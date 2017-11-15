Diana Containerships Inc.:  Sugar Buzz Wears Off As Earnings Release Approaches

The Kalani Warrants will continue to overhang the stock. A 10 day period of trading above an EMV of $5 million will conclude November 16th, so the threat of Containership being delisted will be removed.

Containerships operations should be mostly classified as discontinued in the earnings release due to the sale of 7 of its 11 vessels.

With an earnings release looming on November 17th, the gravitational pull of valuation will continue to drag the stock down. Discounted NAV points to a FMV for Containerships below $3.

Short Squeeze!

On November 2nd, Diana Containerships Inc. (DCIX), a subsidiary of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX), completed a 1 for 7 reverse stock split, leaving approximately 757k shares outstanding. On November 3rd, when an opening price spike of 140% did not fade in the first hour of trading on very heavy volume, a massive short squeeze was triggered and the stock rallied to an intraday advance of almost 800% at 1:30 pm on mind bogglingly high volume. At the close, DCIX had faded to a 348% gain on 28.39 million shares traded. Volume traded equaled more than 30 times the outstanding common stock for the company.

As detailed in the table below, on Monday, November 6th, DCIX experienced a second short squeeze on 15.1 million shares and hit an intraday high of $28.48. At that point, the exhaustion of short covering, the pestering out of algorithmic volume that had been drawn to the stock by the prior price momentum and volume, and the high cost and lack of availability of DCIX shares to borrow and short finally deprived the epic short squeeze of fuel to go higher and the stock rolled over and closed at $15.25.

DCIX has traded down five of the six days since and is now 38% below the November 3rd close of $11.21 cited in my article titled "Short Squeeze - Look Out Below" in which I advised "if you own DCIX, run for the exits on Monday, November 6th. DCIX's NAV does not support the November 3rd closing price." A sale on November 6th at the open would have yielded a price of $15.82, far below the intraday peak of $28.48, but the entire two day short squeeze was an extremely low probability Black Swan event. Selling a DCIX position on November 6th was the correct fundamental call and it is still the correct fundamental call today.

date close volume open high low 11/3/17 11.21 28380970 4.26 19.6999 4.21 11/6/17 20.19 15143320 15.82 28.48 15.25 11/7/17 14.27 6095995 26 28 13.81 11/8/17 11.71 2678492 13.5 15.45 10.37 11/9/17 11.01 842379 10.68 13 10.02 11/10/17 10.88 922896 11.74 12.45 10.69 11/13/17 7.79 883091 10.4 10.51 7.4201 11/14/17 6.94 1042409 7.6 7.6 5.82

Kalani Warrant Exercise

DCIX will update its share count based on shares issued through the exercise of Kalani Warrants and the ensuing conversion of the purchased Preferred Stock into common shares in the Q3 earnings release on November 17th. "Repurchase the Warrants" and "Short Squeeze - Look Out Below" should be read for a detailed explanation of the Warrants. Beginning November 3rd, Kalani was economically incentivized to exercise as many Warrants as possible due to the wide spread between the lowest VWAP daily stock price for the trailing five day period versus the then current stock price. For example, at any DCIX price over $22 on November 6th, Kalani would have earned $20 or more.

On November 10th, the lowest five day trailing daily VWAP would have increased to above $10 from a bit over $2 and then commenced to decline based on the daily VWAP on November 13th and 14th. The increase in the Warrants strike price combined with a strike price above the market price would likely have discouraged issuance beginning November 10th. If DCIX's stock price continues to decline in the run up to November 17th, conversion of Kalani Warrants during the five days prior to the earnings release may be minor.

Valuation

The article "Huge Disconnect Between Stock Price and NAV Post Sale," contains a valuation of DCIX. It is updated here to reflect the following:

Proceeds from Kalani warrant exercise from October 5th through October 31st of approximately $1.8 million (a reasonable guess based on 4.2 million shares issued at an assumed pre reverse split price of $.423).

Proceeds from Kalani warrant exercise on November 3rd of approximately $8.4 million as discussed above.

The approximately $10.2 million of proceeds increases Cash Post Sale from a negative ($3.05 million) at October 3rd to a positive $7.15 million at November 3rd in comparison with the October 5th NAV calculation.

The table below provides a calculation of the Net Asset Value of DCIX post close of the Sales Agreement transactions. The following are some of the assumptions used in the calculation.

The $35 million balance outstanding and the $7.5 million repayment of the Addiewell Loan are disclosed in Footnote 6 "Bank and Other Debt, Current" and Footnote 11 "Subsequent Events" in the Q2 Financial Statements.

