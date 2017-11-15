Ford Motor's (F) Presents at Barclays Global Automotive Conference Call (Transcript)

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

Barclays Global Automotive Conference Call

August 14, 2017 11:50 AM ET

Executives

Marcy Klevorn - EVP Ford Motors and President of Mobility

Analysts

Dan Levy - Barclays Capital

Dan Levy

Okay. We want to -- right now, we're going to be moving on. You can either talk to me here --. Very pleased to have with us Ford Motor Company is represented by Marcy Klevorn.

Marcy is the Executive Vice President of Ford Motor and President of Mobility. In this role, she’s responsible progressing Ford Smart Mobility LLC, a position formally held by Jim Hackett himself, who is now the current CEO and she reports to Jim Hackett. Before that, she was the Group Vice President, Information Technology and CEO [indiscernible] came in CIO, Chief Information Officer in 2015. And before that spent her Ford career in IT where since I used to work in that industry, I think you're pretty well known and regarded and saw a lot in the trade perhaps around talking about various CIO issues, something we'll talk about.

She serves on the board of Lawrence Technological University and Pivotal, which is one of Ford’s investments in the cloud base. And she is University of Michigan undergrad. So representing that, first of all, we can talk about. She’s going to start with few remarks and then we have a bunch of questions.

Marcy Klevorn

Sure. I had one slide if you could just bring it up please. So Jim Hackett, you probably heard him talk a lot about smart vehicles in a smart world, really encompassing some of our areas of focus. And we've been thinking a lot about the challenges that cities face and working closely with cities and municipalities and other players in the ecosystem to think about how we improve the situation that is going on. We think about core macro trends, which are informing our thinking.

The first one is urbanization. There is about 31 urban macro cities today, close to 41 in several years. And we think about the congestion that is happening, there's a paradox as cities grow, the growth cycle is where growth and slow doesn't happen. And that alone the average season that which probably many of you’ve experienced on your way here today is eight miles per hour. And one fit of that congestion is caused by the delivery of goods, which continues to grow. And I don't know about you, but most of what I'm wearing today was delivered to my front door. And I think definitely growing trends about more-and-more goods being delivered trip site or to peoples' homes.

The second term I'm thinking about is air quality. So as cities grow, obviously, there's an impact on air quality. Many people think that the [indiscernible] is the number one producer of air quality [indiscernible] we actually have made a lot of progress in that through our sustainability efforts. The cities themselves are the number one cause, the second cause is farms, the waste emitted from farms as we have to feed more and more people and then the third, however, is the transportation industry.

And as we think about -- the third trend we think about is the emerging middle classes in different areas around the world. So as they become more affluent and have aspirations to have more goods and services, how do we provide those business services and in a way that has a better impact on the planet? And then the fourth is just changing consumer trends. Everybody relies on their smartphone today in ways probably no one thought possible and with that comes expectations. Expectations around speed, around product, around accessibility and those expectations carry over to all kinds of products, everything that you interact within your life.

So we're thinking a lot about those things and you will notice here in the city that we're showing here that there're people, there’s human being. And that's a unique thing, I think, Jim Hackett, has it's all thinking about Ford, which is human centered design. So we partnered with the company called IDEO, we've opened up a human center design lab in Palo Alto, called Greenfield Labs. And we're looking to expand that, raising Greenfield Labs to inform not only the services that we're creating, but also informing it and easing it to inform our vehicle creation as well.

And as we announced and experiment, for example, with Domino’s, the partnership with Domino's Pizza and it's been [indiscernible] learning. So what we're doing with Domino's is really thinking about the interaction of humans in vehicles as vehicles become more autonomous. And as customers come to the vehicle to get perishable goods, bacon in this case and how the interaction happens. And remembering that although many are talking about how certain technologies will eliminate humans, we're really thinking about how they interact with humans. We want to augment the human experience through different services that we can provide.

And the exciting thing for me [indiscernible] since June 1st [indiscernible] said is that we've got this. We've got all the elements in place today to really make an impact here. We've got a strong software capability. You mentioned that with [indiscernible] the CIO with a huge focus on that. We invested in Pivotal, as Brian referenced, a $182 million investment to help us grow software labs around the company. And we've opened labs around the globe and happy to expand on that a little bit.

