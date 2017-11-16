Cisco First Look: A Step In The Right Direction

It wasn't a game-changing quarter for Cisco (CSCO). But fiscal 1Q18 results looked a bit better than they have this calendar year, with strength in security and in the recurring revenue pipeline reinforcing my long-term bullish views on the stock. As Cisco continues to deliver solid results outside the legacy business, I believe today's results represented, strategically, a step in the right direction.

Credit: Network World

Cisco by the numbers

Revenues of $12.1 billion beat consensus expectations, although only by about $20 million. Not surprisingly, the sizable and primarily "old-tech" infrastructure platforms segment saw sales drop -4% YOY, in line with my more bearish stance that traditional switches and routers will likely never see a significant pick up in growth, almost certainly not to pre-2014 levels. Encouragingly, security revenues returned to high-single digit growth after a worrying dip to +3% last quarter that management (apparently rightfully) attributed to revenue recognition timing. See chart below.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

I was a bit disappointed to see lack of traction in services, one of the more stable revenue generators among the larger of Cisco's businesses (now accounting for more than $12.3 billion in annual sales on a trailing-twelve month basis). Deferred service revenues also dipped sequentially, by nearly -3% after a much more encouraging +7% performance last quarter. I will be curious to follow up on the subject when the management team discusses the results in more detail during the earnings call.

When I published my earnings preview last week, I discussed the importance of Cisco's revenue pipeline as the company continues to push toward a more sustainable software and recurring-revenue model. On that front, I was mostly pleased by what I saw this quarter. Total deferred revenues reached an all-time peak in the quarter, with the long-term end of it showing some growth deceleration likely on the services side.

Likely helping to instill some stock price momentum tomorrow, even after the 12% run of the past three months, is a better-than-expected guidance for the upcoming fiscal quarter - not something that Cisco's conservative management team delivers very often. Interestingly, perhaps more so from a psychological perspective, the company's expected 2% revenue growth in fiscal 2Q18 hints at the first time since the October 2015 quarter that Cisco will be able to achieve YOY top-line improvement.

On the Cisco stock

I continue to see CSCO as a solid long-term play, even if the stock might not seem to be as much of a bargain now as it did earlier this year, when I bought a batch for my SRG Portfolio in January for just about $30. The overhang of a deteriorating routing and switching business and lack of positive total company growth seems to be dissipating slowly, as I expected it to.

Company/Ticker Forward P/E LT EPS Growth Forward PEG TTM FCF Yield Cisco - CSCO 14.6x 6.3% 2.3x 7.4% Juniper (JNPR) 12.4x 12.4% 1.0x 13.0% Nokia (NOK) 14.6x 16.7% 0.9x Neg.

I continue to appreciate the company's robust balance sheet, strong cash-generating abilities, shareholder-friendly cash distribution policy and attractive dividend yield of nearly 3.5%. To me, owning CSCO is not a sprint but a marathon, and I believe the stock will climb higher, albeit probably slowly, over the next few quarters.

