The 'Weight Of Memory' - Apple And Samsung In The New Computing Era

“They shared the weight of memory…”

Tim O’Brien – “The Things They Carried”

Recently I re-read one of my favorite books – a novel of the Vietnam War by Tim O’Brien called “The Things They Carried.” If you haven’t read it, I highly recommend it. But the point for our purposes right now is that in the rereading of it I came upon the phrase I have used for the title of this two-part essay. As it happened, that phrase crystalized some of the thoughts I have been kicking around for a while about the future of the computing industry in the coming era of the “memory-centric” computing paradigm. For our purposes we’ll change the phrase to be future tense, as in “they will share the weight of memory” and therein you have your first hint about where we’re going with this piece.

Things are changing, you see, and this essay will be about those changes and the immense implications they have for the companies that make and consume semiconductor memory and storage (hereafter, “memory”). So this article is not just about the memory industry, it is also about the customers of that industry, most notably the large computer hardware suppliers that make the ubiquitous devices that fill our pockets and purses, the smartphone vendors. The two largest of these are Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) and Apple (AAPL), so we’ll use them as our gilded canaries in the tech industry gold mine. This happens to be particularly convenient because Samsung, in addition to consuming large amounts of memory, is also the largest maker of it. Further muddying the waters, Apple recently signed up to be part of the consortium that is buying out Toshiba’s (TOSBY) share of the NAND JV with Western Digital (WDC). If this agreement survives Apple will play a role in memory production as well, albeit a small one.

So, yes, the world is changing, and we stockholders need to be aware of what’s going down. Broadly stated, memory is going to get relatively more expensive and will continue to take an increasing share of a device maker’s BOM cost. This has big implications for both the members of this tidy little memory oligopoly and their customers. Part 1 of this essay will deal with the question of why this true. Part 2 will provide detail related to the Samsung/Apple nexus that will clarify how this new paradigm will play out in terms of financial outcomes.

Those of you that follow the memory industry know that my thesis is controversial. Respected analysts such as Mark Newman of Bernstein are out with a research note (referenced by Electric Phred in this comment) that's projecting Samsung and SK Hynix will build capacity in 2018 that will result in over capacity and a subsequent sharp drop in industry gross margins that will continue into 2020. He has plenty of company. Consensus estimates are that Micron’s returns to shareholders will decrease in 2019 and 2020, for example.

Despite the fact that Samsung and SK Hynix are absolutely printing money in their memory operations, we are barraged with stories that both companies are adding capacity in both DRAM and NAND that will be sure to overturn the current undersupply regime and bring memory prices well down from their current levels. See here, and here, and here, and I could go on but hopefully you get the point.

So count me crazy but I think they are all wrong on this. I’m not alone in this feeling. The memory makers themselves are telling us that the scary headlines are wrong. (I’m going to be quoting them directly below.) We may have some late-2018 weakness in the NAND market due to a one-time blip in 3D NAND yields as the rest of the industry starts catching up to Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and Micron’s (NASDAQ:MU) results, but even if that faint prospect eventuates I expect the supply blip to be overwhelmed by latent demand. As we’ll see, Samsung has no interest in doing anything that might crater the high prices it is garnering in DRAM and NAND (not to mention OLED and Foundry logic). Life (outside of mahogany row and the courts) could not be better for Samsung. Check out the Q3 results just reported for the full detail but try this little tidbit – Operating margin in the semiconductor segment was 50% (that’s FIVE OH) last Q.

From a behavioral perspective it seems patently obvious to me that the tightly knit memory industry will act in their self-interest but apparently a number of observers are of the opinion that the industry has all of the self-preservation instincts of a Kamikaze pilot. Ergo, the headlines we are seeing. So I’m going to risk boring you in part 2 of this piece by taking on the task of quantifying what Samsung and has to lose if it does something so monumentally stupid that DRAM and NAND prices crater.

