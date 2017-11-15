Vital Therapies: Our Verdict On This Biotech 'Busted IPO'

The stock has done little but go down in its first few years as a public company, but the shares have rose nicely in recent months.

"The state is that great fiction by which everyone tries to live at the expense of everyone else." -- Frederic Bastiat

A follower recently asked me about a small medical concern I had not taken a look at before and that was a "Busted IPO." We provide a deep dive on this name below.

Company Overview

With a market capitalization of just under $250 million, shares of Vital Therapies (VTL) have risen some 40% year to date and have more than doubled since bottoming in late summer. Looking at the bigger picture the stock is still over 60% in the red during the past three years. Therefore, the classic Busted IPO scenario.

The California-based company was founded in 2003 and had its initial public offering in April 2014. Their primary pursuit is developing ELAD, an extracorporeal cell-based treatment designed to improve survival in patients with liver failure via providing hepatic support for up to five days. It is believed that ELAD use will grant patients much needed time for their livers to recover from an acute decompensation and then possibly regenerate or at least be maintained until transplantation can occur. ELAD has received orphan designations in Europe and the U.S. for the treatment of acute liver failure.

Pipeline

The ELAD system makes use of human liver-derived (VTL C3A) cells, which are housed in hollow-fiber cartridges and combined with disposable components and the reusable delivery device. ELAD draws blood from the patient, isolates plasma ultrafiltrate and utilizes the VTL C3A cells to add proteins to the ultrafiltrate. This process could remove substances normally metabolized by the liver, with the continuous treatment session having a duration of three to five days. It's important to point out that treatment is not patient specific, and cells are taken from a single source to treat all patients (allogeneic cellular therapy). As opposed to autologous cellular therapy, costs are much lower, and the process faces less obstacles in terms of logistics and production processes.

ELAD is the only system of its kind to be involved in pivotal studies and appears to be a very unique asset considering that it potentially improves the survival of patients with few options outside of liver transplant. Keep in mind that transplant is unavailable to many patients and the current standard of care only manages complications- drawbacks of current standard of care include the inability to restore lost liver function and a high mortality rate in these patients with high unmet medical needs. In 2014 it is estimated that the number of hospital admissions related to sAAH in the U.S. was over 100,000. The company believes that a group of patients having a form of non-sAAH AILD could be treatable with the ELAD system, with incidence rates in Europe being like those in the United States.

As for clinical validation, over 250 patients have been treated by the ELAD system in clinical studies and via compassionate use. It should be noted that an initial pivotal study failed to reach primary or secondary endpoints. However, trends indicating increased survival rates in specific patient groups with liver failure due to acute hepatocellular insult and alcohol use served as justification for a new pivotal study in severe alcoholic hepatitis (SAH). Updated data revealed that levels of interleukin-1 receptor antagonist (IL-1Ra) were significantly higher during ELAD treatment as compared to controls in a select group of 25 patients. This could indicate that inflammation was being reduced via blocking IL-1 with its receptor. Additionally, prior work has shown that ELAD C3A cells produce proteins beneficial to endothelial cells (i.e., vascular endothelial growth factor) and thus prevent cell death.

In 2009 through 2011 a randomized phase 2b study enrolled AILD and non-AILD subjects at 26 sites across the U.S. and Europe. The endpoint was 90-day survival, and patients were randomized one to one to receive ELAD treatment plus standard therapy or standard therapy alone. Of 67 serious adverse events reported by 35 subjects, six were possibly related to treatment. A subset of patients showed a trend (statistical significance not achieved) toward improved survival of 69.2% versus 43.8% of patients in the control group.

The first patient was enrolled in the new pivotal program, dubbed VTL-308, in May of last year.

In their third quarter results the company announced that the VTL-308 study was 79% enrolled with total desired target of 150 patients, while top-line data should still be announced in the third quarter of 2018. The enrollment rate in the U.S. and Europe is over eight patients per month -- in the event that more patients are needed in order to reach 55 deaths (event-driven trial), top-line results might be delayed. Importantly, baseline characteristics of patients being enrolled continue to match those of patients from the prior study.

The board of directors was strengthened considerably with the addition of Faheem Hasnain as chairman (served prior CEO of Facet Biotech Corporation until it was acquired by Abbott Laboratories).

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet

There is very little analyst coverage of this stock. In May, Raymond James initiated the stock with an Outperform rating, stating that the VTL-308 phase 3 trial would finally determine whether ELAD can improve survival outcomes in patients with acute alcoholic hepatitis and suggesting the stock could be of interest to risk-tolerant investors. Three weeks ago BTIG assigned a Hold to this name.

The stock saw some insider buying in September, including Director Muneer Satter scooping up 130,000 shares and Director Jean Jacques Bienaime buying 10,000 shares. For the third quarter, the company reported cash and equivalents of $66.4 million, which management has stated could last through the first quarter of 2019 (after announcement of VTL-308 top-line results). Net loss for the quarter was $12.5 million, while research and development expenses rose to $9.7 million.

Verdict

The company has some intriguing technology as well as some recent insider buying, which is always encouraging. However, it is aiming at a very tough disease space and one that sees an extremely high rate of failure. It also some years away from commercialization and probably will have to raise additional funding at least one more time before any product hits the market. I am going to have to take a pass on this name for the time being. If VTL-308 results turn out to positive, we may revisit Vital Therapies at that time.

"English fondness for France is normally a sort of neutron love: take away the people and leave the buildings standing." -- Anthony Lane

This article was written and researched in collaboration with Jonathan Faison. If you would like to get these types of articles as soon as they are published, just become a real-time follower to the Busted IPO Forum by clicking here, hitting the big, orange "Follow" button, and selecting the "real-time alerts" option.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.