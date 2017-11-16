Econ-Based Energy Investing: Your Chance To Invest Smarter In Energy

The goal is to build a community of investors who want actionable recommendations for investing in public energy companies.

Energy And Investing Background

I was born in Boston, Massachusetts, and grew up in an Oklahoma oil refinery town a few miles away from the famous Burbank oil field. I earned a chemical engineering degree, magna cum laude, from Tulane University on a full scholarship.

After working as an engineer in the 430,000 barrel per day Whiting, Indiana refinery, I was awarded a half-tuition scholarship from the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business. There, I earned an MBA with a concentration in finance and continued researching alternate energy technologies like solar and - under the guidance of deregulation guru Dr. Sam Peltzman - oil shale. Moving to Texas, I worked in upstream and downstream engineering, marketing, and planning for well-known energy companies for many years.

Sample project A: When natural gas prices were deregulated, I was one of the first to sell natural gas directly to customers such as electric utilities and industrial plants. This was innovative at the time, since natural gas producers didn't know who our end-use customers were. Result: $44 million in sales.

Sample project B: I developed a global crude quality model: extensive software that predicted crude price differentials by year, type, and region. The model was accurate and was used by several departments for multi-million and billion-dollar project and budget decision-making.

I have personally invested in the stock market since the 1980s and have experienced enough stock market and oil price crashes to know the suddenness with which they occur. I have also advised a small group about investments in energy companies for several years.

I became interested in writing about energy investing to help investors and consumers separate hype from under-reported realities. As I have done for the past five years at Starks Energy Economics LLC, I work from a screen of about 400 public energy companies and typically bypass two or three for each one I analyze in depth. The swirl of issues around the energy business (Russia, Venezuela, sand mining, Internet of Things, environmental regulations) means unexpected factors can favor one company or another in ways not immediately obvious. That's what fascinates me and forms the foundation from which I build my writing and investing research and decisions.

Along with my oil & gas background, I have researched alternate energy investments and am a strong believer in a diversity of energy sources. However, it is important that sources be compared honestly: while an electric car is not fueled by oil, it is essentially fueled by coal or natural gas, the dominant primary fuels for electricity.

I have a second profession as a thriller writer. It may surprise some to learn that writing, engineering, and investing have in common the elements of imagination (aka What could go wrong?), exactness, and risk assessment.

What and Why?

Today, oil represents 33% of world energy demand, natural gas 24%, coal 29%, nuclear 4%, hydroelectricity 7%, and renewables (which typically require natural gas backup) 3%. The shale revolution literally brought home reinforcement of US energy security through finding and producing energy-dense, economic oil and gas.

I started Econ-Based Energy Investing (EBEI) to better and more frequently answer questions about energy companies I receive from investors. I've given dozens of talks and written about 70 articles for my SEE energy economics and investing website as well as for Seeking Alpha. The "econ" part of the service title references the fact that energy commodities are highly influenced by supply and demand; thus, while I won't be predicting oil and energy prices, I will be discussing factors affecting them.

My service is especially valuable to investors who are looking for specific small to medium-sized (up to $50 billion market capitalization) company recommendations in a given sector. I consult and review a large variety of sources to screen, for example, oil producers operating in the Delaware Basin of the Permian.

What's New?

EBEI differs from the free articles I write for Seeking Alpha in three ways: a) the most important is that I will cover several companies in the service that I will not cover in the free articles, b) articles in the service will appear more frequently - at least three times a month, versus an expected once a month for the free articles, and c) it is possible that some of the companies I cover later in the free articles I will have covered earlier in the EBEI articles, and with more detail.

What's In It For You?

EBEI is worth paying for because it saves you time (and so you get back the high value of your limited time) in finding the best energy investments.

Moreover, commodity investments, such as oil producer public company stocks, are often counter-cyclical to the market and may thus help you broaden your diversification.

EBEI will help you become a better, smarter investor by pointing you toward specific public company opportunities in the energy space. The service will help you put these investment possibilities into the larger context of the opportunities available: for example, the best oil refiners operating in PADD II (the US mid-continent).

My Track Record

I have managed a range of investments in a portfolio for several years, of which public company energy stocks are one type, and the type on which I spend the most time. I grew up with and have worked for multinational companies; I prefer researching and investing in small and mid-cap companies that, while risker, also have more growth potential.

That said, commodity-linked investments are volatile, and decisions to invest should be based on an investor's own assessment of future energy prices and overall market levels. My Seeking Alpha recommendations have typically advocated long positions. They cover a period when oil prices fell from $110/barrel to $26/barrel (2013-2016). In total terms, both my best-performing and worst-performing recommendations dated from 2013 to early 2014, when oil prices were over $100/barrel; since then, my best recommendation gained 108% and my worst lost 92%. For comparison, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 81% in that time.

A recent example is Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR), which was nimble enough to re-orient itself to the Permian Basin. Matador was also interesting because it bobbed up as a survivor after a brutal period of low oil prices culled other companies from the market. The company's production was growing, its operating expenses were competitive with those of other healthy companies, and it was redirecting into oil production, which often yields better revenues and profitability than natural gas. The company's stock had widespread ownership, so its management (versus a single owner-investor) was in charge. Since the time of the report in August 2016, the stock price has increased 25%.

Another example is Athlon Energy reviewed in June 2014 and shortly thereafter acquired by Encana Corp. (NYSE:ECA) at a 27% premium to its price at the time of my Seeking Alpha article.

Of the six calls I made in 2016, one is now down 55% and the others are up as much as 59%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 46% over this same time period.

What Do You Get? Why Now?

As a subscriber, over and above the monthly general Seeking Alpha articles, you should expect to receive at least three subscriber-only actionable articles a month, timely responses to questions, and to participate in a community of like-minded energy investors. One example of the kind of content that will migrate from general Seeking Alpha publication to the EBEI subscriber service is the above-linked article on Matador Resources. New EBEI articles will be as specific as this, likely more so.

