xG Technology's (XGTI) CEO George Schmitt on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

xG Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:XGTI)

Q3 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

November 15, 2017 05:00 PM ET

Executives

Daniel Carpini - VP, Marketing

George Schmitt - Executive Chairman and CEO

Roger Branton - CFO

John Payne - President, IMT USA

Analysts

Brian Kinstlinger - Maxim Group

Operator

I would now like to turn the conference over to Daniel Carpini, Vice President of Marketing at xG Technology. Mr. Carpini, please go ahead, sir.

Daniel Carpini

Thank you very much, operator. Thank you all for joining xG Technology’s Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me today on the call are George Schmitt, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Roger Branton, Chief Financial Officer.

Now, I’d like to turn the call over to Mr. George Schmitt, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. George?

George Schmitt

Okay. Thanks, Daniel, and good evening, everyone, and thanks for joining us.

Tonight, Roger Branton and I and John Payne and James Walton, who run our major business units are all in the UK. So, if we sound a little bit jet lag, it probably is because that’s so. But, we thought it was very important that we have this call tonight since we released earnings yesterday. And I think we will get through it just fine, tired or not.

I want to start with a few highlights for Q3. We received over $2 million in orders for our new HCAM product. We completed our MicroLite 2 product for general release. Those are both critical pieces for our future revenue streams.

As of September 30th, we had a backlog of almost $8 million on our books, over $2 million of which should have shipped in Q3, but we had a procurement problem and a quality problem on a key chipset. We will not ship product that we are not sure is absolutely as good as we can make it. And so, we did not ship over $2 million of orders that we could have shipped the last quarter. You will note an increase in inventory on our balance sheet that will disappear by year’s end, but in that inventory increase are the components and parts that we had purchased for that $2 million of backlog.

Today, our backlog is over $10 million, much of which will ship in the month of December. So, at year-end, I expect you will see an increase in accounts receivable and a decrease in cash because the inventory that we have purchased will ship but collections for a big part of this quarter’s sales will be paid next year. That should not be an issue for anyone. We will manage our cash carefully and we will be just fine.

We expect our revenues for the full calendar year to be about $55 million, in line with the guidance that we have given since the last December when we first began raising money and working on the Vislink acquisition. This may be impacted a little bit by foreign currency exchange rates. A year ago, we had pegged the pound at $1.30, it’s a few pennies under that right now and we can’t predict the next six weeks, but it’s likely it will be a $0.01 or $0.015 below that.

I would also like to take just a minute to talk about seasonality in our business. We had hoped that we could break the pattern of the last 15 years, but really were unable to do so. So, you should always expect Q1 and Q3 to have lower revenues than Q2 and Q4, and you should expect Q4 to be the highest revenue quarter of the year. And we will expect that we will ship over $20 million of revenue during the fourth quarter, some of that of course because we have a few million-plus or little that should have shipped in the third quarter. We have very carefully watched our cash flows and we believe that it will be tight in the second half of December in the first week or two of January but we will be fine.

During the day today, after our earnings release last night, I received a number of calls and emails from investors asking a few questions, and I want to address those now. A number of folks called and asked if we were going to do another reverse stock split. And the answer is unequivocally no. There is absolutely no reason to do that and we aren’t even thinking about it. I’ve also been asked several times today if we are contemplating an equity raise. Again, the answer to that is no. We are not contemplating an equity raise for any reason, looking forward.

I was also asked if we are doing any acquisitions. The answer to that is we are looking at potential acquisitions but we are also dealing with our bankers, all of them, so that we -- if we did make an acquisition, it would be funded by debt and not by equity. There is no discussion with any potential company that we might acquire of using equity in any way, shape or form. If we do, do a deal, it would be funded by debt.

I’ve also have been asked several times during the quarter and again today about where are the Army contracts that we talked about on our last call? The answer is we still have not been given the orders. We know we have won two of them, one of which I hope will be announced in the next few days, but that is a relatively small one, and it’s really from DoD. The bigger Army contract can come any day. We have about $1 million in finished goods that we have prepared to ship for that order when it comes. The Army had a change in the people in-charge. And for those of you that have never dealt with that apparatus, there is no way you can make it move quickly. We know that we are the only company that met the spec and bid on the order. But as of this moment, unless something happens, since we got on this call 15 minutes ago, it is not clear yet. And yes, we do have some of that in our $55 million projection, but not a huge amount. So, that’s my overview of the quarter and where we are. And I’ve tried to answer some of the questions that have been coming into us today.

