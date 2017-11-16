Caterpillar (CAT) Goldman Sachs Industrials Brokers Conference (Transcript)

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Goldman Sachs Industrials Brokers Conference Call

November 15, 2015 2:15 pm ET

Executives

Rob Charter - Group President of Customer & Dealer Support

Amy Campbell - Director of IR

Analysts

Jerry Revich - Goldman Sachs

Jerry Revich

Good afternoon everyone. Thank you very much for joining us. Once again, my name is Jerry Revich, and really excited to have with us from Caterpillar immediately to my left Rob Charter, Group President, Customer & Dealer Support, Amy Campbell, Director of Investor Relations. We also have joining the group in the audience [indiscernible] Investor Relations Manager, and Derrick York, Group Chief Financial Officer for Customer & Dealer Support. Thank you so much for coming on and joining us.

Just like with all the sessions, we're going to run this in a fireside chat format and then we will open it up for audience Q&A. And to get the conversation started, Rob, maybe we could talk about the Operating & Execution Model. You as a management team have really spent a lot of time with the business line reviews and I'm wondering if you could talk about the major pools of opportunity that you folks are finding as you apply the model across the businesses, as you have done bit by bit I think within the past year?

Rob Charter

So we started using the Operating & Execution Model in parts of the business several years ago, previous to this rollout in the Construction Industries group where we really did some of the initial work. And we really look at our operating profit as a percentage of capital cost – after capital cost, sorry, and look at on a long-term view how we measure the profitability of that business segment through the cycle.

As we do that, we break it down to product families by region. So we are really getting a matrix of where our operating profit is, after capital charge, across the entire globe. And then once we do that, we start to see where the opportunities – two things; one, where is good proper pools and where can we grow that from an enterprise point of view; and then also, where are the areas where you need to fix the product or distribution or sourcing or anything like that.

So, when you talk about where are big buckets of opportunity, it really gets complex and specific to the product. Sometimes it's really looking at design and have you got the right – first of all, I guess the first thing you look at is, is there a market opportunity, is there another [type] [ph] pool, as we call it, in the market that you are competing against. Second then, is there an opportunity there over the cycle, because we are in typically cyclic businesses. We start to look at things like have you got the right sourcing strategy, manufacturing footprint, your period cost structure ahead of that run, what's your distribution strategy. So it goes all the way through from supplier through the customer in terms of efficiency and how you're driving the best out of your business.

The important thing I think is it's not a – the Operating & Execution Model isn't a short term model that you deal with on a daily basis. It's really strategic to look over the entire cycle to make sure future side of the back to macro support and the sales – go back to present value and the sales of the prime product through the cycle is a good economical viable situation for the Company.

Jerry Revich

And one area that came up last quarter, and you folks have spoken about it in the past, is changing the way you allocate sales variance throughout the organization. Can you just spend a minute on what kind of opportunities you are finding as you are changing effectively the discounting mechanism there, that's allowable at the dealer level?

Rob Charter

So, we work through independent dealers and we have a standard process in doing that structure. And then as we go into specific deals, we work those deals looking at and using sales variance to assist the dealer to close the business. Over a period of time, as you work that and you are maintaining a pricing level in the marketplace, you tend to grow sales variance.

The danger with that is you tend to then get more bureaucratic as you go through each year. If you increase your sales variance, it becomes far more bureaucratic to operate the business and you get more engaged in every deal. We have independent dealers, so our aim is to let the dealers deal.

So, we made an adjustment this year where we actually lowered our list price in the marketplace and then made a corresponding adjustment in our sales variance, which makes it much easier for the dealer to transact without the bureaucracy and the interference in that. So, it was an efficiency play rather than a protection in the marketplace.

Jerry Revich

And then another area that you folks have spoken about in the past and you mentioned that earlier, Rob, is product line decisions in Construction Industries, you rolled out the contractor grade product lines in developed markets. Any other major product opportunities that you folks are planning as a result of the review or otherwise?

