Fitbit: I'm Out For Now

Intro

In my previous article I wrote that Fitbit’s (FIT) Ionic smartwatch was differentiated enough to compete head-to-head against Apple (AAPL) this year. Indeed, the Ionic received aggregate ratings of four stars on Amazon. 3.6 million devices were sold by Fitbit in 3Q17 with Alta HR and Ionic comprising 32% of the revenue (remember that Ionic was only released in October). While Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) does not disclose smartwatch sales figures, analyst Horace Dediu estimated in September that Apple had sold 15 million watches in the past 12 months, an average of about 1.3 million per quarter. As reference, Fitbit sold 21.4 million devices in 2015 and another 22.3 million in 2016.

While I feel validated by Ionic’s positive reception, I sold my shares after earnings.

Why I Sold

I’ve never shied away from a little long-term speculation, but Fitbit is a long shot in the dark right now.

I have been trying to draw out a scenario where Fitbit could achieve annual earnings of $200 million. I was hoping 3Q would provide me with some ammo, but the reality is that there is no clear path to that kind of profitability any time soon enough to be worth staying invested.

Fitbit is guiding for ~$1.6 billion in revenue for FY 2017 which implies ~$600m revenue in the final quarter. That would be an improvement from last year’s ~$574 million in 4Q, but the impact on the bottom line is still immaterial to what I’m looking for as an investor. Even if there's a chance that the stock will go up after 4Q, I'm essentially protecting myself from having to participate in any further potential stock declines.

While the stock might appear to have a good risk-return profile for staunch bulls at a $1.4 billion valuation at $6 a share, the actual probability of everything falling into place neatly is not skewed favorably enough and forecasting the next five years is an exercise in futility. I’d rather wait for the fog to clear up before being a shareholder again.

What I’m Waiting To See: A sustainable and profitable transition from consumer electronics into digital healthcare

In late 2016, CEO James Park stated that Fitbit was in the process of transitioning from being a consumer electronics company into a digital healthcare company.

The easier path for Fitbit is to position itself as the best health watch on the market (which it arguably already is) to collect data for healthcare and insurance companies and reduce premiums for customers.

Here are some notable developments on that front:

UnitedHealthCare

UnitedHealthcare announced the Motion program in January (powered by QualcommLife’s 2net remote care cloud-based platform) in which users can earn $4 a day in credits for reaching fitness goals tracked by a customized Fitbit.

While concern that the watch was susceptible to hacking has shown to be true, fears are overblown. True, some people will choose to game the system for a paltry $4 a day and that would skew data and cost UHC money, but there are safeguards: credits are capped at $1,500 a year, and the program is only available to self-funded employers with five or more eligible employees and companies with fully insured health plans with 101 or more eligible employees. Although I have not looked into it, it’s probably safe to assume that there are clauses where cheaters are barred from the program. On the individual user level, most people would rather not cheat themselves out of the actual health benefits, which has exponentially more value than a paltry $4 a day. Most people will realize the opportunity cost between cheating and challenging themselves, so there is still a net benefit for the whole for these types of programs.

Video Games

In November 2016, Fitbit announced a partnership with Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) involving its "NBA 2K17" basketball video game. Players who achieve 10,000 steps in a day tracked with their Fitbit device will receive a temporary attribute boost to their MyPlayer in "NBA 2K17," enhancing their character's performance in the game.

Other examples include OptimaHealth where people fill out a health assessment and receive a Fitbit valued at $100, and John Hancock life insurance which gives ratepayers points and up to 15% discount on life insurance premiums when customers use Fitbit to track exercise progress.

Concerns Regarding Digital Healthcare Opportunity

This is unprecedented territory and it’s still uncertain how well these kinds of programs will be adopted by consumers, insurers, and rate payers over the long term, let alone how it will generate profits for Fitbit besides higher demand for watches (in which case, they go back to competing with Apple again in consumer electronics).