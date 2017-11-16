Emergent BioSolutions: More Than An Emerging Biotech

Major deals with the DoD and new acquisitions could help be a major growth driver for the interim, however.

Bioterrorism threats and infectious disease outbreaks are on the rise. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) has a stream of revenues from FDA-approved drugs, as well as a full pipeline of drugs under development, to combat these health threats.



Over 50% of the company’s 2017 revenues come from its BioThrax anthrax vaccinations. In addition to rising anthrax outbreaks in animals, biowarfare is a looming threat. North Korea has 13 bioweapons in stock, of which anthrax is the most likely to be used, says South Korea. EBS is rapidly expanding its product line beyond anthrax to address a range of biological, chemical and emerging disease risks.



Expansion Strategy



EBS has half a dozen or so drugs under development. In addition to new drug development, the company is pursuing an aggressive growth strategy through partnerships and acquisitions. Current facility expansions are ongoing, including a doubling of manufacturing capacity to meet international demand for nerve agent antidote auto injector Silver guard and large-scale manufacturing of anthrax vaccines.



The expansion strategy has strained margins in the first half of 2017. Gross margins have fallen 4% to 69%, while operating margins are 21%, both about 10% below the biotechnology and drug industry average. Product revenues increased 30% to $143 million, while contract manufacturing revenues jumped 90% to $63 million. Net income increased over the prior-year period but fell by half to $5 million from the first quarter.



The expansion stage could provide an opportunity to invest while the future value of contracts and drug development are not fully reflected in the stock. The company has a strong cash position and growing revenue streams from government contracts to support operations and its plans to continue on the acquisition trail. EBS has an FDA-approved anthrax vaccine BioThrax generating revenue to support expansion, and a $1.5-billion contract for a related drug Nuthrax that could be generating sales as early as 2019. Mid-year, the company was in a strong cash position, with $316 million in cash, $102 million in receivables and $95 million in operating cash flow.

Diversification

EBS’ goal is to reach $1 billion in annual revenues by 2020. The company has made good progress in 2017 by adding seven new revenue streams - $349.5 million in new government contracts (see Table below) and $290 million in future revenues from two acquisitions.



Notable among the new contracts is the follow-on contracts. The market has tended to undervalue EBS’ five-year contracts, but strong follow-on contracts and government investment in new drug development show the strategy is sustainable. The new government contracts include a $100-million, 2-year Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) contract to deliver BioThrax to the Strategic National Stockpile [SNS]. This is in addition to the $911-million BioThrax supply contract with the CDC. BARDA also increased its September 2016 order of anthrax vaccine NuThrax but reduced the unit cost, shaving $100 million off the $1.6 billion contract. A $141-million five-year follow-on contract was signed with the US Department of Defense for a skin treatment for chemical agent RSDL®.



The two October acquisitions are expected to be accretive to earnings by 2018. EBS scooped up the only FDA-approved smallpox vaccine ACAM2000® from Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) for $117.5 million. EBS will fulfill $160 million remaining on a $425 million, 10-year CDC contract to the SNS while establishing a US manufacturing facility. In the second deal, EBS paid GSK (NYSE:GSK) $75 million for raxibacumab, an FDA-approved treatment of inhalation anthrax. The sale comes with a $130-million SNS contract through to November 2019.

Emergent BioSolutions 2017 Contracts





Drug Client Amount Duration October Nerve agent US Dept of State $25 million 12 months + 6 mos. September RSDL® Skin treatment chemical agents US DoD $141 million 5 year Follow on March BioThrax® (Anthrax Vaccine Adsorbed SNS $100 m 2 years March Botulism SNS $53 m 5 years February Viral hemorrhagic fever BARDA $30.5 m 3 years

Drug Development Pipeline

Four new drugs, all with government funding, have entered the drug development pipeline. Bioterrorism drugs include cyanoid poisoning (BARDA) and an Autoinjector Nerve agent antidote. Two infectious disease drugs are under development, viral hemorrhagic fever (NIAID) and a licensing agreement with Valneva to develop its Zika vaccine technology. Other projects may be announced this year.



But still, its pipeline remains focused on the next generation anthrax drugs. It’s doing well with its BioThrax anthrax vaccine and partnerships with the CDC and DoD. The big opportunity remains the next-gen anthrax vaccine NuThrax which starts phase III trials next year and it plans to get Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA next year as well. In the meantime, it’ll be expanding BioThrax to other countries, looking to get approval to sell to EU and Canadian governments later this year. We also have other product contracts like nerve agent antidotes and cyanide poisoning antidotes.



Risk Versus Reward

EBS looks undervalued. With an EBIT of $111 million, EBS trades at an EV/EBIT multiple of 14.4x, versus 19.6x for the industry. If the company meets the high end of its 2017 EBITDA forecast of $130–145 million, underlying profitability will be in line with 2016, in a year in which it has been very busy with expansion activities.



Recent debt assumed to support acquisitions and drug development show EBS to be slightly overvalued on an EV basis. Long-term debt was $249 million at the end of the second quarter. In October, the company took out a five-year, $200 million syndicated senior secured credit facility, with a $100 million feature.



The facility is currently untapped. A back-of-the-envelope calculation based on the additional debt brings the enterprise value up to $1.8 billion, based on a market cap today of $1.68 billion, assuming the cash position is the same. However, leaving EBIT in the same ballpark ($111m), EBS is still undervalued relative to its industry at an EV/EBIT of 16.3x.



Based on 2017 contracts announced to date, 2018 revenues should be boosted by about $200 million from the new product sale contracts and acquisitions. In 2019, the five-year, $1.5-billion NuThrax product contract could start generating sales. Phase III trials are being conducted in 2018.



For full year 2017, analysts are estimating earnings per share of $1.54 and $2.26 for 2018. Analysts' high revenue estimates for 2018 of a 34% increase to $692 million are more in line with recently announced contract terms.



As with many biotechs, there is the real risk that its products might become obsolete. A bigger company could push into its market. Or perhaps the threats - such as anthrax or nerve agents - become less of a concern going forward, which could put downward pressure on sales. Or will funding dry up from the DoD or CDC, which is always a worry for government contracts. Regardless, fear will always remain high and EBS can capitalize on this.



Things continue to look up for EBS. Its acquisitions are proving fruitful, and despite the recent run-up in the stock price, it's still an attractive stock in the biotech space. The growth opportunities are there with its drug pipeline, and trading at just 17x forward earnings, it's also attractive from a valuation standpoint.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.