Editors' Picks Daily: Optimizing The Benefits Of Compound Returns

Picks of the Day

Occidental Petroleum: The Undisputed King Of CO2 Enhanced Oil Recovery by DrillBit Research

According to contributor DrillBit Research, Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) is a compelling buy. Aside from doing a good job building a strong portfolio of thirty six CO2 projects, management has made smart acquisitions that should help improve shareholder value going forward. Check out this article to learn more about the company and see if it’s a good investment for you.

Tags – Long Ideas, Oil & Gas

A Story Of Risk Management, And Flying To The Moon by Franklin Templeton Investments

Franklin Templeton investments provides us with a detailed comprehensive lesson on arguably the most important part of investing: risk management. Templeton’s article is a valuable read for any investor.

Tags – Portfolio Strategy

Omega Healthcare: Are We Wrong About The Aging Population? by Andrew Hesch

In this article, contributor Andrew Hesch discusses consumer preferences regarding government subsidized nursing facilities. Since America’s most populous generation is entering retirement, this topic is highly relevant for investors.

Tags - Demographics

MBIA: Another Casualty Of Puerto Rico by Josh Rosner

In this article, contributor Josh Rosner discusses MBIA Inc’s (MBI) recent earnings report and what it means for the future of the company. According to Rosner, “we believe that MBIA’s policyholders and bondholders are being seriously imperiled as capital for policyholders dwindles in the face of the gigantic ongoing capital extractions being done for the benefit of MBIA’s senior executives and equity holders.”

Tags - Bonds

A Warning Sign For Tower REITs by Dane Bowler

Dane Bowler informs us that AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ) are exploring alternatives to the tower REIT landlord. If they decide to pursue other options, this has profound implications for the industry. While this may be bullish for AT&T and Verizon investors, its price is still a little too high for the authors liking. In the end, the author recommends to “take gains and exit the position.”

Tags – Industry Analysis

Amazon’s Insane Investment And Celebrity ICOs – A Rangeley Capital Discussion by Chris DeMuth Jr.

In this podcast, contributor Chris DeMuth Jr. argues that Amazon (AMZN) is paying too much for Lord Of The Rings rights. Do you think it’s worth $250 million? Share your comments.

Tags - Podcast

Exxon Mobil: Debunking The Chemical Drag by ALT Perspective

Exxon Mobil (XOM) announced a “smashing third-quarter 2017 results in spite of Hurricane Harvey, but the relative lackluster price of oil appears to become a drag on the overall company performance. In this article, contributor ALT Perspective explains why the Chemical business is much-maligned and why it should deserve greater recognition of its potential.

Tags – Oil & Gas

Presenting A New Retirement Solution: Financial Advisors’ Daily Digest by SA Gil Weinreich

In today’s Financial Advisors’ Daily Digest, Seeking Alpha’s own Gil Weinreich discusses innovative retirement solutions and provides links to articles he thinks retirees will find valuable.

Tags – Seeking Alpha, Retirement

5 Nails For The Chipolte Bull Coffin by JP Research

According to contributor JP Research, the Chipotle (CMG) growth story is “over”. In this detailed article, JP Research presents us with a compelling case of why Chipotle’s business isn’t what is used to be and why investors should avoid.

Tags – Short Ideas

FANG: The Best Shale Oil Company Delivers A Fantastic Q3 by Michael Fitzsimmons

While Diamondback’s (FANG) Q3 earnings were fantastic, the broad energy sector sell-off has had a negative effect. However, contributor Michael Fitzsimmons believes “the shares are destined to continue outperforming its peer group and the broad energy sector.”

Tags – Long Ideas

A Glum Note On The U.S. Savings Disaster by Atle Willems

According to contributor Atle Willems, while the bull market has marched on, savings have declined and spending relative to saving has spiked, while saving relative to the money supply has plummeted. In this article, Willems explains what economic retrogression means for the U.S. economy and why the prospects for the stock market are accordingly gloomy.

Tags – Market Outlook

Why Compounders? by Long Hill Road Capital

In this article, contributor Long Hill Road Capital discusses the power of compounding. Which types of securities are most primed to benefit from compound interest? Read the article to learn.

Tags – Portfolio Strategy

Pro Pick Of The Day

New York REIT: Will The Biggest Bust Of 2017 Be A Hit For 2021? by Sam Lin, CFA, CPA

In our Pro Pick Of The Day, contributor Sam Lin discusses the recent events of New York REIT (NYRT). In his view, Despite the constant flow of disappointing news, NYRT stock will be largely de-risked through interim distribution payments. The stock will essentially morph into an in-the-money option on Worldwide Plaza as it converts into a liquidating trust and gets delisted.

Tags – REITs, Income Ideas

