Another Threat For Biogen's MS Franchise

By S. Mitra, MBA (ISB), with inputs from Dr Udaya K Maiya, MD

Much has been said and written about the looming threat to Biogen's (BIIB) multiple sclerosis (MS) franchise from pricing pressure, competition in general and generic competition specifically for oral therapies. Biogen and other companies in the MS space have been under pressure from lawmakers over the pricing of MS drugs. Biogen's Zinbryta (AbbVie (ABBV) is a co-promoter for the drug) in particular has faced the wrath of lawmakers in recent months. The threat of competition from new drugs has been growing as well, especially after the launch of Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Ocrevus. And finally there is the potential threat from generics. One overlooked factor though is the potential threat to Tecfidera sales from Alkermes' (ALKS) ALKS 8700.

ALKS 8700 is a prodrug, designed to quickly and efficiently convert to monomethyl fumarate (MMF) in the body. ALKS 8700 offers differentiated feature to TECFIDERA.

At the recent European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS) and the Americas Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ACTRIMS) in Paris, France, Alkermes presented safety and gastrointestinal (GI) tolerability data from its ongoing EVOLVE-MS-1 trial. The data from the first month of the trial showed that treatment with ALKS 8700 was associated with low rates of GI adverse events (AES) leading to discontinuation (0.5%) and no occurrence of serious GI AEs.

GI-associated adverse events is the key issue Alkermes is differentiating ALKS 8700 from Tecfidera. Alkermes claims that its investigational drug has a similar efficacy profile to Tecfidera. But if it can show a fewer GI-related adverse events in the ongoing Phase 3 study then Alkermes believes it can potentially capture a significant share of Tecfidera revenues. Since it is a prodrug, the GI edge is believable as prodrugs are designed to interact with the GI system better than other drugs.

The key data to watch though is from the EVOLVE-MS-2 trial, which is evaluating the tolerability of ALKS 8700 and Tecfidera. The primary endpoint of the trial is number of days with GI events using an individual symptom scale. If the initial data, which is expected in the first quarter of 2018, shows a better safety and tolerability profile for ALKS 8700 compared to Tecfidera then Alkermes plans to file a New Drug Application (NDA) for the drug in 2018 itself. Taking into the account the claims from Alkermes with regards to similar efficacy profile, this would mean a likely approval and launch by 2019 itself.

The question is what would an approval mean for Tecfidera. In the financial year 2016, Tecfidera sales totaled nearly $4 billion. According to Evaluate Pharma, by 2022, sales of Tecfidera will reach more than $4.5 billion. The 2022 estimate does not take into account potential generic threat, especially to oral therapies if Gilenya loses a patent suit. While the impact of potential generic threat could be significant, we believe that approval for 8700 is a bigger near-term worry for Biogen. According to Leerink analyst Michael Schmidt, if ALKS 8700 is able to show significant improvements in diarrhea rates then it could take away 25% of Tecfidera patients. The assumption here of course that ALKS 8700 is equally efficacious. In a conservative scenario, Schmidt believes ALKS 8700 is looking at a "$2 billion opportunity." That's $2 billion that Biogen cannot afford to lose at the moment.

