Audentes Therapeutics' (BOLD) CEO Matt Patterson on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD)

Q3 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

November 14, 2017 04:30 PM ET

Executives

Andrew Chang - Director, IR

Matt Patterson - President and CEO

Dr. Suyash Prasad - SVP and Chief Medical Officer

Tom Soloway - SVP and CFO

Analysts

Ying Huang - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

David Nierengarten - Wedbush Securities

Joseph Schwartz - Leerink Partners

Raju Prasad - William Blair

Ren Benjamin - Raymond James

Alex Huynh - Cowen

Andrew Chang

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Just after market close today we issued a press release with earnings and operating results for the third quarter of 2017. The press release and live webcast access are available on the Investors and Media section of the Audentes website at www.audentistx.com.

Joining me on the call today are Matt Patterson, President and Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Suyash Prasad, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer; Natalie Holles, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer; and Tom Soloway, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin with prepared remarks from our team, I would like to remind callers that the information discussed on the call today is covered under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. I caution listeners that the company’s management will be making forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those stated or on file by our forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties associated with the company’s business.

These forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained in today’s press release and the company’s SEC filings. The content of this conference call contains time-sensitive information that is accurate only as of the date of this live broadcast, November 14, 2017. Audentes undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of today’s call except as required by law.

I would now like to turn the call over to Matt Patterson, President and Chief Executive Officer. Matt?

Matt Patterson

Great. Thanks, Andrew, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining our first conference call as a public company. I’d like to open by welcoming those of you who are new to our story and to provide a brief overview of Audentes, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative gene therapy products to transform the lives of patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases. We have an ambitious goal: to become a fully integrated company focused at the intersection of gene therapy and rare disease.

We have developed internal expertise in AAV product design, clinical and regulatory development, and robust, large-scale GMP manufacturing, and currently have four product candidates in development. The common thread among our pipeline programs is that all indications we are working on are monogenic diseases with high unmet medical need and limited or no treatment options, and, for multiple reasons, we believe our programs have an increased chance of success and the potential for shorter than average development timelines.

I’m very pleased to begin the call today by announcing that we have completed enrollment and dosing of the first cohort of patients in ASPIRO, the Phase 1/2 clinical study of AT132, our product candidate for the treatment of X-Linked Myotubular Myopathy, or XLMTM. The initiation of this trial marks the culmination of years of hard work by our dedicated organization, supported by committed external scientific collaborators, patient organizations, and the families and children that labor under the hardships of living with XLMTM. While it has only been approximately eight weeks since we commenced dosing, we are encouraged by the progress to date and are hopeful that this trial marks the turning point in our ability to combat this devastating disease.

In our Crigler-Najjar program, enrollment continues in LUSTRO, the prospective natural history run-in study for VALENS, the planned Phase 1/2 clinical study of our product candidate AT342. The preliminary data from LUSTRO is highly informative, demonstrating that even with 10 to 12 hours of phototherapy per day, Crigler-Najjar patients live with chronically high and in some cases dangerous levels of serum bilirubin. The preliminary data from LUSTRO highlight that persistent phototherapy does not adequately address the serious unmet need for Crigler-Najjar patients, and Suyash will walk us through the initial results and key learnings from LUSTRO shortly.

With respect to VALENS, we anticipate enrollment beginning in the first quarter of 2018. This updated timeline is reflective of a couple of unanticipated operational challenges in our clinical site startup activities, which Suyash will elaborate on a little later. However, we’re encouraged by recent momentum, including approval of our clinical trial application in the United Kingdom, and anticipate enrollment proceeding smoothly in the new year as our full set of planned trial sites becomes active.

With regard to our product candidate AT307 for the treatment of Catecholaminergic Polymorphic Ventricular Tachycardia, or CPVT, our IND-enabling work continues to progress well. We held successful pre-IND meetings with the FDA and the MHRA in the UK for the program in the third quarter in which both agencies expressed support and general alignment with our plans. Based on FDA’s feedback, we’ve recently extended the in-life portion of our pharmacology study from six to 12 weeks, which has pushed the IND filing into the first quarter of 2018, and otherwise the program remains on track.

We’re also very pleased with the progress of our Pompe program. Based on recently published data in the field describing novel gene therapy approaches to Pompe, we made the decision to conduct a comprehensive construct selection study in the Pompe mouse model. As a reminder, we hold exclusive global rights to both AAV8 and AAV9 in Pompe disease and are evaluating both serotypes in candidate vectors designed to target GAA expression to a range of tissues relevant to the disease, including skeletal and cardiac muscle, motor neurons and the liver. We are evaluating these vectors at multiple doses utilizing a broad battery of neuromuscular function and biochemical assays and anticipate the full result of this robust study early next year.