Rob Charter

I'm not going to tell you of the new stuff, Jerry, but we'll start with GC product, which is I think you'll recall a contractor grade. GC product was initiated I think in China originally and we tend to produce very high performance machines, premium product to our customers. They are really focused around productivity. And what we found was, when we were working in China, there was certainly a market, the majority of the market is for that high-production equipment, but there are also cases where if you look at a discounted cash flow for the customer, productivity may not be the criteria that gets him the best return on their investment.

So we looked at a different line of product that was as durable and build on the same infrastructure or the base structure of the machine, but really focused on features and benefits that worked better for a discounted cash flow for a less productive environment. So, I'll give you a good example, or a couple.

If your customer is really ranking as a subcontractor in our industry, you get paid on an hourly basis, and your utilization may not be high. So, paying a premium for a high productivity that you don't use is not value-added. So, as you sell into that, you are really discounting a premium production product to feed into that economics. Or if you're in the rental business, you get paid on a cost per hour basis rather than a cost per ton or earth moved or whatever the production method is.

So, we really went back to our engineers and said, if you are paid this way, and this is how you make money as a customer, how do we design the product to accommodate that? So we did that in China a few years ago and we were very successful of the balance between the two product lines. And we are actually margin ambiguous to some degree in this, and so we don't mind which one they buy. They believe in both environments. But it really is trying to get the customer to buy the right product for what they do.

So we did that in China. It was pretty successful. And then as we've been coming forward, we've started to introduce that into some of the developed markets. So I think U.S. recently, I think it was last year or early this year?

Amy Campbell

Early this year.

Rob Charter

Early this year we introduced a Wheel Loader in that example. So, the Wheel Loader is very interesting because a Wheel Loader is used for instance in a quarry, and if you're working on the face of a quarry, which is your prime production tool, you need to be working all the time as productively to move materials as you can.

When you put that into a stockpile and you are actually loading trucks, which is not all day and it's not as demanding in terms of cycle times, that's where the GC product will work very well. So we introduced the 950, which has gone very well, and in fact today we are introducing new series of excavators as a new release, and now you will have both products, GC product and the high-productivity product as well.

Jerry Revich

And Rob, so I'm hearing few things, one, there is a market share play similar to what you folks were able to achieve in China where your market share I think nearly doubled, and two, price realization play because you are no longer discounting the current productive piece of equipment on the same type of deals, would you agree with that characterization?

Rob Charter

Yes, it's really both. So, [indiscernible] being out of design the two different applications in a cost-effective way, so you are relatively neutral but you are not discounting value that the customer doesn't see. But for the customer's point of view, if you look at the discounted cash flow and economics, the way you're really working it a cost per hour basis, initial upfront cost is very important because your rate of income is pretty stable because it's per hour, and then disposal costs, whereas if you are in productivity, it's all about the upfront cost isn't as important, it's about speed of getting the job done so you can actually get more efficiency in the job. So, it was really about those two things. But it does help that you don't discount the wrong application, the product in a wrong application to satisfy that other need.

Jerry Revich

And the improved price realization we saw this quarter, you mentioned in the call the comp was easy, also there is a change in sales variance I believe, and did this dynamic on GC model contribute to the improved price realization as well as that is a program rolled out far enough to where it's moving the needle on the price realization line as you folks see it?

Rob Charter

I wouldn't have said in the last quarter we would have seen enough introduction or volume in that space, in North America at least. I mean it's been established in China for a while.

Jerry Revich

True.

Rob Charter

So, that obviously plays part of that story over the last few years. But in North America, it hasn't been long enough to have a dramatic effect on the quarterly results.

Jerry Revich

And then as we think about other opportunities to apply the same process, we don't have to talk about specific products or segments, but just qualitatively how big is the opportunity to do something similar to what we are talking about here in Construction Industries and the two other segments?

Rob Charter

So, predominantly we see there's a construction industry strategy. You will see some applications in the resource industry or mining, but it's more limited. If you think about the mining industry, it is about efficiency and it is about production usually [indiscernible] strips cost of initial capital. So, I see it less in there. There will be some application where it's applicable, but less so. It's really a construction side. And on the engine side, [indiscernible], it's not really a play because it really is about how density and efficiency of the engines really gives you the advantage, and so I don't see there is much in there.

