and thank you for everyone being prompt after the break. I'm very pleased to have with us Mary Barra, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of General Motors, who probably doesn’t need an introduction. So I'd make it a more personal one, which is, I chatted with Mary on and off at Investor Day since I think she was running some things around engineering and human resources and just was tremendously excited when she became the Chairman and CEO, and that she really has brought in some of that, I think unlocked a lot of the engineering talents, that's always I thought been deep inside of General Motors, but never really and with all due respect to graduates of other East Coast business schools, Mary I'm happy to say is a Stanford Business School Graduate, I went to Stanford Undergrad, really brought out I really thought some of the technology and the engineering and that's always been there, GM, that maybe wasn't as evident before.

So, with that I'll turn it over to Mary who is going to take you through a presentation for about 25 minutes, and then we'll have about 20 minutes for Q&A.

Mary Barra

Alright, well thanks [Brian], thanks for that introduction and thanks everybody for being here today. I'm really pleased to be here to talk to you and provide an update about General Motors because there's a lot of exciting things that are happening at General Motors today.

We're taking very specific actions to continue to reshape the company, and also to redefine and to have a leadership position in the future of personal mobility. Today what I want to talk to you about is how we're going to continue our momentum in the core business, putting out great cars, trucks and crossovers as well as leading in the future of personal mobility. And as always the content of my presentation is governed by the language and our forward looking statements which I will cover in a more detail.

As we move forward, General Motors is committed to leading in this industry and we've put forth a vision for our company where we want to lead and create a world where there're zero crashes, zero emissions, and zero congestion, and we believe technology is the pathway to make this happen.

Clearly zero crashes that we stabilized, zero emissions that we leave the planet in a better place for future generations and then zero congestion, because we all know one of the precious commodities we have in our lives today is time.

If you think about General Motors 100 years ago, more than a 100 years ago, General Motors was at the heart of the auto industry, providing vehicles that were affordable and that really gave people mobility and freedom; it changed the way people lived, the way they worked and the way cities came together; and if you look at General Motors over that 100-year period; we really have innovation in our DNA. We were the first company to put out an electric starter on Cadillac a 102 years ago. We were the first company to introduce airbags, we've had OnStar and that level of connectivity on our vehicles for over 20 years and we've recently launched the Chevrolet Bolt EV which really is the first affordable electric vehicle that eliminates range anxiety; as well as Super Cruise that allows you take your hands up the wheel, feet off the pedal on highway conditions; and we're just getting started. Just as we transformed the last entry of transportation we feel we're uniquely positioned to transform the next.

For those of you who have heard us talk before, our strategy remains the same; we believe that we can best serve our shareholders and all of our stakeholders by putting the customer at the center of everything we do and owning that relationship with the customer.

Our strategy starts with a strong foundation; we know we have to have the right people, and the fact that most people don't understand about General Motors is right now almost 40% of our salaried work force has been with the company five years or less. We're working hard to make sure we instill the same values across the globe; our values in the company are centered around the customer, around relationships and around excellence and we have specific behaviors that we are holding everyone accountable, in fact the senior leadership team held all employees if you us not behaving consistent with our the behaviors you need to talk to us about it. So, it’s really driving and creating a culture that is accountable, a culture that works with high integrity and a culture that has a relentless desire to win.

From a core business perspective, we’re working to make sure we have winning vehicles out on the road. We continue to strengthen our brands around the globe and also working on adjacencies, opportunities within the core business to generate growth and to generate additional profitability and across every aspect of our business, we’re working on driving efficiencies.

As you know in this industry, we are in the midst of a significant transformation when you look at the conversions of connectivity, electric vehicles, autonomous vehicles and sharing and that General Motors by staying very focused and very disciplined, we have repositioned the core business to be much more resilient through the cycle. We have made key investments and key decisions that have help us create a much more healthy, resilient business model while allowing us to work toward creating a safer, better and more sustained world.

