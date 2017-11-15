Imperial Metals' (IPMLF) on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Imperial Metals Corp (OTCPK:IPMLF) Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call November 15, 2017 1:00 PM ET

Executives

Brian Kynoch - President & Director

Andre Deepwell - CFO & Corporate Secretary

Analysts

Brett Levy - R. Seelaus & Co.

Orest Wowkodaw - Scotiabank Global Banking and Markets

Craig Hutchison - TD Securities Equity Research

This call is being recorded on Wednesday, November 15, 2017.

Brian Kynoch

Thank you. Welcome to the Imperial Metals conference call to review our third quarter 2017 results. First, I'd like to note that our comments may contain forward-looking statements, which by their nature, are subject to risk of uncertainty and that actual results may differ materially from those expressed today. For further information on the risks and uncertainties, please have a look at our cautionary note that's attached to our news release.

I'll start the call with brief updates on Mount Polley and Red Chris and then have Andre Deepwell, our CFO, go through the financial statements.

At Mount Polley, operations were impacted by the forest fires of the Cariboo this summer and all operations were suspended for about two weeks and mining operations were impacted for even longer period and stripping in the Cariboo pit fell behind. As a result, low-grade stockpiles were milled to augment the mill feed during the quarter.

As a result of the fires, throughput was down about 25% from the previous quarter and metal production was lower. Metal production for the third quarter of 2017 was 3.98 million pounds of copper, down from the 5.6 million in the second quarter and gold production was also down just under 10,000 ounces versus 13,958 in the second quarter.

At the mine, mining operations are nearly caught up with the stripping loss because of forest fires this summer and the mine will soon begin delivering ore from the bottom of the Cariboo pit. Probably in early December, we'll start having some better ore arrive at the mill.

At Red Chris, production for the third quarter was 19.65 million pounds of copper and 8,400 ounces of gold, up from the 15.4 million pounds of copper and 6,100 ounces of gold in the second quarter. The increase in production was a result of treating higher grade of ores, just over 0.4% for this quarter compared to 0.34% in the previous quarter and 0.22 grams per tonne gold as opposed to 0.19 in the previous quarter.

We also had higher recoveries, copper recovery for the quarter was just about 79% compared to 75% and gold recovery was up to 43% versus 36% - or around 37% in the previous quarter. We actually achieved our targeted - our design throughput for the quarter and milled just over 30,000 tonnes a day on average for the quarter. As the pit moves deeper in the Main zone, the grades and recoveries have been improving, as I noted there, and the grade in September was actually 0.47% copper and 0.29 grams per tonne gold and the recoveries were 81% and 48%, respectively, for copper and gold. So we are starting to feel the impacts of this going forward.

And to speed that up - but one of the reasons where we are in September, we had hoped to be in July this year. So to speed up stripping and make sure that we can open up more of that deeper ore, we've begun mobilizing five rock truck from the idle Huckleberry mine to Red Chris. The first two of those trucks should arrive in December. And this increased mining rate will enable us to open up more of this deeper ore and deliver more of that higher recovery, higher grade ore to the mill in 2018.

So with those brief summaries, I'll pass the meeting over to Andre.

Andre Deepwell

Thank you, Brian. Revenues in the September 2017 quarter were $90.2 million versus $97.1 million in the comparative 2016 quarter. The decrease was a result of lower shipment volumes at Red Chris in 2017 due to shipping circumstances at the end of September that prevented the sale of about $9 million of concentrate for the September 2017 quarter. That concentrate was subsequently sold in October. Mount Polley also had lower shipment volumes in September 2017 quarter compared to the September 2016 quarter, in part related to the unexpected suspension of operations for a period of time related to the forest fires in July.

In the September 2017 quarter, Imperial post - recorded a net loss of $2.1 million compared to a net loss of $20.6 million in the September 2016 quarter. The reduction in net loss was comprised primarily of improved mine operations and a large unrealized foreign exchange gain on debt compared to a smaller unrealized foreign exchange loss on debt in the 2016 quarter.

In the September 2017 quarter, Imperial income from mine operations was $3 million compared to a loss of $2 million in the comparative 2016 quarter. Positive revenue revaluations of $5.9 million in the current quarter were a contributing factor in the positive income from mine operations. In the September 2016 quarter, the company recorded a $3.1 million negative revenue revaluation.