There is a slightly different approach in the power generation side. I mean it's a big play between a prime generator and a standby generator where power density is really important. So, because a standby generator is rarely used, it's an emergency generator in most cases, you can actually get a higher power density in that space, which is similar sort of philosophy to deliver a result at a better acquisition price. So it's a similar philosophy but slightly different in the engine side.

Jerry Revich

And in terms of the Operating & Execution Model business by business, how far along are you in the process? For the purpose of the review, how have you segmented the Company, how many businesses are we talking about where you as a management team are doing a line by line review on how to improve the business?

Rob Charter

So, I think the big change is we have changed the leadership and Jim Umpleby is coming as CEO and the executive group he has that we are really applying the Operating & Execution Model across the whole Company. And so, as we said, some of that business is being working through this period of time and they are quite mature in this space. Others are newer to it. I would say we are about 70% of the way through our initial reviews on how we are progressing with this, but it's not a one-off occasion. This is really talking about a continuous process.

So we are working through that at this stage, looking at both opportunities where we have great returns on our product in certain regions, how we maximize that opportunity, and then others where we say we are not hitting our cost of capital, not meeting the expectations of cost of capital and we need to improve that. And so we have got both of those elements, but we are about 70% I think. Amy?

Amy Campbell

Yes, I think so. And the plan would be to be completely through all those business reviews sometime next year, maybe by midyear.

Rob Charter

And then it's continuous cycle as you look at the plans and the strategy, and as you say, you look at this as a total matrix about products and services across regions, and then you look at those pockets, what your plans are to improve your performance, and then it's a continued evolution.

Jerry Revich

And for purposes of this review, how many businesses are you cutting that company into, what's the level of granularity?

Rob Charter

So we have three main pillars that we are working, Energy & Transportation, Construction Industries, and Resource Industries. So they are the three main elements. And then within them I think we have about 28 to 30 Vice Presidents that run individual businesses inside of those. And so we have Princeton's Excavation Group or we have the Building Construction Group or we have a [Pad Generation Marine] [ph]. So we do those reviews by all of those and then even inside there we are breaking the product families by region. So it's quite comprehensive if you look at the matrix and you have to work through it, and then you have to put that all together and say, as an organization, as an enterprise, as you invest funds in your future growth, how do they play across each other, where is your best investment for your returns for the Company.

Jerry Revich

And Amy, when we spent some time visiting your facilities in Texas in May, what was really interesting is that no business is now exempt from hitting the returns on capital targets that maybe in the past would have been viewed as strategic businesses. What's the opportunity set from getting the businesses that have been lagging in terms of return on capital versus the hurdle rate to that level, I guess what's the magnitude of that opportunity set on that part of the playbook?

Amy Campbell

Sure. I don't have a number to give you or even a magnitude, and I think the solution is complicated and we will continue to work through it. Certainly the primary focus is to fix businesses, and there are a few of those that we see as in industries where there is positive [OPAC] [ph] to be had and we have a right to win, and those businesses can be fixed.

Two great examples are small building construction product has come a long way from really operating largely at breakeven to a loss situation to being really a fairly nice profitable business. Really the same story with our small industrial engines, you see I guess they are still branded Perkins Engines, but a lot of restructuring and changes to that business to also make it a very profitable, a very attractive business, and that was some of the production you saw down in Seguin, Texas.

And we have exited a few product lines. We got out of vocational tracks, we got out of couple of room and pillar and track drills for Resource Industries. I think that will be more the exception than the rule, but certainly not afraid to do that if there isn't a line of sight to fix the business and get it up to its cost of capital.

Rob Charter

And it's interesting, as an engineering and manufacturing company, every engineer can [indiscernible]. So, everyone has a solution to the end, but in the end you have to look at the industry you are working in, your right to win, the opportunity is there, and be very realistic about how you are investing money in business that's going to give the Company the best return over the cycle, not short-term but over the cycle, compared to investing in other areas of the business. So, it is a long-term view and it's a very strategic view of the business rather than a short term, depending on where you are in the cycle and what your return is.