And as we look at the opportunities especially with autonomous vehicles, we see this as very accretive to our business because if you look at where General Motors strength is we can participate more fully in the costal and urban areas and participate in autonomous vehicles that gives us something that additive to where the core of our business is that will be probably less disrupted from an AV and from a transformative perspective when you look at our franchise and full-sized truck.

We have a track record of over 300 basis points of margin improvement and I think this best demonstrates our focus on driving overall business performance improvement. We consistently delivered improved result and we plan to continue that momentum.

A proof point of the resiliency of our business model was last quarter when you look at the North America operations. We were able to achieve an 8.3% EBIT adjusted margin even with a 26% reduction in the wholesale volume in North America and that demonstrates the flexibility that we have created and our ability to perform in a more challenging market.

Now we know there have been headwinds in the past, we know there is going to continue to be headwinds, but I am confident that we have the right strategy, the right discipline and the right team that we will continue to live up to our commitments with integrity.

We also have a very transparent and disciplined approach to capital allocation and we believe it is best in our industry. Through the execution of our capital allocation framework, we have returned significant cash to our owners from 2012 to 2017 we will have returned over $25 billion to our shareholders with repurchased over 25% of our shares outstanding and this represents over 90% of our free cash flow. This year, we expect to return approximately $7 billion in the form of dividend and share buyback.

And when you look at our core business, it is truly the foundation for the transformative opportunities that are right in front of us. We believe that as you look around the globe, the road to personal mobility will vary greatly by region, but it will be driven by a convergence of electrification, different propulsion systems specifically electrification and fuel cells of autonomous vehicles and assured mobility and I briefly like to cover what General Motors is doing in each of these areas.

Let’s start with electrification, our mission for electrification is simple. We are working to provide desirable obtainable and profitable vehicles that deliver our range of over 300 miles. We believe we have the right technical team we have the right knowledge and experience, when you think about it we have had a century of designing, building, engineering and selling more than 500 million vehicles. We have expertise in integrating software and hardware and we understand what automotive grade is.

And we are delivering to customers not only vehicles but experiences that they want. From an electrification perspective we are leading electric vehicles with the Chevrolet bolt EV, Bolt EV excuse me. And we have already announced that we will have 20 new zero emission vehicles or in solutions into our global market place by 2023, two of which will be in the next 18 months.

So, from an EV perspective we are building on 20 years of experience and learning, if you think about the EV 1. The Bolt EV has given us tremendous opportunity to learn what customers really want and the customer response to the Bolt EV has been very strong.

And in parallel we are working on developing an all new EV platform that will really be modular and create a building block approach. This will allow us to meet changing customer demands we are working and we will have a flexible batter pack we will be able to support not only multiple brands but multiple segments and limb to the true core essence of the brand and drive a much lower cost.

I would also say and I'll talk about it in a minute we are also we very committed we understand every takeaway ranging guide from EV vehicles and what customers want the next thing we need to make sure is that they understand that there is going to be a charging infrastructure for them. So, I'll talk about that in a minute.

As I mentioned we started this journey more recently with the Chevrolet Bolt. The Chevrolet Bolt built on the learnings and we are on our second generation of the Chevrolet Bolt and the Bolt EV has really cracked the code for affordability and for putting EVs into the mainstream. We have been working on battery technology for several years and we believe we have world class battery technology and we have experienced over three billing EV miles driven in our vehicles and we sold over 150,000 electrified or all electric vehicles in the U.S. alone.

And we have a two-pronged strategy that we are working through right now. We have the Bolt EV architecture in platform and so we are leveraging that. First with all of the insight, of understanding what customers expect in range and performance and comfort and utility. And this is feeding into our strategy. We are leveraging opportunities with the Bolt EV by putting these vehicles in to car sharing. This is giving us experience to understand how car sharing and sharing will be for EV vehicles from a usage perspective from a utilization and even from where to locate charging. And then also as you know the Bolt EV is the foundation for our autonomous vehicles touch vehicles.

And by 2020, we will have an all new small CV segment that will support two entries, we will have presence in two global markets and we will put additional technology on these vehicles including technologies like Super Cruise. This will give us the opportunity to grow our volume give us sale, helping us to reduce cost, will also continue our battery development which will improve range and this will give us an improved profitability picture compared to the EVs today.

