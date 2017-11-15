Firstgroup's (FGROF) CEO Tim O'Toole on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Firstgroup PLC (OTCPK:FGROF) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call November 14, 2017 4:00 AM ET

Tim O’Toole

Okay. Great. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us for a review of our mid-year results through September 30, 2017. I’m here with Matthew Gregory, our CFO, and we’ll follow the usual format. Following these opening remarks, Matthew will take us through a detailed review of our financial results, and then I’ll supply some commentary on each of our divisions, but let me start with the headlines.

Overall trading for the group in the first half is consistent with plans outlined at the start of the financial year. I think the notable result is the strength of cash generation even before we consider the substantial inflow from the South Western Railway. As always, reality intruded on our plans and we’ve had to deal with the unexpected, which in this period included the extraordinary hurricane season in the U.S., Harvey and Irma hit all three of our divisions in their operations in Texas, Louisiana and Florida. But we particularly felt, and continue to feel, the effects of Maria and the devastation that it inflicted on Puerto Rico.

As we face the unexpected in any one of our divisions, which is inevitable, I’m proud that the standard of operating discipline we’ve driven through the group in recent years allowed us to deliver to expectations. In that regard, notwithstanding this year’s challenges, as I’ve said, the group still delivered strong cash generation in the first half, and that affirms our confidence in our performance through the second half and for the year.

I’ll now asked Matthew to take us through the numbers.

Matthew Gregory

Thanks, Tim, and good morning, everybody. So let me take you through the headline half year numbers just to give you some more color. And as ever we have to bear in mind that the seasonal weighting of our business means that we can end up talking about relatively small numbers at the half-year stage.

Overall, the results were in line with our expectations for the first half, and are consistent with the top line performance that we discussed at our full-year results back in June. Largely flat operating profit of £89 million, reflects improvement in the U.K. performance through growth in First Rail and First Bus, tempered by the impact of the hurricanes experienced in North America, particularly in our Transit Puerto Rico operations.

As ever, the group portfolio has enabled the business to deliver despite challenges in the individual divisions. First half cash was very strong with £97 million of cash being generated in the first half. Clearly, £75 million of this relates to working capital inflow from the South West rail franchise, which started on the 20th of August this year.

After taking this into account, the business generated £22 million of cash, £86 million better than last year. I’ll break this down on a later slide to explain the moving parts, but this performance demonstrates that the business continues to improve its cash delivery. Capital expenditure is in line with our expectation with continued investments in the assets of the business.

Improving cash performance since this time last year has driven net debt-to-EBITDA down from 2.4 times to 1.7 times. And we expect the leverage level to continue to reduce further for the full year. Overall, this is a solid performance with the results in line with our expectations and cash performance moving forward significantly.

So let me turn to the overall numbers. Overall, revenue was up 8% on a total basis and up 3.5% on a constant currency basis. Excluding the impact of the South West Rail franchise, revenue grew by 1% with growth in 4 divisions balanced by the impact of this -- balanced by the impact of the students of rail strategy alongside fewer operating days. Operating profit was flat on the total basis and down 9% on a constant currency basis, with growth in First Bus and Rail offset by the impact of the hurricanes in the U.S. around £6 million, and fewer operating days in student, again, around £6 million.

On financing cost, we continue to work hard to reduce the interest costs that are not fixed and have been able to continue to do this during the first half of the year. Overall, finance costs were down 12% in the first half, and it’s frankly due to the tax rate increased from 25% in the prior year to 30%. And this is a result of the increased weighting of U.S. dollar profits for the full year. And guidance for the full year remains 30% to 32%. However, remember that our cash tax is low, £7 million in the first half, and due to historic losses, it’s likely to remain low for some time. And finally, EPS has grown by 36%, although that’s on small numbers, and is flat on a constant currency basis.