I’ll turn it over to Roger to go through more details with the financials. Roger and I are not in the same place because we are doing different things over here, but we will be together tomorrow for a Board meeting in Colchester.

Roger, why don’t you go ahead and run through the financials? And then, we will take as many questions as there are.

Roger Branton

Okay. Thank you, George. And good evening, everyone.

So, let’s start with the third quarter income statement. Revenues were $10.2 million compared to $1.9 million last year, an increase of $8.3 million. Revenues were a record high and attributable to the acquisition of Vislink. The exchange rate impacted revenues negatively by $200,000; otherwise, revenues were $10.4 million.

Costs of components and personnel were $5 million compared to $970,000 last year, the increase related to Vislink. There was a one-time non-cash purchase price amortization charge of $957,000 included in cost of components and personnel. Excluding this amount, cost of components and personnel was approximately $4.1 million. Adjusting for the exchange rate impact, gross margins increased and were approximately 60% compared to 49% for the same quarter of last year.

G&A expenses were at $6.4 million compared to $2.3 million in 2016, an increase of $4.1 million. The increase is due to the inclusion of $3.1 million of expenses from Vislink, the other increases were $700,000 in stock-based compensation, $100,000 in consulting fees and $500,000 in one-time acquisition-related costs. The increases were offset by a decrease of approximately $300,000 in fee associated with the Company’s listing on the NASDAQ.

R&D expenses were $2.8 million for the quarter compared to $1.4 million last year. The increase is due to inclusion of $1.1 million of expenses from Vislink, the other increase was $400,000 stock-based compensation; the increases were offset by savings of $100,000 in legacy personnel.

Depreciation and amortization was $1.1 million, which includes $600,000 of additional depreciation on the step up in assets from the Vislink acquisition. Excluding this, depreciation and amortization decreased approximately $800,00 when compared to the same quarter of last year. The decrease is from taking impairment charges at the end of 2016, which resulted in less amortization in third quarter of this year. The net loss for the third quarter was $5.5 million. Excluding purchase price amortization, acquisition-related and restructuring charges, foreign exchange impact to third quarter, net loss was $2.5 million compared to a net loss of $3.1 million for the same period last year.

The EBITDA loss for the third quarter was $3.4 million. Again, excluding the purchase price, acquisition-related charges and restructuring charges, foreign exchange impact, third quarter EBITDA had a loss of $1.9 million compared to $1.7 for the same period last year.

For the nine months ending 2017 revenues were $33.7 million compared to $4.5 million for the same period last year, representing an increase of approximately $29 million. The exchange rate impacted revenues negatively by $771,000; otherwise, revenues were approximately $35 million.

Cost of components and personnel were $20.3 million compared to $2.2 million for the same period last year. There was a one-time non-cash purchase price amortization charge of $2.5 million included in the cost of components and personnel. Excluding this amount, cost of components and personnel was approximately $17.8 million.

Adjusting for the exchange rate impact, gross margins were approximately 49% compared to margins of 51% for the same period last year. G&A expenses were $19.3 million compared to $6.7 million for 2016, representing an increase of $12.6 million. The increase is the inclusion of $5.4 million of expenses as a result of Vislink acquisition, onetime restructuring charges, severance costs and acquisition fees totaled $4.8 million and are included in G&A. Other increases during the nine months were $700,000 in stock-based comps. Excluding onetime charges, G&A expenses were approximately $14.5 million.

R&D expenses were $7.1 million for the nine months compared to $4.6 million last year. The increase of $2.5 million is due to the inclusion of $2.3 million of expenses as a result of Vislink, $300,000 of onetime restructuring charges and $600,000 stock-based compensation expense. The increases were partially offset by decreases of $700,000 in costs related to legacy personnel.

Depreciation and amortization was $3.3 million for the nine months, which includes $1.6 million of additional depreciation of the step-up in assets from the Vislink acquisition; amortization and depreciation was $4.1 million last year, a decrease of $2.4 million. Again, the decrease is due to less amortization of intangible assets as the Company took further impairment charges in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Net income for the nine months was $1.7 million. Excluding purchase price amortization, acquisition related and restructuring charges, foreign exchange impact, net income for the nine months was $12.1 million compared to a net loss of $13.6 million for the same period last year. EBITDA income for the nine months was $5.6 million. Excluding purchase price amortization, acquisition, restructuring charges, for exchange impact, third quarter had EBITDA income of $15.2 million compared to an EBITDA loss of $8.6 million for the same period last year.

