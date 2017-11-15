SORL Auto Parts (SORL) Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

SORL Auto Parts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SORL)

Q3 2017 Results Conference Call

November 15, 2017 08:00 AM ET

Executives

Kevin Theiss - IR

Jin Rui Yu - COO

Min Kan Lin - Accounting Manager

Phyllis Huang - IR

Analysts

Jon Carnes - EOS Holdings

Matthew Larson - Wells Fargo Advisors

Kevin Theiss

Thank you for joining us today and welcome to SORL Auto Parts' 2017 third quarter conference call. Joining us today are Ms. Jin Rui Yu, SORL’s Chief Operating Officer; Mr. Min Kan Lin, Accounting Manager; and Ms. Phyllis Huang, Investor Relations.

The 2017 third quarter results discussed on today’s call are unaudited numbers. All numbers are presented in U.S. dollars under U.S. GAAP. Ms. Jin Rui Yu, SORL’s Chief Operating Officer will give an overview of the operations for the 2017 third quarter and I’ll return to give the financial results. Thereafter, there will be a question-and-answer session conducted.

Ms. Yu, please begin your prepared remarks.

Jin Rui Yu

Okay. Thank you everyone for joining us today. We are pleased to announce that we have once again beat the industrial numbers as our 59% revenue growth exceeded the 28% increase in all our commercial vehicle sales in the third quarter of 2017. Our OEM sales increased to 70.6% and our aftermarket delivery growth 76% with increase in sales rising by 19.1% in the third quarter of 2017 compared with third quarter of last year.

Revenues for the Company's China OEM customer increased by 47.2% for the first nine months of 2017 compared with the similar period last year. China's GDP growth of 6.8% and higher public and private investments in fixed asset in the third quarter of 2017 also contributed to the growth in the demand for trucks in the OEM market and aftermarket production.

According to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers for the three months ended September 30, 2017, sales of commercial vehicles were up 28% will exclude gas powered electric vehicles year-on-year. The increase was led by 19.14% rise in heavy-duty trucks.

Medium and light-duty trucks sales increased modest 14.2% and 6.2% respectively. Our sales lowered 4.3% year-over-year with heavy-duty part sales increased 0.9% and the light-duty part sales up 6.3%. Of growing importance is need for the new heavy-duty trucks to move cargo and the replacement cycle to remove out commercial trucks.

Additionally, some larger municipalities are allowing access to selecting its local area for vehicles only with lower emission which is true demand for new vehicles. For the first nine months of 2017, our top line increased by 38.7% significantly outpaced the growth in the commercial vehicles.

Commercial vehicle market and truck market in China and combination of new operating product and more priced promoters have been successful in increasing our market share in both OEM and aftermarket segments. Revenues from our China OEM customers increased by 47.2% for the first nine months of 2017 as the larger number of commercial vehicles sold over the past several years are aging and they are coming off the OEM warrantees, our Chinese domestic aftermarket sales growing by 44.9% in the first nine months of 2017.

Overall 2017 so far has been a great year for us. We are looking forward to closing off the year on a high note.

With that, now let me turn the call to Kevin. Thank you. Kevin?

Kevin Theiss

Thank you, Ms. Yu. Now, I will briefly review the results for the third quarter. Net sales for the third quarter 2017 increased 59% to $101.3 million from $53.7 million in the third quarter of 2016. Revenues from the Company’s domestic OEM customers increased 70.6% to $50.5 million from $29.6 million in the third quarter of 2016. Sales from Chinese domestic after market increased 76% to $31.5 million from $17.9 million in the third quarter of 2016.

Revenues from international market rose 19.1% to $19.3 million from $16.2 million in the third quarter of 2016, mainly due to the Company’s growing global customer base. SORL's commercial vehicle brake sales increased 62.5% year-over-year to $85.3 million and represented 84.2% of total sales in the third quarter of 2017. The sales of passenger vehicle brake systems increased by 42.9% year-over-year to $16 million, which accounted for 15.8% of the total sales of the third quarter of 2017.

Gross profit in the third quarter of 2017 grew 44.4% to $27.3 million compared with $18.9 million for the third quarter of 2016. Gross margin for the third quarter was 26.9% compared with a gross margin of 29.7% in the same quarter of 2016. The decrease in gross margin was primarily due to higher raw material cost and price promotions design to increase market share during the third quarter of 2017.

