Pointer Telocation's (PNTR) CEO David Mahlab on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Pointer Telocation Ltd. (NASDAQ:PNTR)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 15, 2017 10:00 a.m. ET

Executives

David Mahlab – CEO

Yaniv Dorani – CFO

Ehud Helft – IR

Analysts

Josh Nichols - B. Riley

Amit Dayal - H.C. Wainwright

William Gibson – ROTH Capital Partners

Anna Bossong – Edison Investment Research

Colin Goldstein - Cleveland Capital

Welcome to Pointer Telocation's Third Quarter 2017 Results Conference Call.

Ehud Helft

I would like to welcome all of you to this conference call and thank Pointer's management for hosting this call. Earlier today, Pointer released its third quarter 2017 results.

With us on the call today are Mr. David Mahlab, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Yaniv Dorani, Chief Financial Officer. David will summarize the key highlights of the quarter, followed by Yaniv, who will provide a summary of the financials. We will then open the call for the question-and-answer session.

And with that, I would like to introduce Pointer’s CEO, Mr. David Mahlab. David, go ahead please.

David Mahlab

Thank you, Ehud. Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining us today. It has been a very good quarter from both a financial perspective as well as a strategic perspective, and we are very happy with the strong progress that Pointer has made over the past year. In today's call, I would like to cover the following topics, provide a brief review of our business strategy, review the record financial results for the quarter, discuss the potential of some of our new products, and provide an update on the progress we're making with some of our recent acquisitions.

Before we get into the numbers, let me take here a minute and discuss our business strategy. We are first and foremost a technology company. We provide telematics services and technology solutions for fleet management, mobile asset management, and Internet of Vehicles. We are a leading global player, with over a quarter of a million subscribers located primarily in Israel, South America and Africa. We sell our solutions on a recurring revenue basis as a service provider and fleet operator, as well as technology solution base. Our customers our typical Fortune 1000 fleet owners, asset owners and OEMs. We leverage our full scalable and in the cloud technologies to develop solutions for our customers, bringing them cost savings and increase efficiencies.

Our solutions provide actionable business intelligence to our customers and help them drive return on investment and cost saving. This could be increasing safely - this could be increased safety, productivity, diagnostic, better maintenance, lower fuel cost and reduced loss compare. For Pointer, success is when our customers see strong return on investments through increased operating efficiency and improved margins. There are several macro trends which are supply - which are supporting our business model and growth, including the connected car or the Internet of Vehicle, the growing reliance of business analytics to improve performance and the continued focus on better asset utilization among our customer base. We believe these trends will provide Pointer with a strong tailwind, driving our business to ongoing growth for years to come.

And for our financial results. We are very pleased with our results this quarter, which achieved record performance in revenue, margins, operating profit and EBITDA. Just to highlight some of the main aspects. Revenue grew 27% year over year. This growth was built both from solid growth in revenue from subscriptions, as well as from products. EBITDA for the quarter was significantly up, 87% year over year to a record of $3.6 million, and net cash flow generation from operation was $3.3 million. These solid financial results very much reflect the inherent operating leverage built into our business model.

At the end of the third quarter, we had 249,000 subscribers, up 26% year over year. As you know, approximately two thirds of our revenue is recurring in nature based on subscription fees charged monthly to our customers. Our operating infrastructure is predominantly cloud based, with a large portion of our costs fixed, which means that we benefit from margin expansion, operating leverage as this business grows. This operating leverage was visible in the past quarter. While there were some increased costs during the quarter, the operating leverage of our services gross margin came at 57.5, up 300 basis points compared to last year. And operating margins were 14.4% versus 8.8% last year. While the earthquake in Mexico last quarter caused tremendous damage and loss of life, we were fortunate to have only suffered minor damage in our building and our services remained fully operational.

