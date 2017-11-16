Tranglobe's Recent Well Testing Results Scares Investors

From September to November, Transglobe's (TGA) shares started a significant upside move. However, sentiment changed suddenly when management issued a press release and the stock has been down since.

Transglobe's underperformance

Major oil and gas companies like Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A)(RDS.B) have recovered along with oil prices since the start of 2016. This has been done by mostly lowering costs and expenses at first, while recently investing more in production growth. My latest analysis about Royal Dutch Shell can be found here and compares the stock to Exxon Mobil (XOM).

Transglobe's shares have not been able to show the same recovery as the oil price or Royal Dutch Shell thanks to the fact that its results have long lagged the oil price recovery as well. It is looking to expand its production volume in order to grow its revenue and drive its overall financial results.

Boraq opportunity

Transglobe's management has earlier discussed the possibilities of the Boraq 2 well. On top of the expected production volume of 15,500-16,500 boepd for the full fiscal year, an additional 1,140 bopd could be added if the testing of the Boraq wells proved to be a success. A production volume of 15,500 would already imply a 30% production increase yoy. Management sounded quite optimistic when discussing the possibilities of this well. But on the third of November, an update on the exploration of another well, Boraq 5, was announced:

In the Western Desert, the Company has completed testing two zones in the Boraq 5 appraisal well. The Boraq 5 well failed to produce any hydrocarbons from the two zones. The lower AR G zone, although very similar on open hole logs and drill cutting samples to the original Boraq 2 discovery well, tested tight with virtually no inflow of fluids from a 20 foot perforated interval in the AR G carbonate zone. The AR E zone was also perforated and tested wet from the thin E channel sand. The Boraq 5 well is being plugged and abandoned.

Well testing disappoints

While the testing of the Boraq 2 well has been a success, the company needed Boraq 5 to perform good in the tests as well as the Boraq 2 well did not provide sufficient scale to move forward with the project:

We are very disappointed in the Boraq 5 appraisal well test results. At this point, the Boraq 2 discovery does not have sufficient scale to proceed with development without additional exploration success on the South Alamein Concession.

This can be interpreted as bad news for a company that is looking to turn itself around. It seemed that a lot of investors were counting on this production increase too, as the stock declined hard after the announcement.

A total of $10.3 mln in exploration expenditures on or associated with the Boraq play has been recorded to date. Because of the disappointing test results of the Boraq 5 well, the company will see an impairment charge for the accumulated costs in the third quarter. Although this is a lot less than the most recent quarter's impairment of $67.5 mln, it is obviously still far from desirable.

Not the end

However, all is not lost. While the company will see an impairment in relation to this project, there still is a possibility that it will continue next year:

We have identified a number of exploration prospects that, if successful, could provide the additional reserves and productivity to bring forward a South Alamein development. We are reviewing these targets to determine if they should be added into our 2018 exploration program. The 2018 Western Desert exploration program currently has two wells on the South Ghazalat concession and two wells on the NW Sitra concession. We also have an ongoing development program planned for our Eastern Desert concessions.

This is still a big if, but if the company is able to do this, then the 1,140 boepd from Boraq 2 could be added to the production along with something extra. However, this is still just speculation and we should not dwell too much on this at the moment.

Conclusion

The most important thing here is that the company did not lose any of its production with the disappointing press release. The future would look better with the production rate that would be added if the tests proved to be successful. But we have to keep in mind that the company has generated production growth already and has the opportunity to further expand on this.

The Marketplace community of Small-Cap Turnarounds received a full and detailed analysis about this stock where I discuss further possible production increases, the current financial condition, the risks, and whether I believe if the stock can become a great investment or if it will keep underperforming. Subscribe now and save up to 27% on my regular rate.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TGA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.