In 2016, the Chinese government led a nationwide supply-side reform and hope of controlling widespread overcapacities in the mining and basic material sectors. As a result, commodity prices experience in average 21.8% increase in the first nine months, which negatively affected the Company's cost of sales. During the third quarter the Company also increased sales promotion through offering discount on its core volume products, increase this market share in both OEM and aftermarket segments.

Operating expenses increased by 4.9% to $16 million in the third quarter of 2017 from $15.2 million in the third quarter of 2016. As a percent of revenue, operating expenses were 15.8% in the third quarter of 2017 compared with 23.9% in the third quarter of 2016. The increase in operating expenses was primarily due to higher research and development and an increase in selling and distribution expenses related to higher net sales. The decline in operating expenses as a percent of revenue is primarily due to higher net sales.

Selling and distribution expenses rose to $8.3 million from $7.9 million in the same quarter of 2016. As a percent of revenue, selling and distribution expenses were 8.2% compared with 12.5% of quarterly revenues in the same quarter of 2016. The increase in selling and distribution expenses was primarily the result of higher freight and packaging expenses as unit volume rose during the third quarter of 2017.

General and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2017 were $4.8 million or 4.7% of revenue compared with $4.9 million or 7.7% in the third quarter of 2016. The decline in G&A expenses and G&A expenses as a percent of revenue was mainly due to a decrease allowance for accounts during the third quarter of 2017.

Research and development expenses were $2.9 million in the third quarter of 2017 compared with $2.4 million in the third quarter of 2016. As a percent of revenue R&D was 2.9% in the third quarter of 2017 compared with 3.8% of revenue in the third quarter of 2016. The Company continues to develop new, higher margin and quality control products and upgrade the Company’s traditional break products to capture greater market experience.

Interest expenses were $28 million in the third quarter of 2017 compared to $0.2 million in the third quarter of 2016. The increase interest expenses were mainly due to a higher average interest rate and a higher average amount of loans outstanding during the third quarter of 2017.

Income before provision for income taxes rose 176.8% to $11.2 million for the third quarter of 2017 as compared with $4 million for the third quarter of 2016. The increase in income before taxes was primarily due to higher gross profit and strictly controlled operating expenses. Pretax margin was 11% in the third quarter of 2017, compared with 6.3% in the third quarter of 2016.

The provision for income taxes was $1.6 million in the third quarter of 2017, compared with $0.4 million in the third quarter of 2016. The tax rate was 14.6% in the third quarter of 2017, compared with 10.8% for the third quarter last year. Net income attributable to stockholders for the third quarter of 2017 increased 165.1% to $8.6 million, or $0.44 per basic and diluted share, compared with $3.2 million, or $0.17 per basic and diluted share in the third quarter of 2016.

Let me briefly review 2017 first nine months financial performance. Net sales for the first nine months of 2017 increased 38.7% to $267.6 million from $192.9 million for the first nine months of 2016. Revenues from the Company's China OEM customers increased by 47.2% to $141.8 million from $96.3 million in the same period in 2016; revenues from Chinese domestic aftermarket increased 44.9% to $72.3 million from $49.9 million in the first nine months of 2016; revenues from international market increased 14.6% to $53.5 million from $46.7 million in the first nine months of 2016.

Total commercial vehicle brake sales increased 42.3% year-over-year to $223.9 million and represented 83.7% of total sales in the first nine months of 2017. The sales of passenger vehicle brake system increased by 22.8% year-over-year to $43.7 million which accounted for 16.3% of total sales for the first nine months.

Gross profit for the first nine months of 2017 increased 29.6% to $72.9 million from $56.3 million in the same period in 2016. Gross margin for the first nine months of 2017 decreased to 27.2% from 29.2% for the first nine months of 2016. In 2016, the Chinese government relating nationwide supply side form and healthy control of the life spread of over capacity in line with basic material as a result of commodity prices experienced a 21.8% increase in the first nine months of 2017, which negatively affected the Company’s cost to sale. The Company also increased sales commissions to often discount or core volume price increased as market share on both OEM and the aftermarket segments.