I would like to spend a few minutes discussing some of the recent strategic developments of Pointer. During the quarter, we announced a development and supply agreement for the second generation of our Nano family of products. The Nano has great potential and I am now more confident than ever that it will turn into a significant growth engine for us over the coming years. We are seeing very strong interest in this mobile asset management solution, from drug delivery to expensive spare parts delivery. It is now being evaluated by several potential customers, which I hope will turn into orders in the coming months. While early in its commercial life, we expect sell cycle for Nano to range from three months to nine months. We also recently launched a beta version of the service offer for the Nano and we are intensively engaged with few prospects for solutions for goods delivery. We're very excited about this service.

On the connected car front, we announced the launch of Connected Car Solutions together with an importer of Peugeot, Citroen and MG vehicles in Israel, The Lubinski Group. Our connected car activity enables distributors to maintain and strengthen the relations between the car distributor and the customer well beyond the initial sale. It also provides a strong value to the consumer, including location based services, navigation, accident detection and real time support, parking, round the clock access to services, and emergency control room, car maintenance and observation, push notification, as well as access to distributor promotions. There’s really strong potential in this market and we are working hard to establish familiar relations with other leading car distributors in Israel and globally.

As you know, in addition to our organic growth, M&A is a key part of our work strategy. We intend to continue pursue critical acquisitions that will expand our footprint and strengthen our position, particularly in the territories in which we’re already active. We said that 2018, we will complete integration of the Cielo business we acquired last year, and we’ll experience the full synergies benefit of the combination of Cielo and Pointer in Brazil. During the quarter, we also purchased the activity of a small South African company, which brings us additional 2,400 subscribers in the region. We are in the process of integrating this operation into our South African activities, migrating them to our cloud infrastructure.

In summary, we're extremely pleased with our third quarter results, a record quarter in many aspects and we are equally excited about our new product introduction and customer wins and deployments. Our recent results demonstrate the success of our strategy.

I would like to hand over this call to Yaniv Dorani, our CFO for the financial summary. Yaniv, please go ahead.

Yaniv Dorani

Thank you, David. In terms of our financial results, for the third quarter of 2017, the highlights were as follows. Third quarter revenue grew 27% to $20.2 million, compared to $15.9 million in the third quarter of 2016. Revenues from services in the third quarter grew 27% year over year to $13.3 million, while revenue from product grew 28% year over year to $6.9 million.

Our service gross margin was 57.5% versus 54.5% in the third quarter last year. Our product gross margin was 40.9% versus 38.8% in the third quarter of last year. Our overall gross margin in the third quarter was 51.8% versus 49.2% in the third quarter of last year.

Non-GAAP operating income for the quarter grew 71% to $3.1 million, a margin of 15.3% compared to $1.8 million in the third quarter of 2016, which was a margin of 11.4%. Non-GAAP net income in the third quarter was $2.3 million compared with $1.4 million in the third quarter of 2016, an increase of 61% quarter over quarter.

EBITDA in the third quarter was $3.6 million versus $1.9 million in the third quarter of 2016, an increase of 87%.

Cash flow from operations was a positive $3.3 million in the quarter.

In summary, we are extremely pleased with our third quarter results, a great quarter in many respects. Our balance sheet remains strong. We ended the third quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $7 million and total debt of $11.6 million.

That ends my summary. We shall now open the call for questions. Operator, please.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The first question is from Josh Nichols of B. Riley. Please go ahead.

Josh Nichols

Some strong subscriber growth we're seeing in the quarter, both sequential …

Yaniv Dorani

Operator, we can’t hear him.

Operator

You can’t hear him. Okay. One moment please.

Josh Nichols

Hello?

Yaniv Dorani

Yes. Josh, can you start again please?

Josh Nichols

Yes. Sorry. So strong subscriber growth both sequentially and on a year over year basis. Could you talk a little bit about what offerings are really the key drivers behind that growth, as well as regions of strength that you’re seeing?