As I mentioned we have two-pronged approach, in parallel we are also working on an all new EV platform. This will launch in 2021 and support multiple brands and multiple segments. At General Motors, we are very much dedicated to leading and battery technology, as well as electric vehicles. So, this all new EV platform, one of the things we will be doing structurally integrating the batteries into the architecture. This will allow us to take out costs and gives us better flexibility from a design perspective. We will have modular cell chemistry solution that will allow us to enter multiple segments off of this platform and really support all the customer demands. We’ll also have the ability, which we have today to manufacture daily battery packs at scale both in China and the United States. So, the result is a very modular battery platform that’s going to give us tremendous flexibility to need customer demands and to lower costs.

This is a glimpse of the bandwidth, we are planning to take off of this new all EV platforms. We believe by continuing to drive increase and usage and acceptance of EV vehicles. We can do that, by providing vehicles where there is no compromise, there is no excuse. There are great vehicles fund to drive give you all the performance and utility that you need. And I will tell you on this next generation or this all new EV platform, we are further along than you might expect. I think, if you look, if you see just the number of vehicles and the segments we’re planning to enter, we are really heading into the sweet spot of where the retail market is and is heading.

Now when you look at electric vehicles, the battery is key. And we have seen the costs of building, owning and operating in EV come down as battery technology has improved and we’re driving cost efficiencies. We believe, we are leading in the industry and our battery cell costs and we’ve achieved this, because we have a strategic investment in battery cell development. We also own the IP not only for our battery chemistry, but also for our electric motors. And then we have a very important strategic relationship with LG as well as relationships with other battery sell manufactures. So, as you look at that, we are creating designs to have higher electrical density. They’re giving us flexible design to put the battery packs into multiple vehicle segments and we’re also improving our DC fast charging capabilities.

So, this all new battery systems platform will give us the ability to lower our costs and really, we believe provide a strategic advantage. One of the other advantages we have is our strong position in China. Due to regulatory and the nature of the China market, the size of the China market we believe that we will become the world’s largest new energy vehicle market. We are uniquely positioned as the number two market share leader in China. We are working with our partner SAIC and we are right now piloting the production of battery assemblies in a plant that will open later this year. This will be used and be very important to grow our new energy vehicle fleet that we will launch in China and allow us to drive scale and efficiencies not only for China, but for the globe.

We also have the capability to manufacture many different types of vehicles from an electrified perspective both SUV, CUVs, shared autonomous vehicles and other segments. Clearly though with electrification profitability is key.

And when you look at today’s market, a lot of the entries are very narrow and provide narrow offerings, which don’t drive the volume, they still require intensive investment and that prohibits or makes it difficult to drive profitability. But as we respond and participate in the industry growth around the world some of it driven by the regulatory environment, as we put attractive products into the marketplace across multiple segments, we believe this will drive top line growth, and we're looking to have a 30% or greater cost improvement opportunity by leveraging the scale we will get from China market and leveraging that supply base, by looking at what we can do as a common platform to further drive scales and then to drive manufacturing efficiencies because an electric vehicle is a less complex product than an internal combustion engine propelled product.

We're committed to a future EV portfolio that will be profitable. And as we look at infrastructure development we know this is important because as I mentioned it is one of the next customer pain points, now we're not big believers that we're going to get to a zero-emission future by having unique charging systems and blowing off our vehicles from other charging infrastructure. Our focus is on the customer, with that we mean removing barriers to ownership, so we're going to work to deploy chargers that any battery electric car can use and there's an opportunity here because right now this is growing fast by multiple, by startups, in some cases government, utility companies, right now there're over 1,100 DC fast chargers in the U.S., that our vehicles can use, that represents a 42% growth rate from just last year.

We're going to commit and play a role and accelerating the roll out of additional DC fast chargers and we'll work to look at what is the right EV charging infrastructure across the country and in other countries that we participate and we'll either partner, incentivize or invest to make sure that this customer pain point is removed.