Operating income for the first nine months of 2017 increased to $30.2 million from $12.5 million in the same period in 2016. The operating margin was 11.3% for the first nine months of 2017, compared to 6.5% in the first nine months of 2016. Net income attributable to stockholders for the first nine months of 2017 was $21.4 million, or $1.11 per basic and diluted share, compared with $10.9 million, or $0.57 per basic and diluted share in the same period in 2016.

Let me review some key statistics from the balance sheet. As of September 30, 2017, the Company had cash and cash equivalent of $7.6 million, inventories includes the $83.1 million or $55.8 million as of December 31, 2016. Deposits received from customers increased 78.8% to $40.7 million and $22.7 million at December 31, 2016. There were no long-term liabilities as of September 30, 2017. Total stockholders' equity was $167.7 million at September 30, 2017. The Company had working capital of $97.2 million at September 30, 2017 with the current ratio of 1.4 to 1.

Cash flow provided by operating activities for the first 9 months of 2017 was $15 million. Capital expenditures were $36.9 million in the first 9 months of 2017. Management has increased its fiscal year 2017 guidance for net sales from $315 million to approximately $370 million and this income attributable to common stockholders of $27.5 million to approximately $30.5 million. These targets are based on the Company's current views on the operating and the marketing conditions which are subject to change.

With that, we'll now open the floor for questions. Operator?

Question-And-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. At this time, we will be conducting a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question is coming from the line of Jon Carnes with EOS Holdings. Please proceed with your question.

Jon Carnes

I'd like to first congratulation you on the quarter and then I have three questions. I read some Chinese New Year reports that mentioned SORL has supplied some components for EV buses as well as high-speed trains. And I'd like you to elaborate on these opportunities, their current impact on the Company and potential contribution to your business?

Min Kan Lin

[Foreign Language]

Jin Rui Yu

[Foreign Language]

Kevin Theiss

Okay. So let's start with the EV bus business, we are -- we have been active in that space. We have been supplying to the major EV bus players in China such Zxauto, Geely, BYD. Our main product in that space is the air compressor and we have about 50% of market share in China for the EV bus air compressor business. And we also supply to the EV bus maker with our air dryer, some of the electric pumps, and some of the skewing components. So in the bus area we are one of the major players especially for the EV bus. And this year as you all know the subsidy policy has been changed quite a bit in China. The overall for the electric bus and the overall bus market has declined on a year-over-year basis by 9% but our bus market we still achieved over 10%. So we definitely increased our market share.

Turning to high-speed rail area. We are teaming up with one of the largest rail research institute, high-speed rail institute in China. The entry barrier for rail, high-speed rail related product components Ruian and the certification cycles are very long. Again we supply our main product in that space is compressor, some of the -- some other safety related stuff and our 2016 I mean 2017 compared with 2016 in that area, in that high-speed rail business, we grew over 100%. And so again it’s just small base, we are looking to expand in that area. So there are quite a few -- if you travel in China, there are few key lines of those high-speed rail some of them now using our products. So we are very proud of that.

In terms of dollar amount, we are booking roughly $3 million for this year in the high-speed rail area. But again this is just a start, there is a great potential for growth there.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question is coming from the line of Matthew Larson with Wells Fargo Advisors. Please proceed with your question.

Matthew Larson

Since your last quarter announcement where you gave guidance for the full year which is pretty much been consistent throughout the year except for you exceeded it dramatically this time around. What if you had to choose the one or two things that provide a significant revenue growth versus your previous guidance? What where they that occurred in this third quarter and presumably during this fourth quarter?

Min Kan Lin

[Foreign Language]

Jin Rui Yu

[Foreign Language]

Kevin Theiss

Yes. The third quarter we are benefit from overall recovery of the market. The Chinese OEM market has experienced a very robust growth. So, we booked a very strong quarter and we realized our full year guidance is too low. And coming into fourth quarter, we expect that strong quarter as well. So, we decided to significantly increase our guidance.

Matthew Larson

All right. How your company here trade in the U.S. and with the big move it we’ll have today will only be about four times or five times earnings and you're trading at one-half of sales the market cap. How does that compared with your peer group? The Company that are listed locally in China, how would you compared your valuation here because your listed in the United States versus where you might be valued if you were listed in China?

