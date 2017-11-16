Stein Mart's (SMRT) CEO Hunt Hawkins on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 15, 2017 05:00 PM ET

Executives

Hunt Hawkins - CEO

MaryAnne Morin - President

Gregory Kleffner - EVP, CFO and Secretary

Analysts

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Stein Mart Inc., Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. In the course of this presentation and in response to your questions, statements may be made as to certain matters that constitute forward-looking information that is subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Additional information concerning those factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements can be found in the company’s fiscal 2016 Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 28, 2017, and other filings with the SEC. All participants are in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Hunt Hawkins, CEO of Stein Mart.

Hunt Hawkins

Good afternoon, everyone and welcome to Stein Mart’s third quarter earnings conference call. With me today are our President, MaryAnne Morin; our Chief Financial Officer, Greg Kleffner and our Director of Investor Relations, Linda Tasseff. I’ll begin with some opening comments and then I’ll turn the call over to MaryAnne, who will update on our merchandising and marketing efforts. Greg will then review our financial results.

We have made meaningful progress across a number of the initiatives that are beginning to positively impact our results. This has become more evident in the fourth quarter, when our business was not disrupted by hurricanes as it was in the third quarter and our initiative take even greater whole.

Our sales performance was severely challenged in August and again in September by weak traffic that was exacerbated by Hurricane Harvey and Irma with 90 of our stores located in Florida and Texas. This was a significant event for our business and our associates. Thankfully, only one of our stores remains closed and it is planned to reopen at the end of this month.

As we move passed September and the hurricanes however and enter the heart of our fall selling season, our sales improved substantially and we achieved flat comparable store sales in the month of October on slightly positive traffic.

Even with the lower than anticipated sales for the quarter, we reduced inventories by 20% through strong inventory management. We are pleased with what we’ve been able to accomplish with our new management team. Notably, our merchandise margin rate was higher in the third quarter compared to last year, driven by increased regular-priced selling and lower markdowns. MaryAnne will talk more about this in a moment.

We continue to control our expenses and spending. Operating expenses for the quarter were slightly higher than last year primarily due to expenses related to our new stores, higher advertising spend consulting, and severance costs related to our cost reduction initiatives and hurricane losses. The planned September launch of our new advertising campaign unfortunately fell during the distractions of hurricane Irma. So, to realize the full potential of our new messaging, we made the decision to add more television advertising in October.

As announced a few weeks ago, we’ve instituted new cost reductions with expected total savings of $10 million in 2018. Most of the cost reductions are at our corporate headquarters including the elimination of approximately 10% of our corporate office headcount. These actions are part of our ongoing efforts to control costs and simplify our business processes in this challenging retail environment. And while we believe these steps were necessary to better position our company for long-term success rightsizing efforts are never easy as we understand the significant impact this has on our associates and their families.

Our inventory and expense reductions along with other lower spending allowed us to pay down our borrowings to $29 million under last year’s third quarter. And we expect our borrowing to be reduced even more compared to last year by yearend.

All of us at us at Stein Mart are excited about the challenges and opportunities that this season has to offer us. We view our October sales and merchandise margin progress as example of what we expect when the fourth quarter as our assortment, marketing, stores and e-commerce initiatives continues to progress.

So now I would like to turn the call over to MaryAnne. MaryAnne?

MaryAnne Morin

Thank you, Hunt. We are very pleased with how far we have come with our inventory reduction initiative and the impact it’s having on our stores, selling and markdowns. Average store inventories are now down 20% to last year’s third quarter and will continue to be substantially down at year’s end. We have achieved this through editing our assortments, managing the timing of receipts to better manage sales and improve markdown processes.

Our restructured lady's apparel buying teams have been very focused on reducing duplication and evolving our assortments. Bringing merchandise in more timely and closer to the time of sale has got newness on the floor and increased our regular priced selling. And changing our markdown practices by taking initial clearance markdowns earlier and focusing more on minding selling rates as opposed to receipt dates has reduced markdowns.

While we have more work to do on all of this, the recent improvement in third quarter merchandised margin rate and October sales performance gives us confidence that we are on the right track.

For the quarter our best performing categories were dresses, ACTIVE, collection and intimates, all with positive comp sales. Men’s also performed above the chain.

Accessories comped slightly lower than the chains and home decor was our most challenged area. Our merchandising focus continues to be on national brands, trends and newness. If it’s new, it’s selling.

We are making good progress growing our merchandise mix to include more modern and contemporary brands. Because of continually changing customer preferences, evolving our assortment will never be complete but we have made significant progress.