Right now, Maven is very instrumental in the areas where we've developed or deployed the EV vehicles, our Bolt EVs into Maven, it's helping us understand EV usage, utilization and where the best places are to provide that charging infrastructure. So more to come as it relates to the charging infrastructure, because it’s a customer issue it's an issue that General Motors will address.

We know that we're committed to an all-EV future and the Bolt EV and our all new next generation EV platform provide the foundation for the future of mobility from both a self-driving technology perspective and for car sharing, and ride sharing; and we believe that all autonomous vehicles should be EV vehicles because of the simpler integration of the technology.

I know there's a lot of talk right now across the industry and frankly across the globe as it relates to self-driving; we recognize that our industry is changing very quickly and we plan to participate in the biggest business opportunities since the creation of the internet.

GM and Cruise Automation are already on -- have already deployed our third iteration of autonomous test vehicles. And that's in 14 months, so I think it really represents the speed at which we're developing, deploying and improving our autonomous vehicles; we believe this third generation will meet the redundancy and safety requirements necessary to operate without a driver and we're the only to our knowledge EV participants that is testing in a complex environment like San Francisco, soon to be New York in addition to the work we're doing in Detroit and Arizona.

Now electric self-driving cars will save millions of lives and then significantly accelerate the transition to sustainable injuries to the world of zero emissions, but only when they're deployed at large scale; so our focus working with Cruise is to make sure we're positioned to rapidly deploy self-driving cars at scale; the most critical requirement to be able to deploy at scale is to have the product and the ability to manufacture the AV vehicles that run the software safely that emulates the human driving behavior, but omitting the human driving mistakes.

And so, what we are working on and our focus is on the product because we believe it is the most difficult problem in the equation and at General Motors along with Cruise we have a unique approach. We’re working on a totally integrated vehicle solution and this is very important because we believe it’s going to not only allow us to have ow the safe is ADs also cost efficient and also from a speed perspective be first to mark out.

The minimum buyable product in the space the bar for this is very high and we are the only company that is iterating the total integrated solutions because it’s all under one roof. Together, the GM and Cruise teams have worked together to integrate the best hardware and the best software and I think a proof point of this is in our third generation, 40% of the personal vehicle are changed specifically to support the AV system and we’ve also put hundreds of thousands of complex urban miles on these vehicles and that exposure to the very challenging environment has allowed a software to improve at a very rapid rate.

If you look at what's happening with AD, we really need to change the mindset from the traditional vehicle to the number of miles traveled and today’s ride sharing represents only a tenth of a percent of the U.S. miles driven. We think autonomous ride sharing opportunity will be very, very large from an addressable market perspective and today is only in its early phases.

The true value will be unlocked when you can get the cost per mile to be less than $1. If we think about it today, ride sharing is between $2 and $3 and we see a path to get into below $1 in the medium term. So, when we look at our AV capability, we believe that we have all the assets, assets that come from our core business, assets that we have acquired through Cruise and other partnerships that we know we believe that we can lead in this area. We’re doing everything under one roof and we’re testing in one of the most complex urban environments.

We’re the only company that is building our AV test vehicles and assembly plant so when it comes kind to pull the driver out we already have a manufacturing system capable of building a scale. We continue to grow our AV team and in fact our Cruise team that has some of the most talented engineers that are working on the AV system from an AI and a machine learning perspective. We started with 40 in early 2016, that team is already up to 350 people and the largest percent is of the very specific software skills we need to continue to grow and we are also although our focus is on building the product and having the product because it’s the most complex problem to solve getting that done first, we are also building a commercialization strategy that will allow us to unlock maximum value. We believe this is an opportunity to participate in the biggest business since the creation of the internet and we believe GM is in position to lead this opportunity.

