Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Portola Ahead Of Catalysts, AstraZeneca Gets Two FDA Approvals, GW Pharmaceuticals' Price Target Lowered

Analysis of top Seeking Alpha coverage: Portola Pharmaceuticals

Today we will discuss an article on Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) by Juggernaut Capital, titled “Portola Pharmaceuticals: Valuable Assets Likely To Counterbalance Management Woes.”

Juggernaut Capital kick off the article by discussing some of their recent picks in the biotech space that have generated significant returns. The authors note that the biotech sector has seen a sharp pullback recently due to headwinds. Since Celgene’s (CELG) guidance revision for 2020 sales, there has been a sharp pullback in the biotech sector. But as we noted in our scoop on Tuesday, the sector will face some headwinds in the near-term, however, a rebound is likely given that fundamentals look good.

Juggernaut Capital note in their article that despite the recent headwinds, there are some risk-adjusted opportunities in the biotech sector. Portola is one of them, according to the authors and we agree with them.

We have been bullish on Portola due to several upcoming catalysts, which Juggernaut Capital also cite in their note. The authors note two catalysts that could have moderate impact on Portola shares. The reference here is to the potential Bevyxxa manufacturing approval later in the year and early 2018. The other catalysts discussed in the article are the European Medicines Agency’s (NYSEMKT:EMA) CHMP’s opinion on Bevyxxa Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) in Europe by the end of the this year and AndexXa in early 2018. We believe that these two catalysts, especially a positive opinion on AndexXa MAA could have a major impact on shares. However, the most important catalyst, according to us as well as Juggernaut Capital, is the FDA decision on AndexXa New Drug Application (NDA) in February 2018.

We believe that AndexXa represents a much bigger commercial opportunity for PTLA than Bevyxxa and an approval for the drug could mean at least 20% upside in PTLA shares. Successful commercialization of both Bevyxxa and AndexXa could move PTLA closer to its fair value of around $70 in our opinion. That is roughly 45% upside from current levels, with the potential to capture at least 20% upside in the next three months.

The focus of Juggernaut Capital’s article though is not the potential upside in PTLA. It is rather the opportunities missed by PTLA management. Indeed, this is something PTLA bulls have been disappointed about. The authors discuss three main points. The first is the design of the APEX trial, which led to the trial missing primary endpoint (p value was 0.054). Interestingly, the FDA took a lenient view and gave a surprise approval to BevyxXA. This event pushed PTLA back to near $50. The other management mistake Juggernaut point out is the CRL for AndexXa BLA. The CRL raised issues about quality assurance, quality control, validation assays and labelin. The authors believe that issues could have been addressed by the management before the filing itself. Finally, the authors point out the BevyxXa manufacturing issue. These issues have indeed delayed PTLA reaching commercialization stage and has led to PTLA longs holding on to the shares a lot longer than they would have expected, especially those that got into the stock in late 2015. However, we believe that the company has finally put behind these issues and there is potential near-term upside, given the near-term catalysts.

Stocks in the news: Analysis of AZN, RHHBY, PFE, OTSKY

FDA okays AstraZeneca's asthma med benralizumab

Company: AstraZeneca (NYSE: AZN)

Co Name AstraZeneca plc (ADR) Ticker AZN Focusarea Oncology Today's Price $33.25 52-week high $35.60 52-week low $25.55 %diff--52w-low 30.14 Mktcap 81B Volume 3,574,653.00 CashBalance 7.8B

Therapy: FASENRA (benralizumab)

Disease: severe eosinophilic asthma

News: The FDA approves AstraZeneca's FASENRA (benralizumab) for the add-on maintenance treatment of patients at least 12 years old with severe eosinophilic asthma. Market launch will commence in the coming weeks. The FDA also approved AstraZeneca’s Faslodex (fulvestrant) in a new indication. The expanded indication means that Faslodex can now be used with with abemaciclib, a CDK4/6 inhibitor, for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) metastatic breast cancer (NYSE:MBC) in women with disease progression after endocrine therapy.

Analysis: Benralizumab is an anti-interleukin-5 receptor alpha monoclonal antibody that depletes blood and sputum eosinophils, a type of white blood cell. Eosinophils are associated with the cause and severity of asthma as well as COPD attacks. In pivotal trials, the drug showed a 51% reduction n the annual asthma exacerbation rate (AAER) versus placebo.

Faslodex was approved based on the results from the Phase 3 MONARCH 2 trial. The study showed a statistically significant increase in investigator-assessed median PFS of 7.1 months i the Faslodex arm.

In other news

The FDA granted 510(K) clearance for Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) unit Ventana's MMR IHC Panel, a comprehensive group of immunohistochemistry (IHC) tests that help differentiate certain types of colorectal cancer.

The FDA has approved the first digital pill - made by Otsuka Pharmaceutical (OTCPK:OTSKY) and Proteus Digital Health (Private:PRDI) - that is embedded with a sensor and can tell doctors whether, and when, patients take their medicine.

