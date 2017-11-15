Synergy Pharmaceuticals: How To Destroy Shareholder Value

We provide a blow by blow analysis on this the company's recent ineptitude and what to do next below.

How the lack of the latter can destroy significant shareholder value can be seen in the descent of Synergy Pharmaceuticals over the past few trading sessions.

It takes more than have a successful best of breed drug and beating quarterly estimates to succeed in the small biopharma space.

"There are two ways to be fooled. One is to believe what isn't true; the other is to refuse to believe what is true." -- Soren Kierkegaard

I am starting to believe that the most important executive at most small Tier 3 and Tier 4 biotech/biopharma concerns is not the CEO. It is also not the Chief Medical Officer or the head of Marketing. It is the CFO.

Planning for and funding operational needs while clearly communicating and keeping to plans with shareholders are paramount to credibility (and one's stock price). Doing this while ensuring not placing the company in a position that puts it behind the eight ball in capital raise negotiations can be a tricky balancing act. Those that do it well can enhance the valuation on their stock. Doing it incompetently, can and does erode stock value.

Unfortunately, in recent raises for Redhill Biopharma (RDHL) and even more perplexingly for Synergy Pharmaceuticals (SGYP) after it just closed on a $300 million debt facility, the CFO in question not only did not do their job competently but caused their shareholders to lower their expectations for the company's prospects because of the way they bungled the process. I still like the prospects for both company's pipelines and/or key drugs, but management has to be put in the penalty box given the lack of faith in the CFO being able to do their job without destroying shareholder value.

Let's take a look at the sequence of events that have happened at Synergy over the past few days and why the stock has declined on what were solid third quarter results.

Friday: The company reports earnings that beat both on the top and the bottom lines. Trulance scripts more than double sequentially from the second quarter. Encouraging results as I noted, but the stock fell almost 10% on the day in what was a weak tape for small biotech equities to end the week.

On Monday, we found out why the stock declined on the earnings beat on Friday. The stock dropped again as the company disclosed it was doing an additional $56 million secondary offering via an equity raise with stock offered at $2.58 with warrants exercisable at $2.86 per common share. The equity continue to fall in trading Tuesday. All told the shares have lost a third of their value since Friday on what has to be honestly described as management's ineptitude.

This was shocking to shareholders, myself included, who thought a recently arranged $300 million debt facility removed any short or near term funding needs for the company. Unfortunately, unbeknownst to shareholders and evidently analysts was a provision in the debt facility that had some onerous conditions. To wit, to get the second $100 million tranche the company needed to have $128 million in cash on hand at the end of January.

Of course, this was not known to shareholders and the company obfuscated around this during its conference call (emphasis added):

Turning to Slide 15, ensuring a strong financial foundation, as we previously announced in early September, we were able to execute on a debt financing of up to 300 million structured as a senior secured loan from CRG. We borrowed $100 million at the time of closing. This is an eight-year term loan, with maturity date of June 30, 2025, has an annual interest rate of 9.5%. The deal structure allows us to pay interest only on quarterly basis for the first five years and we can elect to pick a portion of that interest for the first several quarters. This gives us flexibility to focus spend on the launch period and driving demand in growing revenue. This structure also provides us with access to multiple tranches of up to an additional $200 million in non-dilutive capital should we choose to draw upon it. Under the terms of the agreement, we have access to an additional $100 million on or before February 28, 2018 and up to two additional tranches of up to $50 million on or before March 29, 2019 subject to certain conditions. While I cannot comment on specific conditions required to access the additional tranches beyond what's publicly disclosed, I can tell you that we are confident in our ability to meet the conditions that will allow us to access to the additional capital if and when we need it.

Obviously, this put the company in a self-imposed bind. Synergy ended the third quarter with approximately $118 million in cash and marketable securities on hand. This is $10 million less than the $128 million spelled out in the conditions needed to get the second $100 million debt tranche at the end of January. With the next binary event for the company being Jan. 24th (FDA date for approving Trulance for IBS-C), the company's window to raise this additional funding was approximately Nov. 24th.

This obviously did not put the company in a strong negotiating position, thus the secondary offering on terms that quite rightly was not well-received in the market.

I would not be surprised if company gets a hostile bid in $4 to $5 range after IBS-C approval ala what PDL Biopharma (PDLI) recently did with Neos Therapeutics (NEOS) which that company rightly rejected as its shareholders were justifiably unwilling to part with their shares for $10.25 apiece.

A $4 to $5 a share price level would have been unthinkable before this raise, but management has lost a lot of credibility and major shareholders may now being willing consider buyout in that range. Before this bungled secondary, I would not have taken less than $7.00 a share for my Synergy holdings, now I would be more than happy to take $4.50. One has to doubt the competence of management especially the CFO even if he is newly appointed at this point despite what is a new best of breed drug in Trulance.

I think the stock stays in a ~$2 to ~$3 range until Trulance is approved for IBS-C some 10 weeks out thanks to the warrant overhang as well as a loss of shareholder confidence. The good news, if there is any, is that between the secondary raise, eventual warrant exercise, and the second $100 million tranche; hopefully the CFO will be able to get through 2018 without another dilutive move. Better yet would be for this company to be acquired by a firm with a stronger management team; albeit at a much lower level than shareholders were hoping for before recent events. Given this, I am not adding to or selling my stake in Synergy Pharmaceuticals. Unfortunately, I am licking my wounds like everyone else on this one at the moment.

"A man who trusts everyone is a fool and a man who trusts no one is a fool. We are all fools if we live long enough." -- Robert Jordan