David Mahlab

Basically we saw growth all over the regions, both in Latin America and in Israel, less in South Africa. But we are very happy. We can see today and everything connected, from the safety added to that growth. From the safety solution, the completion of FEMSA installation that we spoke, the connected car, all contributed to the growth.

Josh Nichols

Thanks David. And then I wanted to ask, given some of the new offerings that you think could be some material growth drivers over the next year or so, what kind of impact do you think that will have on ARPU specifically as we look into 2018?

David Mahlab

Each solution has different impact. The safety and the FEMSA solution will help us improve ARPU. On the other hand, solutions like connected car which are more targeting consumer base, has a smaller ARPU. So in average, I do speculate that we will see some small decline due to market pressure. But besides that, I think that overall I do expect to say close to the same levels, with some small declines.

Josh Nichols

And then last question and then I’ll hand it over. I know Q3 is typically a lighter quarter as far as products revenue, but it came in relatively strong. Could you talk a little bit about why that was and what the strength is?

David Mahlab

Very strictly, we saw a strong demand from third party. And also very nice increase selling product in the Far East, which actually we beat our expectation anyway.

Josh Nichols

Thanks David.

Operator

The next question is from Amit Dayal of H.C. Wainwright. Please go ahead.

Amit Dayal

Thank you. Good morning, David. So just looking at growth drivers for 2018, do you think most of that growth is going to come from your existing products and continued deployment within the existing customer base? Or are these new products going to help some of that growth as well, given sale cycle you said for some of these things range from three to nine months. I don't know how much of this has already been put in place. I’m just trying to get some handle on what is going to drive growth next year for you guys.

David Mahlab

We've been working on the new solutions for quite a while. So the safety and the distribution solution already exist and now we're trying to replicate. So it will be part of the growth next year. For the Nano, we are already running under a few tests with customers and I do believe that at least one or two will materialize within a quarter. So part of it will also be included next year. Connected car also is running. So I think that we'll continue to enhance those solutions and we’ll see further expansion coming in ‘18 based on that. And of course the ongoing solutions are also going quite good. So I’m optimistic.

Amit Dayal

So do you think - we're seeing you're on track to roughly do 25% year over year growth in 2017. Do you think those types of growth rates can be maintained next year?

David Mahlab

Keep in mind that part of the growth in this year is due to the acquisition we did in Brazil. We’re working on additional deals, but I'll be able to say only once we conclude the deal.

Amit Dayal

Okay, got it. And then looking at margins, you gave some commentary around that a little bit earlier, but are these margins sort of now capped for you guys in the near term at 50 to the low 50% levels?

David Mahlab

Can you please repeat your question?

Amit Dayal

How should we look at potential for margin improvements? Are you sort of capped at the 51%, 52% level for the near term? Or are there opportunities to improve margins over here?

David Mahlab

There’s always - it's a scale business. So I mean - but of course the growth, the improvement will be slower and slower, but I do expect it to continue to improve on the service side. On the product side, we always face competition. So I do hope it will stay stable.

Amit Dayal

Understood. And then just the last one. This 10,000 new subscribers that you added in the quarter, is this a net number? Did you lose any customers or any subscribers?

David Mahlab

Of course it is the net. We always report net growth.

Amit Dayal

How many customers - can you provide any color on how many subscribers you may have lost?

David Mahlab

We don't report this number. I can tell - say this way. On the B2B business, the loss is very low, below 5% or 6% on a yearly base. On the consumer side of the business, it’s higher and the replacements with over there it might be - it might reach 25% a year.

Amit Dayal

Okay. That’s all I have, David. Congratulations on a strong quarter. Thank you.

Operator

The next question is from William Gibson of ROTH. Please go ahead.

William Gibson

When I hear about Nano, Connected Car, my brain leaps to markets you're not in, but that are potentially big for this product and speaking of the US and Europe. Is this a technology you could license to partners there and get recurring revenue from that?