So turning to a more detailed view of the divisional performance and looking at the revenue first. I’ll just make sure I move this on, close, complete. If we move past the constant currency improvement, you can see that the First Student fell by 2%. However, all of this reduction came from fewer operating days around the Easter period, and so it should be considered flat. First Student held its own in the period as price increases of 5.3% and new customers netted up lost business from our ‘up or out’ pricing strategy. Transit saw growth of 4%, as a result of new contract wins and price increase pass-through. And Greyhound saw growth of 1.3% in the first half with the impact of our new commercial tools and a strong short haul market, which grew at 8% being mitigated by continued challenge from the airlines in the long haul market.

Moving on to First Bus. Trading conditions continue to be challenging, but the business generated a slight improvement in revenue, a marked change from last year’s decline. In certain areas we have driven growth, but in others, we continue to be affected by the impact of the increased congestion and reductions in retail footfall, resulting in a decline of volumes of just under 1%. We were able to offset this impact by selected price increases and our ticket strategy. On a reported basis, Rail saw revenue grow by 14%, as a result of including four weeks of South West Rail trading in the first half. On a like-for-like basis, passenger revenue grew by 3%.

Great Western’s performance has improved from the last year growing at 1.6% on a like-for-like basis. However, Great Western does continue to be affected by high-volume and cumulative effect of engineering productions. TransPennine Express continues to see better-than-industry average growth of 10% with an open access operation Hull Trains growing at 8%.

I’ll now take you through the operating performance of the business. As usual, we put the individual bridges in the appendices, but I’ll pull out the key points for each of the divisions. So first of all, Students. As we make notes on money in the second half and so judging the first half performance is somewhat difficult. I’ve noted before, the fewer operating days in this half have reduced operating profit by around £6 million, causing the overall performance to pullback this year. We continue to benefit from pricing discipline from our ‘up or out’ strategy and cost-saving initiatives, but this is being offset by higher driver-related costs and lower contribution from lost contracts. But similar talk to the commercial side of the business, but from a cost perspective, the back-to-school period has been well-handled. The employment market continues to be tight, and we continue to work hard to manage the impact of this effectively. So overall, a solid performance from Student.

In Transit, margins have been significantly affected by the impact of the recent hurricanes in the U.S. and in particular hurricane Maria which hit Puerto Rico, which cost us around $6 million. As we’ve said in the past, the broader Transit business is not immune to the pressure of high employment in the U.S. And the business has suffered higher cost in respect to driver shortages, as well as higher cost in certain poorly performing contracts. And whilst this result is disappointing, we do expect margins to revert back to 7% for the second half. Greyhound returned to growth this half, but the level of growth was insufficient to offset the cost inflation as well as higher maintenance costs from repairing older buses. And as we described in June, we’ve recommenced the investment in buses in Greyhound, and we expect to continue to apply maintenance CapEx in this business over the coming years.

The U.K. bus market continues to be a challenge. And in this context, First Bus has performed well in halting the decline witnessed in recent years. And as outlined in the full year results, we’re accelerating our plans to take cost out of the business. A management action has taken £9 million of cost out of the business in the first half, and we expect further profitability improvements from cost savings, network refinements and fare increases to more than double these savings for the full year. And as previously flagged, these additional cost savings measures will generate one-off costs, and will depend on the specific measures that we’re taking. And following the completion of the investment in DDA-compliant buses, we pared back our capital spend in this division, and are focusing our investment on regions that are supportive of our bus offering. In addition, the division will deliver significant cash this year.

Moving on to Rail. As noted earlier, we saw the start of South West Rail franchise, and revenue grew even in the face of continued disruption on the Great Western franchise from engineering work. And as a result, the margins for the business have increased to 4.6%. But we do expect this improvement to be short-term in nature, and the margins will continue to move towards industry-average levels. So overall, in summary, a solid first half with better performing UK businesses being balanced by the hurricanes and cost performance in the U.S.

