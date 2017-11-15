Earnings Review - Raging River

Raging River (OTC:RRENF) Q3 Review

RRX produced 23,011 boe/d with 93% in oil.

Funds flow from operations were C$60.4 million versus capex spending of C$116.2 million.

Capex now increased from C$340 million to C$365 million. The increase in capex reflects the Duvernay move.

Netback was slightly lower than expected as opex/boe and commodity netback was a bit lower than we thought. But higher volume offset the lower netback.

Net debt increased from C$253 million in Q2 2017 to C$309 million in Q3 2017.

RRX acquired more Duvernay acreage this quarter increasing total land acreage to 236,800 acres from 144,000 acres in Q2.

There weren't any surprises in RRX's Q3, but the more important news out of all this is RRX's move in Duvernay increasing acreage from 144,000 acres in Q2 to 236,800 acres in Q3.

Below is a map layout of RRX's Duvernay acreage:

RRX expects to announce the test well results in Q1 2018. The current Duvernay well (4-11) was drilled for a total depth of 4,573 meters (~2.83 miles), 2,150 meters lateral (~1.34 miles), and ~2 tonnes per meter. RRX has already started flowing back the well.

To give you an idea, this Duvernay 4-11 well is a monster of a well. It has 43 stages, which is less than what Vesta is doing (the pink land location below RRX). If the test result is favorable, then there could be some material shifts in RRX's 2018 drilling program.

Below is the geological info of the area RRX drilled:

We will be consulting with experts on this and get back to you with their feedback.

For now, the aggressive land acquisition points to strong confidence from the RRX management team that the Duvernay play can become its new "Viking". Clearly from the results out of Vesta, it makes sense for RRX to take such an aggressive approach. If its test well does prove to be very promising, then it implies land acreage value will only go up around its area. Now be mindful that RRX's Duvernay acreage is more north of Vesta's, so there's no guarantee that it will produce the same results.

Low Risk Play On Higher Oil Prices

We view Raging River as a low risk play on higher oil prices. Debt to DACF is expected to remain at 1x by year-end, and with the highest netback in the industry, Raging River can withstand the harshest of the commodity price environment.

While the upside to Raging River might not be as high as say a California Resources (CRC), this low debt and high margin producer presents a lower risk play for the more conservative investors.

In the long-run, we expect RRX to sell itself to another producer looking to get into the Viking, or it can simply start paying a dividend after its growth phase is complete. Overall, we find Raging River to be attractively priced here.