The last area I’d like to cover before I open it up for Q&A is on connectivity and data monetization. General Motors has 13 million vehicles connected and that means we have 200 million daily interactions with customers. We collect 3 petabytes of data annually and we are storing that in an enterprise data warehouse. For this part of our business, we have three areas of focus that we think is going to drive further profitability to the bottom line. First is connectivity and we need to grow our on-shore business leveraging the 4G LTV capabilities that we have to provide customers with new products and services. And in the very near term we are going to be launching what we call market place, that allows customers right from their vehicle to do things, to order things to interface in a very contextual fashion, and to do things more simply than you can do also the smartphone. We recognized there is some things that come with the smartphone but when you can integrate that into the vehicle and when you can use the data we can kick off the vehicle we have a unique value proposition for data monetization and we are just beginning to scratch the surface.

Internally we also see the data we can take from our vehicles is something very important to help us not only in the area of warranty but also marketing to make that spend more efficient.

And then finally looking at opportunities to sell the data either to individual or companies like we do with insurance companies today or also the work with data aggregators to take our data coupled with other data and create something that provides value.

In July of this year we hired a Chief Data and Analytics Officer he has experience in not only the banking but the insurance business and what we have charged him with is pulling together all of the individual activities that are going on in this page to have a much more cohesive strategy one that which you will hear more about as we get into 2018. I would say that we believe that there is additional profitability that we have already talked about as it relates to growing OnStar, to grow the businesses that are just in the infancy to work with insurance companies and other companies and then clearly the data monetization opportunities that we have when we have EV vehicles operating in fleet will be in order of magnitude grader. And so, we are working on that in parallel.

So, to summaries I would like to give you a few takeaways. First, we are generating and plan to continue to generate strong financial performance from our core business. We are a better more disciplined and more focused company. We are working to redefine the future of personal mobility and we are taking steps and moving aggressively that we can lead in this area, and we are a company that delivers on our commitments. So, make no mistake we are here to win.

So, with that, I would like to open it up for your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Sure, thank you Mary speaking of commitments we do want to get first off questions from the audience after we go through these questions as well. You can e-mail dan.levy@barclays.com if you got questions. But in terms of commitments on the most recent earning call CFO, Chuck Steven talked about a -- expressed confidence it's in the 10% margin for GM in North America next year, your biggest segment, despite what at least we and consensus see as pressures from production downtime related to the new pickup truck SUV platform as well as just all the issues around where SAAR is, used car pricing et cetera. What gives you confidence in that 10% number? What are the offsets versus the downtime or is the downtime less than perhaps we are thinking that give you confidence in that 10%?

Mary Barra

Great question. So first of we are very excited about our next generation truck. We have really designed and are going to be reaching upscale what we won't be limited like we are today with crew cab capability. And if we look at the entire portfolio for our truck that will start -- begin launching middle of next year. We have really have worked to have very customer focused and unique entries across that portfolio.

But as we look at what's going to happen in '18 because that will apply later in the year what are the important things note is we have implemented what we call the Oshawa Shuttle. So, with the current generation of truck we will actually be building those in our Fort Wayne bodyshop shipping them to Oshawa to finish general assembly and paint, which gives us the opportunity to build about 60,000 more trucks next year. So, when you look at our truck production this year to next year, the impact of the launch of the T1 will be left and will be approximately 70,000 vehicles, not the total. And obviously we’ll work through the year to continue to improve that. So that’s one big opportunity that we have.

Second, if you look at, what we launched this year with the mid and compact SUVs, next year will have the full year especially for important entries like the GMC Terrain and the Chevrolet Traverse. We will also, because of the discipline we have in the marketplace. We believe will be start in 2018 with a lower volume than we have this year. So that gives us additional opportunities we will be pushing and working to continue to grow the adjacencies and driving profitability there. And then of course across the whole company, we see continued cost efficiencies and we think from a material costs to loan that provides another $1 billion of opportunity as we get to the end of ’18 and reach our committed cost savings of 6.5 billion. So, it’s not just one thing Brian, it’s a collection of things that gives us confidence that we are going to be able to achieve 10% margins in North America next year.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, Mary. My name is Olaf Sakkers. I'm with Maniv Mobility, an early stage venture capital fund based in Tel Aviv investing in these kinds of early stage technologies, that you are now starting to deploy.