The program remains on track for an IND filing in the first half of 2018. We believe that the combination of our approach to selecting the optimal product construct for development, our large-scale manufacturing capability and our experience in the development of an AAV product for neuromuscular disease will further our position as the leading company developing a gene therapy treatment for Pompe.

Finally, I would also like to highlight the substantial progress we have made in building and scaling our internal cGMP manufacturing and analytical capabilities, which we believe provides us with superior control over our development timelines, costs and intellectual property. We manufacture all of our products in our 38,000 square foot state-of-the-art plant located in south San Francisco.

We are currently running at 2 x 500-liter bioreactor scale, which we believe is among the largest capacity mammalian suspension cell culture AAV manufacturing operations in the world today and sufficient for our near-term needs. As a reminder, we have the ability to add up to an additional 5,000 liters of capacity within our existing lease footprint, which we would expect to do as the pipeline matures and our production needs increase. And, importantly, given the productivity and quality of our existing manufacturing process, we anticipate a seamless transition from promising clinical data to commercialization in the future. In addition to our manufacturing operations we have built a world-class scientific team with deep expertise in novel product design, process and assay development, and AAV immunology. We’re very proud of the accomplishments of this group and believe that maintaining a leadership role in AAV science and manufacturing will be an important driver of growth and value for Audentes as we add new pipeline programs, advance the technology, and explore new uses of AAV.

With that overview of the business, I’ll now turn the call over to Dr. Prasad to walk us through the XLMTM and Crigler-Najjar clinical programs in more detail. And then prior to opening the line for Q&A Tom will review the quarterly earnings.

Suyash?

Dr. Suyash Prasad

Thank you, Matt, and good afternoon, everyone. It is a pleasure to speak with you today to provide updates on our XLMTM and Crigler-Najjar clinical programs, with a particular focus on the important data we’ve collected to date in our natural history run-in studies, INCEPTUS and LUSTRO. Before I do so, I’ll begin by providing a few high-level thoughts on both X-Linked Myotubular Myopathy and Crigler-Najjar Syndrome and why we are excited about the prospects of both as promising targets for AAV gene therapy. XLMTM is a rare, devastating congenital muscle disease with an estimated incident of one in 50,000 male births. Infants with XLMTM are typically born with severe muscle weakness, and the majority require chronic mechanical ventilation from birth. Approximately 50% of patients don’t live to celebrate their second birthday, and those that do are severely limited in their respiratory and neuromuscular function and development. Unfortunately, there is no approved therapy for XLMTM.

The disease is caused by mutations in the MTM1 gene, which encodes a protein called myotubularin. Myotubularin is an enzyme involved in the development and function of skeletal muscle cells, and mutations in the MTM1 gene result in production of too little or no functional myotubularin protein. We have designed AT132 to deliver and express the MTM1 gene specifically in muscle tissue. In preclinical studies in a naturally occurring canine model, protein expression of only 10% to 40% of wild-type levels provided complete and durable recovery of neuromuscular function in dogs treated with AT132. Additional preclinical studies in mice and nonhuman primates have demonstrated that doses of AT132 that are in line with our planned clinical doses achieved MTM1 expression levels at and well above this range. As we think about the implications of this with development of AT132, we believe AT132 has the potential to provide long-term clinical benefit to XLMTM patients through persistent expression of the functional protein following a single intravenous administration.

There are additional aspects of XLMTM that we believe make a good target for AAV science. Of note, XLMTM is not considered to be a progressive disease like some of the other congenital neuromuscular diseases such as spinal muscle atrophy and Duchenne muscular dystrophy, which often include a degenerative or inflammatory process that leads to the irreversible damage or death of the affected cells.

Examination of muscle biopsy samples from children with XLMTM show that the cells are arrested in a fetal-like state, and it exhibits no evidence of inflammatory change. The clinical implication of this is that while boys with XLMTM are born profoundly affected, in general they remain stable at this severe baseline, whilst, of course, at chronic risk of life-threatening respiratory events.

As XLMTM is not characterized by ongoing and rapidly progressive tissue damage, we are optimistic about the potential to recover neuromuscular and respiratory function in boys who have been living with XLMTM beyond their infantile years.

With respect to the clinical development of AT132, we have taken a robust approach to the design of the program in order to facilitate its rapid advancement. We initiated the AT132 program with RECENSUS, a medical chart review designed to characterize the disease and medical management of XLMTM, the largest of its kind ever conducted in this population.

Data from the initial 112 patients show that in their first year of life the boys spend an average 35% of their days in the hospital and undergo an average of 3.7 surgical procedures, a demonstration of the profound disease burden for patients and families living with XLMTM.

