Apple: 'Silicon Is Unforgiving'

Johny Srouji talks chip design at Apple

Johny Srouji is SVP Hardware Technologies at Apple (AAPL), heading up the development and design of Apple's custom A-series systems on chip (SOCs). It was Srouji who led the design of Apple's first A4 SOC in the first iPad. I have argued many times that Apple has become one of the most important semiconductor companies on the planet, and Srouji has had an awful lot to do with that.

Srouji was born in the beautiful Israeli port city of Haifa, and educated nearby at the Technion, the Israel Institute of Technology. He recently gave an interview with the tech site Calcalist, providing useful insights into the chip design process at Apple. He also had some interesting tidbits of information regarding the involvement of PrimeSense, the Israeli company Apple acquired in 2013, in the TrueDepth sensor design.

On the long gestation of Apple chips:

Silicon is unforgiving. My team is already working on the chips you're going to see in 2020. You make bets. We have the system and the software. We have better knowledge versus external chipmakers about where things are going to end up. Since we own the silicon, we own the software, the operating system and everything else, we deliver, always. We deliver for the exact specification of iOS and nothing else. We don't have to worry about other operating systems.

I've often tried to capture the importance and value of controlling both the silicon design and the operating system design, and Srouji sums it up beautifully. I've also argued that development lead times are very long, but I haven't heard anyone from Apple confirm this directly before.

The implications for the current A11 Bionic are interesting. Apple began planning the chip roughly three years ago. Fairly early in the planning stage, Apple's hardware and OS teams had to have realized that they wanted to implement machine learning and inference algorithms locally on the mobile device, rather than in the cloud.

In 2014 or 2015, no one was doing that, or even talking about doing it. Conventional wisdom was that it had to be done in the cloud. Those hardware and OS teams had to have realized that special purpose hardware was needed to make that work, which would need to be provisioned early in the SOC design process. This became the Apple Neural Engine inside the A11.

Whew! Makes you wonder what they're planning for 2020, doesn't it? If Apple believes so strongly in the importance and value of controlling both hardware and software/OS design, wouldn't it make sense for Apple to apply that principle to all of Apple's products?

Putting overseas cash to good use

One of the things I have wondered about the new TrueDepth sensor in iPhone X is whether PrimeSense, the company that developed the technology, was still involved in the development of TrueDepth. Sometimes, when Apple buys a company, key people leave, and whatever is left is simply assimilated.

Apple employs about 900 people in Israel, and Srouji confirmed that the team from PrimeSense was involved in the development of Face ID, the key function of the TrueDepth sensor. Srouji stated that

The team in Israel is a key part of the overall engineering team in the U.S. and other areas of the world – wherever we have our R&D. The things they do are key to any device we ship, to all devices.

In addition to being able to draw upon engineering and scientific talent that might not be available in the US, Apple can make use of its overseas revenue to support the activities. Apple's global reach argues effectively against the premise that its overseas cash can't be put to good use. It can and it is.

The next A-series SOC

When the A10X Fusion processor of the iPad Pro came out last summer, I called it Apple's Fastest Processor Ever. Not only was it faster than contemporaneous mobile processors such as the Qualcomm (QCOM) Snapdragon 835 and the Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) Exynos 8895, it was faster than some Intel (INTC) Core series processors. Apple's processor dominance was extended further by the new A11 Bionic, as I showed in this graph summarizing Geekbench single and multi-core scores.

Rumors are already swirling about a future A11X chip for the next generation iPad Pro. Although it is claimed to be from supply chain sources, the rumor about the A11X sounds like an argument by analogy.

The A10X was the first Apple SOC to be fabricated on TSMC's (TSM) 10 nm process, which was just starting to ramp up in Q2 of this year. Rumor has it that the A11X will be fabricated on TSMC's 7 nm process, which likewise will be ramping early next year.

The A10X is a multi-core design with 3 high performance and 3 high efficiency cores. A11X is rumored to feature 3 high performance and 5 high efficiency cores. Given the likely move to the 7 nm node, the additional CPU cores are a likely way for Apple to extract more performance out of what will probably be about the same size chip.

With each new X series SOC, Apple makes performance inroads against Intel, but perhaps not in 2018, if Intel finally gets its 10 nm process going.

Apple is part of the Rethink Technology Portfolio and is a recommended Buy.