So, I’ve got a question about connectivity and payment systems. As you look at the average low-end, the cheapest Android smartphone that you can buy, it’s generally running better computing hardware plus some more up to date software stack than the most high-end vehicle in the market. So, from OE perspective, how do you address that problem and ensuring that the computational stack is up-to-date as possible and can actually complete with the smartphone experience? This is the first question.

And then the second question is you mentioned kind of the modular platform, you’re working with from an EV perspective. How are you thinking about modularity in other parts of the vehicle design? Especially, when you think about the autonomous shared vehicle use case. We have much high utilization of the vehicle and different parts of the vehicle need to be replaced at different rates?

Mary Barra

So first on the infotainment systems. We are right now in some of our vehicles that’s already in market have a new infotainment system that we call it, that has much more flexibility and ability to upgrade not only software, but hardware you can do that over the year. And then the other thing that we’re looking at is, what should be done and what you need. Because we understand the customer, if we put the customer at this center. We understand they have a smart device and there are certain things they’re going to rely on that.

So, our focus is what do we do and how do we enable that in the vehicle to provide a seamless experience, less distraction and then couple that with data that we can get from the vehicles, but the smartphone doesn’t have access to. So that is our strategy as we look going forward to really provide the right experience for the customer that’s additive to what or they can do with their smart device.

From AV perspective as you look at modularly, a very good point that as we go forward, it’s going to be key in the autonomous vehicles of what is the utilization and how many miles do we get on that vehicle. And there certainly will be certain components that need to replace. So, as we look at not only this next EV platform because that’s the foundation, but all the major some systems in the vehicle with the knowledge that we have of when components tend wear out and customer usage that we’re getting in our maintenance fleets right now. That’s the modularly and that we will design in the vehicles. So, we can have the most cost effective therefore lowering the costs of our AV fleet.

Unidentified Analyst

On the autonomous side did you need Cruise Automation to get into the autonomous vehicle game, the question is, where were you pre- the acquisition of Cruise Automation, is this what really gave you that capability?

Mary Barra

As we decided that we needed to that -- that autonomous vehicles was very important from a marketplace, we looked at whatever the assets we had in the company and what did we have and as we look we didn't had -- we had a very small limited, a group that was working on the -- I'll say the AI piece or the brain of the vehicle, and so then it became a question are we going to grow it or are we going to acquire it, we've been following Cruise Automation for a couple of years, our ventures group in Silicon Valley, and so as we looked at that, we found in conversations with them, they too saw the opportunity that we can move faster if we work together; so it was definitely capability that we needed and we thought the most expedient way because speed so important in this area, let's acquire Cruise and again when they -- developing in the path they were in, they saw the need to have the deep integration with the vehicle to be the most efficient and the safest.

Unidentified Analyst

And then just a couple here on electrification and the path there, what's the capital investment acquired for retooling in existing infrastructure to move from eight to the 20-new electrified EV's by 2023, does this reshape your plan? And then given the rapid -- and basically do you think you'll still be selling gas powered cars to private owners by 2030?

Mary Barra

So, first on, we have talked about an $8 billion investment and we believe that we can fund those AV and EV within that investment, if you look at the synergies we've driven a lot of the vehicles that we've most recently launched are very efficient and these are architectures that will last two or more life cycles and then also the divestiture of Opel and Vauxhall gives us the opportunity; so not going to disclose the specific other than what we talked about already, but we feel it's within the capital plan that we've talked about. And then your second question?

Unidentified Analyst

Are you going to be selling gas powered cars by 2030?

Mary Barra

We're going to be driven by the customer, I mean when you look at where the market is going, we do believe in an all-EV future but it will -- we also are seeing internal combustion engines become more-and-more efficient so we're going to -- we've the flexibility to respond to the customer and from a -- as we do a new propulsion system for the vehicle whether it's a new ice or it's adding our electric vehicle -- the battery capability and the pack capability, we've tremendous flexibility to do that.

Unidentified Analyst

In the context of establishing first mover advantage how do you think about the development, the ramp of development and deployment of AV's over the next five years?