We also recently shared interim results from INCEPTUS, a prospective natural history run-in study in patients with XLMTM. We have enrolled 19 patients in the study, and the preliminary data collected further reinforced the significant morbidity and mortality associated with this devastating disease, with a high frequency of serious adverse events and hospitalizations, due most commonly to respiratory tract infections. Sadly, although not unexpectedly, given the severity of the disease, two patients have died during the course of this natural history study.

The assessments of neuromuscular function utilized in INCEPTUS, the CHOP INTEND and the MFM-20 scales, both demonstrate that all patients have severely impaired motor abilities and have missed all major gross motor developmental milestones. Likewise, the measures of respiratory function show that all patients are seriously compromised, with a majority requiring continuous 24/7 ventilator support.

We believe both RECENSUS and INCEPTUS strengthen our clinical dataset by providing a retrospective historical control and a prospective longitudinal baseline and within patient control for ASPIRO. We anticipate multiple publications from these two robust natural history studies in the coming years, which we believe may prove highly valuable in our potential interactions with both regulators and commercial stakeholders in the future.

As Matt noted earlier, I’m pleased to announce that we’ve completed enrollment and dosing of the first cohort in ASPIRO, which is conducted at a dose of 1 x 10 to the 14 vector genomes per kilogram. As a reminder, under the ASPIRO protocol we enrolled the first patient, followed him for four weeks, then reviewed the collected data with our data monitoring committee, which then approved enrollment of the remainder of the cohort. We are encouraged that to date AT132 has been well tolerated by all patients, with no significant treatment-related safety signals.

Early next year we plan to dose escalate to 3 x 10 to the 14 vector genomes per kilogram and begin treating patients in the second dose cohort. As many of you know, we committed to having preliminary data from ASPIRO available by year-end. By that time, we anticipate having approximately three months of data in the first patient dosed and approximately six to eight weeks of data on the remainder of Cohort 1. Our plan is to show these data at or around the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in early 2018. Finally, and importantly, we continue to be very pleased and grateful for the high level of support and enthusiasm for this clinical program from the XLMTM patient community and the medical community.

Turning to our second program, Crigler-Najjar is a rare congenital liver disease characterized by severely high levels of un-conjugated bilirubin in the blood, which has the potential of crossing the blood-brain barrier and causing irreversible neurological damage and death. There are no currently approved therapeutic interventions available for Crigler-Najjar patients. The current standard of care requires most patients to spend a minimum of 10 to 12 hours per day under phototherapy lights, which significantly impacts quality of life for these patients, families and caregivers, and, as we’ll discuss in a moment, falls far short of reducing bilirubin to levels considered to be safe.

Crigler-Najjar is caused by mutation in the UGT1A1 gene, which encodes an enzyme, UGT, that converts lipid-soluble bilirubin to a water-soluble form that can be excreted from the body. We have designed AT342 to deliver and express the UGT1A1 gene specifically in the liver utilizing the AAV8 vector, to which we hold global exclusive rights for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. AT342 has generated durable, dose-responsive and clinically relevant decreases in total bilirubin levels in a mouse model of the disease, with no significant treatment-related adverse events or safety findings. Additionally, previously published work from the AT342 prototype and the knockout mouse showed that enzyme expression levels at only 5% to 8% of wild-type maintained serum bilirubin levels within normal range for the entire 17-month duration of the study. Based on this preclinical work, we believe that AT342 has the potential to provide long-term clinical benefit to Crigler-Najjar patients through the persistent expression of the functional protein from a single intravenous administration.

As with XLMTM, we have designed a robust clinical program for AT342 in Crigler-Najjar to facilitate its rapid advancement. We initiated the clinical development program for AT342 with LUSTRO, a prospective natural history run-in study designed to characterize the disease course and burden of illness for patients with Crigler-Najjar, and to serve as a longitudinal baseline and within patient control for VALENS, the Phase 1/2 study of AT342.

I’m excited to describe the preliminary results and share a few high-level insights from our early work in LUSTRO today. To date, we have enrolled three patients into LUSTRO, and the data we have collected through October 11, 2017, are highly informative in the persistent unmet medical needs, even with phototherapy. Our initial LUSTRO patients range from 11 years to 16 years of age. They have been observed for 18 to 26 weeks in the study, and they have averaged approximately 9.5 to 11 hours of phototherapy over the course of the observation period daily.

Before I describe the bilirubin levels reported in LUSTRO, I would like to start with some context. As a point of reference, normal total serum bilirubin levels are below 2 milligrams per deciliter, and levels above 15 milligrams per deciliter are considered potentially neurotoxic. At serum bilirubin above 20 milligrams per deciliter patients are considered at high risk for severe brain damage, also known as kernicterus, and require emergency medical attention.