As it happens, Apple is a party to this story – once again for what should be obvious reasons. The long and the short of it is that Samsung’s gain is Apple’s pain. To be clear, this is not an existential problem for Apple, but depending on the scenario that eventuates Apple could be forced to contemplate changes in its business model that it would clearly like to avoid.

We’ll come back to review the memory suppliers outlook for the Q4 calendar 2017 and 2018 but for now let’s leave the tactical and proceed to consider the strategic case.

In this larger, strategic setting there are three conjoined stories to be told so I’ll try to sort them out as cleanly as possible. The first and primary story is about computing and paradigmatic change. Ultimately, this new paradigm is the reason that memory will become more valuable. The second story concerns the memory industry and its role as both agent and object of the ongoing computing revolution. The final thread will address how the changes in the computing paradigm and the memory industry affect the two titans of the client device industry, Samsung and Apple. This will mostly be covered in part 2 but we talk about it in broad-brush terms in part 1. Let’s begin.

The first story to be told is that computing is in the early stages of an historic and far-reaching transformation that is changing and will continue to change the computing value equation. Simply told, the focal point of computing is shifting from the processor to memory. Since the birth of the information age in the late 1940s, the Von Neumann model of computing has dominated the industry. In this architecture, Turing’s stored-program model is employed in an architecture that employs a memory bus that must be shared by instructions and data. Significantly, the bulk of data storage is defined to be external to the central processor and its local (and very limited!) memory resources. With this seminal decision the dominance of the processor was born, and, up until recently, maintained, as faster and faster generations of processors overwhelmed the much slower advances in memory and storage technology.

The processor/storage imbalance led to the phenomenon of the "memory wall,” a condition that throttled overall system performance despite advances in processor technology because memory simply couldn’t keep up. For years innovations in cache design and management have wrung performance gains out despite the limitations of the architecture, but these gains have come to an end. Even worse, as processor development innovated the many-core design, memory per core tanked shifting the system performance bottleneck from FLOPS to memory latency. Just as bad, the power demands of moving data to and from the processor-centric model’s sophisticated caches are very high.

Houston, we have a problem here. A problem, moreover, that computing theorists have known about for some time. (The Wulf study cited above is from the 1994.) And we are having this problem just when data is growing exponentially. Artificial intelligence, machine learning, (AI/ML), deep neural nets, big data, in-memory computing (NYSE:IMC), the Internet of Things (IoT), virtual/augmented reality (VR/AR), cloud computing - the list of acronyms and buzz words is daunting, but ultimately join together to mean one big thing. We are in the process of digitizing our world and to do that we need more data and faster access to it. Unfortunately, the processor-centric model can’t get us there - we can’t solve the problem within the four walls of the present computing paradigm.

Welcome to the new world aborning. Von Neumann computing has hit a performance and energy wall that it cannot surmount, and the new type of computing that will replace it – the memory-centric model – is now under active development. To be sure, the software and system facilities needed to support it will need time to be fully implemented, and the new NVMs (non-volatile memories) and processor-to-memory interconnects like “ Gen-Z” and “OpenCAPI” that are necessary to the model have yet to be deployed.

In the meantime, the demands of big data, IoT, and AI/ML and the explosion of data –estimated at 163 zetabytes by 2025 - are putting immense pressure on existing technology to bridge the gap. In the near to intermediate term, all the computing device makers are dealing with this problem by provisioning more and more DRAM and NAND in their devices. This will help but longer term (throughout the balance of this decade and the 20s) we’ll need new memories to augment and eventually replace today’s stalwarts. Just as important as the new memory technology will be the development of a new style of programming and system implementation that can take advantage of them. This work is well underway and is known as the NVM programming model.