Mary Barra

Well we think it's going to be very important, to have the most commercialization success you need to be in an urban environment because that's where the usage is going to be higher and that utilization is going to be key to driving the profitability and getting the cost to lower dollars. So, from a cost per mile. So, when we look at it, it's going to be important that we deploy in a complex urban environment, that's why we're doing our testing there, so we are well prepared to safely remove the driver in that type of environment, and then we can quickly move city-to-city to do that. The other important thing as you deploy and then continue to get more miles on the vehicle, the vehicle just becomes smarter-and-smarter, you understand the customer and their use case. So, we really do believe that there's a flywheel effect or a network effect that you start to build the [mode] because your vehicle and the experience is just going to be better that's why we're working so quickly and we're working in the most complex environment.

Unidentified Analyst

A lot of the truck manufacturers are also announcing plans to electrify their fleets so when you think in terms of your own plans for 2030 and 2025, how far have you secured battery capacity in lithium?

Mary Barra

So, we believe that the relationship that we have and the capability we have within the company from a manufacture or assembly pack manufacture both in China and the United States, we’re well positioned there and we have some long-term agreements with our suppliers that I’m not going to talk about the very specifics, but we believe we have the right arrangements in place to support our very aggressive 20 mile to roll out both from a U.S., China and potentially other markets.

Unidentified Analyst

Following up on that. Mary, you talked about $100 on a sell basis, sort of any indication how we should think about pack cost over and above that. You're using pouch batteries, so it would seem, outside in, that the pack cost ought to be less than one using small cell batteries.

And second as you think about the cost, the motors, the power electronics that two-speed transmissions, is there a cost cut for those elements as well and then that kind of gets to when do you think the tipping point is when the all-in costs forget TCO, but just the upfront cost of an EV, with all the equipment around it is equivalent to a mass market internal combustion engine?

Mary Barra

So, our goal is by 2021 when we launch our all new EV platform that we will be profitable and our mental mindset is that if the customer from an affordability is going to pay with a pay they are going to make a rational decision between EV and ICE. And so, we’re looking at that profitability have to be at the cost of that segmented vehicle in today’s market.

And we believe with the cost curve that we’re on we talked a couple of years ago that we were going to get sell below 100, we’re well on that path and really there is -- the electric vehicle is simpler than an internal combustion engine and the way we’re designing this new platform again I'll mention structurally integrating the battery pack as part of the architecture, there is a lot of really creative things we’re are doing to achieve that profitability point for our new platform.

Unidentified Analyst

And so how important is China and volumes in China to those cost curves, because it certainly seems as we all know the Chinese government is switching harder than our current administration towards EVs, on the other hand they are favoring local players, local battery manufacturers, how do you get comfortable with that China push even notwithstanding your great relationship in long-term history in China that your part of that new energy vehicle market in China and then how does that help you in other markets?

Mary Barra

Clearly with our number two position in China and that scale that we’ll have in access and developing the supply base that even the fair weather it’s moved our supply from China is going to be very, very important and we consider that an asset that we have because of our strength in China.

We do have a very good relationship with our partner, the acceptance of the Chevrolet brand, the growth of the Cadillac, the strength of Buick and where we’re at with Chevrolet we think positions us very strongly in China because customers want those vehicles. I would also say we’re the only global OEM that also has a stake in our local manufacturer with Wuling and our Wuling and Baojun brand. So, we think we're positioned well to participate in the scale that we’ll see in China because of the regulatory environment there and be able to leverage that across the globe.

Unidentified Analyst

And in terms of EVs number in the AI community who have been at it for a while which at last 5% is the hardest. So how do you -- despite the great progress Cruise apparently has been making, how do you get comfortable with getting out all the remainder of the corner cases, what do you think the timeframe for that is? How do you think about Waymo, for example, putting the engineer at least in the back seat in Phoenix? Now your operating in San Francisco, which I know you've already troubled, but how do you think about that timing and how do you get comfortable? I think you said on the last call, quarters not years.