In the LUSTRO data collected to date, average total bilirubin levels whilst on daily phototherapy ranged from 11.4 to 16.6 milligrams per deciliter. And one patient had an assessment wherein total bilirubin reached 19.9 milligrams per deciliter.

These results show that even with up to half their daily lives spent under phototherapy lights, Crigler-Najjar patients still live with serum bilirubin which is chronically at or just below the neurotoxic level. As a result, these patients and their families live with the ever-present fear that minor insults such as a concomitant illness, dehydration, or a run-of-the-mill fever can result in a bilirubin spike that leads to a catastrophic neurological event. In addition to highlighting the risks posed by elevated bilirubin levels in Crigler-Najjar patients, the LUSTRO data also confirm significant disease burden on patients and families that must configure their lives to ensure rigorous adherence to phototherapy of up to 12 or more hours per day.

With respect to VALENS, as Matt mentioned, we have experienced a couple of operational challenges with clinical site startup activities. Specifically, the inclusion of phototherapy devices and liver biopsies has added some complexity to IRB discussions. However, we have made significant recent progress in our clinical site activation efforts and have now identified a pool of more than 100 Crigler-Najjar patients for potential enrollment into the study. We anticipate initiating dosing in VALENS soon, and look forward to sharing the preliminary data with you in the second quarter next year.

With that overview, I’ll now turn the call over to Tom to provide an update on the Q3 earnings. Tom?

Tom Soloway

Great, and thank you very much Suyash. We filed our Form 10-Q after the close today, and have summarized our financial statements in the press release that we made available about an hour ago.

We ended the third quarter with $156 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, as compared to approximately $145 million as of June 30, 2017. This quarter-over-quarter increase is due to the sale of approximately 1.87 million shares of common stock under the company’s outstanding ATM facility, resulting in aggregate net proceeds of $36.4 million. The majority of these shares were purchased by two significant existing shareholders. This cash increase was offset by operational cash burn, primarily to support key R&D programs. The company’s cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities are expected to last into the second quarter of 2019.

Research and development expenses were $20.9 million for the third quarter of 2017, which included $955,000 of noncash stock-based compensation expense, as compared to $12.5 million for the same period in 2016, which included $341,000 of noncash stock-based compensation expense, an increase of $8.4 million. The increase was primarily due to increased expenses for our AT132 and AT307 programs, increases in our research and development headcount, and higher facility costs as we made additional investments in our manufacturing and research capabilities. G&A expenses were $4.3 million for the third quarter of 2017, which included $574,000 of noncash stock-based compensation expense, as compared to $2.9 million for the same period in 2016, which included $258,000 of noncash stock-based compensation expense, an increase of $1.4 million. The increase was primarily due to increased G&A headcount and increases in other G&A expenses related to operations as a public company. Our net loss for the quarter was $25 million, as compared to $15.4 million for the same period in 2016. And, finally, as of November 9, 2017, we had 29.86 million shares outstanding.

And with that I will now turn the call back over to Matt for a few final thoughts.

Matt Patterson

Okay. Thanks, Tom. Just before opening the call for questions I’d like to highlight and reemphasize a few of the important upcoming milestones for Audentes. As previously mentioned, we have completed the enrollment and dosing of our first cohort of patients in ASPIRO, a Phase 1/2 clinical study evaluating AT132 in XLMTM patients. We plan to share preliminary data from these patients at or around the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in early January. At that time we anticipate having approximately three months of data from the first patient dosed and approximately six to eight weeks of data from the second and third patients dosed. In addition, we believe that we are nearly through most of the study startup activities for VALENS in our Crigler-Najjar program and look forward to initiating dosing in the first quarter of 2018 and to sharing preliminary data in the second quarter of 2018.

Finally, we’re on track to file an IND in our CPVT program in the first quarter and are making excellent progress on IND-enabling preclinical work in our Pompe program, for which we plan to file an IND in the first half of 2018. We remain excited by the multiple milestones and upcoming news flow over the coming months and through 2018 and look forward to sharing these updates with you as our work progresses. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank our entire Audentes team for their sense of urgency and commitment as we work with the medical and research communities, patient organizations and families to deliver meaningful therapies to the patients we aim to serve.

And that concludes our prepared comments for today’s call. Operator, you may now open the line for questions.

Ying Huang

I have a couple of questions. First one is, you had about 18 patients in the run-in study INCEPTUS. How did you guys decide and pick the patients to go into the ASPIRO study? What are the criteria here? And then also between those cohorts here, do you have to go back to the SMB or IRB in order to proceed to the higher dosing cohort, and what’s the gating factor, typically, over there? And then, lastly, during your interaction with the regulatory authorities, do you get feedback from them as of which endpoints may be more relevant for regulators, including, for example, neuromuscular function or respiratory function or biopsy?