Jerry Revich

And then maybe we could shift gears and talk about free cash flow. Your earnings run rate directionally was about $8 annualized for the back half of the year, CapEx was well below depreciation, nearly $2. So you get $9 to $10 in free cash generation run rate. The dividend is $3. How should we be thinking about the remaining $6 to $7 that you folks are generating now, the run rate?

Amy Campbell

I think we could debate the numbers but certainly the direction is fair. Our priorities for cash, they haven't changed and I think they come back more in focus as the cycle is recovering. First and foremost, continue to protect the balance sheet, mid-A rating, Cat Financial, important part of the business, and quite frankly we're still in a downgrade for Moody's. So that continues to be a focus of ours to make sure that we have a strong balance sheet as we work through that.

And growth is our second priority use of cash, both organically, through R&D and digital and investing in the business and investing in new products and new services. And really if you go back to the strategy that Jim and the team rolled out in September, how do we grow the services business and hands off Rob talked a lot about the GC product growing in developing parts of the world where there is an opportunity to continue, they are growing, their markets are growing and there is market share to be had, focus there.

M&A is certainly a piece of it and we are always looking at different opportunities. I think we will continue to be opportunistic, our focus there probably largely around ways to grow the services piece of the business and continue to grow the aftermarket.

And then, I think we said at Investor Day, our pension funding should be pretty stable, our CapEx needs, we really believe that we have the capacity that we need for the foreseeable future to achieve what we see peak sales to be or how he would approach that, maybe in some more creative ways for the next cycle. And so that gives us some cash. Our last priority use of cash remains share buybacks and I think that would be the last thing that we would prioritize. We continue to stay focused on growth.

Jerry Revich

And maybe if we just unpack some of those items, first on the balance sheet, should we be thinking about debt paydown or pre-funding pension on OPEB liabilities or building cash when we think about directing the free cash flow through the balance sheet?

Amy Campbell

I think there is a couple of things there. Certainly the Treasury team and Brad and the finance team are always looking at what's the best use of cash, and so those discussions are ongoing. Actually we announced just some bondholders last month that we are paying down some debt. So that's a piece of it. You want to make sure that you are getting the best return on the cash at the time and what opportunities we think are out there in front of us.

As this does turn out to be a little bit of an up-cycle, we'll also need some cash for some working capital. The incentive comp payments next year will use some cash in 2018, much more than the requirement we had this year, probably over $1 billion actually more in 2018 than in 2017. So, all of those discussions are taking place right now and I think all options are on the table as we think about it.

The other piece to keep in mind though and not lose sight of is about tax reform. About 90% of our cash right now is overseas and that can change as markets change and where the growth comes from, where the sales are. But certainly there are some difficulties in moving that cash back to the U.S. if the use of that cash is here in the States.

Jerry Revich

And Amy, you also brought up M&A, which we touched on at the Analyst Day. You now as a management team are being revalued on returns on capital, which is not a framework that's typically associated with a high dose of large-scale M&A. Can you talk about how do you incentivize your business leaders to invest in M&A when near-term return on capital are likely dilutive?

Rob Charter

I think it comes from the attitude from the top more than anything else. We want to grow the business. And as I have said, if you use an [OPEC] [ph] management in terms of the short-term, I think it's a real risk. So you really are looking at it to say, is it a proper pool going forward over the cycle. But how do you want to grow, how are you going to grow the business? And as you think through that and using that tool for that, you are looking at very medium to long-term plays and you've got to drive that through the organization, and it's a way of measuring and testing growth initiatives to say, is this the right thing to do, is this the best way to spend our money going forward, because we do have money that we want to invest and we want to spend as we grow this business.

So, I understand the commentary that short term, this is long-term management, but I think as long as you are driving from the top that we are in a growth phase, we are hungered for growth, but we are going to use this strategic tool to look at that return over cycle or period of cycles. It's a great [indiscernible] place and a very good equalizer across some very distributed and different businesses.