Mary Barra

So still quarters not years that we think we will be comfortable. I think this is where we take the knowledge that General Motors has and what it takes to operate safely, the learnings that we had from Super Cruise. And don’t underestimate the fact that in testing in San Francisco and we are test in both San Francisco and the Scottsdale area. And what we're seeing and what we are seeing is what the vehicle experience is in urban or a suburban environment like Scottsdale the vehicle learns in 1 hour what in San Francisco it learns in 1 minute from what its exposed to from just different environment of interaction. So, we think the pace of learning that we have in the complex environment we are in is going to be key, that coupled with our knowledge of putting safe systems on the road for many, many years, I think positions us well that we are -- it is quarters not year's timeframe.

Unidentified Analyst

And how do you think about expanding beyond those two markets? In particular what's the learning curve as you kind of think about New York also highly complex but very different driving environment than San Francisco what do you think the learning curve is to get the software functional and then they get the driver out in other cities, and is being a first mover in San Francisco mean you could do a Boston faster than say MIT spinoff that’s been working there a while.

Mary Barra

I will -- really hard to compare because I have no insight into what other companies are doing or startups or spinouts from an MIT perspective but what I would say is a lot of the learnings that you get are very similar. I think one of the key gating factors to get to new areas is really to map and understand the city that’s what we are already doing. And we see as we go forward it will be six months or less to continue to get ready for launch in other cities. That’s preliminary but we see a line of sight to do that and we will work to improve it.

Unidentified Analyst

You touched on it briefly in the presentation about the charging infrastructure and how do you see that playing out and again how do you see GMs involvement in that be it real or conceptual in investment, become kind of chicken at the egg type scenario especially as you talk about the ability to scale and that would be a big advantage for you.

Mary Barra

Well I think one of the things we are learning right now is as we remove range anxiety, the charging infrastructure becomes the issue and generally find the customer who may be interested in an electric vehicle doesn’t really understand what's already there and how rapidly its growing.

And so, when you look their startups that are providing charging infrastructure -- we had conversations with the energy companies on this as well as working with I think it's Electrified America that is the organization that's come out of VW. There is a lot going into providing a charging infrastructure.

One of the things we are doing is working with cities and with the learnings we are getting from Maven of running an EV fleet, of helping them understand how -- where is the best place to put the infrastructure. Because you can't just look at -- got this many across the globe if it's not in the right place. Also working on technology and in asset that when you buy an electric vehicle and you set out to drive you are going to know exactly what your capability is and exactly where to charge. So, we see it as a multitude of things that are working together, we’re right in the middle of it. You’ll see hear more coming from us in the near future on this. But we believe, there is a lot already happening, we need to make the customer, where I make the customer comfortable that they’re not going to be stranded and that’s the focus of our work. And again, we’ll partner, we’ll invest or we’ll incentivize to make sure the charging structure meets the needs of the customer.

Unidentified Analyst

It’s great presentation. Very exciting what you’re doing with AV and EV. Do you think that the current structure of the company, is that going to allow you the most efficient access to capital, you’re going to need to compete going forward here as you say to win? Your number one or two or three depending on who you ask and it’s very competitive. Is this going to be the way forward or is there something more drastic you are going to have to consider?

Mary Barra

We are always going to do what is in the best interest over the long term for our shareholders. Right now, we believe and we are the only company that has everything under roof and that’s allowing this fast iteration and improvement and speed of the development of the AV technology to be able to take the driver out. And because we believe, it’s the hardest problem and it’s one thing to do a demo fleet, it’s another thing to actually be able to pull that dragger out safely in an urban environment.

So that’s our focus and if anything, we don’t want to do anything that creates friction and enabling the feet at which we’re developing the product. As we get to full commercialization, we’re going to looking whatever in the best interest of the shareholder that’s what we’re going to be driven by. And I would say one last thing from an investment and capital. We are not capital constrained in either our EV or AV development, we have the research to put forward to drive those at the speed that we are moving.

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you very much Mary. We can probably go on for hours.

Mary Barra

Thank you.