Matt Patterson

And maybe I’ll start and ask Suyash to provide some insight, as well. With regards to the first question and the patients from INCEPTUS and how they roll into ASPIRO, well, first, obviously they need to meet the entry criteria for ASPIRO, which only is confirmed at the time of their being ready, I suppose, at the center that is active. As far as when they enroll and who out of those 18 or 19 now patients enroll, it really is only dependent on when their center receives IRB approval and the initiation has been performed and they’re ready to go and the family happens to be in that geographical location and ready to get started themselves. And so with that combination, and, again, them meeting the entry criteria for ASPIRO, they’ll be able to enroll. Obviously there’s more patients in INCEPTUS than we plan to enroll in ASPIRO. That has always been a part of our plan. And so that’s hopefully a clear answer to your first question. There was another part of it I’m trying to recall. Oh, yes is the answer to the DMC. When we have data, one month data from the most recently treated patients in the first cohort, the DMC will again meet to review data, and again support our decision, hopefully, to move forward to the next dose cohort. So, just as they reviewed the one patient’s data at one month, they’ll review all the data available at the three month time point and then we move on. With regards to the regulatory question, we had robust discussions with U.S. and European authorities. We try to do that on all of our programs. And in each case we always review the endpoints that we’re proposing as optimal for evaluating efficacy in these patients. And in each case we’ve felt comfortable that they’ve been strongly supportive of what we’re looking at as the right tools to evaluate efficacy. We don’t go so far as to push the conversation to ask for support as to which endpoint might be most appropriate for registration in the future. We just feel that that’s not really an appropriate conversation until you’re further along in development. So I wouldn’t say that they’ve highlighted certain endpoints as more important than others out of those conversations, but just that they’re strongly supportive of our battery of, for example, in MTM neuromuscular functional tests, respiratory tests and muscle biopsy.

David Nierengarten

I was just curious as to if you could remind us the data measurement time points in the study and essentially what we could expect to see in terms of data measurements and compared to, I guess, the only data point that we have, the animal models and the canine recovery for MTM when you treated the dogs with that, essentially, how quickly could we expect improvement in human patients and what that could look like. Thanks.

Matt Patterson

Sure. Thanks, David. Well, let me start by giving a reminder of when the different key evaluations are performed per the protocol. When it comes to the neuromuscular and developmental scales, the CHOP INTEND for all patients, the MFM-20, as well, for patients over two. These tests are performed at baseline in Weeks one, two, four, eight and twelve. And for the respiratory tests such as mean inspiratory pressure and for those kids on 24-hour ventilation the respiratory sprinting tests are performed at Weeks one, four and 12. Then muscle biopsies, as a reminder, is not until six months -- zero, six and 12 months. So, just to try to get to your question -- the answer to your second question as best as I can, look, we have reason to be optimistic given the preclinical data that we’ve shared with all of you in the past, including the dogs and the mouse model and the nature of the disease, as Suyash described it.

In the end, of course, these are still severely affected kids, and so we do want to be realistic about what’s possible in the first few months. Age may play a role in how quickly you see a response. But we hope and expect to see trends of improvement in that first three months. And it may not be in all measures, necessarily, but we’re optimistic that we will see encouraging signals and trends in that time frame. And then, of course, we will continue to monitor them closely and report additional data over the course of the year.

David Nierengarten

Maybe a quick follow-up to that, I mean, as I recall from the animal work the animals recovered pretty quickly, but were there measurements that recovered faster than others in those models that could lead to at least some speculation as to what might improve better in humans as you see improvements?

Matt Patterson

Well, I guess I would say the most apparent from the animal studies first are just the clear physical improvements, so one would then, if you extrapolate from that, you would think you may see a trend of improvement first in some of the neuromuscular and functional scales that we’re using, such as CHOP INTEND and MFM. As I mentioned, we’re also going to have more data points from those, which will help make it easier to draw conclusions, of course. But that being said, we don’t necessarily think that that’s an absolute truth and that we may very well see respiratory function improvements in a short time frame, as well. But I supposed if I had to speculate I would think you’d start to see it, based on the animal data, on some of the neuromuscular functional tests first.

Joseph Schwartz

I was wondering if you could talk a little bit about the variability in the measures that you’re collecting at baseline for the primary and secondary endpoints that you’ll be measuring for the patients that are in ASPIRO. I heard you say that you’re expecting or hopeful for some trends of improvement at the various time points, but I was just wondering if this is due to variability or small patient numbers or both.