David Mahlab

On the connected car, we get recurring revenue and yes, we can - it’s not that we license, but actually what we do, we can team with a third party and get the recurring revenue on that. On the Nano side of the product, we have - we see two places. One that actually we will host all the service on our cloud and we’ll get recurring revenue, and some of which will be just fuel technology cell products.

William Gibson

Good. Thank you.

Operator

The next question is from Anna Bossong of Edison Investment Research. Please go ahead.

Anna Bossong

Thanks so much and congratulations to you on the results. Can I just ask, with regards to the guidance that there’s going to be some synergy benefits coming through, particularly from Cielo in telecom in Brazil. Can you give us a little bit more color on that?

David Mahlab

Yes. Basically, in order to do a good integration between two entities, you need to unify the operation, share the same ERP and CRM systems. And this is an effort that needs to be done and we are now near to completion. So we will enjoy the benefits and the synergies next year. And the second level of integration is always on the technology side, and we also progressing on this side too. And it will take longer than the operational side, but we already did it once when we acquired the entity in South Africa and we’re pretty sure that this time will be even quicker.

Anna Bossong

Okay. Can you give us some quantifiable sort of on range of cost savings might be achievable next year from this?

David Mahlab

No. we don’t give the specific, but when you combine you can save a lot on the operation side. So there were typical service company. So you should be (indiscernible) for calculation, but we don’t provide those figures.

Anna Bossong

Okay. and can I ask, with the connected car and Nano, can you give us an idea of how much they're responsible for boosting the product revenues which were as mentioned earlier, very strong and how much was just underlying business/

David Mahlab

We had initial sales for both solutions, the connected car and the Nano. But they didn't contribute a lot in the third quarter. What I think is really important actually that it opens the door, shows the validity of the solutions and we now start to see more and more attention to that.

Anna Bossong

Okay. Thank you. That’s very helpful.

Operator

The next question is from Colin Goldstein of Cleveland Capital. Please go ahead.

Colin Goldstein

Hi gentlemen. Well done on the results. I’ve got two questions. The first question is, success - is it - would you say as an industry that the penetration rates, I don’t know, if let’s say - I don't know what the penetration rate is in Brazil. Let’s say it’s 10% or 20% of cars at the moment have tracker units in. would you suspect that in fab or can - do you find that every year those penetration rates are going higher? And is it just in third world countries that they’re going higher or in a country like Israel, is it going higher every year and is it going higher - for what reasons is it going higher? Is your growth coming because you feel that more cars have got these different units in them?

So that's my first question. and where we see - like the same way cell phones started getting - penetration rates just went higher and higher in different markets and over a period of time, do you see that same trend in your business. That's my first question. My second question to you is, what is the biggest risk to your business? Is it - will self-driving cars one day destroy the business, or is there other - is there some other technology risk in terms of maybe the suppliers themselves putting units into the cars or your cell phone having that tracking unit? Or is it different per market on both my questions? I don't know if you understand both the questions.

David Mahlab

I think I do. Let me answer one by one and see that I answer your question. First, penetration rate depends on the territory. Penetration of connected car or what we call tracked car, they can vary form very low to 1% or 2% like in eastern Asia, like India or up to 25% in the US. Latin America is somewhere in between. And these markets …

Colin Goldstein

And do you see that - is that increasing all the time or not necessarily?

David Mahlab

It is increasing and definitely it increases more in the non-developed countries than the rate of increase is higher in countries like Brazil than in country like US. So that of course influences growth through. And that helps actually pushing the technology further. As for your second question, basically I think that the real challenge for the company is to continue our success versus the competitor. At this stage, I don't see a technology that will over - that are actually what you call a risk to the company in the short term. And when I say short term, it’s a few years. Autonomous car and connected car there, they should actually present an opportunity to us and not a threat.

Colin Goldstein

Sorry. If I could just ask two questions on that. On the first part of the - on the autonomous car, why will that present an opportunity and not a threat?

