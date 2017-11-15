Singapore Post's (SPSTF) CEO Paul Coutts on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Singapore Post, Ltd. (OTCPK:SPSTF) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call November 14, 2017 8:00 PM ET

Executives

Jason Lim - AVP, Investor Relations

Paul Coutts - Group CEO

Mervyn Lim - Group CFO

Marcelo Wesseler - CEO, SingPost Commerce

Analysts

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for holding. We are now ready for the briefing. I shall now hand over to the management of SingPost to begin the briefing. Thank you, please go ahead.

Jason Lim

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for dialing in this early. Welcome to Singpost's Results Briefing for the Second Quarter and Half Year of FY '17/'18. My name is Jason from Investor Relations. With me today is our Group CEO, Mr. Paul Coutts; as well as our Group CFO, Mr. Mervyn Lim.

I will now hand over the session to Mr. Mervyn for the presentation. Mervyn, please.

Mervyn Lim

Thank you, Jason. Good morning, and welcome to our results briefing. In Q2 FY '17/'18, revenue rose 10.2% led by growth in the Postal and Logistics segment. In the corresponding period last year, we recorded an exceptional gain of $4.4 million due to a gain on dilution of interest in an associated company. As such, net profit attributable to equity holders declined 9.5%. Excluding the one-off exceptional items, underlying net profit rose 1.9% to $27.6 million. This was driven by improved performance from Postal, eCommerce, associates and joint ventures.

Allow me to now share some highlights of the group's revenue performance for the quarter. In the Postal segment, revenue rose 16.9% with strong growth in International mail revenue on the back of higher cross-border eCommerce deliveries. Logistics revenue rose 7.6%, driven by higher last-mile eCommerce deliveries across Singapore and Australia as well as higher freight-forwarding volumes, respectively.

eCommerce revenue declined marginally and TradeGlobal's revenue declined with the loss of two large customers, as previously disclosed, partly offset by revenue growth at Jagged Peak. Operating expenses rose 14.7% as the group seeks to grow volumes to benefit from economies of scale from operating leverage. Labor and related expenses rose due to higher temporary and contract staff to support growth in the business.

Volume-related expenses rose 15.9%, largely driven by the growth in International mail terminal dues and conveyance costs.

Depreciation and amortization expenses were higher, largely due to higher equipment depreciation costs at the Regional eCommerce Logistics Hub and shortening of the amortization period for intangible assets of TradeGlobal. Selling expenses were higher, mainly due to doubtful debt provisions. Finance expenses rose as we recorded unfavorable nontrade-related foreign exchange translation differences.

We now share some highlights of the group's operating profit performance before exceptional items. Postal operating profit rose 5.3% as higher International mail operating profit helped offset the decline in domestic mail contribution. Logistics recorded an operating loss of $4.2 million, due mainly to doubtful debt provisions for a key customer of Quantium Solutions Hong Kong. Excluding the provision, operating profit would have been about $1 million.

In eCommerce, operating loss narrowed to $2.9 million as management continues to execute on the turnaround business plan for TradeGlobal. For property and others, operating profit declined, largely due to preopening expenses incurred for the SPC Retail Mall. In this slide, we show the movement in underlying net profit, which was up 1.9% to $27.6 million. This was led by higher contributions from the Postal and eCommerce segment.

Our share results from associate and joint ventures also rose due to improved performance from Indo Trans Logistics and our integrated logistics associate in Vietnam. The improved performance in these segments was partially offset by declines in the Logistics and property and other segments, which were impacted by doubtful debt provision and preopening expenses for the SPC Retail Mall, respectively. The retail mall opened on 9th October 2017, and we will begin to progressively recognize rental income.

We now share some highlights of the group's half year performance. Revenue rose 8.2% led by growth in the Postal and Logistics segment. Net profit attributable to equity holder declined 11.7% and underlying net profit declined 13.2%, largely due to lower operating profit in the Logistics segment.

Let me now move on to the cash flow and the balance sheet. Cash from operating activities was $50.5 million for H1 '17/'18, lower compared to $99.9 million last year. This was largely due to negative movements in working capital with higher receivables arising from a timing difference in receipts. This has since been reduced in October, post the close of the quarter.

