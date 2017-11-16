Freeport-McMoRan: The Sell-Off Is Unjustified

While shares are going down, earnings estimates are going up. The market will ultimately notice this discrepancy.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) shares have found themselves under significant pressure in recent rates. After trading in a $13.80 to $15.50 range for many days, Freeport-McMoRan shares dived below the key support level at $13.80. I believe that the sell-off is unjustified for the following reasons:

1. No change in Indonesia. Freeport-McMoRan continues its negotiations with the Indonesian government, but has not reached any deal yet. According to the latest news from the country, the Indonesian government does not want to hold an IPO of PT Freeport Indonesia before the divestment of the 51% stake is completed. Not surprisingly, Freeport-McMoRan insists on holding the IPO before the divestment to facilitate price discovery for its stake. The absence of consensus is not great, but it's not news at all. Another development in Indonesia is the unrest in Papua. It's hard to understand what's exactly going on here (you may find this article from The Jakarta Post interesting), but it looks as if no damage has been done to Freeport's operations.

2. Copper stays above the $3 level. Freeport-McMoRan's shares have been trading in a range since the release of the second-quarter earnings report in July. Meanwhile, copper has gained much ground:

The reaction to the current correction in copper prices is strange since there was no previous reaction to the upside in copper prices. As always, China is to blame for the recent weakness in copper. However, I've yet to see evidence of real problems in China. Sometimes data from China surprises to the upside, sometimes to the downside -- and these surprises are used as an excuse for short-term up or down moves in copper. So far, China has been able to show strong growth rates from an ever-increasing base, which is a remarkable achievement. In my opinion, the fundamental picture for copper remains solid.

3. Freeport-McMoRan continues to deal with debt on the back of strong cash flow. The company has recently announced redemption of $617 million in senior notes:

Expected cash interest cost savings are $40 million annually. Debt is still an issue -- as of Sept. 30, the company had $2.2 billion of short-term debt and $12.6 billion of long-term debt. However, I expect it to be reduced next year due to strong cash position ($5 billion) and continued strength in operating cash flow.

I expect that Freeport-McMoRan's shares will soon be able to return to the previous trading range. I see no fundamental catalysts for further downside, although momentum players might try to play the breakout of the $13.80 support level and put pressure on the stock in the next several days. The fate of Grasberg remains the main catalyst for Freeport-McMoRan and there is no change on this front. Negotiations will likely continue until the very end of 2017 and might even be dragged into 2018. Meanwhile, Freeport-McMoRan will continue to enjoy healthy cash flows from this low-cost mine.

Trading at a less than 9 forward P/E, Freeport-McMoRan presents a decent opportunity from a valuation point of view. In fact, earnings estimates for the company have been rising lately:

In all, I believe that the sell-off is unjustified and will not last long, unless we get some really bad news from Indonesia.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FCX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.