Min Kan Lin

[Foreign Language]

Kevin Theiss

We believe our stock undervalued and with our strong performance quarter-after-quarter we believe our deliration will be rectified and we strongly believe we should be valued at market average and even better than that for our market leading position.

Operator

We do have a follow-up question coming from the line of Jon Carnes with EOS Holdings. Please proceed with your question.

Jon Carnes

I wanted to know and update on the current capacity utilization rate and your capacity expansion plan and additional capital requirement?

Min Kan Lin

[Foreign Language]

Kevin Theiss

So, we are running at 90% utilization rate. With this kind of sales growth we are expecting to continue to invest in CapEx. So we are looking at around $15 million on the CapEx.

Jon Carnes

Last question if I complete in I’d like to know that you didn’t make any initial comments on your growth prospects for 2018 please?

Jin Rui Yu

[Foreign Language]

Kevin Theiss

Based on the market data, we collected 2018 is going to be as good as 2017 at least. So that’s what we are seeing considering there is no other populous though any poverty changes. It’s going to be a strong year 2018.

Operator

The next question is coming from the line of Peter Syrus, Private Investors. Please proceed with your question.

Unidentified Analyst

I have a bunch number of questions. First, going back to the electric buses and other electric vehicles, what is the content in those and how much you do much more business in an electric car or in electric bus than you do just in the regular car and the regular bus? Is that as more electrics come online is that a volume opportunity given the same number of buses and cars?

Jin Rui Yu

[Foreign Language]

Kevin Theiss

So right now it's about 15% of our sales to the bus sector are shift to the EV Bus market. And it's still early we was experienced growth every year. So we're just waiting for the sector to call us for more supply.

Unidentified Analyst

My question was in an average EV, are you selling more products per bus than you are in an average regular bus? What I'm curious about is in the electric car or bus, you're selling in the normal car or truck you're selling brakes. In the electric car bus selling a bigger variety of products is that correct?

Jin Rui Yu

Hi, Peter, this is likely well item like e-compressor, air compressor before we selling the compressor because the car has engine. So now the EV parts, there is no engine so we produce e-compressor. We use this well why because it's a big amount for this item because instead of the engine we'd expect this. And for another well for like the e-power selling pumps, so that without engine so that's why we have some motor with power selling pounds and the motor with air compressor. And for other air dryer, foot, break, pump all the same as a common one to they should about.

Unidentified Analyst

The next question I see that you brought lay in for looks like another factory. Are you planning to with all of this increase in business are you planning to build another factory?

Jin Rui Yu

[Foreign Language]

Kevin Theiss

So that piece of land we acquired has a building -- has a current manufacturing facility building, but we will have to make some changes. Yes, the plan is to expand it and to -- for our future expansion. And also we are looking to build some of the R&D functions over there, even some of the training campus for the training workers to continue to help our capacity expansion.

Unidentified Analyst

But that’s in the same industrial area as you are manufacturing, right? That should be just around the corner.

Jin Rui Yu

[Foreign Language]

Kevin Theiss

That’s about 10 kilometers away.

Unidentified Analyst

Oh is that far? Okay. Also last question. What do you see happening in the international market, do you see any future -- any significant future opportunities for growth internationally?

Jin Rui Yu

[Foreign Language]

Kevin Theiss

International markets is relatively more complicated and you know the last couple of years specially the emerging markets they experienced different degrees volatility in their currency, foreign exchange. So, but we -- in response to this kind of environment we are -- we made some adjustment to our sales and marketing strategies. We are focusing on high value content for the same price. They will get better content or same product for that price. So, this way increase our competitive place in those markets and also in the meantime we are seeing the exchange rates of those currencies in the third quarter start to stabilize and so again seeing early signs of opportunity for recovery for the exports.

Unidentified Analyst

So typical exports could be a potential growth area for next year?

Jin Rui Yu

I hope so. We would like to increase, yes.

Min Kan Lin

[Foreign Language]

Jin Rui Yu

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] It appears we have no further questions at this time. I’d like to pass the floor back to management for any additional or concluding comments.

Kevin Theiss

We like to thank everyone for joining us today. And we look forward to speaking with you in the future. Thank you.

Jin Rui Yu

Thank you.