This new programming model assumes low-latency data access to massive data stores. As Pawlawski of Micron notes in the link above, for power and performance reasons we can no longer afford to move the data to the processor – processing must be local to data. To do that we need new, non-volatile (also called persistent, also called system class) memories that eliminate the need to move and unpack data from block-mode devices such as HDD or SSDs. Ultimately, we need to construct and provision a memory-mapped hybrid memory environment. DRAM and NAND will not go away for many years but the advantages offered by future new memories will offer notable benefits for device designers – the most compelling being power savings and performance. The key point to understand here is that the center of value has shifted and device makers like Samsung and Apple will be forced to rethink their hardware architectures to accommodate this new computing paradigm. In doing so they will inevitably add more memory content to their devices. (Intel’s (INTC) recent announcement of the availability of 3D XPoint NVDIMMS in 2H 2018 points the way to this hybrid memory future.)

And now to the second thread in this story – the memory industry that must invent and deploy the new memories that will provision the new computing paradigm. For investors new to this topic, there are a few essential things to know about this industry.

First, that it is composed of very few companies. This is a relatively recent phenomenon that is a direct result of the consolidation of the industry over the last 15 years. Here’s a list of DRAM producers in 1997.

Today, only three companies are responsible for 95% of DRAM shipments, with Samsung being the largest followed by SK Hynix and Micron. The NAND flash industry has more participants, but still has only five manufacturers, among them (in share order), Samsung, Toshiba/Western Digital (operating as a JV), Micron, (operating a JV with Intel for 3D XPoint but no longer NAND as of the end of this year), SK Hynix and Intel. Over time China, Inc. will be another participant but large questions loom as to how well and how long it will take for China to make a material impact. Suffice it to say for now that the barriers to entry for the industry are quite high and, for the balance of the decade and into the early 20s at the very least, memory will be provided by a tightly knit oligarchical industry.

The second key aspect of this industry is that it is shadowed by a checkered financial past that has reflected the difficulties of the industry maintaining production discipline in an era before industry consolidation. The following graph of the memory industry’s negative return on capital clearly shows the financial consequences of this era.

This chart is through 2015 but 2016 and 2017 would show a continuation of the volatile trend with negative ROIC in 2016 giving way to this year's record revenues and profits. This history has lead to commensurately low price-earnings multiples because investors doubt the ability of the companies to maintain revenue and earnings momentum.

A third key factor to keep in mind when thinking about the memory industry is that it is highly capital intensive, with long lead times required to add new wafer fabrication capacity that, once added, must show high rates of utilization over many years in order to pay back the enormous investments required to bring it online. New DRAM and NAND fabs cost billions of dollars and require on average two years to complete construction and perfect the production process sufficient to generate decent yields.

Yet a fourth, vital factor, is that IP is closely held and unconstrained access to it is essential for operating and financial success. Moreover, IP development is time-consuming and expensive. R&D costs are high (running north of 9% for Micron and WDC last year) but there is so much leverage on IP that high investment levels must be maintained despite the vagaries of year-to-year financial performance. This is especially important today with the industry on the cusp of announcing and delivering a new generation of NVM’s that will eventually replace DRAM and NAND.

Arguably, the issue of supply/demand balance in the industry has never been more fraught with opportunity and risk. Balancing the two has never been easy, of course. Anyone invested in the industry in the 2015-2016 downturn – caused the cratering of PC demand – knows that all too well. After all, the industry can only directly control supply and has only the most limited ability to affect demand. In the demand arena, only NAND is viewed as price elastic to any significant degree. DRAM demand, on the other hand, responds relatively little to price declines because it is so vital to device performance that use-case requirements and competitive pressures buoy it up.

Even considering supply all by itself, industry skeptics point out that there are so many variables that affect output that in practice even a consolidated industry can have trouble calibrating supply to match a forecasted demand level. A brief discussion of the factors affecting capacity will show how this can be true.

Additional bit output is a function of three elements, the first being the addition or expansion of fabs in order to produce more wafers per month. Another element of capacity growth is process advance, which has two primary, and opposing, effects. The first of those is the loss of wafer output because of the new process’s requirement for more machines and more process steps that takes up more floor space and more time. Both DRAM and 3D NAND (3D to 3D) are seeing roughly 10% wafer loss per new process introduction. On the other hand, the new process results in more bits per die, and thus more bits being produced on each wafer of output. The final element that drives capacity is yield, which is a measure of the quality and productivity of the fabrication process. Yields generally start fairly low and then improve over time. This year, for example, some forecasters are predicting NAND oversupply (and thus falling ASPs) because yields on the new 64 layer process 3D NAND will climb dramatically in the last half of the year. On the other hand, costs will fall as well since die cost is a function of process design, fab volume and yield.

