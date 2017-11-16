DelMar Pharmaceuticals' (DMPI) CEO Jeffrey Bacha on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI)

Saiid Zarrabian

Good afternoon. Thank you for spending your valuable time with us today. I am pleased to be participating today as a member of the DelMar executive team and my new role as Interim Chief Executive Officer, which I take on with great enthusiasm at this important point of our Company’s development.

Since meeting the principle, I’m following the company for nearly a year. I joined the Board in July because I was entirely impressed with the Company’s mission of finding treatment for large GBM patient population who have limited or no other options. Also impressive is the fact that Delmar has strongly leveraged tens of millions of dollars of prior investment by – National Cancer Institute and others to achieve a lot with a net capital use of only $27 million. That does not count our September 30 cash balance of approximately $13 million.

Given, I’ll quote that our prime treatment for GBM ovarian cancer patients to-date we have advanced one product into a pivotal Phase 3 trial in refractory GBM, our STAR-3 refractory trial. We have initiated a Phase 2 trial in collaboration with MD Anderson for recurrent GBM patients who are MGMT-unmethylated and initiated a separate international Phase 2 trial for newly diagnosed patients for MGMT-unmethylated. Both of these last two programs are designed to advance VAL-083 with the hope of providing treatment for the roughly two third of GBM patients who have MGMT-unmethylated marker, for whom the standard-of-care has been shown to be in effective.

Most recently we achieved a major milestone by receiving a noticeable allowance for an IND to commence a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in ovarian cancer for patients whose tumors are or have come the distance of front-line platinum based chemotherapy. This represents the vast majority of all women diagnosed with ovarian cancer. In my decades of experience in this industry achieving this caliber and pace of advancements also requires $100 million or more in capital investment versus DelMar’s $27 million spent to-date.

As a board member it became increasingly apparent with a multiple development opportunities ahead of us as a late stage company and now was the time to bolster the management team to help expedite our progress going forward. I believe that my experiences and scale for the company though, that are highly complementary to those of Jeff, Dennis and Scott. We are collectively focused on optimizing our efforts to ensure that we can achieve value building milestone with a capital we currently have in the bank.

I’d like to now pass the call to Jeffrey Bacha, President and COO to review recent activities.

Jeffrey Bacha

Thank you, Saiid. I’d like to start by reiterating how pleased we are to have someone like Saiid’s capability and experience in building highly successful enterprises, in particular biotech companies over the past 20 years joining our management team. This past quarter marked continued advancement of multiple programs built around our lead compound, VAL-083.

VAL-083 represents a brain penetrating chemotherapeutic with clinical validation against multiple tumor types, based on prior NCI sponsored clinical trials. Today, DelMar has leveraged the NCI investments and our own research to validate a modern biologically driven clinical stage development programs in two key tumor types, mainly glioblastoma and ovarian cancer.

The pivotal STAR-3 trial and refractory GBM represents our most advanced program. This Phase 3 trial is designed to enroll up to 180 glioblastoma patients whose disease has recurred following treatment with standard chemoradiation and Avastin. There are currently no approved treatments for this patient population. During the past quarter, we initiated the first site and enrolled our first patient.

We estimate that this trial will take approximately two years from initiation with a planned interim analysis at 50% of the events. We will be able to provide further guidance on the projected timing for the trial, once we have experienced a real-time data regarding actual enrollment rates from multiple sites. Beyond the pivotal STAR-3 trial and refractory Avastin-failed GBM, we have also initiated two separate programs in MGMT unmethylated GBM. By leveraging MGMT-unmethylation status as a biomarker, we are selecting per patients – or both of these trials whose tumors exhibit high levels of MGMT of DNA-repair enzyme associated with resistance to current standard-of-care chemotherapy. Based on our research, we believe the VAL-083 represents a paradigm shifting next generation, biomarker driven and an effective chemotherapeutic option, where these patients who represent approximately two-thirds of the global GBM market and approximately 12,000 new patients annually in the United States.

During the prior quarter we continue to advance and expand our clinical programs in MGMT-unmethylated GBM. We continue to enroll patients with recurring MGMT-unmethylated GBM in our Phase 2 clinical trial being conducted in collaboration with MD Anderson Cancer Center. In September, we’re pleased to announce the initiation of a separate international Phase 2 clinical trial from newly diagnosed MGMT-unmethylated GBM patients. We look forward to sharing advancements in all of our GBM trials in more detail through a number of presentations scheduled during this week’s Annual Meeting of the Society for Neuro-Oncology.

As Saiid mentioned, during the quarter we also announced the allowance of an IND with VAL-083 for the treatment of ovarian cancer. Ovarian cancer is the seventh most common cancer worldwide and one of the hardest to treat largely because most tumors become resistant to first line treatment with a platinum-based chemotherapy. Developing a viable therapeutic option with this population represents the single most important unmet medical need in the treatment of ovarian cancer today.