I think it’s worth a brief look at the income statement below the line. Net financing costs are 12% down with interest cost on borrowing down. We continue to manage the cash balances as efficiently as possible to reduce the requirements of any shorter borrowings. And we’re also benefiting from lower interest costs as a result of our lower leverage and the new RCF deal. As expected, tax rises to 30%, driven by the higher weight of profits from the U.S. this year. And this is a brief reminder, the Southwest Rail franchise has a 30% minority partner, which is accounted for under noncontrolling interest. And overall, EPS is up 36%, albeit flat with constant currency.

Let’s move onto cash flow. Looking at the cash flow, I’m please to be able to report strong cash generation in the first half. Operationally, the business generated net cash flow of £22 million, which is £86 million better than last year. And this is the first time that the business has generated cash in H1 for six years. In total, 97 million of cash was generated with £75 million coming from the expected South West Rail working capital inflow.

CapEx is in line with the expectations set for the full year, and the Road growth CapEx is £40 million lower than last year and that’s £20 million after we exclude the last year’s large Greyhound disposals. The £86 million improvement in the cash performance versus last year, is largely split evenly between the Road and the Rail Divisions. Rail delivered 40 million additional cash versus last year, of which 20 million relates to funding for minority partners, and the remainder largely relates to working capital timing. The Road business net CapEx after disposal was 20 million better than last year, with the remaining 20 million driven from working capital performance, particularly in Student. And both of these Road Division improvements were largely as a result of timing. But overall, we reiterate that we expect to generate strong cash flow from the business over and above the South West Rail working capital inflows, which could reach £90 million by the end of the year.

Our financial position remains strong with headroom under our committed facilities being well in excess of £800 million. The net-debt-to-EBITDA ratio has improved from 2.4 times which is 2.1 times on a constant currency basis to 1 .7 times. The long-term bond program remains in place, and average debt maturity has logically fallen to 3.2 years. And our rating agency Standard & Poor’s and Fitch have confirmed that they currently have us at BBB negative and stable.

Just after the half year-end, we repaid $50 million of private placement notes that fell due on October 17, extinguishing our private placement debt, and we continue to apply disciplined cash and borrowing to minimize our interest charge. And just to confirm what I said back in June, we do continue to monitor and assess the opportunity to further optimize our financing structure, but it’s unlikely there will be any significant movement until the bonds start to mature in 2018. And finally, it’s worth noting here that our pension deficit has decreased to £300 million, down from £360 million at the year-end. And this is as a result of our slightly higher discount rates and foreign exchange. And we continue to work hard to reduce our risk in this area, and are pleased to note that we’ve been successfully merging our English local government pension schemes, enabling us to reduce the level of irrecoverable surplus in one of those schemes. So in summary, the first half has traded very much in line with the way we outlined in June, and the good performance in the UK being offset by the impact of hurricanes and cost performance in the U.S. Cash flow significantly improved versus the prior half year performance, and we continue to be disciplined with our management of cash and capital. And overall, we continue to be confident that the group will progress this year and will generate significant cash flow for the full year.

And with that, I’ll hand back to Tim.

Tim O’Toole

All right. Thank you, Matthew. Now, taking our divisions in turn, let me start with Student. This was the fourth year of our ‘up or out’ pricing strategy, and the results through the bidding season reflect a reduction from last year and the overall price increase to 5.3%, balanced by an increase in the retention rate for the entire portfolio -- I mean, for the contracts ‘at risk’ to 83%, sorry. And as we note for comparison purposes, when quoting that statistic, our retention rate for the entire portfolio is 94%, which is the statistic that some others use.

We had a good operational start up for the school year despite the continuing challenge in driver shortages. You can see in the public statements of companies such as UPS and Wal-Mart and others who compete for labor in the pool of part-time employees, that the challenge has not become any easier. And we are continuing to offset the associated driver wage inflation in our contract bids. We had fewer operating days in the first half, as Matthew pointed out, compared with last year, which explains the year-over-year comparisons, but, of course, this business’s performance is almost wholly geared to the second half. I believe when you take the pluses and minuses and changes in operating days all into account, what we see is that last year’s strong performance was no one-off. This business has been returned to health, capable of reliable cash generation, and we can look forward to extending our leadership position as we expand our footprint through organic growth and acquisition, such as our recently announced acquisition of Falcon Transportation in Chicago. And as we continue grinding out more efficiencies.