We began the quarter with clean inventories and despite sales disruption from the hurricanes; we are equally clean as we begin the holiday selling season. As a result of our tighter inventories, we are well positioned to flex our buys and sales change and inject more special and opportunistic buying of trends in fashion into our offerings as we see sales happen.

We continue to evaluate and refine the changes we are making in merchandised placement and presentation in our stores to simplify and improve the customer shopping experience.

Consumer response was favorable to our lady’s apparel reflow test that we rolled at out to all locations in September. Another area we have tested are inflows in home. We have reduced our inventories in home decor by 35% and reduced square footage accordingly in 100 doors. The space has been reallocated to lady’s apparel which is far more productive in both sales and margin. This smaller home decor footprint will be rolled out to all doors in spring along with a fresh assortment that is more focused on home fashion trends which will be more appealing to our customer than the database of home product which we have had.

As part of our initiative to grow e-commerce, in early October we started a ship-from-store pilot with 26 doors. We saw immediately strong results, and we expanded the pilot to 50 stores this month and plan to roll out this program to all stores in trend.

The benefits of using our stores in addition to our e-commerce dedicated warehouse are numerous including increased conversions, improved inventory productivity, and most important, increased customer satisfaction.

E-commerce sales including ship-from-store sales increased 32% for the quarter and a very strong 47% in October. As a reminder, while our stores will be closed for Thanksgiving Day, SteinMart.com will be open for business offering tremendous value with exclusive styles available only on Thanksgiving Day.

As Hunt said, our new advertising campaign began during the chaotic week of hurricane Irma and the aftermath of Harvey. So, we know we didn’t get the full benefit of the launch. The additional October TV has clearly driven traffic to our stores and our website, and we think leading indicators of the campaign is working. We're very excited about our advertising plans for the fourth quarter. We think it's important that our advertising in general and particularly leading up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday standout. So, we've been working with our agency and have developed something differentiated, clever and fun.

This is a journey for us. We are pleased with the progress we've made so far and encouraged by the customers’ response to our fall product and higher regular price selling. Still, we know there is much to be done as we enter this highly promotional and competitive season.

Now Greg will go over our operating results. Greg?

Gregory Kleffner

Thank you, MaryAnne, and good afternoon, everyone. Our net loss for the third quarter was $14.6 million or $0.31 per diluted share compared to a net loss of $11 million or $0.24 per diluted share in 2016.

Comparable store sales for the third quarter decreased 6.9%. With our 44 stores in Texas and 46 stores in Florida, sales for August and September were significantly impacted by hurricanes Harvey and Irma. About half of our stores in these states along with Georgia were closed for multiple days or have significantly reduced hours.

The direct impact from closures and reduced hours was more than one percentage point to comparable sales for the quarter. The indirect impact from lower traffic caused by concern over the hurricane track, evacuations and general disruptions was substantially more, but difficult to estimate. The third quarter comp sales decreased, reflects a decline in transactions and to a lesser extent, lower average unit retail prices. Units per transaction were only slightly lower.

Importantly, in October as we entered the main part of the fall selling season, our comparable store sales were strongest and flat for last year. For the month of October transactions were slightly positive and mostly offset by lower average unit retail prices.

Geographically for the quarter, sales in hurricane impacted Texas, Florida and the Southeast were lower than the chain, while most other areas performed closer to or slightly better than our overall results.

Total sales for the third quarter were $285.4 million compared to $299.5 million in 2016. The decrease in sales reflects the comparable store sales decrease somewhat offset by sales from our new stores. We had 293 stores opened at the end of the third quarter this year and 290 stores at the end of the third quarter of last year.

E-commerce sales for the quarter grew by 32% including online orders shipped from our stores and lifted comps sales results by 70 basis points. Our online business represented 3.1% of the quarter's total sales.

Shoe sales were much better than -- for the chain. DSW has made our shoe selection more relevant to our customer and has been more strategic in how they promote. We think the results in shoes show the potential we have as we evolve our own merchandise.

Gross profit for the quarter were $68.3 million and 23.9% of sales compared to $72.7 million and 24.3% of sales in the third quarter of 2016. Our gross profit rate was lower due to higher occupancy costs that negatively leveraged with our lower sales.

Occupancy costs are higher as a result of our new stores net of closings as well as scheduled and negotiated rent increases that leveraged negatively with our lower comp sales. Our merchandise margin rate was higher than last year due to lower markdowns resulting from stronger regular price selling, our lower inventory levels and more strategic markdown practices. SG&A expenses for the third quarter were $92.2 million compared to $89 million in last year’s third quarter.