For three years now, we've had a Chief Data Officer and a huge focus on data and analytics. And obviously, that plays a huge part in developing these services. We’ve got vehicles, especially commercial vehicles. And as you think about the world of tomorrow and we're using those commercial vehicles in our Chariot product, we also started the new business this year around the August timeframe, Non-Emergency Medical Transportation or NEMT.

And with that as just a pilot, we started to learn if we can make money and we signed up [8.05] and to listen to scale up next year. With NEMT as it leverages our Transit product or van, it leverages human designed thinking, so tricking out that ban. And we partnered with [indiscernible] Hospital, hospital in Detroit and five nursing home, assisted living homes customers. And what we do is we basically get these patients or [indiscernible] other people to their medical appointments on time.

It might come simple it’s actually very complicated. And if we look in the industry, only about 57% of those in the market right now get patients to their hospital appointments on-time. We’ve been hitting well into the 90s. And we found that there is huge demand. It’s about $5 billion to $7 billion because of demographics around us and the shift in age population that opportunity is growing. And we found out that we can do it in the unique way using human centered design, our Transit product. So versus an analytics that we wrapper around that.

And the demand has actually exceeded our pilot target, and we’ve exceeded 1,000 rides. So we’re looking very aggressively to scale that business next year. It’s just one example. And then a final comment before we turn it back over to Brian is, I just want to talk about how we’ll organize for success. When Jim Hackett asked me to take this job June 1st, his vision when we started the mobility organization, we have to pull together all the pieces that needed to happen so we could play in smart vehicles and smart world and win.

So Brian mentioned that was formally CIO, actually I am looking to replace myself in that role. But IT will play an important part. Most of these problems are software and technology problems. I mentioned we have a Chief Data Officer we’ve had one for three years now. And that group data and analytics and insight is also part of this team.

Obviously, Brian mentioned, our Ford Smart Mobility LLC moved over as part of this group. So I’ve got those three components. And what we’ve done since then is we’ve added a few other pieces. The piece I most recently added working with Joe Hinrichs and how Titanium class development is, we’ve moved over the connected services group. So the teams in product developments are responsible for in-vehicle connectivity moved over to join my team, as well as our FordPass team.

FordPass is a product that we’ve launched about a year and half or so go. We’ve got a million drivers to this app, which is very cool. And we’ve got a lot of, I call them, regular pieces that we developed as part of helping the FordPass ecosystem third-party integration, subscription management, the way we support the app that we can use building block, 68 new services very quickly and we’ve got a million subscribers sitting there ready to take those on. And we’re working with Greenfield Labs now to reimaging the experience for FordPass customers, as well as how they work with our vehicle connectivity that we’re aggressively pursuing.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Well, that gets to my first set of questions. Thank you, Marcy. Helped by your commitment to connectivity. Certainly, GM has been equipped vehicles with SIM cards since the late-1990s with OnStar. There is perception that you’re behind at least on the installation of SIM cards. Is that the case whether you’ve talked about the plans to actually get the cars in the 4G? Just kind of where you now and then where will you be going around that?

Marcy Klevorn

When I think about connectivity, I think about it two ways. You can think about why and you can think about [indiscernible]. So I’d say it’s a fair comment that we’re behind as far as the why goes. So how many, as you mentioned, we haven’t been as aggressively doing that upfront. We’ve got a plan now to aggressively do that by the end of this year, we’ll have 800,000 vehicles connected.

By 2019, we’ll have all new U.S. vehicles connected and by 2020, about 90% of our global vehicles connected as well as OTA in pretty much all the vehicles by then as well. When I say [indiscernible] [Yad], putting the hardware in the vehicles is a Y part and we have a plan to address it when we close that gap as I just described. However, we have closed the gap. I think ahead of most or if not all on the D part. I mentioned two-three years now we’ve had a Chief Data Officer.

And so the key is you can put -- you can connect the vehicles, but you have to do something with the data that you pull off it, and you have to be able to inject it, to curate it, gain insights and then do something with the data to add value back to the customers and back to your shareholders in Ford. And I think the D part we definitely are head on and we need to have a plan to aggressively close the Y part, and I think that was part of the decision that Jim made to move that team over to join my team.