Transit’s results are not unlike those I reviewed with you at this time last year in the sense that we had a tough first half, but with confidence that we’ll restore a 7% margin for the second half. The performance, however, reflects very different challenges from last year. The biggest is the interruption of service from the various hurricanes, particularly, in Puerto Rico. Our Transit division stands out from others because we have a substantial presence in Puerto Rico. We have two First Vehicle services contracts and a fixed route operation. Now the team down there performed magnificently, restoring some semblance of operations before any other transport provider. Indeed, we were asked to deliver services in place of others for a time. And we believe this was the right thing to do, notwithstanding the challenging financial situation of the authorities in Puerto Rico, and we’ll just have to continue to work through that situation, which is in a state of uncertainty. We did have a good season in landing new business with 14 new contracts and a 94% retention rate. On the other hand, the driver challenge is as real for Transit as it is for Student, and we have the closedown of a few poor performing contracts that ran into this period, which taken together obscured the early period profits of the new business.

But these are the items that a good business simply overcomes, and as you know, this is and has been a good business for us. And we expect a trajectory not unlike what we saw last year in the second half.

Greyhound generated modest growth, which is positive in comparison with its competitors, but not relative to our expectations for the business. Greyhound continues to struggle in the traditional long-haul markets, making little headway against the discount airlines. I don’t expect that miss-match to ease anytime soon given airline pricing in North America. In addition, we continue to see the effect I noted at last year’s year-end review, of a reduction in travel in the southwest compared with other sectors of the country. The southwest is traditionally a good long-haul coach market.

We are very excited, however, that Greyhound has delivered substantial growth of just under 8% in the point-to-point shorter haul market. This is the kind of change in results we have been waiting for, and for which we made the substantial investments in mobile and yield pricing tools. Our major competitors are not reporting similar growth numbers. We are encouraged by this separation in performance, and are now spreading active yield management to more short-haul point-to-point markets across the network. Markets that have up to now largely been subject to system table pricing.

We have proven we can generate growth in dense corridors, but must now see the effects of dynamic pricing in less populated areas. We can’t simply extrapolate the impact of the growth we’ve seen to date because demand and customer awareness will vary. Nonetheless, this is exciting because we’ve always been seen as the legacy carrier waiting to be picked apart part by the new entrants. And now, we have the tools to be the ones to deliver change, and the numbers in our short-haul markets seem to validate our efforts.

In related developments, we have ended our old pooling arrangements in the Northeast corridor that had been conducted under the traditional coach commercial arrangements because the market has moved to our mobile offerings, and we needed to shed past practices. And finally, we are continuing our cost reduction program in Canada by most recently filing to eliminate numerous routes in British Columbia, where we still face regulation.

Turning to the U.K. we could actually seen a bit of a reversal in the relative performance of our divisions contributions to overall results. With better performance by First Bus and Rail helping us to overcome the hurricane impact in North America. We have seen modest like-for-like growth in revenue for First Bus, notwithstanding the uncertain industry environment. This is, I think, the first revenue increase for this period in a very, very long time for this division.

We are continuing our program of requiring each of our individual companies to adjust operations as required locally to make demonstrable progress in achieving higher margins. That approach accounts for the cost savings Matthew reported, and even greater savings that will be seen in the second half.

The reductions in the network to date have, as we’ve reported previously, given us individual companies that all make contributions to the group. We are moving forward by confining our future investments to those that can generate the necessary returns, and that requires local authorities to help to provide the environment in which a reliable bus service can be delivered.

In places like Leeds, we see officials who have announced investments intended to enable the doubling of bus patronage over the coming years, quite a change from current situations. We see similar ambitions in West of England with other authorities to address congestion and other barriers to a good bus service, the things that have produced the challenges seen across the industry. That willingness is particularly crucial to us in restoring margins, and we shall tailor investment accordingly.