So what should we take away from this brief overview of the industry? There are many more aspects to this fascinating business that we could discuss but let’s abstract it all to this: The memory industry moves slowly and makes big bets with a long investment horizon. The individual companies that comprise this industry make these bets knowing that they act individually but bear capacity-investment decision consequences collectively. Too much industry capacity has extremely onerous financial consequences. Under investment in capacity, on the other hand, has limited downside and many financial benefits.

The memory industry’s customers are waking up to this new reality. For them there are two issues that arise from the fact that this vital industry is so tightly controlled. First, and most pressing in the light of the strong demand factors we discussed above, is obtaining adequate supply. Second, and closely related, is the question of cost, which can vary dramatically in relation to capacity/demand balance. Recently, from the mid-2016 through today, both DRAM and NAND have been in short supply, and prices for both have spiked. DRAM supplies have been the most constrained and consequently prices have more than doubled over the course of the last year. The result is a double blow to OEMs like Apple who see their BOM costs trending up because of price increases in a vital component that they need more of. For the memory makers this situation has resulted in strong revenues and profits, so this situation begs the question as to whether or not the supply will ever reach sufficient capacity to meet the increasing needs of the OEMs. Particularly in DRAM, it would seem to be reasonable to ask the following question – since it is so obviously not in the interest of the memory makers to risk over supply why would they? A reasonable conclusion should be that at the very least, given the dynamics of the business and the ongoing risk in the global political and economic environment, the memory producers will be biased toward under investing in capacity growth.

Despite the sensational headlines, we are seeing this dynamic play out. All three of the DRAM suppliers have made it clear that they do not see DRAM capacity growth much beyond 20% in 2018, with forecasted demand projected at 25%. As for NAND, note Samsung’s commentary out of their recent Q3 earnings call for 2018 supply growth:

“As for supply, although suppliers’ production of 64 layer may expand, supply growth is expected to be limited compared to demand growth, due to decreasing planar capacity and increasing technical difficulties.”

How about this one for DRAM? According to Samsung,

“We will maintain “profit first rather than market share” policy and strengthen cost competitiveness through expediting ramp-up of 1xnm and introducing finer process technology at a proper time.”

And Samsung’s overall philosophy regarding capacity investment?

“While closely monitoring market conditions, we will continuously improve profitability by expanding sales of differentiated products and managing a profit-focused product mix.“

These statements hardly support the oversupply thesis that the headlines above are pushing.

We know Micron's strategy. Just in case there is any confusion Ernie Maddock is at pains to deliver the message (from the Q4 concall):

“The statement about no new wafer capacity in fiscal year ‘18 applies equally to both DRAM and NAND.”

And SK Hynix is more complicated but is nicely encapsulated in the following:

“Particularly for DRAM, there is (sic) much slower productivity gains from technology migration. The migration process itself is becoming more complex, with more steps in the process, more equipment needed and production time becoming longer than before. This makes it difficult to a drastically ramp up wafer capacity even when ramp-up is necessary to a certain extent to meet the growing demand. This is because space for clean room is limited and the unit investment for tech migration is prohibitively high.”

The bottom line is that the industry is acting and will continue to act in their economic self interest. This would seem to be self-evident but apparently this is a controversial comment to many who are forecasting industry capacity growth going forward. True, NAND is different than DRAM. There are more players (five instead of three). Most importantly, NAND is in a far more dynamic and fast growing market than DRAM. These two factors combine to introduce planning risks that could result in supply/demand imbalances. My personal view, which I have written about for some time, is that NAND’s demand growth will trump almost any supply miscalculation.