The company incurred idle mine costs of $2.6 million related to its 100% ownership of the Huckleberry mine in the September 2017 quarter compared to $2.3 million equity loss in the 2016 comparative quarter related to the 50% of Huckleberry it owned at that time.

The company has no derivative instruments for either copper or gold or foreign exchange at September 30th, or today. Imperial's capital expenditures were $22.2 million in the September 2017 quarter, down from $27.5 million in the comparative 2016 quarter. This capital included approximately $9 million for tailings dam construction and approximately $12 million for component changes on mobile equipment.

The company reports four non-IFRS measures, adjusted net income, adjusted EBITDA, cash flow and cost per pound of copper produced. The adjusted net loss, which removes nonrecurring and unrealized items was $18.6 million in the September 2017 quarter compared to an adjusted net loss of $19.7 million in the comparative 2016 quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $16.3 million in the September 2017 quarter compared to $16.7 million in the comparative 2016 quarter. Cash flow was $18 million in the September 2017 quarter compared to cash flow of $18.2 million in the 2016 comparative quarter. Cash cost per pound of copper produced is calculated for the company's two operating mines. For the September 2017 quarter, these were USD 1.83 per pound for the Red Chris mine and USD 2.19 per pound for the Mount Polley mine. In the 2016 quarter, these were USD 1.72 per pound for the Red Chris mine and USD 1.36 per pound for the Mount Polley mine.

At the Red Chris mine, the cash cost per pound of copper produced increased due to higher operating costs, lower by-product revenue from lower gold production and the lower Canadian-U.S. dollar exchange rate. The higher cash cost per pound of copper produced at the Mount Polley mine was primarily the result of lower quantities of copper produced along with lower gold and by-product revenues.

At September 30, the company had cash of $9.1 million, available capacity of $5.1 million for future draws under the senior secured revolving credit facility and working capital efficiency of $918 million, which includes $823.8 million current portion of debt. As at September 30, 2017, the company had obtained a waiver with respect to the debt due to the senior credit facility lenders and second lien credit facility lender such that no event of default had occurred under the senior debt as of date. The senior debt agreements were amended effective October 31, when the senior debt lenders permanently waived the breach of the EBITDA covenant related to the quarter ended June 30, 2017 and amended certain financial covenants.

In addition, the senior credit facility and second lien credit facility were extended to October 1, 2018 and December 1, 2018, respectively. So company now has only two financial covenants, a senior debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 3.75 to 1 and a minimum liquidity covenant of $5 million. On October 31, the company extended the maturity of the $20 million bridge loan to January 5, 2019 and increased the amount of the loan to $26 million. In addition, on October 27, the company closed a private placement for gross proceeds of $5 million.

On October 31, the company also obtained a new $10 million unsecured debt facility and modified the payment of interest for certain debt facilities to be paid in common shares of the company until December 31, 2018. The payment of interest in common shares on these facilities will result in cash savings of approximately $16 million per annum. And lastly, the company is currently in process of undertaking a rights offering to common shareholders to raise gross proceeds of approximately $40 million.

Turning back over to you, Brian.

Brian Kynoch

Okay. We'll take some questions now.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions]. And your first question will be from Brett Levy at Seelaus & Co.

Brett Levy

I'm guessing from sort of all the corporations and the various stakeholders that you've got, there is some positive news, Red Chris or otherwise, yes, in terms of what progress you've made after the fires? And how the current quarter is going? Can you give us any flavor as to whether you're closer to the best part of the ore body? Kind of what's going on in the current quarter?

Brian Kynoch

Right. So for the current quarter, we're going to have a fairly good quarter because of the ore at Red Chris. So Red Chris is set up to have, I would say, a good quarter. Mount Polley, on the other hand, probably has to go - like as I said, they're just catching up with their stripping and it will be some time in December till we get to some good ore at the bottom of the Cariboo pit. But I mentioned I think the grades in September and the recoveries in September, and I think in the actual MD&A, I mentioned a little bit about the recovery so far in November. So the recoveries are getting better and the grades are better in this part of the Main zone pit. And I think we should be in pretty good shape in the Main zone pit even through the first half of next year.