Turning to Rail. We see strong relative performance with improved revenue growth and cost efficiencies. This performance and contribution to our results is at odds with conventional wisdom which questions valuation and risk to the group from participation in the Rail market. Those questions are understandable based on recent developments in the industry, but we are confident in the continuing value to be derived from our overall Rail portfolio. And we believe there are reasons for our positive view over the medium and longer term. We are generating good results under current conditions, and we are delivering the capacity that has always in the past, and will in the future, provide a step up in revenue growth.

Each of our franchises faces different opportunities and risks. But taken together, we are confident in the health of our Rail business. Great Western Railway has been a good partner to stakeholders in delivering the transformation of it. That has required the delivery of huge infrastructure projects with Network Rail over many years and more is still to be delivered. But we are finally seeing the first delivery of new train fleets that will provide capacity for future growth. TPE will next year see the initial delivery of the £500 million of new trains that will help us respond to the above-industry growth it is seeing currently.

Now that franchise lacks the downside protection we enjoy on South Western Railway, and it’s, in some respects, our most ambitious bid. But it is also the market where we’re seeing the strongest growth even without new trains. And SWR, as we reported at yearend, should represent the new model of franchise with more efficient risk allocation and sensible bonding requirements. Now we wish the infrastructure had performed a bit better coming out of what was an otherwise successful expansion of capacity at Waterloo. But the real story is, we will be delivering a material increase in capacity across that network and into the busiest railway station in Europe. Our portfolio is not without risk. And new risks such as the impact of Brexit remain difficult to assess. But the diversity of our portfolio, the terms governing our franchises as a result of our disciplined bidding, and the main catalysts for growth that we have put in place, combine to give us continuing optimism in Rail.

So in summary, solid trading has lead to a strong cash performance, substantially better than last year. We’re a second half business, and we still have to deliver against numerous challenges, but we are confident the group will continue to progress and will deliver substantial cash generation for the entire year.

Now, Matthew and I will be happy to take any questions. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Gerald Khoo

Gerald Khoo from Liberum. I have couple of questions. Firstly on the Transit. You’ve made reference to poorly performing contracts. I was wondering whether you could elaborate on that. What went wrong with them? Why were they poorly performing? Is that a case of getting the bids wrong or did circumstances change? And how were you -- perhaps could you clarify whether you were able to extract yourselves early or whether those contracts just reached their natural end. And secondly, on U.K. Bus, I think, you hinted that there was divergent performance between different parts of the business in terms of particularly revenue. Perhaps you could give a bit more color as to what was -- which regions were better, which were worse perhaps?

Tim O’Toole

Well, on the first one, we don’t mean to introduce some kind of new foggy category on the poor performance contracts. These are the exact same contracts we talked about last year. Two very large contracts in Southern California. And it’s just that those results and the close out costs went into this period. So this is a fairly limited and fenced-off area, but it did have an impact. But only because of the numbers from the hurricane, suddenly it changes even 1 million-or-so made a big difference in the percentage changes year-over-year with regard to our Transit business. So we were just flagging that because otherwise, you have to be able to bid to get from the one year to the other. So we wanted to add that detail in.

As for UK Bus there, it’s a wide range of performance across the business. We have many local businesses right now that produce the margins that people are expecting to see over time across the whole business. I suppose what’s different for us is we have been patient. We’ve always tried to preserve the size of the turnarounds, really the gearing that the turnaround will produce when we hit our margin targets. And we’re now saying in the current environment, we can’t be as patient. We’ve got to move forward where there are returns, and while we’re don’t have any open sores, they’re all contributing companies. We’re going to have to allocate capital based on returns in environments where people are willing to work with us. Because the great problem that has hit the business is, as congestion has grown, we’ve had to keep injecting more capital in order to keep up your timetable. It’s just more and more capital and it’s kind of "well, we’ve got to stop this". FirstGroup has put so much capital in its UK Bus business. It can’t continue down this route unless we have partners who are going to work with us to make sure they can deliver returns for our shareholders. And by the way, a reliable bus service for our customers.

