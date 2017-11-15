1929 Crash Again? Not Likely

Many articles on Seeking Alpha and in many other trading and investing websites use analogical reasoning to make their arguments. Is today like 2000? Is IBM like a utility? By far the most common type of analogy, however, is the historical analogy. Seeking Alpha’s search box returns more than 16,000 results for “like the 1930s” and almost 27,000 for “like the 1920s” with a strong affinity for 1929. If such articles scare you into considering getting out of the current stock market after the recent long bull run, you should think twice before making such a move based solely on arguments based on historical analogies.

What is a Historical Analogy?

Financial analysts use historical analogies, as I wrote in Rolling the Iron Dice, “to simplify novel and complex situations by transferring familiar categories and relationships from a familiar, past event to organize and explain an unfamiliar, but similar, current event.” Most historical analogies in the financial realm are between the present and a past event, although sometimes analysts compare companies, such as the above comparison of IBM (NYSE:IBM) and a utility.

As I wrote in Rolling the Iron Dice, “Analogical reasoning suggests that if two things are known to be similar in certain respects, then they are also similar in other respects.” If the run-up in the stock today is similar to the run-up in the stock market in 1929, before the dot.com crash or the 2007-9 recession, then the end result can be inferred to be similar, as can the trading advice: get out before the massive crash.

It is crucial to remember that although analogies can be powerful tools to assist analysis, they can never prove something. In most cases, deeper analysis of an analogy just weakens it, since the more in-depth the analysis, the more differences are discovered. As more differences are discerned, the analogy appears weaker. Such analysis is usually avoided, since it is just such in-depth analysis of the current situation that led to the use of a simplifying analogy in the first place. Even so, analysts and investors must delve deeper into the causes of past events to use them as a guide to the future.

Historical analogies are not extrapolation, which posits that since something has happened in the past, it will continue to occur in the future. If the S&P has been returning on average about 12% returns annually since 1926, as reported by Dave Ramsey, then the inference is that the stock market will continue to return about 12% annually. In contrast, a historical analogy deals with two events separated in time, not a seemingly continuous trend.

The Decision to Use Historical Analogies

Analysts make a conscious choice to use analogical reasoning, usually, when a situation is complex and they are overwhelmed by information: under time pressures, they resort to cognitive shortcuts, such as historical analogies. Given the speed at which markets today move, exemplified by the recent silver flash crash, the use of analogical reasoning to attempt to understand the markets is no surprise. In fact, I expect the use of analogies to increase as analysts face an ever-increasing wave of information, faster trading practices, and an increasingly complex economic world.

Analysts are also more likely to use analogical reasoning when they believe they are facing a novel problem or situation. Financial crises, therefore, commonly trigger the widespread use of historical analogies, even though depressions, for example, are quite common, with one article merely focusing on the worst 13 since the US was founded: about one every 18 years. Each one is deemed novel, at least at the time, mainly because in order to explain the depression, various rival theories are put forth. It is only years later, that a depression can be grouped with other, similar depressions.

Individuals, of course, vary in their use of historical analogies. Analysts with an interest in history, older analysts who have longer experience with the markets, and lawyers, whose training involves the study of analogous cases, are more likely to use historical analogies. These factors do not make them any more or less able to predict the future, but it does influence how they view financial issues.

The Power of History

Analysts use historical analogies because history can seem difficult to argue against, which also makes such arguments powerful for investors. Interpretations of history often seem like fact, not theory or opinion. History seems credible, certain and predictable, as if events could only have turned out the way they did. Investors, however, should be wary of acting on lessons drawn from history based on analogies. History is just one pass through the possibilities. There is nothing to say that the conditions in the fall of 1929 had to lead to a Great Depression. Changes in one or more factors could have led to an entirely different “pass through the possibilities.” Each state’s response to the economic crises contributed to the way the Great Depression spread, so different responses would have led to a different history for the Great Depression. Furthermore, slight differences between 1929 and today, such as the development of the Federal Reserve, FDIC, greater cooperation between central banks around the world, and other changes, make 1929 and today different enough to question whether any analogy between 1929 and today is valid. Deeper analysis can lead to the discovery of differences between any historical case and the current situation, weakening their power as investment advice, but also highlighting areas that require further analysis.