Regarding non-GAAP charges when normalizing earnings, we do take into account non-GAAP onetime charges including the purchase price amortization and acquisition-related fees, restructuring charges, foreign exchange adjustments, charges that do not necessarily impact operational performance, we also include severance costs and any other material one-time charges. We use these non-GAAP financial measures for planning purposes and to allow us to assess the performance of our operations as compared to budgets.

Moving on to the balance sheet. As of September 30, 2017, we ended the quarter with $4.7 million in cash; inventory was $19 million; accounts receivable was $8 million; total current assets $33.5 million; current liabilities were $14.7 million which equates to approximately $18 million in the working capital, which compares to $8 million at December 31, 2016 or a $10 million improvement. At quarter-end, xG’s debt including long-term obligations and accrued interest, stood unchanged at $2 million.

Moving to the cash flow statement. Net cash used by operating activities for the nine months ending September 30th was $2.6 million compared to $6.5 million used in operations for the same period last year. Taking into account $6 million that was paid on the conversion of debt, the Company’s cash flow positive from operations for the nine months by 3.4 million.

Net cash used in investing activities for the nine months ended September 2017 was $6.9 million, compared to net cash used of $35,000 for last year. The primary use of cash was $6.5 million toward the acquisition of Vislink. Net cash provided by financing activities was $5 million for the nine months ended September 30, inflows were a net $8 million from the issuance of equity and warrants, and outflows of $2.8 million that was paid on the promissory notes.

So, with that, I will turn back over to the operator for Q&A.

Thank you. We will now being the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] it looks like the first question comes from Brian Kinstlinger with Maxim Group. Please go ahead.

Brian Kinstlinger

Hi. Great, thanks so much. You mentioned the $8 million in backlog. For comparative purposes, could you tell us what looks like in the previous two quarters?

George Schmitt

Yes. I will have to try to remember. At the end of the first quarter, I think it was $3 million or $4 million; it was about $6 million or so at the end of the second quarter. But, Brian, I will get you the exact numbers over night. Though that’s my memory of about where it was Roger, do you have any other memory?

Roger Branton

I don’t, George. But that sounds accurate.

Brian Kinstlinger

Okay. And then of the $20 million…

George Schmitt

We’ll get it for you, Brian.

Brian Kinstlinger

Yes. That’s fine. I just wanted to understand that it was spiking here. And then, of the $20 million or so in revenue expected in the fourth quarter, how much of that is coming from orders that have yet to be in place for you, versus either already recognized or coming from backlog?

George Schmitt

That’s fine. I know the number that we’re -- right now that we don’t have signed orders on is about $3 million. We’ve already shipped about $5 million; we have another couple of million to go this month and $10 million next month. We have what we call pending orders of about $5.5 million beyond that. So, of that $5.5 million, we need to turn a couple of million to get to 20, which will get us to 55.

Brian Kinstlinger

So, you have about great visibility to 2017 and another $3 million out of the $5 million gets you to 20. Is that a fair way to characterize it?

George Schmitt

That’s pretty close, Brian. I have a call every Wednesday, I had one this morning and that’s where we go through all the sales and what any of us can do to help the sales guys out. We have that every Wednesday, and those are the numbers this morning. And everybody is feeling and we have a pretty good handle that unless something happens, that’s an act of God, we have pretty good feeling of what will turn and we think will turn a little more than 20. The only thing that I’m really worried about is the British pound. That exchange rate -- we can’t control that but I’m over here in England and been here for a couple of days, and I’m watching what’s going on in parliament. And that have at least one minister who manages the impacts to pound pretty regularly. But, we’ve been above $1.30 for the last three to four months. And at the end of the year, the GAAP works, as you know is, we take the average for the whole year and apply it to all the pound denominated revenue for the whole year. So, I’m hopeful that that number will get much closer to $1.30 that it was at the end of the third quarter where it was a little below $1.27, I think.