Alex Paterson

Alex Paterson from Investec. I think you said on First Student that there were slightly fewer working days in the first half. Could you say how many there were? Also if it had any impact on your cost base? If it didn’t have an impact on the cost base, what would a sort of normalized margin have been in the period, please?

Matthew Gregory

Well, what I’d say on that is it’s only a matter of sort of 1, 1.5 days. It’s not a sort of huge number, and that’s why the actual -- the only reason we’re talking about this is because First Student’s first half performance is always so small. So any change you remain for $18 million of property, any change has to be explained. You saw how much we earned last year one, of $300 million. So in that context, we probably wouldn’t be explaining it. So it’s a relatively small number. It’s kind of almost not right to say what a normalized margin for the first half would be because we’re always affected by Easter because our year-end is that March period. And so it’s not really a particularly relevant margin to us, this very specific first half piece, because it just covers Easter and then it gets hit by holidays at the back-end in September. So we’re looking at the full year, really.

Samuel Bland

Samuel Bland from JP Morgan. A couple please. First on U.S. bought the business in Chicago. I think, it was a small Student acquisition. Just say more generally, sort of your thoughts over time, is that something we might see more of? More acquisitions to come, maybe relative preference for those versus accelerating delevering? And then second one on Rail. I guess, some of the official data has looked not particularly great on Rail and sort of passenger volume trends. But then we look at your revenue growth and actually it seems to be doing considerably better. Is there anything that you would like to highlight on why some of that official data isn’t bleeding through and actually you’re performance is stronger?

Matthew Gregory

Let’s just talk very briefly on official data point. I think we -- the official data that’s come out, we don’t necessarily view it to be particularly helpful, and -- because it doesn’t get normalized in any way. So we don’t see any adjustments for holiday patterns or even -- hardly sort of the remapping of TPE hasn’t been taken out of the -- the TPE numbers. We’re reporting -- we’re happy with the like-for-like passenger revenue growth of 9.7% for this half in TPE. We’re not seeing that in these older statistics, so if there are particular franchises, it doesn’t seem to be particularly helpful. And so on that particular point, I’d then -- I’d caution extrapolating those numbers necessarily.

Tim O’Toole

I mean, we’re not immune to the concern about the changes in the Rail market, and it is a concern to us. We have a special problem and have had a special problem in Great Western because the intensity of the engineering work has been such that it really seems to have a dramatic impact on the ridership. But, we also believe that the phenomenon we’ve seen in the past, time and time again, when you deliver this increase of capacity, the marketplace responds. And you’ve got about £1.5 billion in new trains coming into Great Western, you’ve got £1.2 billion going into South Western Railway, and you have £500 million going into TPE. And that is what will drive our future.

As for the question, Sam, you had on Student, we do see more acquisitions in the future. I mean, if you think what we’ve done, so we’ve tightened our portfolio, which meant it was inevitably going to result in fewer buses because people are either going to have to give us a rate in which we could deliver good results, or we weren’t going to be putting in capital. But now we are in a healthy state. You saw our margin at the end of last year. You saw how favorably it compared to the other companies. And we expect that, given we now have a margin that generates a return in excess of our cost of capital, we will engage in acquisitions where they present themselves, where they make sense. And that allows you to increase your portfolio with a real strategic eye to what markets you want to be in, where you can get greatest synergies.

Someone who has a good relationship with their customers, so you have longer running contracts and the like. And it is, in many ways, a much more -- and we’ve said this in the past, efficient way to grow than to simply be bidding down to the margin, against your competitors. Obviously, we intend to continue the direction of continuing to make a healthy and healthier balance sheet, but we don’t see the level of acquisitions we would be making in Student to have really compromised the progress we expect to make on the balance sheet, given the cash generation the company has delivered.