Retrieval of Historical Analogies

Analysts tend to favor historical analogies from their own state’s history, especially if that case shares surface similarities with the current situation. Analysts tend to retrieve events as analogies that are recent, vivid, salient and emotional, especially if the analyst experienced the event firsthand. In fact, analogies that we can retrieve easily are usually believed to be more valid than analogies that are difficult to retrieve. Such events are more likely to be familiar to the analyst’s audience. It is far easier to draw an analogy to the 1929 U.S. stock market crash for an American audience than to the Dutch tulip crash in the 1600s. Using the tulip analogy would require as much explanation for an American audience as just analyzing the current situation, thereby negating the simplifying value of an historical analogy. Be wary, however, since the familiar analogy based on your own state's history may be no more valid than an unfamiliar analogy based on some other state's history.

The more common a current event is, the more likely analysts will draw lessons from their own experience. Today, with several recessions in our recent history, most analysts compare a possible looming recession to more recent recessions in the 1970s through the early 2000s. They do not need to delve further back into history, although when they do, they often select dramatic and significant events, such as the 1929 stock market crash, instead of lesser known recessions or depressions. Again, the ease of retrieval of an event does not mean it is any more or less valid for the situation today.

Analysts tend to retrieve economic failures far more than successes. Why? Because failures tend to lead to analysis to explain what happened, while successes tend to lack the need for analysis. Things turned out as planned—or better than planned. Failures of economic policy are also failures of expectation, which require analysis. Failures are also more costly in terms of money, careers and lives ruined than successes. Recessions and depressions are analyzed endlessly, while boom years are far less often analyzed and rarely drawn upon as analogies. This tendency means that failures are more easily recalled, since they triggered far more analysis than successes. Furthermore, successes tend to be debated (did President Reagan’s economic policy really succeed?), while failures are clear-cut, such as the Great Depression, the dot-com bust or the 2007-9 global economic crisis. But, again, the emphasis on failures does not mean that the current situation is more or less similar to past failures, such as the 1929, dot com or 2007 market crashes, any more than today is similar to past periods of sustained growth.

History: the Uncertain Guide

Analysts and investors face a daunting challenge when they attempt to use lessons from history to analyze current situations and predict the future. Although history is not random, it does tend toward randomness and it is often non-linear. The global financial markets are usually non-linear. Small inputs or causes do not always lead to small outputs or effects. Sometimes a small event or input can have a huge effect. Therefore, even when two events appear similar, such as the tremendous run-up in the stock market in 1929 and today, the outcomes may be completely different because of one small difference between the two situations. If an investor pursues the same course that worked in a historical case today that appears to be the same as a historical case, it is as likely as not to lead to an undesirable outcome for the investor. This complexity means that analysts and investors who attempt to draw lessons from history often fail to accurately predict the future. Exiting the market today because of fears of a repeat of previous market crashes based on a historical analogy, is probably not the wisest course for an investor.

Analysts should never just rely on one type of reasoning to analyze a situation or company. Technical and fundamental analysis that does not rely on analogies can help fill in gaps in analogical reasoning and ensure that key factors are not missed. In any case, as is always stated by financial companies, past performance is not an indicator of future performance. In one phrase, the companies are stating that any analysis based on the past, but especially historical analogies, are no proof that the future will be like the past. You may decide to exit the current stock market after the long bull run, but you would be unwise to do so based solely on analogies to past crashes. Technical analysis combined with other forms of fundamental analysis other than historical analogies should inform such an investment move, instead of relying solely on the uncertain guide: history.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.