Jerry Revich

And the type of M&A that we are talking about, is that just adding product lines to the existing portfolio or is it along the lines of adding the equivalent of a fourth stool to the three segments?

Rob Charter

So I think it can be everything. I think if you look at our focus today, we are not looking for a massive purchase but we are certainly looking at enhancing our business around the focus we have today. We are also looking at improving our services side of the business as well, how do we improve that side of the business. So we have always quite a few, a vast number of M&A activities going on at all times, and that's consistent through the cycle. And so, we are working through those as we go along, but it's always in that framework that we talked about.

Jerry Revich

And Rob, on the point of improving services, can you just expand on that? Is that across the board, what do you folks are referring to with that data connectivity, can you just flesh that out for us?

Rob Charter

It's a broad subject, okay, so it can be anything from our financial services, it can be helping our dealers improve their service to improve their customers' total cost of ownership or return on investment. So it really is how do we help our customers be more successful and what areas can we and our dealers contribute in that space.

Part of that is getting better insight into the product and driving better analytics, so that we can extend or improve the customer's performance. And sometimes it's a little counterintuitive. So, if you sell prime product and aftermarket part for us and services for it, dealer isn't doing that analytics and extending maintenance intervals or driving better component usage counterintuitive. But I think in the long run we are there to be have our customers be successful and then through that success we buy loyalty with the customer and we grow our business that way.

So, digital is a big part of that, how we leverage that technology, not for our technology sake or not to drive revenue streams or subscriptions and circles, we are not trying to be a software company, we are not trying to build industry platform, we are trying to solve our customers' problems leveraging that technology going forward. So there is a big part of it is in that space. Any other services and repair options we can do, productivity, all sorts of services we can provide.

Jerry Revich

And you mentioned a moment ago effectively the prime power example, how to drive higher up-time for the customer. Can you talk about the improvement that you see in the dealer network to drive that consistency of customer experience globally? I know it's a lot of – you spend a lot of time in that area.

Rob Charter

Independent dealers are fantastic because they are entrepreneurs in their own territory, they have very good local knowledge or stable country knowledge. It's their money, so they are invested to win rather than a big corporate organization that can be very bland. So I think having 172 independent entrepreneurs working on your behalf and we view to try and improve their service to the customer is a real advantage, and I think we have proved that over ninety years now that it really is one of our differentiated and strategic advantages.

Having said that, as we move forward and our dealers work really hard on this with us, times have changed and things change, technology changes. What everyone in the room sees is normal today, whether it's the use of their iPad or phones, smartphones or whatever they are using, the way you interact and the way you do things today is changing. And so that does change the relationship model with the dealer to some degree, and we are working very hard with them that there might be some nuance changes about what Caterpillar does and what our dealers do, but together it's a collective [indiscernible] to improve our performance and drive that technology to the betterment of their customer.

So, as you look at consistency of performance, agility, speed to solving their problems, we spend a lot of time as you know, Jerry, with our dealers working through those issues as a collective with advisory groups of dealers to help us both move the ball forward.

Jerry Revich

Let me pause there to see if there are any questions in the audience. We do have microphone, so please raise your hand if you have a question.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Participant

Just a quick question, you talked earlier about sort of the Company's balance sheet profile and the importance of the mid-A rating, which has been widely understood by fixed income investors. I'm just wondering is there any dialog with the agencies just regarding the most recent success with your quarterly results in terms of any sort of maybe evolution to that with the idea we have to see what this market looks like going forward, but you think that could be possibly a positive ratings catalyst for Caterpillar if it continues along?

Amy Campbell

I'll take that. No, absolutely. I mean, we are talking with the rating agencies on a regular basis, and certainly a year ago when Moody's downgraded us and I believe the other two put us on negative watch, the concern was at that time that our end markets would continue to be challenged at least through 2017 and probably into 2018. And so that was the view at the time. We have started to see the end markets improve. Not only that, really great returns on our products. So those conversations are taking place. I think they are very favorable conversations.