The planned REPROVe trial in recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer leveraged this clinical activity against gynecologic malignancies established by NCI-sponsored clinical trials with new discoveries made in conjunction with our research collaborators at MD Anderson, University of California, San Francisco, the British Columbia Cancer Agency and other leading institutions. Based on this research, we believe that VAL-083 may offer a new treatment option for ovarian cancer patients with platinum-resistant or refractory disease.

The initial cohort of the REPROVe trial is dying to enroll up to 20 patients to examine an overall response treatment in a single arm open label design. If sufficient response is observed, we plan to request a guidance meeting with FDA to discuss advanced studies in the context of CFR Title 21 Subpart H accelerated approval of new drugs for serious life threatening and illness guidance. VAL-083 already benefits for the orphan drug designation from FDA in both of our key target indications; GBM and ovarian cancer. We are pleased now the advancing of VAL-083 clinically or key patient pollutions in both of these cancers.

During the quarter, we also strengthened our balance sheet and intellectual property portfolio. We completed an aftermarket financing raising gross proceeds in $10 million. We also received notice from a – of a patent grand from the U.S. patent trade mark office covering improved analytical methods related to the manufacture of VAL-083. To-date, DelMar has been granted eight U.S. and eight international patents with issued claims valid until 2033.

At this point, I’d like to hand it over to Scott Praill, our Chief Financial Officer, to discuss the financial results for the quarter.

Scott Praill

Thank you, Jeff and – thank you, everyone for joining us this afternoon. I’m going to provide a high level review of our financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2017. I would like to remind that our full financial results for the quarter are available in our 10-Q filed with the SEC. At September 30, 2017, we had approximately $13.2 million in cash, cash plus an additional $1 million in clinical trial deposits that will be applied against future clinical trial expenses.

We believe these resources are sufficient to fund our operations for at least the next 12 months. For the quarter ended September 30, 2017, the company reported net loss of approximately $2.7 million or $0.18 per share compared to a net loss of approximately $2.3 million or $0.23 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2016. Excluding the impact of non-cash expense, research and development expenses increased to approximately $1.9 million during the current quarter, compared to approximately $677,000 for the same period in the prior year.

The increase was largely attributable to VAL-083 clinical development and manufacturing cost related to the Company’s pivotal STAR-3 refractory GBM clinical trial and two Phase 2 clinical trials in MGM unmethylated GBM, all of which were initiated in during the past nine months. Excluding the impact of non-cash expenses, general and administrative expenses decreased in the quarter ended September 30, 2017, to approximately $676,000 compared to $726,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2016.

If anyone has any questions, I’m happy to answer them during the Q&A session. At this time, I’d like to pass the call back to Saiid. Saiid?

Saiid Zarrabian

Thank you, Scott. I’d like to conclude by reiterating that we have been very active this past quarter on a meaningful progress for clinical and corporate development front including advancing our lead molecule into a pivotal stage preclinical program. I’m extremely pleased with the commitment of our team and excited by our opportunities as we continue to efficiently advance our pipeline. And for me personally, I see that as a great opportunities has always been attracted that the company that have well validated asset for patients with no or little option and team, where my expertise and experience can help for grow the organization to the next level.

I want to thank our shareholders for their continued support and look forward to plan an integral role as we take the next step in transitioning to a late stage company with the balance pipeline oncology treatments for patients again who have little or no other alternative.

I would like to turn the call over to the operator to manage the question-and-answer section of the call.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] All right. And we’ll take our first question from Robert LeBoyer with Aegis Capital. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Robert LeBoyer

Hi, I was wondering if you could give any milestones for enrollment in the Phase 3 trials or when we might see some first data.

Saiid Zarrabian

It’s a great question, Robert. This is Saiid, I think at this point, we have a forecast for both site enrollment and patient enrollment based on lot of research and discussions with our KOLs in the various site based on historical patient information. Because we have only enrolled one site today and one patient as we announced during the last quarter, we would prefer a not to give forecast, because of obvious reasons. But as we don’t into the end of this quarter and the beginning of next quarter and we get more data site and patient enrollment, we’ll be happy to include what we have actually enrolled in site and in patients.

Robert LeBoyer

Okay, great. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And we can go next to Raghuram Selvaraju with H.C. Wainwright. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Julian Harrison

Hi, thank you for taking my question. This is Julian Harrison calling in for Ram. Regarding STAR-3, I was just wondering, how patients have been enrolled in the study to date. Thank you.

Saiid Zarrabian

We announce again as of end of September, we had one site and one patient enrolled and that’s as far as we’re comfortable. We have agreed not to do sort of daily enrollment or weekly enrollment announcements because the detail that could go up and down. So at this movement what we can say is one site, one patient enrolled as of September 30.