Unidentified Analyst

So let’s talk about the D part. What are some applications that you’ve actually are creating value, either generating revenue, reducing costs or creating customer royalty, any one of those three or maybe other economic drivers I haven’t thought of.

Marcy Klevorn

And so we’re using the data right now to service prognostic to look for ways and have found ways to increase our services revenue, parts and service revenue. We also use the data from the vehicles today to look at the features that customers want and value and use the most. So we can think about reducing complexity by limiting features customers don’t want to value, and also getting greater return on those that customers do want value. We’ve also announced a revenue sharing opportunity with AT&T and obviously, been increasing our think penetration. And we’re using also the data we’re pulling off the vehicle to continue to improve our quality as well.

Unidentified Analyst

And in terms of revenue, what are the types of revenue opportunities you could say?

Marcy Klevorn

It’s a great question. Obviously, I mentioned our NEMT project, it which we’re getting revenue from today and we’ll scale that next year. And then so the services rapport around that, as you can imagine, could be to pick up to do deliveries, engaging with the people you’re picking up how do you pay for that self services referring around that. We also are -- have developed a digital services special plan. So obviously gain a vehicle company or the cycle plan. But where we’re looking out is my team is having a digital services cycle plan that will work hand-in-hand with our vehicles cycle plan, so the two cycle plans can inform each other and maximize revenue and also maximize the customer experience. So that the vehicle features and the service features work hand-in-hand and we think that’s going to be another way we can win through the human centers approach with that as well.

Unidentified Analyst

And then you have a policy that the consumer has to opt-in, they’re collecting data. Does that been -- does that limit your potential revenue opportunity? Is that for the Endurance?

Marcy Klevorn

We take, obviously, the privacy and security of our customer’s data very seriously. And it really this can sustain with what we think our brand stands for. And as you say, we have to constantly reevaluate that to make sure that as we provide more and more services, access the data will enhance the experience for our customer and increase the value for our customers. So we are looking at -- we’re visiting some of those policies as our services evolve to make sure we’re maximizing the experience and trading values so the customers will obviously want to share more data.

Unidentified Analyst

So let’s go, you start to it, the revenue opportunities in how Smart Mobility, in general, as we go around that chart. So the first one we’re well aware every estimated acquisition with Chariot. Where you're with Chariot? Is it going to be rolling out to other cities as it contributing, meaning, at all for the profitability adding, could it be something that contributes to the profitability?

Marcy Klevorn

So Chariot, we’re in four cities today, New York, San Francisco, Austin and Seattle. We’re looking to roll out a team [16.08] we’re very imminently with a plan to fill much beyond that, obviously in 2018 and beyond. We’re obviously generating revenue from that today. And we’re using also a Greenfield Labs, human centered design organization to look out how we continue to improve the experiences in the shuttle and we’re learning a lot.

We started really focused on B2C and what we’re learning is the business to enterprise that being established service for large enterprise campuses is I feel very attractive and also working with government in cities as well. So we’re focused on those three areas. We started out mostly B2C, looking more business to enterprise and business to government to continue the scale and grow.

Unidentified Analyst

And so could you see that being, I mean, do you have ultimate expense plan for that, should be in every major market that it could be against personal vehicle ownerships [17.00] expand brand with----

Marcy Klevorn

I think really, we think it competes very nicely and from a price point, between the taxi and Uber. And so we see it more as an end equation there’ll always be room for personal ownership. And of course, we’ll continue to sell our great products to those that value and want and need them. But I talked about the trends around urbanization, air quality we think there will be a lot of demand for ride sharing as well. And we think it will be in cities, it will be on -- we actually have stronger than expected demand from enterprise campuses.

Unidentified Analyst

So two questions, the one is around partnerships with start ups, how are you trying to access new technology and how you’re trying to work with them? Second is one of the many of the old circles on your side, is multi model. I just came from China actually, explosion of [indiscernible] is really quite staggering there. How you’re thinking about new modes of mobilities that aren’t caused enough of [indiscernible] portfolio --- and how you’re trying to do that multi-model side of things?

