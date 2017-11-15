Can Tesla Save Its Sinking Ship?

How did things get so out of control? For years Elon Musk's visions have captivated environmentalists, stargazers and investors alike. His Tweet messages could send the stock up 3-5% in a single day. Hundreds of thousands of excited prospective buyers plunked down $1,000 reservations in the hopes of landing a Model 3 years into the future. Hollywood writers could not have written a more positive script.

So what went wrong? After Tesla (TSLA) released Q3 2017 numbers earlier this month, the loss was proven to be a staggering $671 million. From a small profit in Q3 2016 (only the second one in company history), it has been downhill ever since. With consecutively higher losses in the last four quarters (even as revenues were rising), what will turn the tide? Can anything do so? I believe the answer is... maybe. Companies should never give up. Just like armies in warfare, they just fall back, reorganize and re-attack. Tesla needs to do the same.

Where to begin?

Energy Generation exclusive of SolarCity needs to be shut down and jettisoned. This segment has still not achieved profitability. In Q3 Tesla reported a gross profit of just $80.2 million. But the 10-Q notes reveal that SolarCity generated a gross profit of $95 million, meaning Energy Generation lost $15 million in the quarter. This is before any costs for SG&A and R&D. The same results from a look at the Q2 numbers. Total segment gross profit was $83 million while SolarCity made $97 million. So Energy Generation lost $14 million before other costs for SG&A and R&D.

SolarCity should never have been purchased to begin with, but there are countless good articles out there explaining this ridiculous bailout, so enough said. In my opinion, the Solar Roof never was a serious project. Revealing a non-working prototype in late 2016 on a movie studio back lot should have been a clue to investors. That it was shot on the street used to film Desperate Housewives was ironic, desperate being the key word there. At the time, Elon Musk was desperate to get investors to approve the SolarCity merger, but there really was no need to worry. With so many insiders and institutional stakeholders holding shares in both companies, a merger was in the bag. Faced with SolarCity about to go bankrupt, what choice did they have but to vote "yes," kicking the "pain" can down the road. Well, it didn't get very far because the pain is coming back.

The time it is going to take to recover the $2.3 billion purchase price for SolarCity is going to take decades at this rate. SolarCity's gross profit actually dropped in Q3. Again this does not even account for any SG&A or R&D expenses. So what is really being gained by continuing to own SolarCity?

Alberto Zaragoza Comendador published an article on Monday regarding how difficult it is going to be moving forward to break out SG&A and R&D costs for SolarCity. His article shows that SolarCity's SG&A costs were $136 million in Q1 and expected reductions in those costs of $15 million for the next couple of quarters. If correct, that would have meant $121 million in Q2 and $106 million in Q3, again wiping out any net profit for SolarCity in all of 2017 without even taking R&D expenses into account.

Bill Maurer came to the same conclusion in an article published yesterday. He also points out the difficulty we will have going forward. Since the SolarCity merger was completed in Q3 2016, all year-over-year data will now be commingled and unable to be broken out.

(source: Electrek.co)

Automotive Production and Sales expansion plans into new markets need to be put on hold. Remaining resources need to be used to strengthen positions in current markets. Tesla can encourage sales by installing Supercharging locations in densely populated urban areas. It makes a lot more sense than building new sales and service centers in small markets such as South Korea just for PR purposes.

Some existing markets need to be shut down as well, with Hong Kong as an example. After building a huge 168,000 sq. ft. Delivery Center, tax changes in the country slashed deliveries to a handful a month. It would make more sense to turn servicing over to a third party contractor and exit the country.

Norway, which has been Tesla's third-largest market, behind the U.S. and China, has just proposed a new tax change. Only in this case the tax change is aimed squarely at Tesla as the only current producer of BEVs weighing over 2,000 Kg. Where Denmark's and Hong Kong's tax changes raised Tesla prices by anywhere from 50%-180%, Norway's weight tax will only add about 5%-10% depending on the Tesla model. If the Model 3 ever makes it to Norway it will be unaffected by the change.

Sooner or later production adjustments have to be made to keep ships afloat. Toyota (NYSE:TM) shuttered Scion. Dodge closed down the small sedan production lines including the re-released Dodge Dart. GM shuttered Saturn, Oldsmobile and Pontiac.

In Tesla's case, it is not a matter of the product lines, but the huge expenses they incur by wearing three hats as a manufacturer, a dealer, and an energy provider. Dealers can absorb the costs of operations by the money they make in service and used car sales. Tesla will not see much in the way of service revenue for years.

For now, their used car sales amount to little more than dumping inventory off to wholesalers and auctions. There is no effort being made to market off-brand used cars on their service center lots. Tesla management enjoyed touting $238 million in used car sales in Q3 but they did not discuss how much money they lost on those sales.

Which brings us to the whole marketing concept of operating showrooms in malls and shopping centers. There are still literally thousands of empty car dealerships across the country a result of the crash of 2008. Along with automakers, many dealers went bankrupt as well but were not bailed out. Property owners are desperate for new tenants. But instead of taking advantage of this opportunity Tesla has leased very pricey showroom space in high-end malls and shopping centers. The common-area-maintenance fees alone can be a killer expense in these locations. Tesla passed up a great opportunity to house service and sales in single locations. Test drives could have been done by just stepping outside the door instead of long hikes out to parking lots.