With the completion of the Regional eCommerce Logistics Hub last year, the group recorded a lower capital expenditure. As such, free cash flow improved to $11.6 million. Cash flow for financing activities included a net repayment of short-term bank loans compared to loan proceeds in the same period last year. As a result, cash and cash equivalents decreased by $84.3 million during the period.

We now move to the balance sheet and financial indicators. Cash and cash equivalents amount to $282.3 million as at 30th September 2017. Borrowings declined to $306.9 million with partial repayment of short-term bank loans. While borrowings were lower, cash and cash equivalents declined with net payment of bank loans and negative movement in working capital. As such, the group was in a net debt position of $24.6 million as at 30th September 2017. Our interest coverage ratio was really strong at 22 times.

We will now move to the segmental results. Postal revenue rose 16.9%. International mail revenue rose 45.2% on the back of higher cross-border eCommerce deliveries, in particular, with higher volumes from the Alibaba Group. This helped offset the decline in domestic mail, which reflects continued migration towards electronic statements and bills.

Operating profit rose 5.3%, the first in five quarters. The Postal segment had benefited from higher international mail operating profit, which helped offset the decline from domestic mail. The revenue trends for H1 is similar to that for H2. In H1, although International mail operating profit rose, this was not sufficient to offset the impact of the decline in domestic mail operating profit. Consequently, our0 Postal operating profit declined.

Logistics revenue increased 7.6% in Q2 as SP Parcels, Couriers Please and Famous Holdings contributed to revenue growth, with higher last-mile eCommerce deliveries across Singapore and Australia as well as higher freight forwarding volumes, respectively.

These were partially offset by the revenue decline at Quantium solutions due largely to competitive pressures at its Hong Kong operations, which negated the improved performance in Singapore from higher utilization at the regional E-commerce Logistics Hub. The Logistics segment registered an operating loss of $4.2 million, due mainly to doubtful debt provisions for a key customer of QS Hong Kong.

Excluding the provision, OP would have been about $1 million. The decline, again, is $5 million last year was largely due to lower contributions from QS with intense pricing competition in Hong Kong, resulting in the loss of business. It also reflected cost from planned investments, such as the Regional E-commerce Logistics Hub. For H1, the revenue trends are similar to that for Q2. Due to the operating loss recorded in Q2, operating profit for H1 was significantly lower compared to last year.

In the E-commerce segment, revenue declined marginally in Q2 as TradeGlobal's revenue decline was offset by growth at Jagged Peak with higher volumes and addition of new customers. The segment operating loss of $2.9 million in Q2 was due largely to TradeGlobal. The loss had narrowed on a quarter-on-quarter basis compared to $4.2 million in Q1 as management continues to execute on the turnaround business plan for TradeGlobal. For the half year, the factors are largely similar to that shared for the quarter.

Next, we will go on to some business and corporate updates. For Q2, E-commerce related revenue rose 22.3% year-on-year. It now represents 53.6% of total group revenue. The increase was driven by increased transhipment volumes on our International mail network. The SingPost Centre retail mall opened on 9 October 2017 after two years of redevelopment. SingPost Centre aims to enable next-generation retail in a smart nation and also houses SingPost's General Post Office and retail philatelic store. The retail floor area doubled from pre-redevelopment, housing up to 130 stores over a net lettable area of 178,000 square feet.

Committed occupancy as at 30 September 2017, was 80.4% on the back of strong endorsement from tenants as well as our partnership with CapitaLand. Technology-enabled innovations brings fresh experiences and convenience to shoppers, including Golden Village's first all-laser cineplex with award-winning Smart Laser projectors, NTUC FairPrice's SCAN2GO system that allows consumers to scan purchases with a personal handheld scanner as they shop; and FairPrice@SingPost mobile app that helps locate products within the store with in-store navigation and provides personalized promotions.

SingPost is also working closely with Lazada and CapitaLand to finalize the details for a click-and-collect service at the mall. This service will enable shoppers the convenience of collecting or returning online purchases at a dedicated lounge. On the same day, we officially opened our General Post Office. This is the flagship of a new Smart Post Office network that will serve postal needs in the digital age. The GPO is SingPost's largest post office at 5,328 square feet. It is the first Smart Post Office in which traditional brick-and-mortar outlets are augmented by a digital network.