Brett Levy

And then in terms of where you get to from - and it sounds like fourth quarter will be better, but also sort of a period of transition. As you look to 2018, are you optimistic that the geology gets better?

Brian Kynoch

Well, I would say, especially for the first of the year, we're heading even into a better part of the ore body. Every month, we get deeper in the Main zone and the deeper you get in the Main zone, I would say, typically, the better the grades. And it's appearing when we get down there, we get better recoveries as well. So yes, we should be good for that. But if you really go to the best part of the mine, as one we're going to be at the bottom of the Main zone and the bottom of the East zone, pit is designed, and I think that from 2025 or '26 to 2030.

Brett Levy

Got it.

Brian Kynoch

There, you deepen the ore body and it's all good grade, and we're anticipating much better recoveries down there.

Brett Levy

And I guess, the last question would be - we're progressing down the time line. You said the first half of '18 should be better. You've got some significant maturities in early '19. Is there something that should guess that the geology may not be quite as good in the second half of 2018?

Brian Kynoch

Yes. In the second half of 2018, we're taking some ore from a push back up on the sides again. But that is the reason we're mobilizing five extra trucks. So we can make a bigger percentage of the ore from the bottom of the Main zone that arrives at the mill and then stockpile more of the lower grade, high-clay material coming off the top.

Next question will be from Orest Wowkodaw at Scotiabank.

Orest Wowkodaw

I'm just wondering if you can update us on the strategic review process that you, I guess, disclosed earlier this year. Is that process still ongoing? Or as the kind of financing package that was announced, including the rights offering, is that the conclusion of strategic review?

Brian Kynoch

I'm not sure it's the conclusion of the strategic review, but where we've got to now and it - we're going to go forward this plan and see where we get to and look at prices and how we do at the mine, how we can get our recoveries up, but I don't think we're putting out any - we still consider alternatives, if we found one we like. But we are going to push forward with our current plan.

Orest Wowkodaw

Okay. I mean, it looks to me that the current kind of financing plan effectively bridges you maybe another 12 months or so. And then you've got a lot of debt maturity in late '18 and then early, I guess, more importantly, early '19. What's the strategic plan to deal with the capital structure?

Brian Kynoch

Well, I would say we don't have like a fixed plan right now. It's the focus on get operations running rate and get it turn around and then look at how we're going to follow up it. You're right, we need to follow up it by 2019.

Orest Wowkodaw

Okay. So is it then the correct interpretation that there is no data room, there is no kind of strategic process in terms of...

Brian Kynoch

Yes. There is no data room right now.

[Operator Instructions]. Next question will be from Craig Hutchison at TD Securities.

Craig Hutchison

Just a follow up to Orest's question. Is there an updated mine plan that we should see in the next few months? Or is there something else?

Brian Kynoch

Yes, we are finishing up our budget for 2018. And as I said, those five trucks will be included and when we get that out, we can put out an updated mine plan for 2018. But we do have a plan, but anyways, we're refining it.

Craig Hutchison

So you'll just give us one year or you give us an updated technical report with more long-term plan...

Brian Kynoch

Yes. We can look at both. For sure, you're going to get one year, and we'll look at the long term, that's a good idea. We'll look at that early in the new year.

Craig Hutchison

Okay. So what you think your strip ratio will be next year with the five new trucks at Red Chris?

Brian Kynoch

Well, we're going to target 130,000 tonnes a day. So we're milling 30,000. So it's at 4:1.

Craig Hutchison

They are 4:1. And I guess sustaining CapEx will be similar to 2017?

Brian Kynoch

Yes, the tailings dam should be down a bit, I think.

Andre Deepwell

I think it's going to be a bit less on what we have incurred this year. For sure, the tailings dam will be less at Mount Polley.

Craig Hutchison

Okay. Maybe just an accounting question, will your debt still be - is the long-term debt still be current in Q4? Or is that in relief of the changes to the financing plan?

Andre Deepwell

It will be back to most of it will be back to noncurrent. Depends, of course, on maturity dates of the various items. But all the ones that are due in October and December of 2018, those will be current, the other items will be mostly noncurrent. So it will be a bit of a mix.

Brian Kynoch

Okay. Well, thanks everybody for participating. We appreciate it. Have a good day. Bye.