Matt Patterson

Yes, so, thanks, Joe. To be specific, presumably you’re talking about some of the -- some of our interpretation from data from INCEPTUS and how that might translate later to how we think about the ASPIRO results. I think that’s -- if I understood your question correctly. Yes, so let’s take them one at a time, one category at a time. The neuromuscular function tests in the INCEPTUS study taught us what we expected in that these kids are all severely affected, well below normal on all the scales, of course, and, interestingly, that they, as we suspected, remained quite stable overtime, which is a hallmark of this disease, as Suyash was describing earlier.

With the specific tests of CHOP INTEND and MFM, the data tell us that within CHOP INTEND there is some variability within each patient, and our interpretation of this is that the kids struggle a little bit sometimes with some of the tests, and so you see a bit of variability. And so the translation for that for us is that if you see 5 to 10 point variability in those patients in the INCEPTUS run-in, then we’re going to need to see a little more than that to be able to draw a meaningful conclusion despite the fact that physicians and other experts tell us that a 5 to 10 point change could be clinically meaningful, would be clinically meaningful, in their opinion. But based on those data we may need to see a bit more to be able to interpret a meaningful change.

MFM, on the other hand, proved to be a far more consistent data set within each patient, which was interesting and also corroborated by the fact that many of the treating physicians and physical therapists seemed to think that the kids had an easier time doing some of those tests. So the MFM may prove to be a bit more sensitive in that regard. And that’s, of course, a test for patients over two years of age.

On the respiratory function tests, not a lot of variability within the respiratory sprinting test. It’s a pretty straightforward examination of how long these children can last when you turn off the ventilator support. The mean inspiratory pressure, on the other hand, you do see some variability, but it’s a little bit of a difficult test to do, and it appears to us that with time and more data points some of the patients are understanding and getting better at performing the test, and we believe more and more that that will prove to be a valuable assessment as we look at efficacy in ASPIRO, as well. So I’ll just say in addition, of course, to those two main categories, we still believe strongly that muscle biopsies will play an important role in telling the story of efficacy and dose selection in the future. And then there’s a battery of other assessments being collected that will help paint the picture of efficacy in these children. For example, we’re tracking developmental milestones through the use of the CHOP INTEND and the MFM, and so we’ll be able to report on those data, but then also a battery of other tests that some of which are quality of life-type measurements for the patients and caregivers, but others are very important functional measures of daily living for these kids: their ability to swallow, their ability to manage speech, things like that that are obviously critical to daily activities and survival over time. So we’ll be able to paint that picture for everyone as we share data in January.

Joseph Schwartz

That’s really helpful. Thanks for all that color. You mentioned biopsies, so I was wondering if you can discuss the methodology that you’ll be using to quantify the histologic responses and if there’s any natural history data that could be used to put your treatment data in context when it becomes available.

Matt Patterson

Sure. Maybe, Suyash, do you want to take that one with some reference to what we’ve seen in the dogs and mice, as well.

Dr. Suyash Prasad

Sure, absolutely. Thanks. Thanks for the question. So we’ll be taking biopsies from all the children in INCEPTUS at baseline and then at six months and once again at 12 months. We’ll be performing a number of tests on the muscle biopsy sample. We’ll be looking specifically at histology. We’ll be looking that’s under a light microscope. We’ll be looking at some of the performing electromicroscopy to look at subcellular organelles such as mitochondria. We’ll also be looking at protein expression, so specifically looking at myotubularin levels, which we hope will increase from baseline to six months. We’ll also be looking at DNA and RNA. So it’s a very complete assessment of a number of factors within the actual human tissue. And, as we touched on some of the dog data earlier in the call, we performed serial biopsies in the dog model which looked at all the parameters that we’ll be looking at in the human. And specifically on the histology, we would hope to see what we saw in the dog model, which was looking at very immature, small muscle cells on the histology, with a central nuclei, over time in the dog study normalizing, where the cells increase in size to a normal level and the nuclei move to the periphery in conjunction and in parallel with the dogs regaining neuromuscular and respiratory function. So we would hope to see that in the human situation, as well.

Joseph Schwartz

Thank you. Is there any natural history data for histology that could be used as a contextual reference for what would be clinically meaningful in any of these measures?

Dr. Suyash Prasad

There are samples that specifically -- in the human situation, sure, there’s a number of papers that demonstrate what the muscle biopsies of children with XLMTM look like. And of course there is published data from the dog model now that show the evolution of the histological findings. And we actually did a nice publication authored by Mike Lawlor as lead author a couple of years ago that looked at the comparative translation pathology from mouse to dog to human, which I think would probably be a nice paper for you to look through.

Raju Prasad

One on XLMTM and one on Crigler. On XLMTM can you just discuss internally how you’re viewing decisions on dose escalation from a proof-of-concept perspective? Are you going to be looking at certain endpoints, or at least the initial before dose escalating, or how will kind of the biopsy information play into your decisions on dose escalating further and weighing the benefit of staying at a dose instead of going higher?