David Mahlab

Because all those cars will come connected in a way to the cloud, but somebody has to make these data coming to the cloud and actionable data for the fleet owner. Usually the fleet owner will not have a unified car vendor and somebody will have to unify all the messages in the cloud and turn it to actionable data and provide services. It might be as well for the aftermarket sales of product, but aftermarket sales will continue for a very long time. Those trends are very slow and the change is slow. So I don't see any immediate threat.

Colin Goldstein

And then just on the first question in terms of the penetration rates. You said like in the third - in the more third world places, that’s faster. But for example if I go to a place like Germany, they tell me a car never gets stolen, so in certain cities. So how do you go to a client in a - a consumer in a city like Berlin and convince them to have a tracking unit?

David Mahlab

I don't - we don't have - basically we don't have any B2C business outside of Israel. We believe that the real value of the company is in B2B. The B2B is actually providing our customer actionable for efficiency, not for security. In the third world, the security is another layer, but not a top priority. Again, efficiency is the first priority.

Colin Goldstein

And in Israel, is there B2C?

David Mahlab

Correct. That’s the only place in the world that we do have a B2C business. But also of course Israel has a lot of B2B business too. It’s not only …

Colin Goldstein

But you haven't worked out a model year for B2C in the Western world that they need it.

David Mahlab

The B2C, if you would like to supply - actually there are two motivations for B2C business that I see. The first one is stolen vehicle recovery, which in countries like to say berlin or US is low. And you see what happened to last year's results in this business. We avoid this business. And we are out of it. The second motivation is user based insurance. With these businesses moving forward, but basically I don't see us competing in this user based insurance. So again we avoid B2c business outside of Israel.

Colin Goldstein

But the penetration rates on B2B in the US or the western world, is that starting higher?

David Mahlab

This is a hard business. It’s a competitive business. There’s been a lot of acquisition in this business both in North America and Western Europe. The last big announcement has been for Verizon that bought (indiscernible) and Fleetmatics at very nice multiples. And again, the penetration rate in North America is north of 20%, but people are …

Colin Goldstein

B2B.

David Mahlab

B2B. Yes, commercial business, yes. Not in B2C.

Colin Goldstein

And if that trend going upwards?

David Mahlab

Sorry?

Colin Goldstein

That trend is going upwards?

David Mahlab

Yes. The penetration continue to go higher because the benefits are pretty obvious for the end user.

Colin Goldstein

Thank you gentlemen. Well done on the excellent results.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] there is a follow up question from Anna Bossong of Edison Investment Research. Please go ahead.

Anna Bossong

Thanks very much. I was wondering about the product margin in the third quarter at 40.9%. It’s substantially above the 36% to 37% in the first half. I wondered if you can put some color on that and if you think those sort of levels are likely to be maintained going forward.

David Mahlab

Basically it all depends on the product mix. As always, I stated we are trying to go for the high end products and avoid the low end product competition, which we suffer both from eastern European competitors and Chinese competitor. And this quarter we succeeded to have a nice mix which improved the margin.

Anna Bossong

And are you talking about standard products? You’re not talking again about the connected car or the Nano here. It’s all about standard dumb telematics.

David Mahlab

Correct.

Anna Bossong

Okay. That’s great. And can I also just ask, on your US operations, if you can spend a bit of time talking about what’s happening there and neat adds and how you are seeing that developing.

David Mahlab

Basically we’re pleased with what we succeeded to do with the taxi fleet in New York. We are running at a few similar opportunities. But at this stage, there’s nothing that we can announce.

Anna Bossong

Okay. Thanks very much.

Operator

There are no further questions at this time. Mr. Mahlab, would you like to make your concluding statement?

David Mahlab

Thank you. On behalf of the management of Pointer, we’d like to thank you for your continued interest and long term support of our business. I will be at the LD conference in Los Angeles and hope to see some of you there. If you wish to meet me there, you may contact my Investor Relation team. And for the rest of you, I look forward to speaking with you and updating you again next quarter. Have a great day. Thank you.