And enhanced self-service area offers 24/7 access to the award-winning new generation SAM Kiosk with a redesigned modern interface, new capabilities including a weighing scale that helps senders determine the postage required, and a self-service posting box for registered articles, a first in Singapore. The self-service area will also house the largest POPStation to date, with 143 smart lockers. Opposite the GPO is SingPost's first dedicated philatelic retail store, which offers a wide range of philatelic products and limited edition, collectors' items.

Next, I would like to share an update on the Regional Ecommerce Logistics Hub, our integrated parcel sorting and warehousing facility. The second and third floors are our warehousing facilities which utilizes automated picking systems. These are linked to the fully automated parcel sorting facility on the first floor with a capacity of up to 100,000 parcels a day. These are sorted into 291 chutes with 150 loading bays for direct loading of parcels.

The Log Hub will process parcels for delivery within Singapore and those to be shipped to destinations worldwide. Since opening on 1 November last year, our warehouse utilization has ramped up to 79%. Parcel sorting utilization is just under 20%. Capacity allows us to grow volumes on our network as we aim to increase volumes over the peak season.

We shall now move on to the strategic review section, and I will hand over this part of the presentation to Paul. Paul, please.

Paul Coutts

Thank you, Mervyn. And good morning and thank you, everyone, for joining us. As announced in August 2017, the leadership team and I have been working with the board to review and update SingPost's strategy and deliver a road map to improve the group's performance. We're now ready to provide an update on our progress.

A few things I would say before we get into the actual key themes as there are strategic vision, SingPost's strategic vision of transforming from a postal provider to an Ecommerce logistics player remains relevant and in the right direction. The next phase is to build upon the existing foundation, leverage our assets and strengths and build new capabilities. SingPost is committed to connecting communities in an Ecommerce world.

Let me share the key themes of our strategy in the next slide. Firstly, we are going to focus on winning in our home markets. We will strive to be the leading Ecommerce logistics player in Singapore, building on our strong infrastructure backbone and harnessing technologies to serve the urban logistics needs of a smart nation. There's a strong revenue opportunity in Singapore with the Ecommerce market forecasted to grow rapidly, and we believe SingPost has the capabilities and infrastructure to increase our market share from our current position.

Secondly, we aim to deliver full value from our overseas investments. This includes the integration of our various operations across geographies. We will continue to work towards TradeGlobal turnaround and also to realize the full potential of our overseas investments. Certainly, we will ignite our future growth engines.

We aim to capture global cross-border eCommerce volumes by strengthening our strategic collaboration with customers and with Alibaba and its associated companies. We will build out our eCommerce logistics capabilities in Southeast Asia.

Lastly, we are embarking on a drive towards cost leadership. We will optimize cost and reengineer our operations to enhance competitiveness and provide best value for customers. To achieve our goals and to achieve the four pillars, we have identified some key enablers. We want to capture synergies across our businesses through aligning our operating model, our organization and our culture.

We will maximize value from partnerships and relationships, including seeking more ways to work with the existing partners as well as establishing new collaborations as we build our network. It is also important that we enhance our IT capabilities and deploy seamless technology solutions for our customers. People are the key to all of these pillars, and I'm focused on developing our people to deliver their full potential and our full potential. We are confident that with the above road map, we will drive improved performance of SingPost going forward.

I shall now hand you back to Mervyn.

Mervyn Lim

Thank you, Paul. Allow me to summarize. In Q2 '17/ '18, revenue rose 10.2% with growth in Postal and Logistics segments. Underlying net profit rose 1.9% year-on-year, largely due to improved performance from Postal, eCommerce and associates and joint ventures. Compared to $26.9 million recorded in Q1, underlying net profit rose 2.4% on a quarter-on-quarter basis. Free cash flow improved with lower CapEx while cash and cash equivalents declined mainly due to the net repayment of bank loans. The board has declared an interim dividend of $0.005 per share, and this will be paid on 8 December, 2017.

That ends my presentation. Thank you. I will now hand you back to Jason.

