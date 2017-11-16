Junk Bonds Are Crushing: Should You Be Worried?

The main risk factor to watch is a pervasive and extended increase in credit spreads, and this is not the case nowadays.

However, correlations change over time, and the relationship between junk bonds and stock prices is not as straightforward as the short-term charts could indicate.

Junk bonds and stocks tend to move in the same direction over time, so bad news in the bond markets could hit stocks in the short term.

High-yield bonds are showing considerable weakness lately, and this is generating concern among investors in different markets.

The chart below compares the evolution of the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) and the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) over the last year. It’s easy to see how the two ETFs have moved pretty closely together over time, indicating that high-yield bonds and stock prices tend to go in the same direction.

Importantly, the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has recently fallen to its lowest levels since September, but the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF is holding on relatively well and near its historical highs. This divergence between stock prices and high-yield bonds is understandably generating some nervousness among investors.

If high-yield bonds are a leading indicator for stock prices, then there are two possibilities: Either high-yield bonds should have a recovery, or stocks could suffer a serious pullback in the short term.

It’s Not That Simple

The following chart shows both ETFs over the past five years, and it also includes the 10-day correlation coefficient for the two assets below. As you can see, the correlation has changed substantially over time, and it has even been negative in some periods. This means that the degree of association between stocks and high-yield bonds is not permanent or even stable, and from time to time both asset classes can even have an inverse relationship.



When trying to understand the relationship between stocks and junk bonds, and what recent price action could mean for investors going forward, it’s important to analyze the reasons why high-yield bonds are declining.

Bond prices fluctuate because of two main factors: an increase in the general level of interest rates and rising credit spreads. These two factors can have remarkably different implications.

Treasury yields for short-term maturities have been rapidly increasing lately; the yield for two-year treasuries is in fact at record levels as of the time of this writing. Since high-yield bonds have relatively short maturities, this is having a negative impact on those bonds.

However, rising interest rates are not necessarily a big headwind to junk bonds over the long term. Rising interest rates generally mean that the economy is gaining strength, which obviously means better sales and profits and more financial resources for companies in different sectors, which has positive implications in terms of credit risk and default levels across the economy.



Besides, when interest rates are set to increase many companies try to take advantage of the context and refinance their debts before such increase. When issuers want to retire their debt before maturity, they generally have to pay premium prices, and this increases returns for investors in the high-yield markets.



According to data from Invesco, since 1987 there have been 16 quarters in which the yields on 5-year treasuries increased by 70 basis points of more. In 11 of those 16 quarters high-yield bonds produced positive returns. In the five quarters when returns were negative, prices for high yield bonds rebounded in the following quarters. Based on this data, the evidence is indicating that rising interest rates are generally no reason to panic for investors in high-yield bonds.

When it comes to relationship between interest rates and stocks, the stock market tends to get agitated if interest rates rise more than expected in the short term. However, on a long-term basis, a stronger economy is a positive driver for stock prices.

The Key Variable Is Credit Spreads

Credit spreads are a very different story, though. When credit spreads are on the rise, the impact can be far more damaging on both junk bonds and stocks. Steadily rising credit spreads signal trouble in the credit markets, which usually means big problems for the economy.

This is especially relevant when the increase in credit spreads is pervasive and across different sectors and industries. When spreads are increasing solely in the energy sector because energy prices are low and many companies in the sector are feeling the pressure, then the problem is arguably contained. Not only that, low energy prices are good for consumers’ pockets, so this kind of context provides an economic tailwind for other sectors in the economy.



On the other hand, an extensive increase in credit spreads is obviously a major problem for junk bonds, and also for stock prices. The chart below shows how the increase in high-yield credit spreads during the financial crisis in 2008-2009 had a clear relationship with the stock market crash over that period.



On a shorter time horizon, credit spreads reached a peak and started declining in January of 2016, this period also marked a bottom for the S&P500 and the beginning of a formidable rally from those levels.

It’s important to note that high-yield credit spreads are up somewhat over the past several days, but only after retesting their historical lows from July of 2014. Some analysts are saying that this is because of the delay in negotiation for the tax reform or similar factors. Nevertheless, when spreads are historically low, a correction is just normal and should be reasonably expected.

Default rates in the U.S. are expected to remain quite low this year. S&P Global Fixed Income Research expects the trailing 12-month U.S. corporate speculative-grade default rate to be at 3.9% by December 2017, down from 5.1% in December of last year. The overall default rate for speculative-grade and investment-grade issuers combined is expected to retreat even further, from 2.1% to 1.5% during the same period. Similarly, Moody’s expects the global default rate for speculative-grade companies to decline to 3% versus 4.5% in 2016.

Different sources have their own methodology to calculate default rates, which leads to different estimates. Regardless, there seems to be a consensus on the fact that the overall trend is quite healthy.



Unless this changes, meaning that we see a broad-based and sustained increase in credit spreads fueled by deteriorating fundamentals in the economy, then the recent decline in junk bond prices is no reason to panic.