Marcy Klevorn

I’ll take the first question and then I’ll start up first. In our Investor Strategy Day on October 3rd Jim Hackett announced an investment. We had [indiscernible] view with my team leading me charge on company called Autonomic, which is a start up, at Silicon Valley and we are using them to create and we actually have created a platform around the commodity services that will be needed in the transportation operating system that I am talking about.

So we were the one [indiscernible] focused on the revenue generating things that differentiate us, and we’re looking for what’s Autonomic to create this platform, and we’ve already got it up and operational and we’re using it, NEMT is one example. Around the things that there are commodity like and that will evolve and change over time. So coming from the technology industry, it’s very -- there’s a whole lifecycle that happened where something starts to add is presses and then over time it becomes commodity like and then the next new revenue generating opportunity happened.

So what we’re excited about this platform; A, is this a jump start and we can start connecting various things to it without having to recreate those commodity like services, like authentication, payment, some security aspects. But also we think to monetize over time and they did not no longer generate revenue, we can manage that lifecycle very nicely, push them down and plug them and actually generating opportunity very quickly. And so we look to be more partnerships like that and we’ve got some discussions underway that I won’t share right now.

But as we -- I think that this is like a puzzle. And you look at where you’re going to play and how you’re going to win. And let me think about how you're going to win and what are your depths to win and how do you close those gaps. In this case, we chose to invest in Autonomic. We chose to invest in Pivotal, because -- and this is year and a half, two years ago because we knew these were software problems and we wanted to create these labs around the globe, just really focus on how we continue to enhance and grow our software capabilities; not only in the traditional side but also into the automotive side as well, because those lines are starting to blur as you can see.

We also brought Blackberry. We bought two employees in Blackberry's who are working on our next generation SYNC product. So we'll continue that effort. But really, it's going to be where we want to win and what the gaps are and how do we close those gaps, will it be internally, will it be by acquisitions, will it be by partnership. And there's room for all of that in this ecosystem, nobody can do it alone. So partnerships and acquisitions are going to be super important.

The next question about multi-model journey is a great question. We just announced two MoUs in India in Indore and Mumbai. And the one in Indore is really around collecting data from automotive transportation in the city, so we can present those insights from that data back to the city and they can use it to help improve the flow and the citizens’ lives in the city. In Mumbai, we're really focused on multi-model journey planning there. And so as people move from mode-to-mode, how do they do so seamlessly, how do they do so, so maybe they do see one ticket to move from one mode to another, and so they're buying separate tickets and paying for it multiple times.

And one of the many strengths we have, I talked about some of them, but I forgot to mention Ford Credit. It seems there’s strength for us and it allows us to do all kinds of things around pay and around investing and around how we want to finance some these things. So now they see strengths, but I think we think about multi-model journey planning phase as being part of that.

I was just trying not too long ago and I got to experience both our shuttle and our life experiences where we can go, we're providing experiences from one mode to another. We've got a bike solution, GoBike launched in San Francisco and we've got some bike experiences also launched in Germany as well. Looking at, I guess, providing multiple modes of transportation but also thinking about even for those modes that we don't provide, how do we improve the flow in the city and the citizens by linking those modes together through software and through a single payment system. And we're talking to many cities about that, Mumbai and Indore, just two examples.

Dan Levy

So also people have questions that they want to email, dan.levy@barclays.com. So we heard about the medical transportation issue. What are the other -- we've heard about now Autonomic, as I mentioned that, but Pivotal and Autonomic?

Marcy Klevorn

I don't know.

Dan Levy

Sounds like an appetizer. But what are the other big revenue opportunities or major investments? I mean, if we look to put together finance model of Ford Circuit 2022 to '25, what could really move the needle in terms of forward revenue that in this circle that you put investments at?

Marcy Klevorn

We think it's around the digital services. And obviously, when you think about the margin on services and software products, it's actually lot greater than more heavy capital type products. And so I mentioned we are putting together a cycle plan for digital services. I'm not going to provide exact details right now, but there's going to be some things coming. And we think about those services really in two buckets. And they overlap. One are services that enhance the personal vehicle experience. So things like content in the vehicle or it could be access to other vehicles, if you're a vehicle owner or lessee and you want to access to other vehicles in the suite. It could be telematics that go through the vehicle, so one area things that enhance the personal vehicle experience. The other area, I think, that we were talking about -- the gentlemen also asked about what multi-model journey planning, it could be your multiple [indiscernible] is how do we do things to enhance the world around us, these smart vehicles and the smart world.