The larger point which will be explored in detail in part 2 is that the memory-centric computing paradigm combined with a transformed memory industry will combine to affect the two largest consumers of memory, Samsung and Apple, in fundamentally divergent ways – and, breaking with history, much to Samsung’s advantage.

These two companies, respectively, one and two in market share in the smartphone industry, have a long-standing relationship of cooperation and competition. Arguably – up to now - the relationship’s benefits have gone primarily Apple’s way. Apple has had the first-mover leverage in any negotiation, and the company has used it to establish a competitive fortress that is as remarkable as is it formidable. The fortress of course being profitability.

How big, how formidable? In the early years of the iPhone analysts estimated that Apple’s iPhone profits compared to the industry were greater than 100% (because of the losses the rest of the industry experienced). Last year – 2016 - Apple’s estimated iPhone profits accounted for 79.2% - $44.9B of the industry’s total $53.7B, with Samsung’s smartphone division accounting for $8.3B – or 14.6% - of the roughly $10B remainder. Using this metric Apple is totally dominating Samsung. The great game, up to now, has gone Apple’s way. Here’s a recent chart showing the two companies profits by quarter since 2014.

In the recently announced quarterly results, the profit trend line seems to be swinging Samsung’s way. Samsung and Apple both reported net earnings of $10.7B on total enterprise revenues of $56.5B and $52.6B, respectively, with Samsung’s memory unit contributing to a 51% increase in operating margin in the semiconductor business.

A recent news item from the Wall Street Journal l sheds more light on this trend. According to WSJ, we have to look beyond a straight up competition in the smartphone business. Samsung’s margins in the smartphone business still lag, but component margins, specifically memory, are climbing fast. So much so that the WSJ headline is that Samsung will make $110 from the components it sells for each iPhone X sold, and their total take from “X” sales will amount to $4B more than Apple over the lifetime of the phone.

If you believe Bill Joy, co-founder of Sun – this headline has legs. According to Joy, now a venture tech investor with Water Street Capital, the demand for DRAM caused by the new use cases of AI, cloud computing, and augmented/virtual reality (AR/VR) will continue to outpace DRAM production. Specifically, Joy thinks that Apple’s emphasis on AR will push subsequent generations of iPhones to be configured with as much as 10GB of DRAM. Joy didn’t make a similar prediction for NAND flash content per phone but that, too, can be counted on to escalate rapidly.

I believe Joy is on to something here. In fact, in so far as his prediction on DRAM is off, my belief is that it will be because he errs on the low side. And DRAM is not the only component that Apple buys from Samsung. If we look at the history of the relationship, by far the largest checks that Apple has written to Samsung have traditionally been in two areas. The first, and largest, is for logic – the “A” series SOCs that Apple bought from Samsung’s foundry division. That we can ignore for now because Apple moved that business to TMC with the “7” and will be loathe to move it back as long as TMC delivers. The next biggest check is for NAND, the semiconductor storage component on Apple’s devices. That requirement remains and, like DRAM, is also growing every year. (To those old and ongoing requirements, we now add a new technology – OLED displays. For our purposes we’ll limit our focus to DRAM and NAND.)

So the question of the moment is this – what if Joy is right? What does that mean for Apple? Remember now that his prediction has two directly related parts. First, that mobile device DRAM content will climb dramatically. Second, that the DRAM industry will see strengthening demand that, combined with the decreasing productivity of DRAM node advances, will tend to drive prices higher over time. In part 2 we will explore some scenarios for the years 2018-2021 to show what could happen to Apple’s memory costs in this new world of scare and expensive memory.

Apple investors will not be happy to see our conclusions. The prospect of much higher memory costs going forward will weigh heavily on Apple and indeed on all device makers as they navigate the early years of this sea change in industry economics. Old assumptions will be tested and will fail. New strategies for coping with this new scarce memory environment will have to be devised. Part 2 will be an exploration of that process as we see the computing industry share the increased weight of memory. Stay tuned.