Samuel Bland

One question on Greyhound, please. You mentioned these negotiations with the Canadian government. Might you talk a little bit more about what that effect that might be? I guess, the second part of that, is that a reflection of your strategy for Greyhound Canada, which, I think, I might be thinking has a lower margin and a lower return?

Tim O’Toole

Yes. Greyhound Canada has a much, much lower margin, a negative one, than the U.S. And we’ve been fairly open about our ability to be definitive with -- our moves there are compromised and limited by our pension obligations, and having to work through that whole subject. So as a result, we are trying to reduce costs in every opportunity we have. And the difficulty with Canada, of course, generally speaking, is everyone lives within 200 miles of the border, yet we have routes that extend to far off places. And we are an important artery or connection from some of these more remote spots to more populated parts of Canada. Nonetheless, we aren’t a public service. And so we’ve had to say to the government, we have to file to cut these routes. Now you may want to do something about that. There are lots of opportunities that the government could respond. It’s really their question of what they want to do. But in the meantime, we have to reduce our cost as much as we can. While also looking to ways we can produce growth in the denser parts of Canada. So there are parts near Vancouver, where we’re looking at putting in some of the point-to-point, hopefully, more successful services and we certainly are having more success in Eastern Canada. But we have to draw the line here on the amount of service we’re providing that -- for which we aren’t being compensated adequately.

Damian Brewer

Damian Brewer, RBC. I have three. First of all, can we just come back to Greyhound. And can you talk a little bit more about the mileage you’ve taken out in the first half? And then given that, on the sort of trailing 12-month basis, across U.S. and Canada, how much of the network, by mileage or revenue or whatever way it suites, actually generates breakeven and above. Could you give us a feeling of the dispersion of returns across the business and maybe just going to change things? Secondly, coming to Rail. Could you tell us on, particularly TPE and Great Western, whether there’ve been any equity contributions to the operating companies? Or whether you’ve managed to avoid that? And, in particular, with GWR, where you are in terms of the contract given it’s end and where Crossrail, et cetera, looks like it’s going to land? And then very finally, on the financials on the pension, the difference between the income statement charge and the cash cost has expanded yet again. Could you tell us just sort of a little bit more what’s behind that, and when you think that will reach an inflection point where, hopefully, that differential starts to close up?

Matthew Gregory

Well, let me give the pension piece. I think the -- we’re not necessarily expecting that differential to close up. We are -- we have been working very hard to minimize the additional deficit reduction payments that we’ve -- we’re having to make, particularly, into the U.K., the Bus scheme. We’re working through the evaluation now. And we think we’re going through it -- we want actually to minimize any impact from the higher deficit that we’ve seen in that pension scheme. And a few years ago, we reached a process whereby, we would continue to increase the deficit-reduction payments for the by 5% or so a year. So we’re -- this is a long-term issue -- sorry, we’ve got that feedback here -- but a long-term issue, particularly the U.K. Bus scheme where we have the biggest part of our payments, we’re seeing extensions to the life of both deficit reduction payments. So we’re paying this over a period that’s well in excess of the industry averages. So that to me, what we’re doing here is minimizing sort of any negative impact from sort of the recent financial position. But I’m not sitting here forecasting where that position is going to close. And I think coming back to the question on the contributions, we have to made small contributions to TPE as we’re -- again we’re in a start-up position in that franchise. And as we’ve said, the success of this all comes from the new rolling stock and your timetables there. But definitely not in Great Western. In fact, Tim do you want to talk about the contracts?

Tim O’Toole

So the -- we have the direct award and we expect the government to extend its option for an additional year. We just have to see how that plays out. What makes the most sense for the government in light of the expected delivery of the big works there? And the works, of course, are beyond just Great Western’s zone but what’s happening with the Cross Rail and some other assets out in that area. So we continue to work with the government. We have very positive working relationship with both the government and Network Rail. And we think that they appreciate all that we’re doing right out there with them. Because you see, we have a lot of our team that’s embedded in these project delivery teams, and that work is difficult to kind of break apart right now.