We had a number of the discrete drivers of SG&A this quarter that impact year-over-year comparisons. New store expenses including additional advertising support were approximately $1.8 million. Advertising expense was $1.5 million higher with our planned additional TV to support our new campaign.

Expenses related to our recently announced cost reductions were $1.4 million. In Hurricane related expenses, net of insurance recoveries received to date were $900,000. Insurance recoveries are ultimately expected more than cover all of our costs, unfortunately however, accounting rule do not allow us to record the recovery amount until they are received. We are hopeful this will be in the fourth quarter.

Lastly, in comparing SG&A to last year, note that the third quarter of 2016 included a $1.4 million charge related to our Former CEO’s resignation.

Now I’ll touch on results for the first nine months. Our net loss for the first nine months of 2017 was $23.9 million or $0.52 per diluted share, compared to net income of $5.3 million or $0.11 per diluted share in 2016.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first nine months was negative $7.2 million, compared to positive $42.5 million last year. Comparable store sales decreased 6.5% in the first nine months. Same-store sales were impacted mostly by a decline in transactions as well as somewhat lower average unit retail prices.

Total sales for the first nine months of 2017 were $933.8 million, which is a 4.2% decrease over last year’s first nine-month sales of $975 million. Gross profit for the first nine months of 2017 was $228.5 million or 24.5% of sales compared to $271 million or 27.8% of sales last year. The lower rate reflects higher markdowns along with about 120 basis points from the impact of the higher occupancy costs with our lower sales.

Mostly due to first half results. We now expect our full year gross profit rate will be lower than our 2017 rate. We do expect however that our fourth quarter gross profit rate will be significantly higher than the fourth quarter rate last year.

Pre-opening costs were $2.2 million in the first nine months of 2017 including $700,000 in gross profit and $1.5 million in SG&A. This compares to last year’s first nine months when pre-opening costs were $3.5 million including $1.3 million in gross profit and $2.2 million in SG&A.

SG&A expenses for the first nine months of 2017 increased modestly to $263.9 million, compared to $259.3 million last year.

Operating expenses for new stores, the third quarter discrete items and other cost increases were mostly offset by expense savings from our increased focus on SG&A levels along with lower expense for legal settlements.

Now taking a look at the balance sheet. Our inventories at the end of the third quarter was $311 million compared to $384 million at the end of the third quarter last year. As Hunt and MaryAnne both indicated, average inventory per store was down 20% compared to last year’s third quarter.

Capital expenditures were $17.2 million for the first nine months of 2017 or $16.8 million net of tenant improvement allowances. This compares to $35 million and $32.3 million net of tenant improvement allowances in 2016. For the full year 2017, capital expenditures are now planned to be $20 million or $18 million net of tenant improvement allowances. This compares to $42 million or $36 million net of tenant improvement allowances in 2016.

Borrowings under our credit facilities were $151 million at the end of the third quarter, compared to a $180 million at the end of last year’s third quarter. The lower borrowing borrowings were due to lower inventories, lower capital expenditures, and well managed working capital.

Unused availability was $95 million at the end of the third quarter. For the remainder of 2017, our borrowings should be well below what they were in 2016.

Now I would like to talk about our credit card program. Last quarter we shared with you the changes we made to our credit card program to grab sales. In early September we launched a new program with improved benefits built around the newly introduced Elite level card. Having points for all of our cards and at higher levels for our new Elite cards, along with the Elite card reissuance are all accelerating the growth of our successful program.

Importantly, the benefits driven by the higher penetration and sales from this program will more than offset the additional reward costs. This was a financially sound sales driver launched based on tested results that showed good payback for the increased reward cost.

The penetration of our credit card through the first nine months of this year was 17.1% compared to 15.8% for the same period last year. Notably in the month of October penetration increased to 18.2% compared to 16.3% for the same month of 2016 and this shows the impact on potential of this new program.

I am going to wrap up today’s call with update on our real estate activities. We opened four new stores and closed three stores during the third quarter. While we are very pleased with all of our new stores -- fall stores’ performance, our focus in 2018 will be to continue improving the performance of our existing stores and growing our e-commerce business.

So, for 2018 we are currently planning to open just three stores and relocate one store. Our 2018 store plans also include closing four underperforming stores at their natural lease expiration dates.

Hunt Hawkins

Thank you, Greg. This will conclude today’s call. Of course, we are always available to answer any questions that you may have. To reach us, you can call our Direct of Investor Relations, Linda Tasseff, and her contract information is included in our earnings release and posted on our website. So, thank you all for joining us today. And we look forward to talking with you after our fourth quarter results.

