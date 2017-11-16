FTR: 10 Reasons Frontier Is Still A Strong Buy

Frontier Communications may be able to offload some assets and debt a la Windstream.

Fiber in the ground will grow in value over time.

Frontier Communications (NYSE:FTR) has taken a real beating lately, dropping more than 40% in the last 10 trading days. This happened after the Q3 earnings were released.

In my opinion, the results were reasonable but certainly not what was expected. Obviously, Mr. Market didn’t like them and took FTR out to the woodshed. I took advantage of the lower prices and bought more FTR because I still think the company has multiple ways to succeed over the next 18 months or so.

1. FTR’s Free Cash Flow exceeds its market value

You don’t see this metric too often, but FTR’s FCF is looking to be at least $730 ($692 million last 4 quarters) million in 2017, versus a current MV of less than $600 million. That also makes the current 30% dividend only 25% of FCF, with more cash flow coming next year.

Per CFO McBride:

“In terms of our adjusted free cash flow guidance for full year 2017, we are lowering the range to $730 million to $750 million which now includes the capital expenditure range of $1.15 billion to $1.2 billion and a $50 million net cash tax benefit, excluding any impact from legislation that may occur before year-end.”

Apparently, what the market did not like was “the lowering” part, especially since it's not the first time, but that’s still a slug of cash for a company with $600 million MV. Also, EBITDA continues to lag management’s projections, although this quarter’s EBITDA was more than last quarter’s net of one-time hurricane expenses ($923 vs. $916).

An interesting “cleanest shirt in the laundry” stat is comparing FTR’s FCF with that of Windstream (NASDAQ:WIN) and CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL). In that case, FTR’s $730 million looks good, with WIN at -134 million and CTL at $422 million with twice the revenue.

At year-end 2012 through 2015 (the Verizon purchase was in 2016), FTR's MV/FCF ranged from 6x to 12x, compared to today's .8x.

2. The future is bandwidth, and all FTR’s fiber should lead to success

We constantly hear that communications companies are threatened by “cord cutting”. But it’s not really “cord cutting”, it’s HBO and ESPN cutting. In fact, 4G, 5G, streaming, Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence, driverless cars, drones, robots, etc. continue to expand data transmission needs by over 40% per year. People aren’t dropping fiber, they are asking for more and more bandwidth.

And that growth will require more fiber optic cable.

3. Because of number 2 above, fiber is going to increase in value over time

Installing fiber optic cable is not only capital intensive, it is regulatory intensive. Some installations require regulatory approval from four government levels: city, county, state, and federal agencies all have a say. So, once you have it installed, competitors are going to have to have a very good reason to install competitive parallel fiber cable. This is especially true in the extensive rural and ex-urban territories FTR has.

Note in the following service territory map how most of FTR’s coverage is in rural areas. No New York City, no New Jersey, no Miami, no Phoenix, no Pittsburg or Cleveland, lots in Illinois, but not Chicago, etc.

4. The feds are paying FTR to install broadband in tens of thousands of rural homes

Under the FCC program CAF II, Frontier has installed broadband (either enhanced copper or fiber) in 277,000 rural homes, including 39,000 in the third quarter. These new customers will enhance revenue going forward.

5. Cash flow will be increasing over the next year

Expense cutting continues (operating expenses were down $51 million Q3 from Q2), with additional cuts expected via the “Synergies”, projected to be $350 million from the Verizon (NYSE:VZ) purchase. In addition, the Convertible debt issue will end in June, saving about $150 million per year in interest payments ($212 million in interest savings less about $60 million in dividends on converted shares).

6. With 1/3rd of shares shorted, a short squeeze could occur at any time

With 26 million shares shorted out of 78 million total (as of 11/7/2017), any good news could quickly drive the stock price back up to where it was a few weeks ago.

7. If improvement does not come soon, new management may be brought in

Many investors are not happy with the current CEO, Dan McCarthy. Although progress has been made, it always seems to be just a little short of where it was expected to be. So, performance needs to improve, especially in the sales area, or it would not be surprising to see some new people being brought on board. I think that would probably give the stock an immediate boost, but I don’t think a change is imminent. But a couple of more quarters of negative revenue could force a change.

In fact, there may be a CEO in waiting on the Board of Directors, Virginia P. Ruesterholz. Check this resume out:

"Virginia P. Ruesterholz had a 28-year career with Verizon Communications. She retired as Executive Vice President of Verizon Communications in 2012. While at Verizon, she held various executive positions, including President of Verizon Services Operations, President of Verizon Telecom, President of Verizon Partner Solutions, and President of Verizon Wholesale Markets."

Is Ms. Ruesterholz looking over Dan McCarthy's shoulder? I certainly hope so.

8. Progress is being made, but not as much as expected

Part of Frontier’s image problem is the fact that progress is being made, but not at the level expected. For example, operating costs were cut by $50 million last quarter, but only $19 million of that was synergies, when $80 million was expected. Churn was cut, but is still above the goal of 2%. The dividend cut was supposed to allow about $75 million of debt per quarter to be purchased, but last quarter only $45 million was bought back. EBITDA to revenue exceeded the goal of 40%, but mainly because sales were down.

But even limited progress is still progress, and it is easy to see how these baby steps can become big boy steps in the near future.

9. Remaining debt capacity is more than all the debt due before 2020

Per McBride:

“Well, we have an untapped - as I said, we have $850 million of our untapped revolver. We have about $1.3 billion of secured capacity.”

That’s compared to less than $1.6 billion debt due before 2020 ($743 billion due in 2018 and $828 million due in 2019). And of course, that does not include any prepayments made similar to the $45 million in Q3. Even at the reduced rate of $45 million per quarter for the next 10 quarters, the debt would be reduced by another $450 million. So cash should not be an issue for at least the next two years. If the debt purchase is increased to $75 million per quarter (the amount of savings from the dividend cut), almost the entire 2019 debt could be paid without using any of the remaining debt capacity.

But management surely knows it doesn’t have two years to turn it around - two quarters maybe.

10. Why couldn’t FTR offload a bunch of debt to Uniti (NASDAQ:UNIT) or another REIT?

In 2015, WIN spun off a new kind of REIT, Uniti Group, to acquire mainly fiber assets worth $3.2 billion and lease them back over 15 years with extensions up to 35 years. I don’t know why FTR couldn’t do the same thing either directly with Uniti or with another REIT perhaps spun off from itself. That would allow the company to lower its debt enough to ease concerns. And if it did do that, the stock would really boom.

Interestingly enough, there is a lot of overlap between Uniti’s assets and FTR’s. Uniti’s management has stated it would like to keep new assets contiguous to existing assets. Well, FTR gives it a chance to do just that.

Conclusion

FTR is certainly not a "widows and orphans" stock. It has huge risks and potentially huge rewards.

Although the company continues to struggle to meet its goals, it is making incremental progress towards them. It has a good Free Cash Flow and many assets that have yet to be monetized. If the company can offload some assets to a Communications REIT and/or show some positive sales momentum, it should be able to make a substantial turnaround.

FTR remains a Strong Buy.

If you found this article to be of value, please scroll up and click the "Follow" button next to my name.

Note: Members of my "Turnaround Stock Advisory" service receive my articles prior to publication, plus real-time updates. This article was published to my subscribers on November 5th.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FTR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.