And as far as Greyhound’s mileage, first of all, Greyhound U.S. has always generated cash for us and it’s a healthy business. One thing the Greyhound team has always been able to do, and I think, they’ve excelled at really, is their ability to clamp down on costs as they face the challenges of, for example, the huge change in oil prices that had such a devastating impact on their plans, and yet they were always still able to produce good profits and cash for us. This is quite different from Greyhound 15 years ago, which is -- when it faced challenges like this, would have been in a very, very different place.

When we talk about reductions in mileage, we haven’t cut back on the network. It really has to do with frequency along segments of the network. Extra sections, the timetable with regard to between Philadelphia and New York, where you’re running 10 services or you’re running 8, within a particular time. And so they’ve continued to make those adjustments. But what they are seeing is the fact that they’re getting increasing load as a result of their pricing in the shorter haul markets. And so whether or not we reallocate assets over time or change in a dramatic way, the volume of service and frequencies, is something that we’re going to be learning and deciding as we expand the greater kind of Greyhound Express services to more places. I mean, it’s really is kind of startling that they can get nearly 8% growth in these markets when no one else is doing anything like that.

Anand Date

It's Anand Date from Deutsche Bank. Just a couple of questions please. On South West train -- South Western Railway, actually. Could you just outline again for us please, the key risks and how you’re thinking about them on volumes, industrial action? Any commitments you’ve made to government? On U.K. Bus, I understand the point that you need to allocate capital where you have support of the local authorities, where you see returns. But could you walk us through the debate you’ve had, presumably, at a quite senior level about, these are areas at risk where, in effect, if we’re not going to put capital, they’re going to get worse services. Do you get in a very negative cycle around that?

Tim O’Toole

There’s not a lot of mystery about South Western Railway. I mean, it is all about volume growth over the longer term. And that is what all those new trains and that more intensive timetable will deliver. And that will be the challenge for us. But we see the demand there, and the volume we have to generate is not off of what it traditionally has generated. So we’re not talking about any heroic, mass, super high numbers. We don’t think, as far as the industrial action as one of the risk factors, yes it’s a risk factor if we get caught up in that longer-term dispute.

But number one, we don’t have obligations to the government like some other franchises, so this is different for us. And number two, we continue to push the fact in the communication to all of our employees that we’re going to be bringing more jobs. We have no ambitions about having fewer than the two safety-trained employees on the trains where they are now. And our only position is we want to be clear, we’re not going to take a pledge against modernization and not to use the latest in technology to bring efficiency. So that’s just now who would do that? But you saw in the first two days of strike that were announced against us that we delivered two thirds of the service. And that’s fairly high right out of the block. And as you know, it tends to get better. So we think that our employees will get that it’s a positive story for them, on South Western Railway. And there is really no logic or point to some kind of long dispute that’s going to result in them having to lose pay in their pay packets and their commuters suffering for no point. So we’re still very confident in the delivery of South Western Railway, and given that it has the downside protection against androgynous risk, both GDP and Central London Employment. We think, as I said, that it really should be the template for new franchises going forward.

Matthew Gregory

So the first question. Clearly, I think we’re just putting this in context. We spent the last three years or so, bringing the fleet up to DDA compliance but the capsule has always been dated. What we’re saying is we now have much, much more choice in where’d we invest in the business. We haven’t seen the revenue returns -- the revenue growth that we thought we might see. And so we’re having to adapt our plan. So the conversations are very much driven around there isn’t an unlimited supply of capital. We have to supply return on that capital, that division has to generate cash. And the management are well aware that they have to get to make choices. So again, if there are places where the environment is conducive to our business, then great. And if it’s not, then we may have to make more difficult choices. There are no more questions.

Tim O’Toole

All right. Thank you all very much for joining us this morning. I know it’s a busy day.

Matthew Gregory

Thank you.