What we have heard is that we need to continue to show improving operating margins. Some of the numbers that we put out for Investor Day were well-received, but we still have just quite frankly some work to do through that process with the rating agencies. So, those conversations are taking place. I think the performance of the Company so far to date has been certainly a positive and everyone [indiscernible].

Rob Charter

I think the other comment is, if you think about the last cycle, it really was a super cycle, particularly in mining and oil I guess as well. But as you think about that, the extension of that cycle was really long. We usually see a down-cycle in about a couple of years and this went for really four. And so you can understand there was caution on all parts of that, when will the cycle turn and so forth and it was very deep cycle as well. So we're starting to see a turn, but it's really early days in that turn. It's not as if we're decades in this cycle or the peak points at all. So there is a fair turn here and you just want to see if it's sustainable as you go forward.

Unidentified Participant

It starts to look like the cycle is maybe on the upswing a little bit. Can you talk about your production capabilities and will we be able to keep up with that demand?

Rob Charter

Sure. So we get a lot of questions about, because we have done a lot of restructuring over the last few years and so we get a lot of questions, did you restructure too far, have you got capacity within your pool and with your supply base to handle up-cycle in total? And the answer I think is really simple for us. When we have done our restructuring, we have looked for efficiencies in our manufacturing footprint, we have looked for – I mean the world is getting smaller, so the way we look at the total value chain, our sourcing and supply, we had a complete evaluation globally and modelled that, and we found opportunities to change our operation to be more productive.

On top of taking some of that excess capacity out, we also have been working on a long journey of a lean transformation, which is never complete but it's certainly something that we've been working very hard on over the last about 10 years. And as you look at that, that actually gets you more efficiency in the way you work with your supplies and through the production capabilities of your own facilities.

So, as we look at that today, we are certainly not at any capacity constraint. In fact, as we look – and this is a broad statement, there's obviously nuances in it, but as you look at all of our future forecast as we see them in the foreseeable future, we don't see any constraint in terms of their footprint or our manufacturing capabilities. So we feel very confident that even with the restructuring we have done, we have plenty of headroom.

Jerry Revich

Can we shift the conversation for Construction Industries, what's your review on replacement demand in China maybe we could talk about excavators, the [token] [ph] product line and where are volumes today versus what you would view as replacement levels and how are order trends from the market?

Rob Charter

Sure. So, you really have to look at some bookings to say where was sort of the peak that we've seen before, and it might have been a stimulated peak versus some of the lower end of the opportunity. So, if you look at the 9 ton to 90 ton product range, the industry size in 2011 or 2012, I always get that [date wrong] [ph]…

Amy Campbell

For excavators, 2011.

Rob Charter

2011, in China was about 120,000 units a year consumption of new product. And that was the peak of the China industry for excavation. If you go back to 2015, it was around 20,000 to 21,000 units. So that really are the bookings that you look at today that give you a feel of where are we today in comparison to those, the peak and trough. Today we are around about 50,000 to 60,000 industry…

Amy Campbell

60,000, yes.

Rob Charter

Yes. So, you can see, I mean we are sort of in what I would argue is probably a mature steady state position. It's certainly a big jump from 20,000 a couple of years ago. But it is for the size of the country and the infrastructure spend and the population, you'd say it's about – it may be slightly higher, but it's pretty well about what you would expect to be in a steady-state for that size country and industry.

So, we feel good about that. One built, one raised, certainly a stimulus to that, but we see some legs in that program as the government put forward, and so we see over a period of time it may just slightly but we think it is in about the right replacement cycle phase.

Jerry Revich

And for context, what's the U.S. market size within that same excavator…?

Amy Campbell

About 25,000 excavators.

Jerry Revich

25,000?

Amy Campbell

Yes.

Jerry Revich

And what would you attribute the difference to, because obviously we have a much larger economy?