Julian Harrison

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And we can go next to Edward Corbo. Please go ahead your line is open.

Edward Corbo

Good afternoon. What about the stock price? We’re down to $0.80, seven months ago we were at $4 before first offering, $4 we did an offering diluted to shareholders, we went down. We just did another one at September 20, diluted as 54% and we’re delisted or threat to be delisted. What are we going to do about the stock price, everything you said on this call is the same thing you said a year ago on the last calls, not been changed expect we got one person in star three. What you said, we were going to enroll by the end of 2016, now we enrolled by the end of 2017. We’re burning money every months and the stock is going down. What’s next?

Saiid Zarrabian

We actually believe that we have achieved this again, that we’ve achieved more than enrolling one patient. We have actually initiated two Phase 2 trials for unmethylated patients and we have gotten approval from the FDA for a startup an ovarian trial. So from a stock price perspective, we believe we’re closed on target based on what I know as I joined in the June, July plans. And based on the conference of today I think we have done fairly well started two Phase 2’s for unmethylated patients and ovarian.

To go back to the stock price, my philosophy to stock price, run the company efficiently, deliver against milestone that the market appreciate and add value and the stock price will follow. I believe this management team and myself as a CEO committed to doing that with the capital we have in hand. In parallel to trying to reduce the existing capital to achieve those value accretive milestones, we want to start attracting additional shareholders, who would be interested in the long-term vision and the possibility DelMar offer as a product company. Especially when you take into account what has been miles we brought attractive companies that are working towards offering solutions for patients who have no other alternative that certainly includes refractory patients, and absolutely includes the GBM unmethylated patients and definitively include the ovarian patients who always become a resistant to the current treatment the platinum resistant patients.

So the attraction is to try and deliver milestones with the capital we have in hand, to try and attract additional shareholders that would be interested in the long-term view of the company. And lastly, there is the opportunity of delivering some incremental capital to the company to non-dilutive financing through business development efforts. Now specially, how we will do those, will be exposed over the next few months and at this point – at the strategic level those are my personal initiative and I think it’s the company’s initiative and the board is fully behind these.

Operator

Thank you. And we can go next to Barry Rubin with [indiscernible]. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. Thank you. I’d like to – if I can ask Bacha a question, will that be possible.

Jeffrey Bacha

Sure, Barry. Go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Number one. I just want to – for everyone to know. I appreciating you all the time that I called you. Your return calls promptly, you spend more than enough time to speak with me. So I really appreciate that your kindness in returning calls. That’s number one. Number two, I’m a little curious about something scientifically, assuming that v VAL-083 works. Would you call that something that’s deep in the news in my words not anything of DelMar’s would you call this a curative treatment or something that’s just a very good solution to the GBM problem. I’m sorry, if I could phrases like that but I just I’m just curious.

Jeffrey Bacha

Thanks Barry, for your question and your kind words. We are all striving for better treatments and ultimately, cures for every tumor type. At this point, we would consider VAL-083 to be a very attractive treatment option for patients with GBM and patients with ovarian cancer, whose tumors exhibit features that are going to make them resistant to the current available therapies. And what we know from history is that in some cases patients respond very well to therapy and they can beat the cancers. And in most cases it’s a better quality of life and opportunity to beat back the cancer. And what we want to do is give more and more people the opportunity to beat the disease.

I can tell a fantastic story about a friend of ours – friend of the company, who is a glioblastoma survivor. He responded well at temozolomide and he’s about to enjoy his 10th anniversary of being diagnosed with the disease, where the median survival is well under two years. So with good treatments people can beat these diseases. And we strongly believe based on the work that the DMPI has done, the work that we’ve done through our research collaboration’s and are on clinical trial that VAL-083 represents a new chance for many more patients to beat the disease.

Unidentified Analyst

May I have a quick follow-up.

Jeffrey Bacha

Sure.

Unidentified Analyst

That will be very brief. With assuming that VAL-083 works as you and DelMar as think. Would you be literally the first company to have such effective treatment? Because all we hear in the press are the stories that people that are living five months or a year, and then they’re gone like Senator Kennedy. Would you be the first company to have an effective treatment?

Jeffrey Bacha

Well. If you look at the impact on GBM for example that temozolomide, the current standard-of -care as when it is effective. And those one-third of patients that have a low express of MGMT, in that case, the median survival is approaching now today nearly two years, which means that we having patients are living much, much longer than that. And so that’s the kind of direction, we want to head it with the majority of patients who are not responsive temozolomide. And we believe we can head in that direction with VAL-083.

