Is The U.S. Dollar Still The Mainstream Currency For Gold Reserves?

We examine the shift from the U.S. dollar to other world currencies, like the Chinese renminbi, as a potentially new mainstream gold reserve currency.

The international monetary system is constantly evolving as a result of the rise and fall of economic powers and the changing landscape of economic relations between nations. The U.S. dollar has been the mainstream gold reserve currency for many decades now. In this article, we will try to see if the U.S. dollar will hold on to be the international reference currency. The U.S. dollar accounts for around 50% to 60% of international gold reserves. Its share has been gradually declining as asset allocations are skewed to the Chinese RMB and the euro that are gradually increasing.

The charts below compare the composition of international gold reserves between advanced countries and developing countries, and the major currencies referenced to gold reserves:

Financial and economic integration has been promoted in Asia. As a result, the RMB has overtaken the U.S. dollar to become the reference currency across the continent.

Chinese authorities have undertaken a series of initiatives to enhance the role of Chinese currency in the international monetary system. These include:

creating an offshore RMB market in Hong Kong;

utilizing RMB in cross-border trade settlements; and

establishing swap lines between the Bank of China and other central banks.

Bear in mind that the fundamental goal of the international monetary system is to create a state of balance. It is tasked with facilitating international trade, the reallocation of capital between nations and facilitating cross-border investments. As such, the majority of the international gold reserves were pegged in major currencies. These stable currencies ensure that economic resources are available for meeting the above-mentioned goals of the international monetary system, given that such reserves can be easily converted into liquid assets.

RMB's Great Potential

China's economy has been growing at a pace exceeding that of first-world economies. The country's share of world GDP rose from 3.6% in 2000 to 13% in 2014. Growth was largely attributed to declines in the U.S. and European economies.

The chart below shows that China has been occupying a larger share of world GDP, while the Chinese RMB is fast catching up with the U.S. dollar as currency of choice for global banking transactions:

Chinese RMB accounted for only 1.6% of total global banking transactions in 2000. This figure rose to 2.3%, then peaked at more than 3% in 2010. Not to mention, the Chinese currency has broken into the list of the top 10 most-traded international currencies on the foreign exchange markets.

Simply put, the Chinese RMB has already become an international currency. This trend will continue or even accelerate. This has been solidly proven through an econometric model and an analysis specifically created by the World Gold Council.

According to the econometric model, a 10 percentage point increase in the economic power of China, accompanied by a 10 percentage point surge in the financial power of China, and a subsequent 10 percentage point rise in the RMB currency as a share of international gold reserves, would result in a five percentage point increase in gold as a share of developing countries' central bank international reserves.

For every one percentage point increase in the Chinese RMB as a share of international reserves, the share of gold would increase by approximately 0.5 percentage points, the World Gold Council expected, adding that any increase in RMB weightings would immediately result in a decrease in U.S. dollar portfolio allocation. Note that developing economies' gold reserves currently stand at $7.9 trillion. This is equivalent to more than double than those of the advanced economies. Developing economies could have the potential to increase their gold holdings to more than double, recording 8% of total international gold reserves, given the rapid growth in China's financial and economic system over the past decade.

Role of Economic Policies

The composition of international gold reserves is a function of economic policies applied in the more advanced economies. Financial markets tend to become more volatile when global monetary conditions change or the fiscal situation among the advanced global nations deteriorates. So, central banks turn to gold as a safe haven asset.

The econometric model created for this study further explained that any change in economic policies would have a limited impact on gold. Namely, if debt levels in the U.S. and euro area increase by 10% of GDP, central banks would tend to increase their gold holdings as a share of international reserves by about 0.1 percentage points in the short term.

On the other hand, central banks would increase their gold holdings as a share of international reserves by about 0.15 percentage points in the short term, when the U.S. increases interest rates by about 2%, and the euro area decreases interest rates by 2%.

Recommendation

Based on this study, we can conclude that changes in the international gold reserve system would have a dramatic effect on the allocation of gold assets in relation to currencies. Econometric trends show that central banks tend to allocate more of their gold reserves to the Chinese RMB -- and less to the U.S. dollar.

China's rapidly expanding economy has forced world countries to accept its currency, thus overtaking the U.S. dollar, to become the future reference currency (after the U.S. dollar) in commerce across the Asia-Pacific region.