Rob Charter

Part of it is growth of product line. If you think about China, they are very much focused on excavation and wheel loaders as their two primary products. So I think if you look at the U.S., it's a much broader product line that we supply to the U.S. Some of that's maturity in the contracting and the way it's done. In the U.S. you tend to see larger machines rather than small. For instance, in mining you will see a lot of excavation working in a large mine, where in the U.S. you wouldn't see that, you would see primary hydraulic shovels or rope shovels or larger wheel loader tools. So there is some scale in some of that, but makes a big effect.

And the other thing is, the U.S. infrastructure is much more mature, like Japan would be or Western Europe. And so, as you see the maturity of a infrastructure building economy, you tend to see more maintenance type of equipment and downsizes more to the building construction type of equipment. So your product mix shifts in that way too. So you go bigger on big production jobs and you go smaller on maintenance. And so, it does have a big swing effect on the product lines.

Jerry Revich

And in terms of what you folks are seeing from a cyclical outlook within the construction business, can you rank order for us which regions you are most optimistic on, which ones you have less visibility or are concerned with?

Rob Charter

So I'll talk about today and where we see the market. We see obviously the U.S. is reasonable. I mean we're all loving the infrastructure build to come out because we think there's a lot of opportunity there, but even without that you see housing starts, which isn't a big part of their business but a good indicator, full of opportunity, you see state governments getting involved in infrastructure build. So the U.S. economy is reasonable and it's not going crazy but it's reasonable. China obviously has returned from a bottoming out to be a reasonable option as well. So, those two are probably the healthier regions today in construction.

Western Europe, which came up at really low position a few years ago, has been consistently growing, Western Europe I'm sorry, over the last few years. They are probably still 30% to 35% off peak levels, but they are in moderate growth and reasonably healthy.

Africa, which everyone tends to want to bundle as one solution, which is a lot of countries, has pockets of growth that are reasonably healthy. And so there is a mixed result there, but overall you would say it's growing.

The Middle East is not. Regardless of its oil or infrastructure spend, you'll see it fairly anemic and weak at the moment. And Southeast Asia is probably related to China. So as China is doing well, Southeast Asia is doing well. So, you are starting to see that grow a little bit like Latin America other than Brazil, which is obviously not doing very well at all.

So, there's a mixed bag around in terms of different regions. None of it is peaking. So I think that's a healthy sign for us going forward. But you would like to see some of those developing countries particularly it's time to pick up. India, I didn't mention but India is growing well. Under the Modi government it's really doing some things that seems like there is going to be sustainable change going forward in India as well.

Jerry Revich

And Brazil?

Rob Charter

Brazil is tough, very tough. I mean, the industry has really dropped off, whether it's corruption and the government trying to get their act together. It's taking a long time and it's still got some time to play out I think before you see that coming back out.

Jerry Revich

And then in Energy & Transportation, it was nice to see better shipments in transportation, the reported category, the retail sales. Are you starting to see some level of pickup off of a low base and maybe if we could go through some more discussion of which of the end markets you are more positive on over the next 12 to 18 months?

Amy Campbell

So I think the short answer is, in transportation that was primarily locomotives. No, we are not starting to see a pickup in the end markets. They are at low volumes. Sales are pretty lumpy. It really was just an issue of kind of when the sales fell by month. So, I will say that we are seeing better rail traffic in North America and we talked about that in the third quarter, where rail services businesses to support the improving rail traffic. So that's good.

The oil and gas I think continues to be the story of the year for Energy & Transportation, and really notably it's North America onshore, both oil and especially natural gas transmission and compression for gas pipeline. Given that we are seeing some good economic growth around the globe, the industrial engine piece of that E&P business is also doing quite well, really following just economic growth and numbers.

We talked about mining all year and the story continues to play out. We have seen the number of park trucks come down, which drove a lot of overhaul and rebuild early in the year. Now we are seeing a lot of activity in the mine. So we are continuing to see healthy parts demand in that business, but we are also starting to see that translate into some new equipment orders as well. So there are some positive signs there.

Jerry Revich

Excellent. Please join me in thanking Rob, Amy and the team for joining us. Thank you very much, guys.

Rob Charter

Thanks Jerry.

Jerry Revich

Rob, I appreciate it. Thank you.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.