Analyst Ratings

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH): Bank of America Corp lowers target to $158.00 with buy rating. Read our coverage of GWPH here.

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR): Mizuho raises target from $30.00 to $45.00 with buy rating. See also our coverage of NKTR.

Redhill Biopharma (RDHL): Roth Capital lowers target from $27.00 to $20.00 with buy rating. See also our RDHL articles.

GWPH and RDHL are in our watch-list.

Shire PLC (SHPG): Liberum Capital upgrades from hold to buy. See also our coverage of SHPG.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA): Cantor Fitzgerald set price target of $10.00 with hold rating. See our coverage of TEVA.

More analyst ratings in appendix.

Insider Sales

Align Technology Inc (ALGN): VP-AsiaPacific Tay Julie disposed 3500 shares for $885,500.

Amgen Inc (AMGN): EVP-R&D Harper Sean E disposed 1525 shares for $261,660.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ATRA): CEO Ciechanover Isaac E. disposed 4400 shares for $59,268.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. (BHVN): CMO Berman Robert disposed 12% of their holding, 160000 shares for $4,122,064.

Cymabay Therapeutics, Inc. (CBAY): Director Emster Kurt Von disposed 50048 shares (4% of their holding) for $463,379.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS): Director Klein Joseph III disposed 3000 shares for $166,170.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD): Interim.CFO/CAO Consylman Gina disposed 864 shares for $13,133.

Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG): Director Smith Lonnie M disposed 580 shares for $224,320.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc (MNTA): President & CEO Wheeler Craig A disposed 1852 shares for $24,539; SVP/GC Leicher Bruce disposed 355 shares for $4,640; COO/CSO Kaundinya Ganesh Venkataraman disposed 392 shares for $5,143.

Novocure Ltd (NVCR): CTO Palti Yoram disposed 30000 shares (2% of their holding) for $513,870.

Synergy Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SGYP): 10% shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. disposed 36% of their holding, 8750000 shares, for $24,678,500.

Intersect Ent, Inc. (XENT): Director Moll Frederic H disposed 800 shares for $23,200.



Insider Purchases

Acelrx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACRX): CFO Asadorian Raffi acquired 5000 shares for $9,711.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (CRBP): Director Hochman David P acquired 5000 shares for $34,500.

Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. (CVRS): Director Cannon Louis A acquired 23801 shares for $19,356.

Endocyte Inc (ECYT): CSO Low Philip S acquired 5600 shares for $27,104.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX): Director and 10% shareholder Invus Public Equities, L.P. acquired 575946 shares for $5,554,166; EVP & CFO Wade Jeffrey L acquired 2000 shares for $18,962.

Insulet Corp (PODD): Director Mullen James C acquired 2500 shares for $168,633.

Proteon Therapeutics Inc (PRTO): SVP/CFO/Treasurer/Asst.Secy. Eldridge, George Arthur acquired 295 shares for $499.

Selecta Biosciences Inc (SELB): GC/CCO/Corp.Secy. Abraham David acquired 5405 shares for $49,996; President & CEO Cautreels Werner acquired 20000 shares for $186,250.

Vical Inc (VICL): Director Merton Robert acquired 85700 shares for $149,975.

Wright Medical Group N.V. (WMGI): Director Wallman Richard F acquired 4000 shares for $95,989.

Dentsply Sirona Inc. (XRAY): EVP/CFO Alexos Nicholas W acquired 50000 shares for $3,292,500; Interim CEO Thierer Mark acquired 77000 shares for $5,084,741.

Earnings

Celsion Corporation (CLSN) incurred a net loss of $5.7 million, or $(0.70) per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2017, compared to a net loss of $6.4 million, or $(3.22) per share, in the same period of 2016. Research and development costs were $3.3 million in the third quarter of 2017 compared to $4.2 million in the same period last year.

AmpliPhi Biosciences (OTCQB:APHB) reported R&D expenses for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 totaled a net benefit of $0.8 million compared to an expense of $1.7 million for the same period of 2016. The company’s cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2017 totaled $7.7 million. AmpliPhi anticipates that its current financial resources will provide sufficient cash to fund operations until mid-2018.

Delcath Systems Inc. (DCTH) reported that its revenue for the third quarter of 2017 increased 75% to $0.7 million from $0.4 million in the prior-year quarter. Research and development expenses for the third quarter of 2017 declined slightly to $2.3 million from $2.7 million in the prior-year quarter. The company reported a net loss for the 2017 third quarter of $12.6 million, or $9.36 per share.

Appendix/Tables:

Secondary Offerings

Company Name Ticker Price Stock Offered Assembly Biosciences Inc. ASMB $27.25/Share $60 Million Eleven Biotherapeutics Inc. EBIO $0.80/Share $4.4 Million Nanovibronix Inc. NAOV $4.90/Share $6 Million

Earnings Calendar

Company Name Ticker Date of Earnings Announcement Ascendis Pharma ASND November 16