Dr. Suyash Prasad

We’re planning on dose escalating really based on safety data. We have three dose cohorts, a 1 x 10 to the 14, 3 x 10 to the 14 and 5 x 10 to the 14 VG per kilo, and they really reflect where we saw efficacy in the dog model. So when we go from the 1 x 10 to the 14 to the 3 x 10 to the 14, this will be a decision based on a discussion between the DMC and ourselves, but will be based wholly on safety. As mentioned previously, we’ll be doing biopsies at zero, six months and 12 months, and, really, the six-month biopsy, how that helps in terms of dose is when we look at the six-month biopsy across all three dose cohorts it will help us select an optimal dose, because not only do we want the optimal dose to demonstrate good clinical efficacy. It’s also important for us to correlate it with the degree of DNA, RNA, and, importantly, myotubularin expression in the biopsy. So, ultimately, the six-month and potentially the 12-month biopsy will enable us to select the optimal dose of the three dose cohorts.

Raju Prasad

On Crigler, can you just describe the protocol for weaning off phototherapy? And for your discussions with the KOLs in the field, what’s viewed as clinically relevant from the perspective of reduction in phototherapy? Would two hours be clinically relevant? Would six hours? Just kind of getting a sense of what benefits to patients on phototherapy would be.

Dr. Suyash Prasad

Sure, so let me take the first part of the question first, how will we wean phototherapy down? The intent is to dose the patient with AT342. Hopefully we will see bilirubin drop. If a prespecified threshold is met, which is 8 milligrams per deciliter, which after discussion with the KOLs was felt to be a safe point at which we could start the weaning protocol, once that threshold is met, at the 12-week time point we will then start to wean phototherapy by 20% a week. So after five weeks, in theory, if things go well and the weaning continues for that period of time, the patients will be off phototherapy fully. So from Week 12 to Week 18 will be the time of which we wean down phototherapy. That’s how the study is designed and we expect things to progress. With regard to what’s clinically meaningful, I mean, our hope and our intent really is to get children off the phototherapy totally. That’s the ideal. When you speak to clinicians, when you speak to patients and families, they do say, actually, look, if we can get a weekend off phototherapy so my child can go on a camping trip, that would also be very meaningful. But hopefully, as I say, we will be able to get the children off phototherapy totally in conjunction with bilirubin levels being in a safe range, if not all the way down to normal levels of 2 milligrams per deciliter.

Ren Benjamin

Matt, maybe you can talk a little bit, provide a little bit of color regarding patient exclusion criteria, especially, I guess, of interest to me is the neutralizing antibody titer thresholds that you guys are using, and did any of the prelim studies provide you with an idea as to percentagewise how many patients typically have neutralizing antibodies?

Matt Patterson

I’ll answer, and if I’m incorrect Suyash can correct me. But two levels of the anti-AAV8 antibody levels are included in our entry criteria for the ASPIRO study, or a ratio of total antibody of one to 20 and neutralizing antibody one to five. No?

Dr. Suyash Prasad

It’s neutralizing 1 to 20 now.

Matt Patterson

Oh. I apologize. I should’ve just let you answer from the beginning.

Dr. Suyash Prasad

Sure.

Matt Patterson

So that’s the -- those are the entry criteria. Sorry. And with regards to the degree of concern here, or degree of concern about this being a problem for enrollment, it is quite low, given both the low percentage of anti-AAV8 antibodies expected in humans generally, but also the fact that these children are below the age of five, and so we expect the chances they have a preexisting antibody titer to be much lower. And, of course, we’re collecting these data in INCEPTUS, and we’ve been encouraged by the INCEPTUS data in this regard. So we don’t expect preexisting antibody titers to be a challenge for enrollment in ASPIRO.

Ren Benjamin

Got it. And then just as a follow-up, I think you had mentioned in the prepared remarks that there were 100 patients identified for the VALENS study. Did I hear that incorrectly? And maybe you can just tell us a little bit more, provide a little bit more color regarding what were really the issues with the IRBs in terms of I think you had mentioned two factors, phototherapy and one other that, if you can just remind us.

Matt Patterson

Sure. So you did hear correctly. We have identified over 100 patients globally that we believe could be candidates for enrollment in VALENS. It’s an ongoing effort, as I said before, and that’s true in all the rare diseases. Patient identification globally will be a robust effort for us continuing forward. But we’re encouraged by those numbers. And with regards to the delay and the challenges we’ve faced, yes, they really are two basic operational issues that have come up in dialog with IRBs.