Of 107 Sales centers in the U.S., only 41 are combined at locations with a service center. In fact, three new service centers coming to Detroit, New Orleans and Oklahoma City will not even have a sales center in the area or the state. The service center in Detroit will be over 30 minutes from the sales office in Troy. Oklahoma City and New Orleans will not have a showroom in the state unless these locations are yet to be announced and are not identified at combo locations.

Closed dealer locations would not have cost them much more to refurbish than some of the service-only locations they have chosen. One here in Florida cost over $250,000 to refurbish. Originally touted as a combo location, it remains only a Delivery and Service Center. But it has run out of parking spaces at times and has no place to market used cars. If Tesla wants to wear the "dealer" hat, they must learn to do so profitably.

Supercharging. From here forward every dollar spent on Superchargers should be to place them in suburban and metropolitan areas and not more connections on freeways. Tesla needs to support commuters more than travelers. This would encourage buyers who do not have access to garages or carports for recharging. Model 3 buyers will not be getting free Supercharging so for them it would still represent a cost saving from the weekly trips to the gas pumps. The focus should first be on those U.S. states that offer other EV incentives where Tesla buyers are getting the lowest net prices.

The smartest move would be to team with national gas station operators like Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) or Valero (NYSE:VLO). The placement of just two SC stalls in thousands of locations would be much cheaper than acquiring and building 40 stall stations in a handful of locations. Getting people already accustomed to visits to a gas station to use a charging station at a convenience store would not be much of a stretch. Many locations now have food service and/or a coffee bar to accommodate longer visits.

Depending on the planned per-charge travel distance of the new semi, travel centers like Pilot/Flying J and Travel Centers of America offer rest areas, TV lounges and ample places to eat and shop. Combining pull through SC stalls could not only accommodate trucks but cars pulling trailers as well, something Tesla cannot accommodate at this time. To recharge on a trip, a Model X towing a trailer must either disconnect the trailer first or pull in longways blocking 4-5 stalls in the process. Even the newest Tesla "bigger" locations are not designed to accommodate vehicles towing trailers.

Financial Controls. For all practical purposes, Tesla's spending is out of control. Until Q3 '17, Tesla was continuously building more cars than they could sell. Why were they doing this? The only reason that makes sense was for the "growth" narrative. How could they slow production while claiming they had orders by the truckloads?

By my count, there are more than 6,600 new unsold units of excess inventory just since Q3 '16. Obviously, some were needed for demos and service loaners. But this would not account for thousands of units of excess production.

We finally heard in the latest conference call that production is being dialed back to 1,800 Model S and X per week. Is this "too little, too late?"

Tesla's single biggest in-direct expense is SG&A costs which continue to grow unabated. That one-time reduction reflected in Q2 was a result of a one time charge of $67 million in Q1 related to acquisitions. Remove that and the upward trend continues unbroken.

Closing down Energy Generation would trim this expense somewhat. But a greater effect could be achieved by combining sales and service locations as discussed above. Delivery Specialists have the knowledge to double as salespeople. It would be much more effective to be able to tour buyers past the service bays, giving them a clear picture of the entire operation. In the locations I have visited service centers are so clean you could have a picnic on the floors. As a former dealer partner, I have to admit the cleanliness is impressive and something every buyer should see as part of a sales presentation.

But one big overlooked area of expense in SG&A may be getting overlooked:

Selling, general and administrative expense consists primarily of personnel and facilities costs related to our stores, marketing, sales, executive, finance, human resources, information technology and legal organizations, as well as litigation settlements and fees for professional and contract services." (emphasis by author)

In the latest 10-Q notes we find one area of SG&A expense no one is talking about: Litigation settlements. With more and more lawsuits being filed against Tesla, the cost of defending or settling these cases is no doubt mounting. No corporate legal staff is sized to deal with the growing caseloads. That means expensive outside counsel groups will be hired on an ongoing basis.

Conclusion

Tesla management must now throw the focus on share price out the window and refocus on survival and get this listing ship upright again. That may be a very difficult mental adjustment for Elon Musk.

If the hearsay post recently discussed on Teslamotorsclub.com and reported recently on SA by Montana Skeptic is proven accurate, Tesla problems with the Model 3 are getting much worse than Tesla has divulged.

We are just a day or so away from learning what moves the major institutional players took in Q3. Did the sell-off in early July spook them into action to protect profits by dumping shares? We already know from Nasdaq's reporting that the largest shareholder, Fidelity's FMR LLC, dumped another 1.8 million shares in Q3 or 8.55% of its shares reducing total holdings to just 19.5 million shares.

This fact also could spook retail investors going forward. If articles and comments here on Seeking Alpha are any indication, the support among die-hard bulls is cracking. A recent article from ValueAnalyst is a perfect example. Even VA is questioning the unexplained rise in SG&A costs in Q3. It sparked some harsh criticism from VA's readers but seems to represent a viewpoint shared by VA's subscribers. Every writer sooner or later must lay aside personal convictions and write what they see occurring. Sooner or later Wall Street analysts like Adam Jonas and Ben Kallo will be forced to do the same.