Whether we’re working with cities, governments, enterprises so services that these at, whether it’s moving goods, moving people, goods based management, we have a pilot going on in Eastlake and outside of London right now around curb space management and the value that curb space has. I mean, New York quite a bit for work a month with my son and daughter and always here. And it’s always mind-boggling to me even if it’s a three to four lane situation, there is so many lanes that are subject by people waiting at the coach, she drop off goods to pick somebody else. So Ford space management is becoming a real way that we can work with cities to create revenue for them and for us. And also, as I said, help improve the flow of the cities. So those are the two big buckets of services that we’re looking at that we think will create revenue for Ford and also enhance the work we’re doing in cities and improve people’s lives.

Dan Levy

So how is this team operating differently than it was when Jim Hackett was learning it, because [indiscernible] wondering, Jim on the hand he’s now your boss. So how does that make it different?

Marcy Klevorn

It’s actually a great question. I think part of Jim’s genius when he called me to take the dive was to tell me, okay you’re not -- be the CIO, go ahead and replace that job. But you’re going to also besides information technology, which by the way is the third largest function at Ford’s. We always had a deep focus on technology. Many large companies have chosen overtime to not have a captive information technology group and why we do a lot of outsourcing and low cost sourcing to actually have about half of our team, 40% of our team in Chennai, India. We’ve already had a huge focus on knowing that technology was important.

So we have that team, I mentioned global data insights and analytics as Chief Data Officer reports to me, Ford’s Mobility reports to me. So when Jim had it, he only had Ford’s Mobility, he didn’t have IP, he didn’t have a global data insights and analytics. I’ve mentioned he’s added the FordPass team over the marketing team that supports, that’s now part of my team. And I mentioned the connected vehicle team moving over from product development.

So it’s one thing to just put an org chart together and see how these things report into the same group. But that’s not really where the magic happens. How the magic happens is something that has started when we were in IT and with part of the rationale for the pivotal investment, which is organizing ourselves more like the software company? It is that these problems are software technology problems.

And so we had already started back when we invested in pivotal year and half two years ago to open Ford Labs around the globe and to organize ourselves like a software company and you might say what does that looks like. It’s by product team. So a product team is a small group of people, let’s say, eight to 12 people that are focused on the single product and the single customer. And one thing I didn’t mention when we talked about revenue is starting this quarter we’re now selling through telematics data to commercial customers and another business that we’re going to ramp up to great extent next year.

So great opportunity for revenue, great opportunity for learning and that’s one example we’ve used these product teams to really take out some products very quickly using a software method. But I mentioned the chimneys the organizations that report to me now. What you do, do you breakdown those chimneys and do you think horizontally not vertically.

So product team for fleet telematics would have a product owner, which is responsible for the P&L. They will have a product manager that manages the software team. It will have data and analytics people on the team to think about how we’re going to get the data, how do we carry that were insights to be gathered from that, and how software engineers that actually produce the product and the metrics and run the product once its launched.

So we are, I mentioned on digital services cycle plan, but we’re right now forming product teams lined up with that cycle plans. It seems now quickly take product out. We have so many, I call them, regular pieces in our box right now that we’ve already built. We built some for FordPass, we’ve built some for the connectivity work we were doing in the past and we got the Ford’s Credit assets. We’ve got the Autonomic platform. So now it's just a matter of assembling these pieces quickly and taking out product.

Dan Levy

So question from the audience. So related to that, obviously there is a vehicle cycle plan and power trains we all know years in advance. You probably, in your old job, which still reports up to you had an enterprise software plan, which probably had its own cycle time. But as I think about digital service and apps and things on my smartphone, it's a quite different time dimension in either enterprise software much, much vehicle hardware. So how do you think about that pace and speed? How you drive that? What does that mean when you have the traditional enterprise IT organization and then all these various lab efforts. And I guess first how you think about that and then a follow up.