Brian Kinstlinger

But if we look at the Army of $1 million of product that you have I think in inventory but not to be shipped yet, knowing how far [ph] the government is in purchasing and given we’ve ended that budget flush which happens in the September for the federal government, could that take another six months to even almost a year to September when the next budget flush happens or is there a particular feel for that so quickly?

George Schmitt

Well, we know that…

Brian Kinstlinger

What are they waiting for? What is that $1 million product of or can you not say?

George Schmitt

I don’t -- the answer is we don’t know what’s going on. When we started working on this order six or eight months ago, we had an Army captain who was responsible for the order. She was moved back to the states, a specialist which is around the equivalent of Sergeant has taken it over. He decided to put out an RFP because he was looking at a lot more than what we were looking at and he wanted to make sure that he could get the IDIQs for the program into a much larger purchase. He has given us a number of dates when he is going to issue it. We know because the specification in the RFP was for one of our pieces of equipment, we know that none of our channel partners or resellers reply to it. We are the only ones who did and obviously we would be the lowest price one in any event. But the order has not been given to us yet. Last time we spoke with him, he said, I’ll get it done when I’ll get around to it. But, it is four years in Afghanistan, it is needed by the army people in Afghanistan. And I don’t think it’s going to take three or six more months to come out. I have a couple of people who’ve been in the military on our Board, and we will be discussing what we ought to do or should we do nothing, tomorrow, in our Board meeting. Because it is a bit of a problem. Because when the whole damn thing started, we were told it’s going to be here in the June timeframe.

We know that -- where we have to ship it to; we have to ship it to Bagram air force base in Afghanistan. When we were told that, I took a chance, and it’s me and my decision to go ahead and preorder and premix this product for our military. So, I’ve got at least around $0.5 million in components and labor that we put into this process, probably a little bit more than that but around there. And it’s just been a payment that we are in, but I think it will come before the end of the year.

Brian Kinstlinger

Okay. And then, one for Roger, if I ask another question. If I look at the gross margin adjusted for the one-time item, you had about 60%. Is that sustainable as we move to next year, does that depend on mix? And if it does depend on mix, where are the higher margin pieces versus the lower margin pieces?

Roger Branton

Good question, because that number did stick out this quarter. And part of it was related to an in-house study we did on inventory and it was a minor adjustment to that. But, I’m going to defer that question to George or James Walton. I know from the army contract, the margins are higher than 60% and somewhere as 70%. So, as far as sustainability, depending upon when that Army order is fulfilled, that would help margins tremendously. But again, it’s part of the product mix this third quarter.

George Schmitt

What I can tell you, Brian, is we know that we had a pretty rich product mix and we know that our group products have higher margins on them and they will continue for a while. But, we also have some lower margin stuff in our mix. Our satellite products close to the 40. And when we reach our satellite service, they go down into the teens. I think the fourth quarter will also have a pretty rich product mix, regardless whether we get the Army order or not. But, I don’t think that we’re going to sustain 60 in the long run. I’m still using numbers around 50, between 45 to 50 for the gross margins when I’m putting together budgets. But we did have very good third quarter and we will have a good fourth quarter as well.

Brian Kinstlinger

And then, lastly, could you talk about auction 97 and where we’re in the process, so that eventually, obviously, the market will be ready for an uptick in technology?

George Schmitt

Yes. John Payne, can you answer that a bit?

John Payne

Hey, Brian. This question is in respect really to the uptick with around the broadcast component of auction 97, so the effects of that auction on the broadcasters. That’s still progressing its way through, getting agreements in place with the broadcasters in the shared spectrum between DoD. And so once those are in place and understood, we will have better visibility on the timing of when that refit would happen. But, we’re still, crystal ball, lot of things that would go into making that happen is getting more visibility towards the end of 2018, as we think we had talked about on a previous call. So, towards the end of 2018 end into 2019 when the fit might occur.

Brian Kinstlinger

Yes. I just wanted to make sure that still was kind of timeframe.

George Schmitt

Yes. We don’t have much of anything from that auction other than the work we do [Indiscernible] the government in our outlook for next year, which we’ll be going through with our Board tomorrow in pretty good detail.

[Operator Instructions] At this time, there does not appear to be any more questions in the queue. So, ladies and gentlemen, this will end the question-and-answer session. The conference has now concluded. We’d like to thank you all for attending today’s presentation. You may now disconnect from the call.

George Schmitt

Thank you very much.