DSI Loan is a related party loan from Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX). Disclosed in Footnote 6 of the Q2 Financial Statements.

Cash @ June 30th per Q2 Financial Statements.

Quarterly Cash Burn calculation is provided in a table in the "Huge Disconnect" article referenced above. The $5.5 million cash burn is for Q3, Q4, and half of Q1. Per the DCIX press release, "The company expects any vessel sales pursuant to this agreement to be completed during the first quarter of 2018, subject to extension under certain circumstances."

DCIX did not provide any information regarding broker fees or legal and other expenses related to the sale. $3 million is a placeholder until additional information becomes available.

Current Assets (not including cash) less Current Liabilities (not including Deferred Revenue) is per the Q2 Financial Statements. There are no other liabilities beyond the outstanding loans and Current Liabilities.

Vessel Valuations are for the four vessels remaining after the Sales Agreement transactions close. In the press release, the DCIX CEO stated, "We believe that the transaction reflects attractive sale terms for the vessels in the current market, which will further strengthen the company's balance sheet, decrease its fleet's age profile and may allow the company to pursue a strategy of selective acquisitions of additional modern container vessels." In order to decrease the age profile of the fleet, some of the older vessels must be sold. To be extremely conservative, however, I assumed only the four oldest vessels were retained and the seven youngest vessels were sold. The vessel valuations are therefore low. The valuations are estimates based on recent containership transactions compiled from various brokerage reports and listed in a table below.

Diana Containerships Inc. Post Vessel Sale Valuation (000s) Debt Outstanding June 30th Addiewell Loan $35,000 Repmts Equity Proceeds Q3 $(7,500) Addiewell Loan O/S @ Sale $27,500 DSI Loan $82,617 Total Debt @ Sale $110,117 Cash @ June 30th $11,567 Cash Burn Q3, Q4, Q1 2018 $(5,500) Net Cash @ Sale Date $6,067 Vessels Sale Gross Proceeds $104,000 Transaction Fees and Expenses $(3,000) Net Sale Proceeds $101,000 Proceeds from Warrants 10/5 to 10/31 $1,800 Proceeds from Warrants 11/3 $8,400 Cash Post Sale & Debt Repmt $7,150 Current Assets Less Current Liabilities $260 Vessels Valuation Post Sale Year Built TEU Pamina 2005 5042 $8,500 Domingo 2001 3739 $7,000 March 2004 5576 $8,250 Great 2004 5576 $8,250 $32,000 Net Asset Value Post Sale $39,410 Shares O/S Post 1:3 Reverse Split 5,000 Net Asset Value Per Share $7.88

The takeaway: DCIX has not provided an update on its share issuance since the most recent stock split. Prior to the increase in the Kalani Warrant strike price on November 10th discussed above, every share issued due to the exercise of Kalani Warrants would have been dilutive to existing shareholders and Kalani had a powerful economic incentive to continue to exercise the Warrants. The model above has not been updated for any assumed issuance after November 3rd (or the cash that would be received upon exercise), so the NAV per share could be lower. Due to the significant overhang of Kalani Warrants (discussed in prior articles), DCIX should trade at a significant discount to its NAV.

The share count at November 16th, not the share count at the end of Q3, will be the most important number in the earnings release. Due to the imminent close of the sale of 7 vessels, most of DCIX's should be categorized as discontinued operations and the earnings will be somewhat irrelevant. Up to date disclosure on the outstanding shares and outstanding Kalani Warrants will be found in the footnotes of the financial statements discussing the equity accounts and subsequent events.

One note of caution: despite a similar economic incentive to exercise warrants for TOP Ships Inc (TOPS) during the same period, Kalani's exercise was de minimis per the last update. The situations are not exactly comparable due to the much lower number of Kalani warrants relative to TOPS outstanding shares and the commencement of another equity issuance by TOPS, but it does suggest a possibility that the exercise of DCIX Kalani Warrants could be lower than the level assumed in the model above.

Conclusion

DCIX should be avoided from the long side. DCIX's theoretical NAV calculated above does not support the November 14th closing price due to the enormous overhang of Kalani Warrants that should result in a very large discount to NAV.

In my last article, I predicted that the DCIX stock price could easily retrace to the $2 to $3 range by November 17th (10 trading days from the date I wrote the article). DCIX traded as low as $5.82 on November 14th and volume has been light for four days. It may take an extra few trading days to hit that target range, but the upcoming earnings release will likely be a catalyst to the downside for DCIX.

