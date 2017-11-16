Micron Technology Needs To Pull Out All Stops To Remain Competitive In 3D NAND

Micron needs to develop a 96-layer 3D NAND to gain or at the least maintain NAND market share against chief competitors Samsung Electronics and Toshiba.

The NAND market is driven by a 2D-3D transition, advances in 3D structures, a shortfall of NAND chips, and increasing content of NAND in end devices.

3D NAND has become the next battleground for memory competitors as the transition from 2D to 3D reaches parity in 2018.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had a busy week recently. First, Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and Micron announced the completion of an expansion to Building 60 (B60) at the IM Flash facilities in Lehi, Utah. IM Flash is a joint venture formed in 2006 to manufacture non-volatile memory for Intel and Micron. Micron will eventually be putting 3D XPoint non-volatile memory onto DIMMs and into SSDs under its QuantX brand, but so far the company has been lagging far behind Intel in announcing and shipping specific product.

Second, Micron announced its next generation of NVDIMM-N modules combining DDR4 DRAM with NAND flash memory to support persistent memory usage models. Micron's NVDIMMs are type N, providing DRAM-like latency with NAND data backup, i.e., they have NAND flash to backup data to in the event of a power loss. This is in contrast to the NVDIMM-F type that offers pure flash storage. During normal system operation, Micron's NVDIMMs use only the DRAM.

Third, an article by DRAMeXchange reported that 3Q17 DRAM revenue hit a new high with a 16.2% sequential increase. In the article, Avril Wu, research director of DRAMeXchange, noted:

“SK Hynix’s (OTC:HXSCF) ASP was higher than Micron’s during the third quarter, and therefore SK Hynix was able to widen its market share lead over Micron. However, the situation will reverse in the fourth quarter with Micron having the highest ASP and posting the largest overall price increase versus the top two Korean suppliers. We can also expect Micron to shrink its market share gap with second-place SK Hynix in the year’s final quarter.”

I’m not sure how she came up with this conclusion, as I’m not sure she is speaking about ASPs or shipments for share gain.

For CYQ4, I expect SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics' (OTC:SSNLF) DRAM ASPs to improve 7% and 3% QoQ, respectively. For MU, I expect DRAM ASPs to increase 2%.

As for DRAM shipments (1Gb equivalent), I see SK Hynix growing 3%, Samsung growing 4%, and Micron growing 6% QoQ. So perhaps Wu is referring to shipments for share gain for MU compared to SK Hynix.

I illustrated DRAM shipment comparisons in a November 7 Seeking Alpha article entitled “When Will Micron Technology Announce New Fab Construction?” which is repeated in the figure below.

Figure 1

NAND

The above topics address the recent and future growth potential for MU. I wanted to focus this article specifically on the NAND market and MU’s future.

Figure 2

From the same article, I also plot NAND shipments in Figure 2 above, and the data are inclusive through 3Q 2017. For 4Q 2017, I estimate the following growth:

For SK Hynix, I expect NAND shipments (16 Gb equivalents) to climb 14% QoQ but ASP to remain flat QoQ.

SSNLF’s NAND shipments are expected to grow 16% QoQ and ASP is forecast to remain flat QoQ.

MU’s NAND shipments are expected to grow 5% QoQ and ASP is forecast to remain flat QoQ.

If my forecasts are correct, MU will continue to lose share in CY 4Q and the shipment spread in Figure 2 will expand through CY4Q.

Aside from Samsung and SK Hynix, memory makers are increasing production volume not by adding capacity but by switching the existing planar NAND capacity to 3D.

At the same time, I expect the global NAND supply to increase 45% in 2018, twice the 23% growth in 2017.

Of course, the recent investment by Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in Toshiba’s (OTCPK:TOSBF) semiconductor business will further take the wind out of MU’s sails. Before the investment, 50% of Apple’s NAND demand was supplied by Toshiba, while Samsung and SK Hynix each supplied 25%.

Perhaps there is hope for MU from a NAND technology standpoint. I discussed in a May 1, 2017, Seeking Alpha article entitled “Micron Technology Advances On NAND Competitors,” that the company's superior chip design and layout are enabling it to generate strong bit growth.

As shown in Table 1, MU, Toshiba, and SSNLF use 64 layers and 3 bits/cell effectively, yet Micron's Gb/mm² is higher than that of either of the others, thanks to the fact that Micron manufactures the chip's CMOS logic circuits underneath the memory array, while its competitors put the logic alongside the array.

Table 1

Feature Micron Toshiba/WD Samsung ISSCC 2016 ISSCC 2017 ISSCC 2017 Density 768Gb 512Gb 512Gb Die Size 179mm² 132mm² 129mm² Gb/mm² 4.29 3.88 3.97 Layers -64 64 64 Bits/Cell 3 3 3 String stacking? Yes (Yes?) No Cell Type Floating Gate Charge Trap Charge Trap

Table 2 below shows the 3D NAND roadmap for the various manufacturers. Through 1H 2017, Samsung and Toshiba were in production of 64-layer devices. Micron was sampling the chip and enters production in 2H 2017. Toshiba never went into production of its 48-layer 3D NAND until 2H 2017 and leapfrogged the 64-layer structure for a 72-layer device, which is now sampling.

I didn't plot it in Table 2 yet, but Yangtze River Storage Technology (YMTC), under the Tsinghua Unigroup, has successfully developed a 32-layer 3D NAND device. YMTC has completed equipment installation, and trial production will start in the second quarter of 2018. Mass production will start once stable yield rates are achieved.

Table 2

For 1H 2018, Toshiba’s 96-layer NAND will be sampled in H2 2017, with production starting in 2018 using two fabs at Yakkaichi Operations in Japan. A third fab, Fab 6, is scheduled to open in summer 2018. Toshiba and Samsung are both scheduled for production in 2H 2018.

What about Micron? Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra noted in the company's last conference call that:

“With respect to NAND in terms of our third-generation 3D NAND, we are not yet disclosing the number of layers in that technology. As I said in my prepared remarks, we are continuing to make good progress with that and we plan to be introducing that technology in the 2018.”

NAND production by individual manufacturers is a moving target as each attempts to leapfrog competitors to gain market share.

Thus, in Table 2 above, I inserted that MU could either go with the 72-layer or 96-layer 3D NAND. Here’s the dilemma as I see it. If the company opts for the 72-layer chip, it would move ahead of SK Hynix, based on comparative performance advantage of the 64-layer device shown in Table 1. But it would still be behind SSNLF and Toshiba with their 96-layer 3D NAND.

Investor Takeaway

If we look back at Figure 2, MU is significantly behind both Korean companies, and that spread seems to be increasing. With a 72-layer option, the product could go through development and sampling much faster than the 96-layer option, and may move the needle up for MU. Data are for both 2D and 3D NAND for shipments.

Table 3 below shows overall NAND market share for 2Q 2017. Data for these are for revenue. The top two companies, Samsung and Toshiba, are both making 96-layer 3D NAND. If MU were to move to the 72-layer device, it may move up on SK Hynix, but clearly not against Samsung or Toshiba.

Table 3

At the same time, I expect the global NAND supply to increase 45% in 2018, twice the 23% growth in 2017. Aside from Samsung and SK Hynix, memory makers are increasing production volume not by adding capacity but by switching the existing planar NAND capacity to 3D.

As MU is in the latter category, it needs to transition directly to the 96-layer 3D NAND to remain competitive in 2018.