Marcy Klevorn

So a couple of different things to that question. If I think about the core IT products that run our plant that run the financial services systems that run our engineering systems, we’re going through and Jim Hackett talked with this on a broader sense kind of fitness redesign on those. So I mentioned we already -- we are actually very fit IT provider. We’ve got roughly about 40%, as I mentioned of our team low cost source. And we do regular benchmarking to make sure we’re very competitive. However, Jim send a big focus on fitness redesign, which includes looking at the business processes, which run the company. As you know, that would also impact the systems and the processes that we’ve mechanize and support those.

So hand-in-hand, there is about six fitness redesign groups up and running right now. And one of them is led by one of my [indiscernible] reports in IT, the COO of IT, you just thinking about how we make the IT systems more fit to complement the new processes that Jim is focused on for redesigning the company. That’s one aspect. Another aspect is just around speed and agility, and you’re mentioning -- you talked about almost these two time clocks, when that moves at the pace of the vehicle cycle plan, everyone that moves at the pace, as I mentioned earlier, one of the trends is changing consumer attitudes. Everybody has an expectation that’s changed -- that we thinking at this stage at the pace that their iPhone apps move at.

And so we’ve recognize that and so what we’re doing to the work and one of the reasons the connectivity things moved over to my team is to make sure that through the connectivity, through OPAs, through the apps we offer, through the FordPass services we offer, through the digital services we offer that we’re looking closely with the vehicle teams but we’re operating at a different speed so we can continue to enhance their personnel experience at a different speed, but keeping everyone’s expectations for sales.

Dan Levy

And we have an email question, Ben?

Unidentified Analyst

So let me just finish the final question around that mobility and IT. You’ve talked about lot of pilots, pilots are great and the next component that we love pilots. But how do you go from pilots to real businesses? How do you screen them, how do you scale them? And how do we get comfortable that as investors that a whole pilots ever will -- any one of them will ever achieve another speaker call the escape velocity that might love [indiscernible] as opposed to just seeing we’re piloting this we’re piloting that?

Marcy Klevorn

It’s a great question and I mentioned NEMT started out as a pilot. And I think one thing is that when we’ve more quickly that we’re all have to get more comfortable with is you pilot something as you’ve described, we’ve done quite a few. And then deciding whether it goes forward or not and you have to be unemotional or something isn’t working you have to be willing to let it go and invest those assets in that time.

Dan Levy

But it's funny and be billionaire…

Marcy Klevorn

Or that’s the next thing to say, right or do that. And so number one, I think, it’s just getting the regular, which we’ve gotten and I think Jim Hackett brought us on focus on that, which is how are we spending our capital and what’s the best way to get a return on it for our shareholders. And so getting more rigorous about killing stuff and then moving those resources into the things that we think will truly scale and make money. I mentioned Chariot and EMT, both making revenue. Chariot obviously more mature and then the focus on really scaling those two products next year is very real and all the pieces are in place to make that happen.

I mentioned digital services obviously, scaling pure software assets is a lot easier and faster than scaling assets that have a huge capital component. And so feeling very comfortable that as we aggressively complete our connectivity cycle plan and close that gap, we’ll have these services on top of that. And also we’re looking at services, I mentioned, our services cycle plan around both personal ownership but other things that we can do to enhance experiences in the smart world. And some of those services don’t require vehicle connectivity so thinking about how we also do that as we accelerate the connectivity plans in the company. So more to come and I am actually feeling pretty confident about that.

Dan Levy

We have any more questions?

Unidentified Analyst

The question was actually how large the Autonomous Research team is. And now I think that’s not under your purview -- but I guess more broadly, how large is the smart mobility or mobility team at Ford has won. And then the second question was there was an article by Bob, which has been largely circulated, it’s predicting the end of personal vehicle ownership. What are your thoughts on whether personal vehicle ownership season 20-25 years?

Marcy Klevorn

So how large is the smart mobility team. Well, probably about, I would say 14,000, 15,000 run around the globe. So good size team that includes the former IT teams, CDIA, the Ford Smart Mobility team and the other teams we’ve added. So a lot of that is been in India, we’ve got a team in China. And I mentioned pilots that were doing around the globe and also MOUs that we’ve already signed so not pilots with Indore and Mumbai. So I’m actually getting products out the door around the globe.

