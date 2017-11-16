China's Misguided 'Petro-Yuan' Ambitions And Bitcoin Ban

By banning Bitcoin and pursuing instead this backwards 'petro-yuan' regime, China has cut off its nose to spite its face.

China's apparent move to create a new monetary regime is only the latest example in a long series of attempts to 'break up' with the Eurodollar and supplant the U.S.

Back in September, an article "China sees new world order with oil benchmark backed by gold" in the Nikkei Asian Review sparked a flurry of activity in the geopolitical blogosphere and gave particular energy to conspiracy theorists who make a living crying wolf about the 'end of the dollar.'

Koos Jansen of BullionStar has a wonderful article breaking down the actual truths of the matter; that is, that mainly (1) China has yet to officially announce anything except the possibility of a more accessible version of the oil-yuan futures contract which already exist in Shanghai, (2) the Nikkei article erroneously implies a fixed gold peg by the Chinese government, which is in fact not the case, and (3) that the Nikkei article implies that this futures contract would somehow spur 'bad actors' and other nations outside the Eurodollar sphere of influence to cooperate and embrace this new 'petro-yuan' regime.

To illustrate just how absurd this notion is, simply take a look at what these supposed futures contracts would be theoretically pegged to (1) the value of oil (2) the value of the yuan and (3) the value of gold. In other words, the contract would be based on three beliefs:

The belief in the future value of oil (XLE) - a commodity approaching its golden years as the dominant global energy source (a fact not even contested by the Saudis who are desperately and quite violently trying to wean their nation off oil). The belief in the 'full faith and credit' of the Chinese government (CYB) - a government in arrears to the tune of about 300% of GDP with a financial system as stable as a house of cards. And the belief in the demand for gold (GLD), which hinges on its supposed value as a hedge - a value that is rapidly becoming supplanted by cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.

Even disregarding the unnecessary and prohibitive complexity and technical infeasibility of a futures contract pegged to the value of three separate assets, futures are rarely if ever used for actual transactions; they're used for speculation and hedging.

As Jensen duly notes, nothing has been stopping Iran or Venezuela or Russia from using their U.S.-dollar oil (or any other) revenues to purchase gold if they so choose anyway.

In addition, it's unclear if the mentioned 'approved' companies JPMorgan (JPM) and UBS (UBS) would actually trade actively in these contracts... unless, I imagine, some 'incentive' is provided behind closed doors.

Regardless, even if we entertain the idea that China's 'petro-yuan' ambitions would mark the beginning of the end for the dollar, it would simply mean the word "dollar" is replaced with the word "yuan;" China seems intent on replicating, not innovating, the current Eurodollar system that dominates the global financial system, allows the U.S. to run permanent account deficits as illustrated below, diffuses inflation/deflation between nations, creates negative feedback loops of currency manipulation - giving international forex desks free money in the form of 'carry' trades - and ultimately has imbalances baked into the system.

(Source: Federal Reserve of St. Louis)

Unfortunately, this is where China has essentially cut off its nose to spite its face; rather than support and invest in future monetary infrastructure, like blockchain and other similar topologies, China has chosen to step backwards, instead banning Bitcoin (OTCQX:GBTC), using this as a temporary measure to alleviate capital outflows but representing a long-term failure to innovate. This is not exclusive to China, however, as other countries have also sought to stymie or halt outright the rise of cryptocurrencies, citing risks of illicit activities or speculation.

The reality of the matter is that Bitcoin's peer-to-peer topology and running transactions record are the most transparent in the history of money; it is almost laughable to hear companies like HSBC (HSBC) criticize Bitcoin, even going as far as to cut off customers, for concerns over illegal activities, having been actively involved in many money laundering schemes over the years such as with Mexican drug cartels and Iran's 'revolutionary guards.'

(Source: CryptoCompare; CNY no longer included)

Not even a year ago, China accounted for virtually all Bitcoin trading and mining - mainly thanks to cheap energy costs - fluctuating around 90% of all volume. Now, after having successfully destroyed the Bitcoin industry, China can only look on as Japan and Korea now dominate while China sits at a mere 3 basis points of volume... barely a blip. As shown above, CryptoCompare has even seen fit to remove CNY/CNH entirely from its historical data, presumably under the assumption that, at least for the time being, it will be entirely irrelevant seeing as China has outright banned it.

It simply is irrational.

Then again, as a country not exactly well-regarded for its property rights, it is no surprise that China has pursued this route.

But, China's financial leaders will eventually come to regret this decision, as its financial house of cards - its near 300% of GDP debt pile, its NPL-stuffed 'wealth management products' scheme, its zombie SOEs, etc. - becomes more and more unstable.

(Source: Bank of International Settlements)

And more importantly, China's citizens will resent not having access to Bitcoin and other financial innovations while the rest of the world moves forward.