The first, which was surprising, was that many of them questioned whether phototherapy should be considered a device. This was surprising to us given it’s the standard of care for dealing with a disease like Crigler-Najjar. So that led to some delays both for LUSTRO and VALENS. And then with regard to VALENS a second piece that has led to some back and forth is the inclusion of liver biopsies. And, while we certainly appreciate the question and as to why that might be appropriate, as you’ve heard us say before, in Crigler and, frankly, just as in MTM, we believe looking at biopsies will be critical to choosing the optimal dose for these patients for the future, in particular in Crigler because we believe bilirubin will be a very sensitive biomarker, and it’s quite possible that the bilirubin reduction will be robust and possibly normalized in more than one dose or all doses in the trial, but only with looking in the biopsies will we be able to determine exact protein expression levels and therefore be able to choose the optimal dose based on both that and safety, of course.

So those conversations, we’ve worked through those conversations, but it has contributed to the delays. But we’ve held firm that this was an important component of the study for those reasons. And so, as I mentioned, we’re optimistic that we’ve gotten through those conversations and that we’ll be off and running early in the year, as Suyash mentioned.

Hi, this is Alex on for Ritu. On question in INCEPTUS and then one on LUSTRO. In INCEPTUS there didn’t really seem to be a correlation between ventilator dependence and respiratory sprinting. Was this expected? And then can you also remind us what the protocol is around weaning patients off ventilator?

Dr. Suyash Prasad

Sure. So, the respiratory sprinting test was only done in patients who actually were on ventilators 24 hours a day, because obviously if they are not being in ventilation 24 hours a day then they can actually last for quite a long time on the sprinting. So I think that in terms of correlation, there is some correlation there, simply because we don’t do the sprinting in patients who are only on BiPAP or CPAP. And what was your second question? My apologies.

The weaning protocol, yes. So, with weaning a patient off a ventilator, yes, it’s done really under the guidance of a respiratory expert and the respiratory therapist. And when you’re on a ventilator there are a number of different parameters that are set. So, for example, the rate at which the ventilator is pushing breaths into the body is set. The pressure at which air is being blown into the lungs is also set. And often the volume of how much air is being blown in is set. And by monitoring parameters such as oxygen saturation, transcutaneous carbon dioxide, bicarbonate levels in the blood, the respiratory expert will make some adjustments to the ventilator, where initially the rate might be dropped or the pressure might be dropped or the volume might be dropped, and as the child continues to improve the child will then be trialed with various times off the ventilator, maybe 10 minutes off a ventilator, half an hour off a ventilator, an hour off the ventilator. And of course the sprinting assessment does feed into this. So the way the sprinting test is done is that you disconnect a child off a ventilator within a hospital setting and you look at various parameters. You look at oxygen saturation. If that drops to below 93% in 20 seconds you put the children back on the ventilator. You look at CO2 levels. You look at the clinical status of the child. And from actually performing the sprinting test it also gives the respiratory expert some sense as to how rapidly or not the ventilation can be weaned. Does that answer your question?

Alex Huynh

It does. Just for clarification, but there’s no like threshold in which a patient will reach on like the respiratory sprinting that will dictate we need to wean them X amount of time off the ventilator.

Dr. Suyash Prasad

There is a threshold at which point you put the child back onto the ventilator, and the threshold at which point you really consider weaning down a ventilator is if you can take a child off a ventilator within the context of a sprinting test and they stay off for an hour, or they stay off for two hours, then you can actually start a trial that amount of time off the ventilator at home with the parents in observation.

Matt Patterson

But we don’t dictate that.

Dr. Suyash Prasad

We don’t dictate that, no.

Matt Patterson

Just to be specific, Alex. It’s a certain percentage of time off that does not require the respiratory expert to change the vent settings. We do allow them to still use their clinical judgment to do that, but given all the information we provide we’re optimistic that they will be as aggressive as they can and as comfortable as they are to reduce the burden of mechanical support these kids are on, because that is obviously a key goal of the study for everyone involved.

Alex Huynh

Got it. Thanks for all that detail. And then on LUSTRO can you just characterize the variability of bilirubin within single patients?

Dr. Suyash Prasad

Sure. The variability was actually pretty unremarkable. There was minimal variability. Each individual patient of the three ran -- they varied maybe between 1 and 2, maybe 3 milligrams per deciliter over the course of the observation period, and they were running, one of the patients were running close to about -- numbers were about 13 and another one about 14 and another one about 16 milligrams per deciliter. But there was really not particularly much variability on a within-patient basis.

Matt Patterson

Okay, thank you again, all of you, for your participation this afternoon. We’ve appreciated the opportunity to share an overview of Audentes with you and look forward to early next year as preliminary results from our Phase 1/2 study ASPIRO becomes available in January and VALENS shortly thereafter. Thanks very much. And, operator, that concludes our call today.