We think it’s important how the presence around the globe in the local markets. Although, we want to leverage central assets, as I mentioned. These lego that these building blocks that I talked about. So the way to stay fit as you scale is as you leverage the central platform, but then you have people local on the market to understand the unique need and you add almost that top head component on to it. So that’s our way of thinking and how we’re working on together around the globe. The second question was?

Unidentified Analyst

The thought [Indiscernible] what your thoughts ?

Marcy Klevorn

Personal ownership, yes. So a question I even get -- I get very often is -- so if you’re a vehicle company, why would you get into ride sharing, now you’re kind of exceeding yourself in the foot. And so I think it’s almost a correlated question to that. Number one, certain cities and I know you guys are probably very familiar with that aren’t going to allow vehicles in the cities possibly, the cities talking about that. And only a lot of vehicles in the city that are ride share vehicles and are not going to allow as many personal vehicles in there or they’re making it very extensive in some cases and some cities to have personal vehicles in cities. And so I think number one, it’s important to participate in all elements of transportation. So that way you can participate in cities that, from a ride sharing, you can participate into these that get congestion problems and are relying on companies like Ford. It's part of our value systems who want to contribute to make things better. So I think that’s why ride sharing is important.

We do think it’s going to eliminate quickly on vehicles. We think that in different parts of the country and the world, people we want and enjoy having that personnel experience that freedom, our vision is liberating the human journey. And that might mean something different for everybody depending around the world where you’re at. If you’re in a remote location liberating the human journey, it might mean having your own vehicle so you can get where you need to go quickly and conveniently.

If you’re on a large city liberating human journey, it might mean having multi modes of transpiration available to you, including our Chariot product and being able to move from mode-to-mode quickly and safely and easily with one payment system. So we think that liberating the human journey isn’t a one type that’s all and that personal vehicles play an important part of that. People do love to drive.

Dan Levy

Just very quick final question, I don’t see credit on this. You certainly [indiscernible] in your carrier for the Credit. I mean, how do you see credit in just the IT supporting credit fitting into this world?

Marcy Klevorn

Actually, Credit is just a hugely valuable asset. I mentioned that I think we are uniquely positioned to win. And when I think about the assets that I have at our disposal in order to do that, Credit is a big player there. We have the vehicles, especially our commercial vehicles and our s150s as they play in many these spaces to either work with commercial customers or on fleet telematics, or a transit product for ride sharing. Credit can help finance fleet. Credit, as I mentioned, is a huge component of our FordPass, our easy ticket part of multi-mode during planning where we can offer pay. We do offer pay via FordPass today.

And credit also with its place there, separate but also smaller scale actually work there for several years. So very familiar with Ford Credit and it’s a tremendous asset for Ford. So sometimes you can try things at their scale as another way to learn more about how things were working on ecosystem. So those are the huge assets in our net pocket.

Another asset that I think credit plays a big part on is just our Ford logo. One thing I’ve learned as I’ve gone from city-to-city or gone to talk to transportation authority’s or commissioners is and they will say this to you directly. When I think about forming a city problem, it’s almost it can be overwhelming, if you think about it. Some of the problems these cities are facing. And I just came back from meeting with the city last week, and they’re looking at multi model journey planning. They’re looking at how to help to the sense go from one mode to another safely and conveniently and quickly.

So looking about that what we call easy ticket or the ability to have one ticket to pay for different modes, Ford Credit plays a big piece there. But the other thing is they can’t -- if they talk to separate providers for each of those pieces, they’re going to be rough with the integration as she want their own. We do that. We integrate. We operate at scale. We navigate complexity quite easily at just what we do.

And the final piece of that is they say we trust you. And when they look at the Ford logo, they take their family they think of trust. And people think about and these are some of the conversations where the family put their children in what kind of vehicle to transport them to the software gain who would they trust. And they trust Ford. They trust Ford to help them solve these problems. They trust Ford to do it with integrity and carrying lots of community. And we think that’s one of quote-on-quote our unfair advantages in this ecosystem is our ability to do that at scale with all the assets that I’ve mentioned.

Dan Levy

Okay, thank you very much Mercy.