I think you’re referring to the commercials you see on television with immunotherapy’s were it talked about an opportunity to live longer matter of weeks or months. And that’s meaningful all of this. But we want to do is really deliver VAL-083 to be a component care for tumors where there were very limited or no treatment options where we can make a big difference. And we believe that our research positioned VAL-083 in glioblastoma and ovarian cancer to deliver on that promise.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you, again. I appreciate your kindness.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We will go next to [indiscernible]. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi guys. First of all welcome, like that someone with your successful track record on board. I was wondering if you kind of highlight your time as lawyer, when the time you’re there depreciation especially in the markets it took place, and I might have missed it, but can you go back to ovarian and we’re enrolling are we ready to enroll – just kind of rehash where we are with ovarian? Thank you.

Jeffrey Bacha

Absolutely, we happy too. La Jolla was one of the oldest biotech in the U.S. it is originally found in 1988. From 1988 to 2012, January 12, 2012 when I joined as a Founding Board Member of version two La Jolla has send roughly $470 million of capital without any return. Gentlemen in invested that I’m good friend with a hedge fund manager that bought into La Jolla version one and given some capital to finish your trial which failed. At that point you approached and suggested the reboot of the company, we brought it that called DTS-100 and with myself as a Founding Board Member and the CEO, gentlemen name Josh who is the serial entrepreneur and got many drugs to his name. At that point the stock was being traded on OTC at $0.04 a share to draw to public information.

And then assuming 2.5 years where we grew the company using very less capital and we unlicensed the couple of products that Josh had found we materially recapitalized the company and range a couple rounds of small rounds of financing with additional hedge fund ultimately accommodating in 2013 we listening and not that – that was pretty successful. And. We advanced all of those products using the capital that has been raised. I left the company in late 2014 as Chairman of the company, because by then it have become nearly a commercial state company and we needed to recruit people who could take the commercial next step of recruiting sales and marketing and getting into that war.

So that was about a 2.5 year timeframe. If you calculate the stock was $0.4 but we did have to do a 50 to one reverse mainly because the company on a fully diluted basis could have as many as six billion shares. So the way I look at it is the stock was too box when I left I believe the stock was trading well over into that $30 share. And right now, I believe the market cap of the company is approximately $750 million, they have received FDA approval for their drug and they’re not only in the process of beginning to recruit the sales organization that they intend to market that product by themselves.

In respect to ovarian, we have not yet started the definitive execution of the plan there is some effort and going into recruiting the site negotiating the contract. We are not yet ready to give protection of exactly what date that files will start, but I would expect to be first quarter of calendar year 2018 and as we get closer to getting these contracts signed and putting patient enrollment numbers to get that et cetera we will give you guys an update expect as I said Q1 calendar year 2018.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. I like to add one more. In your new style [ph] position very, very new style position – do you have a top three to this yet?

Jeffrey Bacha

Learn number one, I’ve been a board member since July, so I’ve learned quite a bit about it. But I say right now, my think my number objective is we find existing plans of the company to most efficient they used, the existing capital to get to the value inflexion point I spoke about. That includes our three that includes the two GBM plus and ovarian, there’s a balancing act to be done there. So that’s above and beyond learning the full details of the clinical trials, which I’m sure you’ll agree as the board member you understand quite a bit, but you don’t know everything until you in the company every day 12 hours a day. So learn number one, and secondarily contribute to optimizing our plans towards delivering value with the capital we have in hand.

The third objective, I think is to begin to talk to investor community, which we have already started talking one and one, both one and one between now and certainly at the J.P. Morgan to explain the story of DelMar. How the loss strip the other day. One other reason, I get attracted here to La Jolla and half a dozen companies it’s because I believe they’re mostly under value given how much we have accomplished. I’m personally don’t found it, how we sit in the company with an enterprise value of $3 million to $4 million when we have a Phase 3 trial for patients who have no alternative. I’m amazed. Yes, I consider that be a great opportunity for person like me.

I’m amazed that we have two phase two trials under way for GBM an untreatable disease and ovarian cancer as far as that we intend to start soon for again the women who win they get the disease will become platinum resistance eventually, it’s not if – it’s a matter of when. I’m amazed that given the cash we have in hand. Given that we have these opportunities in front of us. We have reunion enterprise value. The upside is, I think we have opportunities to massively increase that market cap through education to hitting our milestones, making commitments that we can meet with existing capital and that would be number three activity is to help educate the general community above the inherent value embedded on that.

Unidentified Analyst

All right. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And it appears we have no further questions at this time. We can turn it back over to our management team for any additional or closing remarks.

Jeffrey Bacha

Well, thank you very much. We appreciate your time. I hope we have an opportunity to speak to most of you one and one or in small group meetings, because I think that’s the core understanding the blood flow in a company and we look forward to speaking with you soon. Thank you very much.

Scott Praill

Thank you very much.

Operator

And this does conclude today’s call Thank you everyone for your participation. You may disconnected any time and have a great day.

