Mall REITs: Stocking Stuffers Or Stocking Suckers?

Heading into the all-important holiday shopping season, the winners will rise to the top.

In recent days, a few red flags have hinted that mall REITs in particular might have more hurdles to jump in the coming weeks than none.

We’re in the midst of earnings season, the holidays are approaching, and I find myself thinking, “Here we go again.” Let me explain.

Mall operators, and their retail tenants, are facing increasing scrutiny - climbing at a rapid clip - with the rise of e-commerce players like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), nontraditional retailing and news of stalled store growth, among other reasons.

Results from the upcoming holidays - a look at traffic and sales trends - will offer us key insights into what’s really going on within the industry. But for now, we have no better option than to wait and watch it transpire. And I’m holding my breath.

In recent days, a few red flags have hinted that mall REITs in particular might have more hurdles to jump in the coming weeks than none.

J.C. Penney (JCP), which has roughly 875 department stores across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, slashed its guidance for the full year, reducing both its targets for profit and comparable sales. The announcement sent Penney’s shares in a freefall, tumbling more than 20% and hitting an all-time low that day. J.C. Penney currently trades around $3 per share.

Being one of the major U.S. department store chains, what happens to JCP can be seen - at least on Wall Street - as indicative of what’s panning out among its other retail peers. Proof of this: shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M), Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) and Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) all traded lower on the news. And that’s when mall REITs began to take a hit.

We saw a similar story earlier this year, when JCP unveiled its store closure plan. The aftermath can clearly be brutal for any company that operates in the same business. The ripple effect is real.

To be sure, JCP said its latest downgrades were based on the fact that the department store chain did some heavy discounting in recent weeks to get rid of excess inventory, particular within the women’s category, ahead of Christmas. Discounts typically spell slimmer margins for retailers, hence the fear among investors.

That being said, the news was more of a one-off event for J.C. Penney by itself, and much of the selloff for REITs and other department store rivals was likely overblown. This is always easier said than convincing the sellers who love to short retail stocks.

Turning the page, I’m confident a common theme among mall REITs’ earnings this quarter will be an emphasis on redevelopments - what these players are doing with vacated J.C. Penney boxes, for example. The opportunities abound to bring in fresh tenants, potentially yielding higher rents, and more experiential retailing, which is attractive to younger shoppers.

On a recent conference call with analyst and investors, Simon Property Group (SPG) Chief Executive David Simon said: “We're very close to some significant redevelopments that we're excited about... So we're creating a pile of financial power that we want to take advantage of, and we've got a little bit more redevelopment that you'll see in the next, I don't know, month or two.”

That’s promising.

“We have the ability for a hotel, apartments, office, and complementary retail with outdoor work and play space,” CEO Simon added, talking about the REIT’s King of Prussia asset in Pennsylvania. “It will be our Hudson Yards version for suburban.” “I think that a lot of folks are missing those kind of opportunities… One thing you cannot do is replicate the real estate that we have and that's unique, unbelievable opportunity,” he said. “It's going to be a significant investment.”

A recent study by investment management firm Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) confirms the fact that mall owners are pouring money into redevelopment opportunities, like Simon is doing, that should reap returns in the grand scheme of things.

JLL’s annual survey of 90 regional malls found that 16% of mall landlords - both public and private owners - have admitted to spending money on "de-malling.” That’s something you don’t hear every day, but I think it’s a step in the right direction.

We’re seeing more malls take vacant, big-box spaces, turning them into company call centers or medical offices. 30% of malls surveyed by JLL said they were adding non-retail components to their properties, with apartments being the most popular choice. In the right markets, malls present opportunities for mixed use.

"As a general rule of thumb, mall owners who place an impactful amount of capital into a renovation hope to see an 8-10% increase in sales," Larry Jensen, director of business development for JLL's National Retail Property Management practice, said. "What's the cost of not renovating as shoppers become bored and move on to other venues?" he added.

With so many mall redevelopments shaping up, one day we might not be using the “m word” altogether. Think about it.

JLL’s research found that about 20% of malls have removed the "m-word" from their name after renovations. Common replacements include "shoppes," "village" and "towne center." Meantime, “food courts” are becoming “food halls.”

Sure, a quick name change is not the ultimate solution for a retail property that might be struggling to lure shoppers in. But, when coupled with the right redevelopment strategy, the bigger picture looks brighter and better for mall REITs, especially those with “Class A” assets.

Some pessimists are starting to speculate that an abnormally warm winter across the U.S. will mean trouble in the retail world, with less shoppers ringing up expensive coat purchases, which is a valid point. But let’s not be so quick to jump to conclusions.

Many of the mall REITs, from where they stand, are doing what they can, with the capital they’re provided, to keep the ultimate shopping experience exciting. Heading into the all-important holiday shopping season, the winners will rise to the top.

How To Play The Mall REIT Sector: We are maintaining the “gold standard” picks that include Simon Property Group, Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT), Taubman Centers (TCO), and General Growth (GGP). We have HOLDs on CBL & Associates Properties (CBL) and PREIT (PEI). We suggest avoiding shares in Washington Prime (WPG), Macerich (MAC), and Seritage (SRG).

When will Sears (SHLD) file bankruptcy? I look forward to your responses below.

My Latest Articles:

Simon's Crown Jewels Help Me Sleep Well At Night

The Tanger Time Machine

Get Some REIT Bling, For Nearly Nothing

Adversity Is Bitter, But Its Uses May Be Sweet

Separating The Wheat From The Chaff: Part II

Buffett Still A Buyer, Will Seritage Shares Go Higher?

No Need To Sugar Coat This REIT

Has The Worst Mall REIT In 2017 Finally Hit Bottom?

CBL - The Lipstick Fades

From The Intelligent REIT Investor

Coming soon!! REIT Bracketology, exclusively for premium members of the Intelligent REIT Investor. Don't miss it... subscribe TODAY!

As any portfolio manager recognizes, the key to building a successful portfolio is to maintain adequate diversification across property types. REITs have consistently outperformed many more widely known investments. Over the past 15-year period, for example, REITs returned an average of 11% per year, better than all other asset classes.

By maintaining a tactical exposure in the brick-and-mortar asset class, investors should benefit from my REIT research. After all, I am the #1 ranked analyst (1+ million page views every 90 days) on Seeking Alpha with an exceptional 5+ year track REIT record.

Subscribe Today - For This Limited Offer

I will soon be launching a weekly podcast called "Show Me The Money," in which I will be providing sector updates and valuable REIT retirement investing strategies. I encourage all of my followers to post comments, as I try extremely hard to maintain an informative presence within the Seeking Alpha community.

Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos, and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors, if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking. If you have not followed him, please take five seconds and click his name above (top of the page).

Source: FAST Graphs

Disclosure: I am/we are long APTS, ARI, BRX, BXMT, CCI, CHCT, CIO, CLDT, CONE, CORR, CUBE, DDR, DLR, DOC, EPR, EXR, FPI, GMRE, GPT, HASI, HTA, IRM, JCAP, KIM, LADR, LAND, LMRK, LTC, MNR, NXRT, O, OHI, OUT, PEB, PEI, PK, QTS, RHP, ROIC, SKT, SPG, STAG, STOR, STWD, TCO, UBA, UNIT, VER, VTR, WPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.